“Charlie Hunnam says words & there’s a new ‘King Arthur’ trailer” links
  • February 22, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Charlie Hunnam has a new interview with EW, and there’s a new trailer for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. Enjoy. [LaineyGossip]
Cate Blanchett deserves an Oscar for her lip-sync performance at The Stonewall. [Dlisted]
American Muslims are raising money for Jewish centers. [Jezebel]
Penelope Cruz attended the Burberry show. [Go Fug Yourself]
Honest Trailers did an Oscar Snark trailer. [Pajiba]
Stephen Colbert translates emojis for the older peeps. [OMG Blog]
These tweets about food are pretty much my life. [Buzzfeed]
LeAnn Rimes is still singin’. [Celebslam]
Are Tristan Thompson & Khloe Kardashian engaged? [Starcasm]
Kyle Richards won’t stop enabling her sister Kim. [Reality Tea]
Dude really doesn’t like pineapple topping on pizza. [The Blemish]

The European Premiere of 'Lost City of Z' held at the British Museum - Arrivals

 

13 Responses to ““Charlie Hunnam says words & there’s a new ‘King Arthur’ trailer” links”

  1. brooksie says:
    February 22, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    OMG can Charlie wear a suit or what?!

  2. AreYouForReal? says:
    February 22, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Guys – We made it through an entire day without a Kartrashian post!!! Woo-hoo!!

  3. Chelly says:
    February 22, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Yummmmmm….that’s all I got

  4. NeoCleo says:
    February 22, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    I don’t get the appeal of Mr. Hunnam. The suit is fine but his street style makes him look as though he always needs a shower. Maybe I’ll feel differently after seeing him as King Arthur.

  5. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    February 22, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    After seeing this trailer am all over this movie – it has a GoT/fantasy feel about it (which i love). Plus it has Jude Law being the bad guy and he does a bad guy very well – I have The Young Pope in the ‘to watch’ list.

  6. canadiangirlgirl says:
    February 22, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Movie looks great and Charlie is gorgeous!!

  7. NotSoSocialButterfy says:
    February 22, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Holy moly…
    Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law and Littlefinger all in one film? That’s some eye candy!

  8. Tris says:
    February 22, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    I could watch him say words all day long. mmmmmm.

  9. Eleonor says:
    February 22, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    I don’t know if you mentioned it, in this case I am sorry…but a huge HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the legendary Sidney Poitier who turned 90 on the february 20.

