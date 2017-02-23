Gossip Cop: Jennifer Garner isn’t filing for divorce from Ben Affleck



These photos are from November

Last Friday, US Magazine announced that Jennifer Garner was going to file for divorce from Ben Affleck finally, once and for all. US has run multiple insider stories which sound like they’re straight from Garner’s camp so it was a promising start, except for the fact that she hadn’t actually filed yet. Well it’s been almost a week, she didn’t file and other major celebrity outlets like E! and ET ran stories claiming everything was the same between Garner and Affleck and nothing had changed. Up until now People and Gossip Cop hadn’t denied those stories or run any updates on the situation, which is unusual. Well Gossip Cop has a denial and it’s based on Star’s new cover story that Garner is finally filing after an “explosive fight.” Supposedly the fight never happened and they’re still in separation limbo and working at coparenting their kids. I’m only going to excerpt some of this from Gossip Cop because you get the gist:

The new cover of Star falsely announces, “Jen Finally Ends It!” Inside the issue, a headline declares, “Ben & Jen: Point Of No Return.” It’s further said, “They’ve reconciled more than once since announcing their split in 2015, but after giving him plenty of second chances, Jennifer Garner is finally ready to divorce Ben Affleck.” The supposed “nasty fight” allegedly took place last month. A so-called “insider” is quoted as telling the magazine, “It was like they were both ready to unload all of their frustration and anger that had been building up over the past couple of weeks.” It’s claimed the former couple argued over Affleck supposedly putting himself before Garner and the family. “Jen’s had it up to here with Ben’s drama. She wants out,” a “friend” contends to the publication… Nothing has changed between Garner and Affleck: They didn’t renew their vows, but they’re not imminently divorcing either. Gossip Cop is exclusively told that while they have ups and downs, they remain close and their friendly co-parenting dynamic continues with no major changes.

[From Gossip Cop]

Gossip Cop also claims that the fight never happened, but come on, Jen was about to file and so she talked to US and put Ben on notice. Then they either reached a truce and agreed to tell the secondary outlets that nothing had changed or Ben’s people told them to try and save face. Jen didn’t go to church on Sunday as usual for some reason so it wasn’t business as usual. In fact none of our outlets have photos of her after February 17, when the story broke. People magazine, which often runs multiple updates on their situation, has no comment or story so far. Maybe they’re sick of covering this or maybe Ben and Jen’s people don’t know what’s happening. I really want to know what’s going on behind the scenes and it’s possible this is all by design – drum up interest by saying a divorce is imminent then deny those stories. Or maybe things are really chaotic at home and Jen wants out but she’s just not ready to pull the plug.