Duchess Kate repeats a burgundy Paule Ka suit: too girlish or just fine?

The Duchess of Cambridge visits two Action for Children projects supporting vulnerable families

The news was slightly overshadowed around Christmas, but the Queen forced a few additional patronages on the poor Duchess of Cambridge. That’s going to the Queen’s new Christmas tradition, because it’s happened for the past two Christmases – I imagine the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh literally bum-rushing Kate and holding her down until she relents and agrees to take over a few of the Queen’s patronages. One of Kate’s new patronages – and one which used to be held by the Queen – is for Action for Children, a far-reaching charity that supports vulnerable children and kids who need psychological help.

For Kate’s first-ever day of work (it’s probably more like “two hours of work, at most”) for Action for Children, Kate chose an old two-piece suit. I’m still not sure if I should call this a suit. I didn’t know if I should call it a suit the last time I wrote about it, back in 2012. This is the same burgundy Paule Ka suit that Kate wore to an October 2012 outing just a month after a French magazine published her naked photos from a holiday in France. I didn’t care for this in 2012, and I really don’t care for it now. It’s just such a girlish silhouette for Kate, right? This skirt feels like what a 20-year-old would choose for a job interview, not something for a 35-year-old duchess and mother of two.

Some nice stuff: Kate wore sensible boots with a low heel, which pleases me. She knew she was going to be talking to kids and she made an effort to NOT wear three-inch heels and tower over small children. She also experimented with keeping her hair out of her face.

You can read more about Kate’s activities today with Action for Children here.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

58 Responses to “Duchess Kate repeats a burgundy Paule Ka suit: too girlish or just fine?”

  1. Mikasa says:
    February 22, 2017 at 8:21 am

    That outfit… it’s time to grow up, Kate.

  2. alfaQ says:
    February 22, 2017 at 8:25 am

    I don’t get it. She has access to the best designers etc and then she wears something like that.

  3. Becks says:
    February 22, 2017 at 8:28 am

    So this will be the year of the flippy skirt apparently.

    I think the jacket and turtleneck look fine. almost exactly like what she wore last week, but fine. But the skirt….no. It didn’t look that good in 2012, and it does not look that good now.

  4. Khaleesi says:
    February 22, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Maybe it’s just me but she looks more and more like her mother. Jmo

  5. Maum says:
    February 22, 2017 at 8:31 am

    I’m sorry but that is hideous.

    Too short and frilly (not to mention utterly unflattering- check out the photo from behind).

    And the black polo necck? The thick tights and hideous half suede boot things???#

    This is really bad 90s sloane style. She’s definitely stuck in her sixth form formal wear time warp.

  6. MunichGirl says:
    February 22, 2017 at 8:32 am

    That is a horrible combination of clothes.

  7. Odell says:
    February 22, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Yeah, Catherine is definitely a fashion icon. Not!

  8. Lainey says:
    February 22, 2017 at 8:35 am

    The colours lovely but it’s ridiculously short. There doesn’t seem to be any of the big royal reporters with her today. The only one who’s tweeted was Simon the people magazine guy. Richard pamper tweeted a link to an article but I don’t think he’s actually there. The few pictures show really small crowds. Harry’s yesterday were way bigger.

  9. Citresse says:
    February 22, 2017 at 8:37 am

    She clings to teenage school girl looks…she may have stopped twirling her hair but the immaturity is still obvious. Diana, certainly by age 35 wasn’t dressing this way and I believe HM never did.

  10. IMO says:
    February 22, 2017 at 8:37 am

    The only thing I like is that she kept her hair out of her face.

  11. Kali says:
    February 22, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Is anyone ever going to tell her she has a really long torso and these clothes don’t fit her? Or flatter her? Or…oh ffs she needs a tailer and I need a drink

  12. Maria says:
    February 22, 2017 at 8:42 am

    if she wants to be thrifty, she can always use separates, i.e. the jacket with a black pencil skirt or with black trousers….

    This looks very dated.

  13. Anna says:
    February 22, 2017 at 8:43 am

    When she smiles, she has the same weirdness to her face as Kylie Jenner. Parts are smiling, other parts aren’t. Must be the Botox, I can’t quite put my finger on it.

  14. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    February 22, 2017 at 8:45 am

    I like the colour. She suits it. That’s all I have on her styling for today. Everything else is the kind of the a recent graduate would wear to a job interview- right down to the hair.

