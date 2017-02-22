Jane Fonda in Versace at the Costume Designers Guild Awards: slaying it?

This is Jane Fonda in a formfitting Versace gown at the Costume Designers Guild Awards last night. This dress fits her so well and is stunning. Jane is 79 freaking years old. She’s had work done, she’s admitted to it, and unlike other older actresses whom I used to admire Jane got all her political idiocy out of the way when she was young. (You know who I’m talking about.) She’s now on the right side of history, she’s killing it in this gown with incredible styling and this is a reminder to myself to do one of her workouts this week. I love Jane so much.
E! has the complete list of winners at the CDGs. They include La La Land’s costume designer, Mary Zophres, the designer for Hidden Figures, Renee Ehrlich Kalfus, and Doctor Strange’s costumer, Alexandra Byrne.
Here’s Lily Collins in Alexander McQueen. This dress is kind of over the top, but it’s a decent choice for this event and she’s worn worse. Emily Blunt has worn this dress before, and she wore it better, in my opinion. Lily is really feeling herself here. So is Jane, but she has good reason to.
Meryl Streep wore a bright pink turtleneck sack dress with fuschia and orange stripes. This vaguely resembles a graduation gown but it’s Meryl and she’s dressing for comfort, which I admire.
Here’s Many Moore in red Jenny Packham with lace and floral sequins. When is this half sheer skirt trend going to end? This is so 90s prom.
Kathryn Hahn in a crazy black dress with mesh, crochet, sheer panels and rhinestones. I can’t even tell the shape it’s supposed to be. It’s got choir robe sleeves. Her styling is pretty though.
Do you guys remember last year’s badass Oscar-winning costumer, Jenny Beavan for Max Max? She wasn’t there, I checked and she wasn’t nominated for anything but she did work on A United Kingdom and A Cure for Wellness recently. The two women below were the most colorful designers there and they were both nominated in the Excellence in Short Form Design category. B. Akerlund, the lady who looks like Madonna morphed into a mime, did Beyonce’s “Hold Up” video and Ami Goodheart, with highlighter-colored hair and pointy bangs, won in this category for a Pepsi ad with Jude Law. This is moxie.
photos credit: WENN.com
My god. Jane Fonda! This woman is a QUEEN.
Jane Fonda is unreal. I know she’s had some work done, but still..damn. 79!
And Meryl…I respect dressing for comfort, but that thing is hideous.
I really think she’s been overdoing it with the filler in her cheeks. But the gown is simply amazing on her.
I was saddened to read she and her longtime partner have split up. I thought she had found true happiness with him from the way she talked about him. It’s the same way I felt about Glen Close. She, late in life, found what she said was a wonderful man and married him. They had been together for many years, and then last year she announced she was divorcing.
Jane looks A.M.A.Z.I.N.G
She obviously had work done but oh my god she looks incredible.
Meryl Streep’s style is always so bad to me. I can’t recall an event in which i thought ‘wow she looks good!’.
She should sack her stylist and embrace the beautiful woman she is in clothes that are more flattering.
Jane Fonda looks stunning. I love her gown. And I’m glad she’s thriving.
It doesn’t really matter what Meryl wears because she’s a vibrant intelligent human being. Besides, she’s made fun of the “swanning” that goes on at award shows the red carpet. She doesn’t seem to put much stock in being the best dressed.
Jane is schooling everybody on how to be sexy without showing or even alluding to all your bits and pieces. Classy and elegant. Slayed like a boss.
