Bradley Whitford to Ivanka Trump: You’re ‘enabling hatred’ & ‘f–k your shoes’

A few days ago, Emperor Baby Fists finally made a BIGLY statement about the noticeable spike in hate crimes directed at Jewish-Americans. Unshockingly, Donald Trump cozied up to neo-Nazi factions during the election and those neo-Nazis felt newly empowered once Trump won. You can pretty much draw a straight line from Trump’s barely-coded language about Jewish people and minorities and the rise in hate crimes against Jewish people and minorities. Still, Baby Fists said some words about the hate crimes at long last, but only after Ivanka tweeted about it first, and I’m assuming Jared Kushner wrote his little speech too.
After Ivanka tweeted about it, actor Bradley Whitford responded. For the record, Ivanka tweeted this: “America is a nation built on the principle of religious tolerance. We must protect our houses of worship & religious centers“. This was Bradley Whitford’s tweet to Ivanka: “Your father is a racist birther. Steve Bannon an anti-Semitic opportunist. You and your husband are enabling hatred. F–k your shoes.” BAM. We should start saying “f–k your shoes” to all of our enemies from now on, right? Especially Ivanka. Because f–k her shoes.
Incidentally, you can follow Bradley Whitford’s Twitter here. He tweets and retweets about politics all day long. He’s pretty woke, I have to say. He’s also promoting Get Out, the new Jordan Peele horror film that critics love. Whitford plays the father of Allison Williams’ character.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
Right on, sir.
Josh Lyman forever!
And yes, F**k her shoes!
Shoes she copies from other brands and are manufactured in China.
Can’t tell you how happy I am to see Josh Lyman, the pit bull of the Democrats, once again ripping clowns like these apart.
Josh and Toby forever.
And I will STILL break out “The Jackal” when necessary. #WestWingForLife
WOOOO F*ck your shoes is my new insult lol
Oh, god, please bring back the Bartlett administration. A golden age of reason and intelligence.
The West Wing is my refuge in this era of America’s descent into madness. Thank God for The West Wing Weekly podcast!!
so you have to protect jewish house of religion but muslim mosques are an ok target? hmmm got it i think
A mosque *is* a house of worship…
That’s exactly dttime’s point.
Exactly, she stay quiet when her Dad was targeting Muslims. And she also didn’t push back on her Daddy’s anti-Semitic voters or stand up for Anti-Semitism until the White House got heavy pressure from the press about their silence. And remember how supposedly her and her husband will protect LGBTQ from her dad’s policies? Yeah f-ck her shoes.
Politico just wrote an insightful profile on how Ivanka helped Baby Fists win over Republican woman and alleviated their concerns about his assault charges.
How do you solve a problem like Ivanka
http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/02/ivanka-trump-womens-magazines-fashion-214819
Yes, spot on.
Side note, I almost didn’t recognize him. His hair makes him look like the guy who played J Peterman in Seinfeld.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The US was built on religious freedom? what? when?
I’m not an expert in history, but I seem recall it was built on the annihilation of Natives, and on the backs of Slaves.
When did freedom enter into it?
That was ONE OF the reasons the settlers came here initially – to escape religious persecution. Once they got here they realized they found a (almost literal) goldmine so got rid of the natives and got slaves to do the work…Like most colonized countries
Ok, thanks. I’ll go read up on it again.
@original key
No worries. Cuba and Brazil have a similar history to the US (European settlers coming in, killing many of the natives (directly and indirectly), taking over the resources, and getting the slaves to do the work)….
Once they settled here the Puritans became intolerant of other religions and persecuted the Quakers.
Puritans came here to New England for religious freedom after being expelled from parts of England and Holland. But once here, they only cared about their religion, and expelled people who didn’t conform to their religious doctrines, which is why Roger Williams fled south and founded Rhode Island and Providence Plantations.
1. I love him. My crush on Josh Lyman never went away completely.
2. Girlfriend needs to lay off the foundation! Yeesh.
3. F*ck your shoes indeed. If anything ever needed a hashtag …
I’ve always liked him as an actor, but now I think I’m in love. Spot on!
Right on Bradley ! !! F*ck her shoes!!
