Caitlyn Jenner to Donald Trump: ‘This is a disaster. And you can still fix it’

Caitlyn Jenner spent most of 2016 saying stupid words about politics. I think Caitlyn was a bigger fan of Ted Cruz during the primaries, but when Donald Trump got the GOP nomination, she moved her support to him. She once claimed that Trump “seems to be very much for women,” as compared to Hillary Clinton, because OMG. She also did a stunt at Trump Tower where she used the public ladies’ bathroom. She did after Trump said in an interview that he didn’t think North Carolina’s bathroom law was the right thing to do.

Still, considering Trump is an empty shell of a man who just sits around all day watching cable news, the transphobic a–holes he’s surrounded himself with managed to revoke the Obama-era federal guidelines supporting transgender kids’ rights to use the bathroom and locker room in public schools which correspond with their gender identity. The Obama-era guidelines were based on Title IX, and now each individual state gets to interpret Title IX however they want, which is problematic for a million different reasons. Anyway, tons of celebrities spoke out about Trump revoking the guidelines, and now Caitlyn Jenner is getting in on it. Even though she voted for Trump and went to his inauguration, she took to social media to call this a “disaster.” In the video, she says: “I have a message for President Trump from well, one Republican to another. This is a disaster. And you can still fix it. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community… Call me.”

I have a message for the trans kids of America. You are winning. I know it doesn’t feel that way today or every day, but you _ are _ winning. You are going to keep on winning so much you’re going to get sick of winning. Very soon, we'll win full freedom nationwide, and it’s going to happen with bipartisan support. For all our friends out there, If you want to be part of this winning side, you can help by checking out the National Center for Trans Equality and letting Washington hear how you feel loud and clear. (Link in bio!) Now…I also have a message for the bullies. You suck. You’re losers and you’re going to keep on losing. Because you’re weak, you pick on kids or you pick on women or anyone you think is vulnerable. Apparently even becoming the Attorney General isn’t enough to cure some of you of your insecurity. As proof that you can’t stop our progress, the Supreme Court will soon hear an important Title Nine case thanks to the courage of a brave young man named Gavin Grimm. See you in court!

A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on

Do I think that Caitlyn did this because she felt pressure from within the transgender community? Probably. But as someone who watched most of Season 1 of I Am Cait, I do think that she has genuine empathy for transgender kids in particular, and she’s spent a lot of time educating herself about what transgender kids – and their families – are going through on a day to day basis. Still, it’s painful to see how Caitlyn never realized that a vote for the GOP is a vote for this kind of regressive, repressive, anti-inclusive, pro-bullying bulls–t. Even if Donald Trump said a million bigly words about how he was going to be very, very amazing on LGBTQ rights, he was still always going to appoint people like Betsy DeVos, Jeff Sessions, Mike Pence, Steve Bannon and more.

43 Responses to “Caitlyn Jenner to Donald Trump: ‘This is a disaster. And you can still fix it’”

  1. Tate says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Whatever Caitlyn 🙄

    Reply
  2. Heat says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Hey Caitlyn: Ever hear the saying “Sometimes you get what you wished for”?

    Yeah…this is what that means.

    Reply
  3. Kitten says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:44 am

    “It’s going to happen with bipartisan support”?
    Um NOPE wrong answer try again please.

    This whole statement was such a f*cking cop-out. Trans kids are not “winning” under this administration. These people are socially REGRESSIVE af. Gah. You voted for and supported Trump, Caitlyn, ergo you’re part of the problem no matter how much you try to distance yourself from it.

    Reply
    • Ramona says:
      February 24, 2017 at 8:58 am

      Exactly. She is trying to pin this on the AG and not Trump or his voters. Who got Trump into office? Who appointed Sessions? Who ignored all the protests against Sessions appointment? Where was Caitlyns “voice” during the confirmation phase? Hell, where was her voice when Trump picked Pence as his running mate?

      I hope Trans leaders are publicly distancing themselves from Caitlyn. Theres no doubt that Trump WILL invite her to the White House for a photo op to protect himself from transphobe charges and Caitlyn will get a PR boost among her kind of people.

      Reply
  4. HK9 says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:46 am

    This is what happens when “sharks” vote for the “shark biting party”-they bite you. I don’t understand people who vote against their own self interest. (no sarcasm here I just really don’t get it)

    Reply
    • bleu_moon says:
      February 24, 2017 at 9:13 am

      America is the land of future lottery winners. Their windfall is just around the corner and they vote to protect the income they want, not the income they have. Plus there is a tendency to hero worship rich people in America as naturally better, smarter and more worthy.

      Reply
      • smcollins says:
        February 24, 2017 at 9:26 am

        Wonderfully stated @bleumoon, which perfectly sums up why so many vote against there own interests. They vote in accordance with the life they want, not the one they have. As far as Caitlyn….too little too late. Only when they make a move against something that directly affects her does she decide to stand up and say something? PROactive, Caitlyn, not REactive.

