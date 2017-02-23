Kim Kardashian paired sweatpants & a corset top for some reason

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian out and about yesterday in LA. I’m really only writing about these photos because of her outfit. Before she was robbed in Paris last year, Kim was known (by me) as one of the worst street-style victims ever. What’s weird is that pre-Kanye, Kim’s style – red carpet and street-style – wasn’t THAT bad. Like, it wasn’t great, but she usually looked pulled-together and like she understood which pieces went together. Post-Kanye, it seems like Kim gets dressed in the dark, or that her taste level has just gone haywire. Or something.
So this is what she wore for a casual outing (I think she went to lunch with her family): white-grey sweatpants tucked into ankle boots with a spike heel, combined with a white corset top and a puffy white ski jacket. I think it’s the corset that doesn’t make much sense here. If she wore a t-shirt, this ensemble wouldn’t be quite so confusing. But good God, Kim. Oh, and the little Hermes purse????? WTF?
Also, there was a rumor going around the British tabloids that Kim had a second sex tape which was making the rounds (?) but Kim denied the story directly to the Daily Mail, saying it’s the same old sex tape. Good to know.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
Back to her old lovely self, I’d say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oversized jacket ALWAYS off the shoulders to reveal her corset or plunging neckline. SICK.OF.HER.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
with a scraggly busted weave ponytail.
honestly, an outfit like this makes me say “she must be on some heavy drugs”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s trying to distract us from the fact she had more face tweaks. I can’t tell what she did, but her face is looking busted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ANd her hairline seems to have come down closer to her forehead. It looks a bit disturbing in an unreal kind of way….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ridiculous. Keep it up Kim! These looks make me laugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She should keep this awful look. When I see her always dressed like this, it makes me feel more fashionable because I dress better
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rihanna is the only person who could pull this look off. Sorry Kim, you don’t have RiRi swag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She actually makes me feel good about my own lack of style. I might wear sweatpants and leggings 90% of the time, but I’ll never put together as bad of an outfit as her. I mean seriously, who in their right mind would think heels and a corset should be paired with sweatpants?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are all so rude! Kim is giving us realness, showing that anyone can grab a pair of larger sweatpants from husband, a tacky corset you don’t wear anymore, a bathroom rug, weird boots and turn into fashion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, she’s so innovative, such a fashionista! Bwahahaha! Roflmao
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s the fashion mullet. Comfort on the bottom, clubbing on the top.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why are they always wearing winter jackets in CALIFORNIA?????
AND sweatpants??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And HEAVY winter jackets at that. The type I wear only when the temps are single digit or a raging blizzard is underway
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right?? I just checked the weather in Calabasas (lol) and its been in the 50s – that is light jacket weather NOT heavy down polar vortex weather by any means.
These people, I swear…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s something that has always confused me. I live in Montreal where winter lasts 5 months: warm winter coats are a necessity and we ditch them as soon as we can (and probably sooner than we ought, it’s about 5C right now and it’s summer in my heart).
Why would you live in a warmish place (I know the weather’s been terrible recently in LA, but it’s still not cold!) and pretend it’s winter? Ain’t not having winters the point of living in the south? She must be sweating heavily under that jacket, urgh!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unhealthy dieting can cause someone to be cold even when the weather is warm
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ditto for stress, surgery and drugs. I don’t know what chronic famewhoring does though, it could be worse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate this current hair length on her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those extensions are SO bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This isnt real right?
Like a grown up mother of 2 didnt really pick this out and put this on, right? RIGHT?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have very similar sweatpants and I loooooove them! My husband calls them my homeless person sweatpants. My friend was going to throw them away about 15 years ago so I swiped them and I wear them almost every week.
However, I have never worn them out of the house, never with a corset, and never with heels. But hey, maybe that’s what I’ll wear to dinner tonight.
And what’s with the giant coat? Why is it falling off?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She said she doesn’t like to smile….or her face has been tightened so many times she can’t smile. I think Northwest wants her purse back btw.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She basically stood in front of the camera for pictures?
So needy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She wears those boots all the time. They look extra bad with sweatpants. Does she ever not leave a coat hanging from her shoulders?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just so much awful here that it’s hard to pick a favorite. Even those sunglasses are just..ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are those Kanye’s designs?
I wouldn’t wear that to save my life, but I like how confident she looks. And I still like it better than her last look pre-Paris-incident, when she wore a see-through dress with no panties and then desperatly tried to cover her crotch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uhm – what the heck is she doing in that last picture? Soliciting?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To each their own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want to snatch out her extensions and set them on fire. Get them layered! Angled! Trimmed! ANYTHING!!!! she looks ridiculous
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Go ahead and light them on fire, but with her still wearing them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, brother.
And this thing about about wearing heavy jackets halfway off her body…so weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think we can safely say this is the manifestation of the “thoughts” running through Kanye’s head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She wears winter coats in LA in warm weather and barely nothing in NYC in cold weather. She does it all for attention. And here we all are giving it to her…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Any excuse to flaunt her sexay… what an idiot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse