Eva Longoria gets her hair dyed every two weeks, has been gray since 18

Former Desperate Housewife Eva Longoria is spreading the word about balayage, and we’re listening. The 41-year-old actress, soon to appear on FOX’s Empire, is a spokesmodel for L’Oreal and has been making the rounds, talking beauty and springtime hair. She was recently spotted leaving Ken Paves’ West Hollywood salon with fresh tresses, thanks to his balayage skills. If you don’t know, balayage is a trendy new highlighting technique, where dye is painted on the hair without the use of foils to create a graduated, natural-looking effect. Eva, definitely not the only celebrity who is a fan of the technique, talked to Stylish about her current follicular state and touted the benefit of the bun as the remedy for a bad hair day. Here are some highlights:

Eva’s current hair situation: I like my blonde ends. I love my balayage, it’s less ombré, more balayage. You just kiss your hair with a little lightness, and it feels like you open up your face for spring. Eva probably has a “frequent shopper” card at the salon: I have a full head of gray hair, since I was, like, 18. So for me, going to the salon is every two weeks. And then I have some that peek through. Eva’s springtime hair beauty tip: I like to air-dry my hair a lot, so I spray in a leave-in conditioner. And my hairdresser taught me just to twist this front end back and bobby pin it for an hour while it’s air-drying. When you let it go, it just frames your hair nicely, as opposed to having that air-dry sloppy look. It just looks as if it dried naturally in this beautiful shape. It’s perfect for curly hair. Do your part, brush it, twist the hair while it’s wet. Don’t twist up, twist down. Pin it and let it go when it’s still a little damp.

Eva showed off her new hue and sleek, long locks on Wednesday’s episode of The View, promoting L’Oreal’s new root touch up product. During the show’s “Hot Topics” segment, the conversation kicked off by bringing up the Immigration Ban. Eva, who is a self-described “student” of immigration reform, didn’t directly attack the POTUS, agreeing that we are “a country of laws” but warns of the de-funding of sanctuary cities. She said, “When you vilify an entire community — I’m Latino, so people assume Latinos is equal with illegal, and it’s not. I’m a ninth generation [Mexican-American.]” She went on to say that the de-funding could affect homeless veterans and the country’s ports, as the same funds are used to protect them against terrorism, stating, “You can’t just take away funds because you’re trying to prove a point of an election.”

Later, Eva talked about moving from in front of to behind the camera, directing episodes of Black-ish, Jane the Virgin and Devious Maids. She said that being a woman makes her a good director. Why? Well, according to Eva, “Being a director means you have to problem solve and answer a lot of questions and juggle things at the same time, so really only women can do that. You have people pulling at you and asking you questions. It’s just problem solving all day long.” You can see the interview below:

I do love Eva’s hair color and the whole balayage/ombré look as well. I have roots down to the middle of my head right now, do you think I could pass that off as ombré? Who knew I was so trendy? I am, after 12 weeks, going to the hairdresser next week for my first ombré ever. I’m trading in my (sort of) blonde locks for a lovely rose gold. Hopefully the results will rival Eva’s!