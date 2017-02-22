Duchess Kate repeats a burgundy Paule Ka suit: too girlish or just fine?

The news was slightly overshadowed around Christmas, but the Queen forced a few additional patronages on the poor Duchess of Cambridge. That’s going to the Queen’s new Christmas tradition, because it’s happened for the past two Christmases – I imagine the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh literally bum-rushing Kate and holding her down until she relents and agrees to take over a few of the Queen’s patronages. One of Kate’s new patronages – and one which used to be held by the Queen – is for Action for Children, a far-reaching charity that supports vulnerable children and kids who need psychological help.

For Kate’s first-ever day of work (it’s probably more like “two hours of work, at most”) for Action for Children, Kate chose an old two-piece suit. I’m still not sure if I should call this a suit. I didn’t know if I should call it a suit the last time I wrote about it, back in 2012. This is the same burgundy Paule Ka suit that Kate wore to an October 2012 outing just a month after a French magazine published her naked photos from a holiday in France. I didn’t care for this in 2012, and I really don’t care for it now. It’s just such a girlish silhouette for Kate, right? This skirt feels like what a 20-year-old would choose for a job interview, not something for a 35-year-old duchess and mother of two.

Some nice stuff: Kate wore sensible boots with a low heel, which pleases me. She knew she was going to be talking to kids and she made an effort to NOT wear three-inch heels and tower over small children. She also experimented with keeping her hair out of her face.

You can read more about Kate’s activities today with Action for Children here.