3 men were shot in a restaurant Overland Park Ks yesterday ( 1 died )
They made the unpardonable sin of watching a a basketball game while looking like they were milddle eastern. ( they were from Indai) The man who shot them screamed ” get out of my country”
For reasons yet unknown the FBI has not yet declared it a hate crime ( claiming still under investigation ) even though there were over 20 witnesses.
There have been several terrorist bombings in Pakistan in the last 2 weeks – totaling to over a 100 people dead. The most recent one being yesterday with over 10 dead. Where is the trump admin (or really, the American media’ with condemning that and/or offering sympathy? But, somehow. Trumpy had time to make up an attack in sweden, so there’s that.
I thought Pakistan was supposed to be an ‘ally’ (at least under the Obama administration?).
My point is, ‘terrorism’ is only worth talking about when the victims are white.
Why isn’t it a hate crime? Cause Lord Dampnut made sure white supremacy isn’t a crime anymore.
I was also baffled that the FBI hasn’t yet called this a hate crime, despite the fact the perpetrator said he thought they were Middle Eastern. Two were Indian, the 3rd was a white guy trying to help them.
My guess is the FBI will, but by that time it won’t be in the news cycle. I was hoping this incident would blow up and get more National attention so someone would ask Spicer to comment. Can you imagine the attention this would be getting from the WH if we reversed the nationalities of the perpetrator and the victims!.
To clarify: 2 of them were Indian. One was a white man who tried to hold the shooter until the police could get there, and he was shot as well. I think it’s worth noting that somebody did do the right thing and try to stop him. Decency does still exist in America.
The FBI usually plays its cards pretty close. From the way it’s described, there’s no doubt to me that it will be classified as a hate crime, especially given that witnesses heard the shooter yell “get out of my country.” The FBI generally doesn’t make those determinations until they wrap the investigation. I would give them a little time to sew it up.
And Trump continues tweeting about Chicago.
And yet no tweets from Trump?
And yes, f$$k your shoes Ivanka, and F and your father too.
I love Bradley Whitford. Love him as an actor, love his liberal politics and love his resolve to use his position to stand up to actively critique thuggery masquerading as leadership. Plus he does the hard yards to support causes; he’s not just a talker.
This particular tweet says it all. Yeah, “fuck your shoes” sums up Ivanka’s venality and the degenerate Trump dynasty. Long may they rot in hell, all of them.
F*ck your shoes indeed. I’m gong to use that when referring to Ivanka from now on.
F-ck her shoes. And f-ck her attending meetings and events she shouldn’t be invited to. Nazi Barbie makes me sick.
Whenever Ivanka the Troll posts pictures of her kids to divert from whatever horrible thing her father has done, people should reply with #And F**kYourShoes
👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
yes!!!
Bring him the finest muffins and bagels in the land!
There’s three things that infuriate me about Ivanka:
Enabling her sick abusive dad by desperately trying to normalize him.
Enabling her weak, wannabe Trump husband and marrying a “lite” version of her horrible father.
Embodying white female privilege (which often hides behind aggressive men like Trump) and her faux feminism.
She’s not a good person. She’s intentionally made very poor life choices. So yeah, fuck her shoes.
Indeed!
Check out his Twitter feed – pink pussy hat!
Also, I’m going to need some more upset-time today, an older friend (late 70s) has
referred by email after a long period of silence about “rabid anti-Trumpers.” And
this is a native New Yorker with an education and 2 out of 3 kids being liberal.
I sense I’m about to lose another one. I am so glad that the older people in my
family are better than that.
She is an enabler with a superficial quality about her. No real depth of understanding when she hauled out her daughter for show knowing her dad, perhaps too hastily, gave the okay for a raid that killed an eight-year-old girl who also had a right to life.
And hauled out that same daughter again when he signed an order to discriminate against LGBTQ kids.
Yes, he will haul his plastic Barbie daughter, Ivanka with the horse teeth, fake nose, suction cheeks with her “glam squad” to make herself look decent looking. If it wasn’t for all the plastic she would look like Tiffiny. And f@@k your cheap labor shoes Ivanka, and F your ugly father too.
You know, wouldn’t it be great if ‘**** your shoes” became the symbol of the downfall of the Trump’s just like ‘let them eat cake’ represents the end of the French monarchy?
Anyone else see that witches are planning to cast a spell against Trump tonight? No offense to JK Rowling, but I’ve never before so very much hoped that magic is real and powerful …