  5. Clare says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:46 am

    ‘Call me’…that’s all I need to know about this woman. She is a self serving narcissist.
    Sorry Jenner, this isn’t about you, get over yourself. There are people who are far more informed than you – perhaps ask the Dark Lord to call THEM!

    Reply
  6. Lolo86lf says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Donald Trump must be getting teased today about Caitlyn’s request: “call me”.

    Reply
  7. Neelyo says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Caitlin doesn’t care. As long as she can go in her gold plated bidet, all is good with the world.

    Reply
  8. Aims says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:49 am

    So when Trump’s insanity personally effects her, then that’s when he’s gone too far? How about being a good human being and stand up against this bigot even if his disgusting judgment doesn’t effect you personally ?

    We all said it. This dickhead and party doesn’t give a damn about anyone who is not white, rich or male.

    Reply
  9. kNY says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:49 am

    She is just evidence of yet another trump voter who votes against their own personal interests.

    Reply
  10. Bess says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Caitlin Jenner has zero credibility.

    Reply
  11. JudyK says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:50 am

    I thought this was the best thing I’ve seen her do. Her “call me” was obviously sarcastic.

    Reply
  12. Sam the Pink says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:53 am

    If anybody harbored the idea that the GOP was NOT going to do something like this, you could only achieve that by not paying attention. My husband keeps saying “If Donald Trump is surprising you right now, you spent the entire election season asleep.” He is, weirdly enough, sort of a man of his (awful) word. He said he wanted mass deportations – well, he’s doing them. He said he wanted a wall – well, he’s going to build it. And he selected Mike Pence as his VP – a man who counts his anti-gay, anti-abortion views as a point of pride. Like….what else did he have to do to make clear that stuff like this was inevitable? He gave you every single reason in the world not to vote for him, in fairness.

    Reply
  13. RussianBlueCat says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Doesn’t Caitlyn have a book coming out this year? I have to wonder if this “plea to Trump” is more about a backlash and/or potential boycott of her book

    Reply
  14. Pollyland says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:53 am

    This is what you wanted. You voted for him (I assume) so now enjoy your life under the leader you voted for.

    Reply
  15. lucy2 says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:55 am

    I’m surprised she even bothered to say anything. She seems extremely self serving, and clueless. This is what you voted for, Caitlyn!

    Reply
  16. Trixie says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:55 am

    So you voted against your own personal interests and those of the community you’re a part of… and now you’re surprised when the people you voted for attack your own personal interests?

    Reply
  17. Loopy says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:56 am

    oh GO Away!

    Reply
  18. lightpurple says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Caitlyn, you voted for this. People warned you and you shut them down. You got what you voted for. You want to use the ladies room? Then you are going to need to get this man and his ilk removed from office.

    Reply
  19. swak says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:59 am

    This came up on my FB feed last night and the blowback to Caitlyn was unbelievable. She is pretty much being called out for her hypocrisy. She still has the privileged white man attitude.

    Reply
  20. Aarika says:
    February 24, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Now that it concerns HER, she cares? Be careful of encouraging/rejoicing in other people’s repression, the shoe might be on the other foot before you know it.

    Reply
  21. G says:
    February 24, 2017 at 9:07 am

    She voted for him and decided to be willfully blind. Bye.
    I’m off to go protect my trans friends, none of whom are rich and can be protected like Caitlyn. This is yet another huge blow to them and it’s going to be a lot of work to keep them safe.
    If any of you know trans people, do what you can to protect their right to exist in public. Walk with them. Amplify their voices.

    Reply
  22. Veronica says:
    February 24, 2017 at 9:11 am

    I am genuinely baffled by people who honestly didn’t think Trump was really going to be this bad. You voted for a guy on the basis that “he says what he thinks,” but then you expected him NOT to fulfill all the awful promises he made? You put a man like this in power on the off chance that he was bluffing? At least the hatemongers who avidly support all of this were honest about their reasons going into it.

    Reply
  23. huh says:
    February 24, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Such an idiot

    Reply
  24. NotSoSocialButterfy says:
    February 24, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Caitlyn,

    When you lay down with dogs, you get up with fleas.

    Reply
  25. Rapunzel says:
    February 24, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Caitlyn is just another Trump supporter who didn’t do the homework. Too little, too late. You can’t say it’s a disaster that the house is burning when you helped set the fire!

    And that “winning” nonsense sounds like Trump himself helped write her statement. Gross.

    Reply
  26. Irene says:
    February 24, 2017 at 9:20 am

    You voted for a shark, and now you’re upset that the shark bit your arm off? Moron.

    Reply
  27. ELLEBEE says:
    February 24, 2017 at 9:23 am

    NEW FLASH: Mojo Jojo showed all of you who he was moooooonths before he was elected. The fool is 70, his idiocy is fossilized. People don’t change overnight Caitlyn!

    He can’t “still fix it” because he doesn’t want to.

    Reply

