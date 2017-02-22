“Charlie Hunnam says words & there’s a new ‘King Arthur’ trailer” links

Charlie Hunnam has a new interview with EW, and there’s a new trailer for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. Enjoy. [LaineyGossip]
Cate Blanchett deserves an Oscar for her lip-sync performance at The Stonewall. [Dlisted]
American Muslims are raising money for Jewish centers. [Jezebel]
Penelope Cruz attended the Burberry show. [Go Fug Yourself]
Honest Trailers did an Oscar Snark trailer. [Pajiba]
Stephen Colbert translates emojis for the older peeps. [OMG Blog]
These tweets about food are pretty much my life. [Buzzfeed]
LeAnn Rimes is still singin’. [Celebslam]
Are Tristan Thompson & Khloe Kardashian engaged? [Starcasm]
Kyle Richards won’t stop enabling her sister Kim. [Reality Tea]
Dude really doesn’t like pineapple topping on pizza. [The Blemish]
OMG can Charlie wear a suit or what?!
Guys – We made it through an entire day without a Kartrashian post!!! Woo-hoo!!
Yummmmmm….that’s all I got
I don’t get the appeal of Mr. Hunnam. The suit is fine but his street style makes him look as though he always needs a shower. Maybe I’ll feel differently after seeing him as King Arthur.
After seeing this trailer am all over this movie – it has a GoT/fantasy feel about it (which i love). Plus it has Jude Law being the bad guy and he does a bad guy very well – I have The Young Pope in the ‘to watch’ list.
Oooh, start it soon, it is sooo good.
I’m here for Jude Law ! Love “The Young Pope”
Watch the young pope- it’s really really good, made me appreciate Jude Law.
This movie is a double win=Charlie H.+JudeL= Yummm….
Movie looks great and Charlie is gorgeous!!
Holy moly…
Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law and Littlefinger all in one film? That’s some eye candy!
Totally my 50 shades of eye candy!
I could watch him say words all day long. mmmmmm.
I don’t know if you mentioned it, in this case I am sorry…but a huge HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the legendary Sidney Poitier who turned 90 on the february 20.
