That time when the director of the Anne Frank Center called out Donald Trump…

As I was writing up yesterday’s story about Donald Trump not saying anything about the rise of anti-Semitic hate crimes in America, he was actually saying something about the rise of anti-Semitic hate crimes. Easy D took a walk through the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Tuesday, and after his walk, he answered some direct questions from MSNBC about the disturbing hate-crime trend, and then he gave a short speech at the museum where he referenced anti-Semitism again. I don’t know if Ivanka spiked his coffee with a sedative, but Easy D was definitely in a more reflective mood. He specifically referenced the threats against Jewish community centers and more – you can read about his statements here.

Of course, many people thought Easy D’s statements were too little and too f–king late. In his one month in office, it’s almost like the whole administration has been taken over by anti-Semitic white nationalists, right? And so the executive director of the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect issued a statement following Trump’s little speech.

“The President’s sudden acknowledgement of anti-Semitism is a Band-Aid on the cancer of Antisemitism that has infected his own Administration. His statement today is a pathetic asterisk of condescension after weeks in which he and his staff have committed grotesque acts and omissions reflecting Antisemitism, yet day after day have refused to apologize and correct the record. Make no mistake: The Antisemitism coming out of this Administration is the worst we have ever seen from any Administration.” “The White House repeatedly refused to mention Jews in its Holocaust remembrance, and had the audacity to take offense when the world pointed out the ramifications of Holocaust denial. And it was only yesterday, Presidents’ Day, that Jewish Community Centers across the nation received bomb threats, and the President said absolutely nothing. When President Trump responds to Antisemitism proactively and in real time, and without pleas and pressure, that’s when we’ll be able to say this President has turned a corner. This is not that moment.” In a tweet, the center wrote: “.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump do not make us Jews settle for crumbs of condescension. What are you going to do about #Antsemitism in @WhiteHouse.”

[From Chicago Tribune]

ALL OF THIS. While someone maybe-probably spiked Trump’s coffee with something to get him calm, that doesn’t change the fact that throughout his campaign and throughout his first month in office, Trump has baited the anti-Semitic hate groups and worked them up to a frothy violence-prone lather. Anyway, when the director of the Anne Frank Center calls you out on your bullsh-t, maybe it’s time to take a moment and reflect. But no. White House press secretary Sean Spicer was asked about the director’s comments and this is what Spicey had to say:

“I think [Trump] has been very forceful with his denunciation of people who seek to attack people because of their hate, because — excuse me, because of their religion, because of their gender, because of the color of their skin. This is something that he is going to fight and make very, very clear that has no place in this administration. But I think it’s ironic that no matter how many times he talks about this that it’s never good enough. Today I think was an unbelievably forceful comment by the President as far as his denunciation of the actions that are currently targeted towards Jewish community centers. But I think that he has been very clear previous to this that he wants to be someone that brings this country together and not divide people, especially in those areas. So I saw that statement. I wish that they had praised the President for his leadership in this area. And I think that hopefully as time continues to go by they recognize his commitment to civil rights, to voting rights, to equality for all Americans.”

[From TPM]

TL;DR version: Trump was forced into a corner and he said the words Jared Kushner made him say and you a–holes still aren’t happy! This is the worst thing to ever happen in Christian-Jewish relations! Jewish people should be PRAISING Easy D for acknowledging them at long f–king last!!