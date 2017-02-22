Jane Fonda in Versace at the Costume Designers Guild Awards: slaying it?



This is Jane Fonda in a formfitting Versace gown at the Costume Designers Guild Awards last night. This dress fits her so well and is stunning. Jane is 79 freaking years old. She’s had work done, she’s admitted to it, and unlike other older actresses whom I used to admire Jane got all her political idiocy out of the way when she was young. (You know who I’m talking about.) She’s now on the right side of history, she’s killing it in this gown with incredible styling and this is a reminder to myself to do one of her workouts this week. I love Jane so much.

E! has the complete list of winners at the CDGs. They include La La Land’s costume designer, Mary Zophres, the designer for Hidden Figures, Renee Ehrlich Kalfus, and Doctor Strange’s costumer, Alexandra Byrne.

Here’s Lily Collins in Alexander McQueen. This dress is kind of over the top, but it’s a decent choice for this event and she’s worn worse. Emily Blunt has worn this dress before, and she wore it better, in my opinion. Lily is really feeling herself here. So is Jane, but she has good reason to.

Meryl Streep wore a bright pink turtleneck sack dress with fuschia and orange stripes. This vaguely resembles a graduation gown but it’s Meryl and she’s dressing for comfort, which I admire.

Here’s Many Moore in red Jenny Packham with lace and floral sequins. When is this half sheer skirt trend going to end? This is so 90s prom.

Kathryn Hahn in a crazy black dress with mesh, crochet, sheer panels and rhinestones. I can’t even tell the shape it’s supposed to be. It’s got choir robe sleeves. Her styling is pretty though.

Do you guys remember last year’s badass Oscar-winning costumer, Jenny Beavan for Max Max? She wasn’t there, I checked and she wasn’t nominated for anything but she did work on A United Kingdom and A Cure for Wellness recently. The two women below were the most colorful designers there and they were both nominated in the Excellence in Short Form Design category. B. Akerlund, the lady who looks like Madonna morphed into a mime, did Beyonce’s “Hold Up” video and Ami Goodheart, with highlighter-colored hair and pointy bangs, won in this category for a Pepsi ad with Jude Law. This is moxie.