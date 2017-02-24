Jeffrey Dean Morgan: it’s ‘stupid’ that Walking Dead shirt was pulled for racism

Did you guys know that the children’s rhyme “Eeny, meeny, miny, moe” was originally horribly racist? I actually didn’t know this. You know how it goes, “Eeny, meeny, miny, moe, Catch a tiger by the toe. If he hollers, let him go.” Imagine the T in tiger replaced by an N and you get the idea. There are variations of this rhyme in many languages and it’s not necessarily a racist rhyme in all languages, but it did have that line in an older US version. This was “the most common version among American schoolchildren in 1888” according to Wiki. So the rhyme has racist origins and is about beating up black people, that’s something you discover when looking into it, and it’s also something that changes my opinion of it. Some people don’t think that way though, like Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
JDM’s sadistic character on The Walking Dead, Negan, used the “Eeny, meeny” rhyme while taunting Rick’s group in the lead-up to the horrible season opener, when he bludgeoned two people to death. (I’m not going to say who in case you want to avoid spoilers, but really don’t watch Walking Dead past the second season, it’s just an exercise in futility. I stuck in there until this season and then gave up a few episodes ago.) Of course Negan said the modern “Tiger” version. There was an official Walking Dead t-shirt for sale in the UK featuring Negan’s bat, Lucille, and the first four words of the rhyme. Only they pulled it once people complained the rhyme was racist. JDM had some thoughts about that.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan is shocked and stunned by The Walking Dead T-shirt controversy — shocked and stunned, that is, that anybody would find the shirt controversial in the first place.
To recap: U.K. department chain Primark pulled a Walking Dead T-shirt (image below) from its stores after a customer complained the clothing item is “racist” and “offensive.” The shirt featured Negan’s signature Lucille baseball bat and his victim-selecting rhyme, “Eeny meeny miny moe, catch a tiger by the toe…” The problem? About 100 years ago, that rhyme commonly used the N-word instead of “tiger.”
Morgan, sounding not entirely unlike his irate profane character on TV’s top-rated drama, tweeted “Holy crap people are stupid.”
The Primark customer who complained about the shirt told The Sheffield Star, “This image relates directly to the practice of assaulting black people in America … It is directly threatening of a racist assault, and if I were black and were faced by a wearer I would know just where I stood.” While Primark replied it was pulling the shirt from store shelves and issued a statement: “The T-shirt in question is licensed merchandise for the U.S. television series, The Walking Dead, and the quote and image are taken directly from the show. Any offense caused by its design was wholly unintentional and Primark sincerely apologizes for this.”
As pointed out previously, the strange thing about this controversy is its timing. The finale aired last April and the rhyme skittered by without making a blip on the collective outrage meter. The dialogue was also in Robert Kirkman’s comic years before that. Dave Chappelle even parodied the scene when guest hosting Saturday Night Live (though used a different rhyme). But now, 10 months later, with a random customer spying a T-shirt in Sheffield, suddenly this is a thing.
Here’s JDM’s tweet:
Holy crap people are stupid. 'Walking Dead’ Shirt Pulled From Stores After Complaint of Racism https://t.co/cpeIqcxTwJ
— Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) February 22, 2017
Ok I get the argument that it took a long time for this to come to light, especially because the episode aired almost a year ago. But if you see the t-shirt with that font (below) and you know the rhyme’s origin it’s clear to me why it would look horrible to some people. Can you imagine NOT knowing about Negan’s bat or about The Walking Dead, only knowing that the rhyme used to be about beating people of color and then seeing someone wearing that shirt? Not everyone gets pop culture references and in that context it’s bad. It doesn’t say “The Walking Dead” on it, to many people it’s just a bat and words about beating people. (Or tigers, if you think of it that way.) When you consider what that means it’s not people being “stupid” it’s JDM being arrogant and thinking that everyone knows his WD character when they don’t.
photos credit: AMC, WENN
The original version lasted way past the 1880s. I was a child in the 1940s, and that’s the version I learned on the playground.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I heard it as a child in the mid-60s in the US.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
I will also add that was my first encounter with the word – and suspect it might have been for some of you, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was still around in the 50′s too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1980′s Ireland here and that was the version I heard too. Thankfully I don’t hear it used anymore and my nieces and nephews don’t repeat that version.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Im just glad that white men finally stand up and explain what is racist and what is not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The original version was in Australia during my youth (80s/90s). Makes me ill to think of it’s real meaning. Sadly, there’s a lot of ignorant people here who would still use it.
That t-shirt is wildly inappropriate, especially without context. Even with context, it is not a good idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had no idea there was a version of that rhyme that wasn’t “tiger” (I grew up in the 90s). But I agree that shirt isn’t great. Add the Walking Dead logo on it and it would have been fine. But without the logo the shirt just looks violent for no reason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh noes. Don’t fall from grace, Jeffrey. Bah. This was an internet boyfriend I had no ball gag in my cupboard for. Hmph bah russnfussn.
Being Britisher, I had no idea about the origins of this rhyme until I was an adult. We said piggy, not tiger, in the playground, and we always used it to pick for games ending with “it. is. not. you” or “o.u.t. spells out”. Got older, found out where it came from and realised why it wasn’t a rhyme my parents ever sang with us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think Jeffrey was assuming everybody knows about the Walking Dead just that it’s such a well known rhyme, how could it be offensive? He most likely doesn’t know the original roots. I’m black but I’m not offended by it. I didn’t grow up knowing the background and neither did my friends and relatives. We sung it all of the time. I’m not attacking anybody who is offended just that a lot of people don’t know the origins. Kind of unfair to dismiss people as egostistical, hateful, or racist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse