Brutally Honest Oscar voter: Emma Stone wasn’t that wonderful in ‘La La Land’

The Hollywood Reporter does a series ahead of the Oscars every year, and it’s one of my favorite magazine features ever. It’s the “Brutally Honest Oscar Ballot” series, wherein an Oscar voter fills out their ballot in front of THR and the voter explains why they’re voting the way they are. THR usually does about four or five of these pieces ahead of the Oscars, once Oscar voting is finished (voting ended earlier this week). The first ballot is from a “a longtime female member of the 1,158-member actors branch who — this season, anyway — is not associated with any of the nominees.” You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
Her Best Picture vote went to Hell or High Water: “I hated Arrival — it just sucked. I didn’t like Fences because they just filmed the play… But I think Denzel decided that every word of the script [by the late August Wilson] was so precious that he wasn’t going to “mess” with it, and the movie suffered as a result. I loved the first half of Lion, but I felt like a different director and cinematographer made the second half. I thought Hidden Figures was wonderful — because it’s a great story, not because it was especially hard to tell. It’s almost like a glorified Movie of the Week. Moonlight and Hacksaw Ridge were really very good, but I don’t think of them as a best picture. La La Land was tremendously enjoyable, but not all that deep or memorable. That left me with Manchester by the Sea and Hell or High Water, two compassionate movies that were incredibly well written, directed and acted. Hell or High Water isn’t going to win, but it was my favorite, and it will be remembered as a true American classic.”
Best Director vote for Kenneth Lonergan: “Forget about Arrival [director Denis Villeneuve]. After that, it was tough. I decided not to go with Hacksaw Ridge, and not because of anything to do with Mel Gibson’s personal problems — even though I’m Jewish. I think he’s a different person now; he’s a very talented director, and I wish him well. [Moonlight's] Barry Jenkins did a really good job, but the movie’s three parts aren’t as connected as they could have been. That left me with Manchester [Kenneth Lonergan] and La La Land [Damien Chazelle]. Damien is such a sweetheart; I loved what he did with Whiplash and this one, and he’s probably going to win. But I voted for Lonergan, because it was harder to make everything click on that movie, and he really succeeded.”
Best Actor vote for Viggo Mortensen: “Denzel has played this role a million times before, and he got the Tony for it — I’m sure he was amazing onstage, but he didn’t do anything unexpected on film. You’ve got to seem alive in the moment, and maybe if he’d gotten a really great director to direct him, that person would have nudged him to do that. [Hacksaw's] Andrew Garfield and [La La Land's] Ryan Gosling were very good, but not Oscar-level. [Manchester's] Casey Affleck had a role worthy of his brave acting, and he was absolutely wonderful. But I loved, loved, loved Viggo Mortensen’s performance [in Captain Fantastic]. He is an actors’ actor, and I voted for him. Unfortunately, it’s probably the only vote he’ll get.
Emma Stone isn’t that cute: “I liked none of them [for Best Actress]. I thought Meryl [Streep in Florence Foster Jenkins] played it like a clown — she’s cute and adorable, but this woman didn’t matter to me in the end — but people are gaga over Meryl, and I think she solidified her nomination when she gave that speech at the Golden Globes. I don’t think she would have gotten nominated without it. I hated Jackie so much — it was just shallow crap — so no Natalie Portman. [Elle's] Isabelle Huppert is an ice-cold actress, and I eliminated her because when you get attacked, beaten and raped, you’re not the same person afterward, but she was, and I wanted to slap her to try to get a reaction out of her. The girl in La La Land [Emma Stone] is going to win because she’s adorable and everybody loves her, but I don’t think she was as wonderful as people are saying. That leaves me with Ruth Negga for Loving, who was fairly one-note, but engaging enough.
She doesn’t “get” Mahershala Ali in Moonlight: “I thought [Lion's] Dev Patel and the kid from Manchester [Lucas Hedges] were really good, but not great. The guy from Moonlight [Mahershala Ali] was good, but I don’t think his character was that developed — I mean, he’s this great guy, and then all of a sudden he just disappears. I really liked Michael Shannon in a movie that I didn’t like [Nocturnal Animals] — in fact, I voted to nominate him. But my heart is with Jeff Bridges, because I loved [Hell or High Water]. The acting was sheer perfection. Jeff makes it look easy but, boy, what he does is not easy.
