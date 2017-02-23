Kim Kardashian paired sweatpants & a corset top for some reason

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian out and about yesterday in LA. I’m really only writing about these photos because of her outfit. Before she was robbed in Paris last year, Kim was known (by me) as one of the worst street-style victims ever. What’s weird is that pre-Kanye, Kim’s style – red carpet and street-style – wasn’t THAT bad. Like, it wasn’t great, but she usually looked pulled-together and like she understood which pieces went together. Post-Kanye, it seems like Kim gets dressed in the dark, or that her taste level has just gone haywire. Or something.

So this is what she wore for a casual outing (I think she went to lunch with her family): white-grey sweatpants tucked into ankle boots with a spike heel, combined with a white corset top and a puffy white ski jacket. I think it’s the corset that doesn’t make much sense here. If she wore a t-shirt, this ensemble wouldn’t be quite so confusing. But good God, Kim. Oh, and the little Hermes purse????? WTF?

Also, there was a rumor going around the British tabloids that Kim had a second sex tape which was making the rounds (?) but Kim denied the story directly to the Daily Mail, saying it’s the same old sex tape. Good to know.