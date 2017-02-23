Kim Kardashian paired sweatpants & a corset top for some reason

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian out and about yesterday in LA. I’m really only writing about these photos because of her outfit. Before she was robbed in Paris last year, Kim was known (by me) as one of the worst street-style victims ever. What’s weird is that pre-Kanye, Kim’s style – red carpet and street-style – wasn’t THAT bad. Like, it wasn’t great, but she usually looked pulled-together and like she understood which pieces went together. Post-Kanye, it seems like Kim gets dressed in the dark, or that her taste level has just gone haywire. Or something.

So this is what she wore for a casual outing (I think she went to lunch with her family): white-grey sweatpants tucked into ankle boots with a spike heel, combined with a white corset top and a puffy white ski jacket. I think it’s the corset that doesn’t make much sense here. If she wore a t-shirt, this ensemble wouldn’t be quite so confusing. But good God, Kim. Oh, and the little Hermes purse????? WTF?

Also, there was a rumor going around the British tabloids that Kim had a second sex tape which was making the rounds (?) but Kim denied the story directly to the Daily Mail, saying it’s the same old sex tape. Good to know.

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.

 

36 Responses to “Kim Kardashian paired sweatpants & a corset top for some reason”

  1. Nilo says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Back to her old lovely self, I’d say.

  2. BobaFelty says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:03 am

    I think she’s trying to distract us from the fact she had more face tweaks. I can’t tell what she did, but her face is looking busted.

  3. Margo S. says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Ridiculous. Keep it up Kim! These looks make me laugh.

  4. JulP says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:04 am

    She actually makes me feel good about my own lack of style. I might wear sweatpants and leggings 90% of the time, but I’ll never put together as bad of an outfit as her. I mean seriously, who in their right mind would think heels and a corset should be paired with sweatpants?

  5. Charlotte says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:06 am

    You are all so rude! Kim is giving us realness, showing that anyone can grab a pair of larger sweatpants from husband, a tacky corset you don’t wear anymore, a bathroom rug, weird boots and turn into fashion.

  6. Mousyb says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Why are they always wearing winter jackets in CALIFORNIA?????

    AND sweatpants??

  7. HeidiM says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:07 am

    I hate this current hair length on her

  8. Gene123 says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:09 am

    This isnt real right?

    Like a grown up mother of 2 didnt really pick this out and put this on, right? RIGHT?!

  9. Mandymc says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:09 am

    I have very similar sweatpants and I loooooove them! My husband calls them my homeless person sweatpants. My friend was going to throw them away about 15 years ago so I swiped them and I wear them almost every week.

    However, I have never worn them out of the house, never with a corset, and never with heels. But hey, maybe that’s what I’ll wear to dinner tonight.

    And what’s with the giant coat? Why is it falling off?

  10. Nancy says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:09 am

    She said she doesn’t like to smile….or her face has been tightened so many times she can’t smile. I think Northwest wants her purse back btw.

  11. paolanqar says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:13 am

    She basically stood in front of the camera for pictures?
    So needy.

  12. Beth says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:15 am

    She wears those boots all the time. They look extra bad with sweatpants. Does she ever not leave a coat hanging from her shoulders?

  13. Kitten says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Just so much awful here that it’s hard to pick a favorite. Even those sunglasses are just..ugh.

  14. Nanny to the Rescue (ex-Crox) says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Are those Kanye’s designs?

    I wouldn’t wear that to save my life, but I like how confident she looks. And I still like it better than her last look pre-Paris-incident, when she wore a see-through dress with no panties and then desperatly tried to cover her crotch.

  15. Kris says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Uhm – what the heck is she doing in that last picture? Soliciting?

  16. Angel says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:19 am

    To each their own.

  17. Dani says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:20 am

    I want to snatch out her extensions and set them on fire. Get them layered! Angled! Trimmed! ANYTHING!!!! she looks ridiculous

  18. minx says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Oh, brother.
    And this thing about about wearing heavy jackets halfway off her body…so weird.

  19. Cherrypie says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:25 am

    She looks ridiculous.

  20. GingerCrunch says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:26 am

    I think we can safely say this is the manifestation of the “thoughts” running through Kanye’s head.

  21. me says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:36 am

    She wears winter coats in LA in warm weather and barely nothing in NYC in cold weather. She does it all for attention. And here we all are giving it to her…