    She’s stuck in her early 20s style wise. But then Willy does seem to like the girly look.

  15. Indira says:
    February 22, 2017 at 8:47 am

    What’s happening with her jaw? Looks disjointed.

  16. Petra says:
    February 22, 2017 at 8:52 am

    She’s fading away…

  17. Nilo says:
    February 22, 2017 at 8:53 am

    That’s a miss. Way too girly. She’s not 25 any more. Pencil skirts are better for events, and she should reall ystart to wear some tailored trousers.

  18. Erica says:
    February 22, 2017 at 8:56 am

    I just don’t understand how they justify calling her a fashion icon and she dresses like a tween celebrity. She needs as good stylist&hairdresser like CP Victoria or Queen Letizia probably has on the ready for an engagement.As someone else said above the crowds didn’t seem to big for kate today.

  19. Who ARE These People? says:
    February 22, 2017 at 8:56 am

    All the parts don’t match. I’m not a snappy dresser myself, but in that position I’d have access to some help.

  20. Merritt says:
    February 22, 2017 at 8:57 am

    I don’t think the skirt works for her height. It might work for a shorter woman.

  21. minx says:
    February 22, 2017 at 8:58 am

    My 17 year old daughter and I were looking at hairstyles for her prom this spring; we were thinking of something along those lines. But, you know, she’s 17.

  22. eXo says:
    February 22, 2017 at 9:05 am

    That is one of the ugliest skirts I have ever seen.

  23. Bitsy says:
    February 22, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Aaaaghh!! No no, bad Kate! Sigh. I used to adore this girl when she and Wills were dating, and even into the first year of marriage. What is going on? Fabrics not matching, skirt looks rumpled, boots are faded, and are those hair clips? This outfit would work of she was a working class mom who couldn’t afford to buy new clothes. That is usually who you see re wearing suits from their 20s. Not wealthy titled ladies.

  24. amy says:
    February 22, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Inappropriately dressed for this occasion but I’m not surprised or shocked because you know, that’s what Kate almost always does.

  25. vava says:
    February 22, 2017 at 9:10 am

    The hair looks OK from the front, but I dislike it from the back.

    The jacket is fine, but she should pitch that skirt. The jacket would look better with a sheath dress, a pencil skirt, or my number 1 choice would be some perfectly tailored trousers.

    One point for wearing low heels, but those boots really don’t work with this ensemble.

  26. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 22, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Are those bobby pins haphazardly thrown in her hair? It does not look polished or pulled together at all. I’m wearing a simple straight ponytail to work today and I look more grow up than she does. Took me exactly 2 minutes this morning.

  27. Gippy says:
    February 22, 2017 at 9:34 am

    The style is definitely 90s, but I don’t absolutely hate it. The back of the jacket is worse than the skirt imo. I don’t think the shirt is too short here, she has opaque tights on and she has no curves to pull/push the skirt out in the back – my booty is the reason I don’t wear skirts like this!

  28. Bliss 51 says:
    February 22, 2017 at 9:44 am

    She’s tall and slender. Access to the finest, does she not want to be elegant and chic? This look is so unflattering.

  29. Anitas says:
    February 22, 2017 at 9:50 am

    She’s hopeless.

  30. HK9 says:
    February 22, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Beautiful colour combo, but our princess does not understand proportion. She’s so busy trying to hide the fact she’s ‘high waisted’ that she doesn’t know that a few more inches on the jacket and skirt would make it look really good.

    Some of my fellow Celebitches were taking up a collection for a stylist for her….I wonder, if we start a Go Fund Me page she’ll get the hint?

  31. Tourmaline says:
    February 22, 2017 at 9:55 am

    This is something I would have worn in my 20s…. In the mid 1990s, driving to work listening to my Goo Goo Dolls CD.
    Uncanny how desperately she wants to be girlish, and I agree with those above who note that all is vanity with her. A nice black pair of trousers –which would should be an absolute staple —will never appear, because she is obsessed with showing off her thin legs and butt in the most obvious way.

  32. L84Tea says:
    February 22, 2017 at 10:07 am

    BLAH. That was my very first thought as soon as I saw her outfit. Dull, drab, pukey color. Just BLAH.

  33. OTHER RENEE says:
    February 22, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Two questions: When she reads all the criticism of her style, does it not bother her enough to make a change? I guess not…

    Also, when a royal makes this kind of visit, how long is he or she expected to stay?

