Duchess of Cornwall ‘squeezes at both ends,’ which is how she married a prince

My mother was/is a total Diana-obsessive, so she’ll probably hate me for saying this but… I think Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, seems like a lot of fun. Like, Camilla isn’t my favorite royal family member, but I would much rather hang out with Camilla than Kate. Camilla seems like she knows some good dirty jokes and when Camilla laughs, it’s a real laugh and not a fake toothy laugh for the cameras.

These are some photos of Camilla hanging out with Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and Jamie Oliver as part of a photo-op for The Great Get Together, a weekend event this June which will basically be like a national cookout weekend. Events are planned to benefit the Jo Cox Foundation and The Big Lunch. So, obviously, Camilla did a photo-op with Jamie Oliver and Hugh (who is a celebrity chef in England, for those of you who didn’t know) where they were supposed to be icing/frosting some cupcakes. I think the goal was to get the icing/frosting to look like little Union Jacks. But once Camilla got her hands on the frosting bag, all hell broke loose. She squirted frosting all over Hugh’s tie (he licked it off himself) and then this happened:

The trio decorated Union Jack-covered cupcakes for the occasion, but there was a mishap in Camilla’s icing application: She accidentally squirted the tube of icing — at Fearnley-Whittingstall’s tie! The chef, however, didn’t let the flying frosting flub him: Fearnley-Whittingstall just licked the rogue frosting off his tie and went on with his baking. “Icing has never quite been my forte,” Camilla admitted before the sticky incident occurred. Fearnley-Whittingstall didn’t hold back on giving Camilla icing-application critiques — despite her royal title. “If you don’t mind me saying, you’ve been squeezing it at both ends,” he said to her, to which she replied, “Am I not supposed to do that? Maybe I should come for icing lessons.”

[From People]

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how you end up married to a prince. At least now we know why Prince Charles was obsessed with Camilla for decades. She squeezes at both ends. She has a firm, two-handed maneuver which can lead to some “sticky” situations. Bless her. She’s so funny. I imagine the two men were quite into it.