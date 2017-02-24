Bradley Whitford to Ivanka Trump: You’re ‘enabling hatred’ & ‘f–k your shoes’

A few days ago, Emperor Baby Fists finally made a BIGLY statement about the noticeable spike in hate crimes directed at Jewish-Americans. Unshockingly, Donald Trump cozied up to neo-Nazi factions during the election and those neo-Nazis felt newly empowered once Trump won. You can pretty much draw a straight line from Trump’s barely-coded language about Jewish people and minorities and the rise in hate crimes against Jewish people and minorities. Still, Baby Fists said some words about the hate crimes at long last, but only after Ivanka tweeted about it first, and I’m assuming Jared Kushner wrote his little speech too.

After Ivanka tweeted about it, actor Bradley Whitford responded. For the record, Ivanka tweeted this: “America is a nation built on the principle of religious tolerance. We must protect our houses of worship & religious centers“. This was Bradley Whitford’s tweet to Ivanka: “Your father is a racist birther. Steve Bannon an anti-Semitic opportunist. You and your husband are enabling hatred. F–k your shoes.” BAM. We should start saying “f–k your shoes” to all of our enemies from now on, right? Especially Ivanka. Because f–k her shoes.

Incidentally, you can follow Bradley Whitford’s Twitter here. He tweets and retweets about politics all day long. He’s pretty woke, I have to say. He’s also promoting Get Out, the new Jordan Peele horror film that critics love. Whitford plays the father of Allison Williams’ character.