Duchess of Cornwall ‘squeezes at both ends,’ which is how she married a prince

My mother was/is a total Diana-obsessive, so she’ll probably hate me for saying this but… I think Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, seems like a lot of fun. Like, Camilla isn’t my favorite royal family member, but I would much rather hang out with Camilla than Kate. Camilla seems like she knows some good dirty jokes and when Camilla laughs, it’s a real laugh and not a fake toothy laugh for the cameras.
These are some photos of Camilla hanging out with Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and Jamie Oliver as part of a photo-op for The Great Get Together, a weekend event this June which will basically be like a national cookout weekend. Events are planned to benefit the Jo Cox Foundation and The Big Lunch. So, obviously, Camilla did a photo-op with Jamie Oliver and Hugh (who is a celebrity chef in England, for those of you who didn’t know) where they were supposed to be icing/frosting some cupcakes. I think the goal was to get the icing/frosting to look like little Union Jacks. But once Camilla got her hands on the frosting bag, all hell broke loose. She squirted frosting all over Hugh’s tie (he licked it off himself) and then this happened:
The trio decorated Union Jack-covered cupcakes for the occasion, but there was a mishap in Camilla’s icing application: She accidentally squirted the tube of icing — at Fearnley-Whittingstall’s tie! The chef, however, didn’t let the flying frosting flub him: Fearnley-Whittingstall just licked the rogue frosting off his tie and went on with his baking.
“Icing has never quite been my forte,” Camilla admitted before the sticky incident occurred.
Fearnley-Whittingstall didn’t hold back on giving Camilla icing-application critiques — despite her royal title.
“If you don’t mind me saying, you’ve been squeezing it at both ends,” he said to her, to which she replied, “Am I not supposed to do that? Maybe I should come for icing lessons.”
And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how you end up married to a prince. At least now we know why Prince Charles was obsessed with Camilla for decades. She squeezes at both ends. She has a firm, two-handed maneuver which can lead to some “sticky” situations. Bless her. She’s so funny. I imagine the two men were quite into it.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.
Camilla, Charles and Anne are the only somewhat likable members if the British Royal family.
It really, really is amazing that this is the attitude now, considering…
…many of the circumstances since 1980?
When I was a kid and would spend my summers in NJ at my grandparents, I would spend the whole summer reading STAR magazines that my grandmother would buy and save for me all year long. So as a child, I was pretty Diana obsessed and thought Camilla was the devil. But now, she just seems like a pretty cool old broad who would be fun to drink a beer with. I always get a kick out of Camilla.
Camilla looks really good here.
Yeah. I like Camilla, I bet she’d be fun to have a drink with you and gossip with.
I think Camilla seems like she would be a lot of fun to have a drink with.
Too funny! I like her.
I have gone from thinking she’s a horrible person to liking Camilla. She does her job, and she does it well. She doesn’t moan about her privacy endlessly and she doesn’t make excuses. She gives the media quotes and from all accounts they like her.
She also takes on some difficult causes; there was a video last week of her at a domestic violence charity listening to a woman talk about her ex husband killing their children and the horrible abuse she went through. The whole room was in tears and Camilla was too. Yet she still gave a quote for the camera person.
I just saw an article in The Spectator about how Charles wants her to be queen rather than a lesser title when he is king, and the writer does not agree because it would be a “reward for adultery”.
If we must have royals, I also find her very acceptable in the role. Genuine human interaction, good sport, sense of humour, unabashed about bling.
I honestly don’t see the point of modernising the BRF, when the result of that is the Cambridges. Either get rid, or leave it as it was – anachronistic, pointless, slightly embarrassing but at least does noblesse oblige with a bit of commitment and panache.
I agree with you Sixer. I’m becoming more republican by the day looking at the future with William and Kate.
i totally agree. you cannot modernize such an old fashion institution. I feel a lot of the younger royals (all over the world) want the lifestyle, but not the restrictions that come with it. Which is fine, but then I can just pay my taxes for a regular representative president, I can replace every 4 years and whose gazillion family members and I do not have to support.
I won’t lie, when I watched the series “The Crown”, seeing all the responsibility laid on QE2′s shoulders and the burden she took on, all I could think was ‘shame on all these young royals today’. @Maria, you are absolutely right. They want the lifestyle, but not the job. But the job = the lifestyle and the lifestyle = the job. Without the job, you’re just a British Kardashian.
As you guys all know, I am a staunch republican. I would far prefer that we got rid.
But the Cambridges? Worst of both worlds.
And, since there is little appetite to go to the bother of getting rid here, I think Camilla is by far the preferable face of royalty.
She works with the media and she tries to give them something to work with – a quote, funny photo etc.. She very rarely gives interview thou.
She very behind an initiative that gives rape victims a luxury wash bag – something that many who have received it say it means a lot to them.
I wouldn’t mind if she became Queen Consort – she’d be good at the role.
Reading about those rape kits was what won me over. It is such a small gesture, really, but an really good example of how small gestures can mean everything. And her office put them together and got the donated toiletries. And I think it was really nice stuff too. Molton & Brown or something like that.
^ I know – she’s a proactive person and its such a great idea.
This is an article about it from the Telegraph for other readers:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/theroyalfamily/11931969/Theresa-May-praises-Duchess-of-Cornwalls-hugely-important-work-highlighting-sexual-violence.html
I like her too. She’s engaged, gives a good show (dancing with Arthur Edwards last week), and takes on difficult things. Charles appears more centered and calm now. He needed someone who was always on his side, and there she is good or bad.
The titles could have been dealt with a few years ago, when they changed the succession to remove primogeniture. A politician suggested changing other titles to King & Princess Consort or Queen & Prince Consort. He was shouted down, but it would have been less sexist and solve the Camilla title “problem”.
Oh, that’s ridiculous. And a double standard to boot since Charles won’t get a “lesser title” because of adultery when his mom dies.
I agree that Camilla is doing a great job and has for years. I think it’s ridiculous that people are still referring to her by a “lesser title” instead of the Princess of Wales title she is entitled to, just because of a woman who divorced the prince and died 20 years ago.
Technically, she is the Princess of Wales, it is one of her many titles. She chooses to be known by the Duchess of Cornwall title.
I couldn’t agree more. That writer took such a priggish attitude about it.
Although technically Diana didn’t divorce him. I don’t think she really wanted a divorce (did she???); I always thought it was the Queen who said it’s time.
@bluhare – ITA, Diana didn’t want a divorce. I think she wanted to shame Charles into dumping his mistresses and be a good husband to her – she did love him and I think he did love her back (in his own way) but their relationship had gone past being saveable.
The Queen got fed up with all the press games – I think that Panorama interview was the final nail in the coffin that pushed TQ into telling them to stop fighting and just get divorced if things were that bad.
That’s funny because 2 people committed adultery. If she has to have a lesser title, does that mean Charles does too because he was the other adulterous party? I can’t stand the hypocrisy.
She’s harmless and likable now that she has what she wanted, so she doesn’t have to be complicit in cold-blooded destruction of marriages anymore. Same as Charles. But I guess morality runs differently in these circles. They seem fairly committed public servants, good for them. Are they likable in the sense I’d like to know or have contact with people like them? Hell no.
You bet she knows how to squeeze both ends. Remember Charles was revealed to have told her (while he was still married to Diana) that he wanted to be her tampon?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still have the SNL skit of Dana Carvey playing Charles and getting scientifically shrunken down into a little tampon burned in my brain!
Ha! I read that. Poor Diana never had a chance with a comment like that. She was forced into a loveless marriage by his mom. Oh those days of the Royals were much more exciting than the ones of today. When Diana was killed (which I believe), all the glamor and mystery died with her.
Diana was not killed – I wish people would stop repeating this conspiracy theory. If you are going to assassinate someone, you would plan it carefully, well in advance, based on your knowledge on where your victim is going to be in the future. Everything about Diana’s last few hours was thrown together at the last minute. She wasn’t even supposed to be in Paris that weekend – she had planned to return to London but accepted Dodi’s last-minute invitation to accompany him to Paris. Once there, they constantly changed their plans – first heading towards a restaurant, then going to the Ritz instead and finally, Dodi’s harebrained plan to outrace the paps by using a decoy car, concocted about 30 minutes before they left. Diana died because the driver of their car, a man Dodi hired, was stinking drunk and crashed the car at a high speed.
For chronology. Squidygate tapes were released in August 1992, showing possible affair between Diana and another man. Charles and Diana formally separated in early December 1992. Camillagate tape release didn’t happen until mid-January 1993.
Why is Charles’s stolen private conservation always considered worse than Kate Middleton showing up at a movie about her favorite s e x gadget wearing playboy bunny ears?
It was a different time in life. Charles was always scrutinized, at least from what I understand. The boy, then the man who would never be King. Kate to me is asexual and/or boring, as his her husband so the only thing people talk about is her clothes and lack of makeup application skills! At least we have Harry to bring a little color into the picture.
That’s actually disgusting. Regardless of their affair, I think if any man ever said that to me I would balk. That’s sooo…intrusive.
Dani: context is key. This was a private intimate conversation in which they were talking sexy talk. The complete quote is something along the lines of wanting to be all up in her, like a tampon so that he would be inside her all day. The conversation was illegally recorded and blasted worldwide by the media.
I’m pretty sure if all our sexy conversations were recorded and put out for the world to read, there would be several vomit inducing quotes in there.
Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall… I live for these names.
Camilla is always at ease, I really like her.
I think she looks better when she’s older because she’s less stressed. I do like her.
Cams has grown on me – she takes her role seriously and works hard without b!tching about it. *cough*Cambridges*cough* And yes she’s the kind of person who I’d like to have a liquid lunch with – you’d have a laff.
Arriving to frost with her 70′s hair
Camilla jumps in and gets to work
Though she acts without much flair
She’ll even screw up with a gleeful smirk
“I’ve been told to be thinner
Been called a horseface and skank
But I ended up the winner
And I’m not too proud to wank!”
She doesn’t look or act
As some say women should
But her victory is a fact
She knows how to do some good
She’s seen it get ugly and gotten dragged through the muck
But her very special secret is that she doesn’t give a fuck
This is and it isn’t what I thought it might be about.
Agree with previous commenters. I love that dirty British sense of humor. She’s got it!
A very commendable talent
Obviously I don’t know Camilla as a person and what she and Charles did to Diana wasn’t acceptable…but I will say this: horses love her.
There are many photos of Camilla at an event where she is touching or petting a horse and the animal’s body language is totally saying, “You are awesome and I love you”. So I just cannot hate on Camilla. The horses have given their opinion and I have to respect that.
I always thought Camilla and Charles were just as tragic as Diana. If they had been allowed to marry in the first place a lot of heartache and tragedy could have been avoided.
