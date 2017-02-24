Emma Watson on the ‘feminist’ label: ‘I am aware I have a long way to go’

Emma Watson covers the March issue of Elle UK, and I think this cover is stunning. I love the simplicity of the image, and how she seems understyled. It really works. Emma covers the March issue because she was honored with the Elle UK Woman of the Year Award at the Elle event last week. Why is she Woman of the Year? Feminism, or something. I honestly don’t hate that Emma is a feminist and I don’t hate that she’s trying to learn more about feminism and women’s history and intersectional feminism. I would hate it if she fronted like she already knew everything about everything, but she’s not doing that. Anyway, in this Elle piece, she makes references to feminism and all that jazz. Some highlights:
On taking a year off from acting to concentrate on activism: ‘It wasn’t about me necessarily proving anything… I was just thinking that I have this year to myself, so let’s see what we can do to ‘move the needle’ and make a difference.’
On her role as Belle in Beauty and the Beast: ‘For me, Beauty was the perfect, most joyful thing to do… There was something connected about Hermione and Belle, and it was good to be reminded that I am an actress; this is what I do. The film is pure escapism.’
On dealing with her critics: ‘It really toughened me up…There is a level of criticism that comes with being an actress and a public figure, which I expect, but once you take a stance on something like feminism, that’s a completely different ball game.’
On whether she would consider writing her own book: ‘I need to see and do a bit more first… I’m no expert, and when people push me into a corner of “here’s Emma Watson to lecture you on feminism”, it’s uncomfortable because I am aware I have a long way to go. I am not sure I deserve all the respect I get yet, but I’m working on it.’
“I am not sure I deserve all the respect I get yet, but I’m working on it.” I agree with that. Her feminist message at the UN launch for HeForShe was bare-bones Feminism 101, and even then, people took issue with it. Some people hated the simple fact that Emma said words about feminism, and then some people thought Emma’s message was just overly broad and focusing on the wrong thing (meaning, feminists don’t agree about the need for male allies in the feminist movement). But she was suddenly put on a pedestal and everyone proclaimed her to be the next feminist icon and… it was too soon. That’s not ON Emma though.
Photos courtesy of Kerry Hallihan/Elle UK.
I know many people don’t, but I do like Emma, and she comes across really well here
Report this comment as spam or abuse
❤️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like her, too. She’s young and she’s trying to educate herself on the issues that matter to her in an effort to make a difference. I, for one, applaud her for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Feminism is a complicated topic. Good for Emma realizing that she can’t yet speak for half the people on the planet (and the people who care about them). On a superficial note — she looks good in that blue shirt. Hermione is all grown up. Awww.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s young, she’s learning and she’s open to new ideas. What’s not to love?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love this styling of her, she should look to translate it to the red carpet.
Re: feminism. I would tell her to read The Second Sex by Simone de Beaviour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, it’s not on her. I’m in my 40s and I’m still learning. It’s a lifelong mission, if you have any humility about it.
I like her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA and is why I don’t really follow or pay much attention to people like Caitlin Moran who thinks she knows it all. Life is one big never ending lesson.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A feminist who promotes skin whitening cream, evades taxes while lecturing about equality, flies around the world in planes promoting her movies and being oh such a environmentalist. yeah right. She chose feminism to promote herself as a deep more-than-actress person. Overrated hypocrite.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Feminism is a topic which you never stop learning about, and for her to openly say it is incredibly important. She has one of the biggest, most diverse fan bases in the World, and a great part of it has learned about feminism thanks to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse