Caitlyn Jenner to Donald Trump: ‘This is a disaster. And you can still fix it’

Caitlyn Jenner spent most of 2016 saying stupid words about politics. I think Caitlyn was a bigger fan of Ted Cruz during the primaries, but when Donald Trump got the GOP nomination, she moved her support to him. She once claimed that Trump “seems to be very much for women,” as compared to Hillary Clinton, because OMG. She also did a stunt at Trump Tower where she used the public ladies’ bathroom. She did after Trump said in an interview that he didn’t think North Carolina’s bathroom law was the right thing to do.

Still, considering Trump is an empty shell of a man who just sits around all day watching cable news, the transphobic a–holes he’s surrounded himself with managed to revoke the Obama-era federal guidelines supporting transgender kids’ rights to use the bathroom and locker room in public schools which correspond with their gender identity. The Obama-era guidelines were based on Title IX, and now each individual state gets to interpret Title IX however they want, which is problematic for a million different reasons. Anyway, tons of celebrities spoke out about Trump revoking the guidelines, and now Caitlyn Jenner is getting in on it. Even though she voted for Trump and went to his inauguration, she took to social media to call this a “disaster.” In the video, she says: “I have a message for President Trump from well, one Republican to another. This is a disaster. And you can still fix it. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community… Call me.”

Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me. pic.twitter.com/XwYe0LNUOq — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) February 24, 2017

Do I think that Caitlyn did this because she felt pressure from within the transgender community? Probably. But as someone who watched most of Season 1 of I Am Cait, I do think that she has genuine empathy for transgender kids in particular, and she’s spent a lot of time educating herself about what transgender kids – and their families – are going through on a day to day basis. Still, it’s painful to see how Caitlyn never realized that a vote for the GOP is a vote for this kind of regressive, repressive, anti-inclusive, pro-bullying bulls–t. Even if Donald Trump said a million bigly words about how he was going to be very, very amazing on LGBTQ rights, he was still always going to appoint people like Betsy DeVos, Jeff Sessions, Mike Pence, Steve Bannon and more.