Tracy Anderson & Goop are opening a NYC cafe for rich women on a diet

A few years ago, Gwyneth Paltrow and Tracy Anderson announced a new collaboration, a food-delivery service called 3 Green Hearts. It would basically be an exorbitantly-priced delivery service for wealthy women who only want to nibble on some quinoa salads every other day. After the announcement, it didn’t feel like 3 Green Hearts went anywhere? Like, I think they were trying to build the market in the Hamptons and NYC, but nothing was really sticking. So now 3 Green Hearts has morphed into a cafe adjacent to Tracy’s newest fitness studio. Don’t worry, peeps. If you spend $900 a month for a membership to Tracy’s studio, you get discounts at the cafe.
If her annual cleanse wasn’t enough, you now have even more opportunities to eat like Gwyneth Paltrow. The goop founder (and cookbook author) and her business partners Tracy Anderson and Maria Baum are expanding their organic café 3 Green Hearts to Anderson’s largest upcoming fitness studio on 59th street in New York City. The healthy restaurant opening March 1 promises to be much bigger than the newly-opened Tribeca location, with a fully-stocked industrial kitchen.
Coffee, freshly-made juices and smoothies, and prepared meals like gluten-free pastas, quinoa salad, fish tacos and grilled salmon will all be available for pickup when the studio opens — and the trio plans to rollout delivery in the New York City area in the next few months.
“Each meal is designed as a healthy, fresh and organic option with weight loss and weight management plans available,” reads a press release.
Discounts for the café are available through a $900 per month membership, which also includes unlimited Tracy Anderson Method classes (the workout responsible for the enviable bodies of stars like Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez), custom programming and discounts on retail.
Anderson told PEOPLE in 2015 that the partners decided to open the health-food company because: “We are moms. We are nurturers. We understand the demands of dreaming big. And we want nothing more than to have access to the healthy, happy lifestyle you so deserve,” she said. “If I can be a part of making it easy for people to eat natural foods and be able to feel like they can lead a natural lifestyle and have it be affordable, that to me is really key.”
If I’m spending $900 A MONTH on a gym membership, that better come with FREE SMOOTHIES at the very f–king least. I spent less than $50 a month on my YMCA membership and I still feel like that membership should come with some perks. As for the rest of it… rich women who have more money than sense will love this sh-t. And I love how the “cafe” doesn’t seem to include any eat-in seating. You just go into the cafe and pick up your food and if you try to eat it in front of Gwyneth and Tracy, they will yell at you for being fat. That is the “Tracy Anderson Method.”
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I don’t know if this is the day I finally lose my mind but I’m – again, like on the Oscar voter post – laughing my a** off. It seems so ludicrous and out of touch and yet. Of course. Of course this is what Goop and Tracy are thinking about. I mean bless them. Whatever. It’s not like I’m their target market or anything.
Well, I guess the plethora of frozen meals (Lean Cuisine, WW, organic) in every supermarket is simply gauche.
More money than sense, indeed.
God, I want off this planet.
Will people actually pay that much for a gym membership? Serious question. I know women that have a large income but I can’t imagine they would pay that much for this. I don’t see this business being successful.
Boutique fitness studios near me generally go around $300-$500 a month, depending on what they offer – and I’m not in NYC, which I presume has a premium on it. So yeah, that does not strike me as unbelievable, given the location and the clientele.
Never, ever underestimate the desire of people to pay giant sums of money to feel superior to others.
Yes they will. Yes, both men and women would pay for this. For two reasons, firstly acquiring or confirming social status and secondly, to mingle with likeminded people. In other words, the same reasons they pay up a fortune for dumb stuff. This business will not only thrive, it will open a Beverly Hills branch in the next year. Watch.
Oh, thank goodness. Won’t someone please think of the starving rich women? Yes, Goop and her little friend will champion that cause.
Perfect, a cafe for rich ladies to not sit and stare at their barley and quinoa.
I pay $395 a year for a rec center membership and it has a soda and snack machine, so I am nearly as fancy as Goop and Tracy, right?
I couldn’t get past the $900 a month for gym membership….That the equivalent of my mortgage a month….seriously though. I know I dont live in New York and live in the country in Ireland….but still like
Outrageous, isn’t it?
I am in the US, and work close to a nearly-new Y center that charges 30 dollars per month. I prefer to save a gym fee and work out at home, partly because I am a germaphobe (and a little cheap).
Me too. It feels like I waste so much time at the gym, while at home I can do a workout, shower and get ready in 1.5 hours.
I would rather look like myself, flaws and all, than look like Tracy Anderson.
+1
If I could afford a $900/month GYM MEMBERSHIP, wouldn’t I rather pay for a personal trainer and personal chef? This sounds very peasant-y. My dream self would pass.
funny and totally on point.
Yeah but then how would people know that you are wealthy?
It’s all about showing off and being the recipient of jealousy.
But how would you arrange pap strolls in your designer workout clothes?
The top picture doesn’t inspire me to join their gym, no matter what the cost.
They look so odd standing next to each other.
What are those suede monstrosities track is wearing with a sequined dress?
Every time I see Tracy Anderson I don’t think about how in shape she is because she dresses herself SO terribly for her body. It’s absolutely ridiculous for someone who is supposed to make her money on the idea that she can make your body look enviable. Someone please get her a stylist.
If I wanted to starve I’d just visit the cooke aisle in the supermarket without money.
Wtf is with these people? They sound like assholes.
Plus they look awful and I would never want to look like either of them.
I don’t know what depresses me more, our burgeoning neo-nazi state or the fact that Gywneth is still seemingly successfully peddling her lifestyle crap.
i might be a fat slob who needs some serious diet and exercise help but i don’t want to look like tracy anderson. she has horrible proportions and isn’t attractive. i have no idea how she has been able to charge so much to aspire to her aesthetic but whatever – i don’t live in a place where humans pump themselves with plastic and look like taxidermy fish.
I really don’t see Tracy Andersons’s appeal. She looks so awkward standing beside Gwyneth, almost like she went through one of those before and after TV makeovers. The bitchy side of me is imagining that Gwyneth is taking her classes because deep down she knows, she is the more attractive one and will be no matter the amount of exercise.
What I like about workout is that it is non-discriminating when it comes to sweating. You can pay $900 or $9 a month and you still gotta break a sweat if you want to get results. Also Kaiser, you’re getting an imaginary Pentecostal “Praise the Lord / hands in the air” emoji for that “rich women who have more money than sense will love this” comment. You nailed it.
