Emma Watson on the ‘feminist’ label: ‘I am aware I have a long way to go’

Emma Watson covers the March issue of Elle UK, and I think this cover is stunning. I love the simplicity of the image, and how she seems understyled. It really works. Emma covers the March issue because she was honored with the Elle UK Woman of the Year Award at the Elle event last week. Why is she Woman of the Year? Feminism, or something. I honestly don’t hate that Emma is a feminist and I don’t hate that she’s trying to learn more about feminism and women’s history and intersectional feminism. I would hate it if she fronted like she already knew everything about everything, but she’s not doing that. Anyway, in this Elle piece, she makes references to feminism and all that jazz. Some highlights:

On taking a year off from acting to concentrate on activism: ‘It wasn’t about me necessarily proving anything… I was just thinking that I have this year to myself, so let’s see what we can do to ‘move the needle’ and make a difference.’ On her role as Belle in Beauty and the Beast: ‘For me, Beauty was the perfect, most joyful thing to do… There was something connected about Hermione and Belle, and it was good to be reminded that I am an actress; this is what I do. The film is pure escapism.’ On dealing with her critics: ‘It really toughened me up…There is a level of criticism that comes with being an actress and a public figure, which I expect, but once you take a stance on something like feminism, that’s a completely different ball game.’ On whether she would consider writing her own book: ‘I need to see and do a bit more first… I’m no expert, and when people push me into a corner of “here’s Emma Watson to lecture you on feminism”, it’s uncomfortable because I am aware I have a long way to go. I am not sure I deserve all the respect I get yet, but I’m working on it.’

“I am not sure I deserve all the respect I get yet, but I’m working on it.” I agree with that. Her feminist message at the UN launch for HeForShe was bare-bones Feminism 101, and even then, people took issue with it. Some people hated the simple fact that Emma said words about feminism, and then some people thought Emma’s message was just overly broad and focusing on the wrong thing (meaning, feminists don’t agree about the need for male allies in the feminist movement). But she was suddenly put on a pedestal and everyone proclaimed her to be the next feminist icon and… it was too soon. That’s not ON Emma though.