For Best Supporting Actress, she ruled out voting for Viola Davis because of category fraud, which worries me – as in, I worry that Viola might not have this locked up, despite the fact that V has won every major award thus far. The voter went for Naomie Harris for Moonlight, which mystifies me – I thought Naomie was fine in Moonlight, but how in the world do you vote for Naomie and NOT Mahershala Ali, who was the strongest part of the ensemble?
I also agree that Emma Stone is going to win but that “I don’t think she was as wonderful as people are saying.” Once the La La Land haze dies down, people are going to be embarrassed that the Academy went so hard for La La Land and Emma especially. Emma’s character is awful and poorly drawn. What else? Now that I’ve seen Manchester by the Sea, I’m sort of mystified by all of this talk about how “brave” and “challenging” it is, or how Casey Affleck just nailed it. Like, Casey was good at playing a man who was an empty shell of grief, someone who is sleepwalking through his life. It IS very one-note because Casey’s job is just be dead inside.
And how can you hate Arrival? It’s a good movie! And Amy deserved a nomination.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I really enjoyed Hell or High Water, surprisingly enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So did I. I thought it was really well done. But I have admit I haven’t seen any of the other Oscar pics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that was my favorite of the best picture nominees (that I’ve seen).
But it won’t get love I fear. La La Land will win as its a made for film original musical about Hollywood, even though the story, music and characters are not as great as they’re selling it to be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Arrival 4 ever! I’m still pissed that Amy didn’t get a nom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Count me in this group. I really liked Arrival – as in a truly strange and interesting, original script but not in a 2001 Space Odissey kind of masterpiece – and especially Amy Adams,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d love to see Viggo shock everyone and win…but I agree with the brutally honest voter, he is not going to get many votes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Captain Fantastic was such a great movie and he did an amazing job – I’d love for him to win too…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t watched the movie yet. But going to because, like with Fassbender, Mortensen is both incredibly hot and incredibly talented. I’d love to see him win an Oscar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WTFFFF @that comment about Isabelle Huppert’s character in Elle.
The last Oscar ballot interviewee also said crap like this, that he wasn’t voting for her because her character wasn’t sobbing on the floor or whatever people expect rape survivors to do in the aftermath of being raped. As if there’s only one acceptable way to process such a violation. FUCK OFF WITH THAT.
On the upside – this person appears to have watched way more and voted for more categories than the average AMPAS voter bothers with. And abstaining in categories they didn’t understand, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 Seeing people perpetuating that “perfect victim” myth is heartbreaking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isabelle Huppert is famous for that kind of petrifyingly cold and strong acting. If the director chose her, it’s because he wanted that kind of character and not a more conventional reaction to the rape. This makes me believe this voter didn’t know Huppert’s work very well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly think it might be the same person. The concern about Viola’s “category fraud”, the preference for Viggo and “Hell or High Water”, the comment that Ruth Negga was “one note”. Lots of similarities. Celebitchy’s coverage presented the other voter as a “he” from the acting category, but I took a super-quick look at the Daily Beast article, I don’t see any language stating that voter was male.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t agree with anything this voter has to say except that Emma wasn’t all that. Arrival was a terrific film, original, engaging, complex. Amy deserved that nomination. I really don’t think Viola is committing voter fraud. To me, at least in the movie, she is a supporting character to Denzel’s principal and he was excelent in that. Also, Hidden Figures was the bomb! that OS was awesome and Taraji was so great. LaLaLand was tremendously enjoyable? Girl, bye! that movie was such a snooze fest and this is coming from someone who loves even the crappiest movie if it has music or dancing at its center. Lalaland was nothing special and I can’t believe all the praise it gets. Haven’t whatch MBTS, hopefuly today, but CA should not be considered for anything having in mind what an A-hole he is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh. Arrival. I went in with great expectations and came out loving only the original soundtrack and the cinematography. It could’ve been so much more and it settled for….. that. I agree with you on La La Land though. Me and my SO tried to watch it a few days ago and all I could picture before we walked out was “bland wheat bread”. What a boring, self-congratulatory, bland mess with weak singing and even weaker dancing, and the weakest plot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, Arrival’s cinematography was exquisite; every take was so beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s standard practise for studios to do this type of voter fraud when they fear their candidate might be overlooked in the category they should be in. They submit them for the support category because that guarantees a win.
