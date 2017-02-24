Tracy Anderson & Goop are opening a NYC cafe for rich women on a diet

A few years ago, Gwyneth Paltrow and Tracy Anderson announced a new collaboration, a food-delivery service called 3 Green Hearts. It would basically be an exorbitantly-priced delivery service for wealthy women who only want to nibble on some quinoa salads every other day. After the announcement, it didn’t feel like 3 Green Hearts went anywhere? Like, I think they were trying to build the market in the Hamptons and NYC, but nothing was really sticking. So now 3 Green Hearts has morphed into a cafe adjacent to Tracy’s newest fitness studio. Don’t worry, peeps. If you spend $900 a month for a membership to Tracy’s studio, you get discounts at the cafe.

If her annual cleanse wasn’t enough, you now have even more opportunities to eat like Gwyneth Paltrow. The goop founder (and cookbook author) and her business partners Tracy Anderson and Maria Baum are expanding their organic café 3 Green Hearts to Anderson’s largest upcoming fitness studio on 59th street in New York City. The healthy restaurant opening March 1 promises to be much bigger than the newly-opened Tribeca location, with a fully-stocked industrial kitchen. Coffee, freshly-made juices and smoothies, and prepared meals like gluten-free pastas, quinoa salad, fish tacos and grilled salmon will all be available for pickup when the studio opens — and the trio plans to rollout delivery in the New York City area in the next few months. “Each meal is designed as a healthy, fresh and organic option with weight loss and weight management plans available,” reads a press release. Discounts for the café are available through a $900 per month membership, which also includes unlimited Tracy Anderson Method classes (the workout responsible for the enviable bodies of stars like Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez), custom programming and discounts on retail. Anderson told PEOPLE in 2015 that the partners decided to open the health-food company because: “We are moms. We are nurturers. We understand the demands of dreaming big. And we want nothing more than to have access to the healthy, happy lifestyle you so deserve,” she said. “If I can be a part of making it easy for people to eat natural foods and be able to feel like they can lead a natural lifestyle and have it be affordable, that to me is really key.”

If I’m spending $900 A MONTH on a gym membership, that better come with FREE SMOOTHIES at the very f–king least. I spent less than $50 a month on my YMCA membership and I still feel like that membership should come with some perks. As for the rest of it… rich women who have more money than sense will love this sh-t. And I love how the “cafe” doesn’t seem to include any eat-in seating. You just go into the cafe and pick up your food and if you try to eat it in front of Gwyneth and Tracy, they will yell at you for being fat. That is the “Tracy Anderson Method.”