The voter further explains that this practise ends up cutting out other performances that should be in that category in favour of the nominee who shouldn’t be in there. She mentions an actress from a film who they feel would have made the cut in the support category if Viola was in her correct category.
Ultimately the voter is saying viola was too good a performance to relegate it to the support category and in doing so cut out another performer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just don’t see it. In terms of time and dialogue in the movie and what the character did inside the story, to me, she was supporting through and through.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hell or High Water was my favorite of the nominated Best Pictures.
My favorite film was Time code, which is one of the shorts
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Arrival was a great movie that I enjoyed and Amy carried it throughout. I hope she gets nominated for her excellent work soon. All the hoopla for lala has turned me off. Ehh will watch when its at redbox
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Emma’s a basic white girl who gave a basic performance in an overrated movie. It’s a travesty that she will win a Best Actress Oscar for that. I’m still mad that Viola did not compete in Lead. She would have easily won here. Also, Casey Affleck’s “brave acting”? lol This person has not seen enough of Casey’s mumbling, grim performances apparently. It is literally the only character that he can ever play.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What does Emma being white have to do with it? Very strange comment to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kinda understand the comment, particularly with the whole backlash of last year about a very failing representatibility of the Academy nominations and wins. It proves the point that the quirky, non-threatening, cute white girl is a favorite and always will be.
I agree that Emma is not all that as an actress (as a person she seems really witty and nice as far as I see), she is very one-tone and not as ground-breaking as everyone thinks she is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Using the term “brave” when applied to acting makes me absolutely crazy. Going deep into character, which we all know is pretend, is brave? Cancer patients are brave, soldiers are brave, etc. Actors are doing their job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean by that logic soldiers are also doing their job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
GO VIGGO!!!! I am a huge fan!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he’s one of the best actors working today but he rarely stars in big commercial hits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was sooooooo good in Eastern Promises, a movie that never really gained any notoriety. But my god, he was flipping fantastic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This honestly comes off as way too bitter to be amusing. I don’t know I might be off but the tone here is so weird and personal.
I also don’t get why everyone is salivating over Casey Affleck in Manchester by the Sea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The voter is definitely an actress and, based on The Hollywood Reporter’s intro, probably a previous nominee. I suspect that’s why her criticism of the best actress contenders was so pointed (I mean, she liked none of them? Really?) She definitely seems bitter. And her hatred for Arrival was so OTT.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you about Casey Affleck Kaiser, I saw MBTS a few weeks ago and I thought his performance was one-note. He played a depressed drunk dude from Massachusetts. We’ve seen this character portrayed multiple times before, it was nothing new (I do think Casey is a great actor – he was amazing in The Assassination of Jesse James – but I really don’t understand the praise he is getting for MBTS).
This voter sounds a lot like the other anonymous voter from awhile ago (they both voted for Hell or High Water as best pic and clearly didn’t understand Elle). I agree with this voter that Emma’s performance is not Oscar worthy, and she’s only going to win because the Oscars are a popularity contest. But I can’t believe she dismissed the performances of Isabelle Huppert and Natalie Portman! I’m not the biggest fan of Natalie, but she was pretty great in Jackie. And Isabelle was perfection.
As for supporting actor. I love Jeff Bridges, but he has played variations of this character several times already (as the honest Oscars trailer pointed out). The voter clearly didn’t get Moonlight either. Juan doesn’t “disappear”; the viewer learns what happened to him through the dialogue, and his impact on Chiron is felt throughout the second and third acts despite his absence. I really hope Moonlight *at least* wins best supporting actor (it should also win best pic, best director, best original score and best adapted screenplay, but we all know all of those, with the exception of the last, will likely go to LLL). And, as I’ve said before, if Viola doesn’t win her Oscar I’m going to break things! (Also keeping my fingers crossed that Denzel will pull off an upset an win Best Actor)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
even without seeing it, La La Land looked like it was tooting its own horn more than it deserved. Emma is always overrated IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Moonlight finally opened in my country and I have to say I sort of agree with her in that Masherhala Ali’s character was inconsistent. I want Dev Patel to win, round up character and terrific performance.
What I don’t get is Casey Affleck admiration, it is a really plain performance. I hope Denzel wins.
As for the actresses I think that Taraji, Amy Adams and Jessica Chastain should have been nominated instead of Emma, Meryl and Natalie.
In general, I’m not really excited for the Oscars this year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I absolutely love Ali, but I don’t consider his role in Moonlight Oscar-worthy, even though I loved the film. I couldn’t pin down the character. And just as I felt like I was starting to connect with the character, boom. Gone. Dead, removed from the rest of the movie. Lots of promise on both acting and writing, but gone too soon, left too ambiguous. An Oscar for a bit part, essentially? I mean I won’t be shedding any tears if he won because I love the actor, but I don’t love the role.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Emma’s character was just a shallow girl with a dream. And Ryan’s character figured out that living for the shallow dream isn’t worth it (with his tenure in John Legend’s band), and so he ended up persuing his true passion in the end. The shallow dream, which by the way he only persued because he thought that’s what Emma’s shallow girl character wanted him to do. Emma’s character ended up persuing the shallow dream, so she grew apart from Ryan’s character and ended up with an equally-shallow handsome-guy type. In the end, she sees she’s the simple but full-of-love life she could have had with Ryan’s character, had she persued her dream in a more deeep and passionate way (maybe in the theater, paying her dues?) with him by her side.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would have picked Taraji over Emma. I loved Hidden Figures so much. I saw it with my daughter and she loved it so much that two days later she took her (math major) boyfriend to see it. I thought LLL was overrated. I honestly don’t get the hype. I love these anonymous voter pieces. They always seem very thoughtful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally disagree with this ‘Emma’s character is awful and poorly drawn’.
Emma’s character is consistent and strong and she played it magnificently. In my opinion she is a better actress than Jennifer Lawrence.
I loved La La Land. I was disappointed by the ending but I still loved it and thought it deserved all the accolades… but then I saw Lion.
Lion for me is the best movie of this season and it deserves everything it’s up for.
Dev Patel was terrific and that little guy who played Saroo deserved an Oscar nod too. And Nicole Kidman was so believable and full of compassion.
I usually don’t cry watching films but Lion made me realise how lucky I am and how unlucky other people are and how much I take for granted, so I cried in the beginning, wiped my cheeks in the middle and I was sobbing by the end.
I didn’t think Arrival was Amy’s best performance, she has done so much better in the past.
‘The Doubt’ comes to mind.
I loved Florence Foster Jenkins but only because it is the first time where in a film I see all the characters come out in a utterly positive way at the end of the movie. There is not one negative thing in any of them. They all have their reasons to behave the way they do.
I do hope Emma ends up winning the Oscar. And Dev Patel
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who do you guys think the voter is? Just speculating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am sick to death of these people claiming Isabelle didn’t act like a rape victim. People process and deal with trauma in different ways. I haven’t seen the movie and don’t really want to, but the comments drive me batty.
Viola better win this Oscar, she can act circles around a lot of these nominees, yet there wasn’t enough faith in the Academy actually awarding her so she had to campaign for something different. If Alicia Vikander got away with it last year with her mediocre acting skills and Viola doesn’t, I will be so angry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really, really wanted to like Arrival as a movie. My husband tried to explain it to me, I read countless explanations, but at the end of the day I just. didn’t. get it.
I mean, I get where it was going, I’m just exhausted by time traveling paradoxes and perhaps I don’t know enough about linguistics to understand how the hell they learned that language. I appreciate where the movie was going, I appreciate how it went about getting there, but I just can’t wrap my head around it as a whole – I have a very hard time with movies that rely on such sophisticated science to maintain plausibility (I had the same issue with Interstellar). Maybe it’s because I walk away feeling stupid *shrug*. Then again, I saw it a month after having kiddo so perhaps I was extra sensitive about the material (I hope that’s not a spoiler? Sorry…..)
All that said, Amy Adams was spectacular. I think one can admit not liking a film as a story, but totally dig the performances.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We should be talking about a best actress race between Viola and Amy.
La La Land is overrated and I have no idea how it got all the nominations or why Emma and Ryan are getting heaps of praise. Folks are gonna look back and wonder why or how it got all these nominations
Report this comment as spam or abuse