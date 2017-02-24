Karl Lagerfeld called Meryl Streep ‘cheap’ in one of the best fashion feuds ever

Meryl Streep will be attending the Oscars this year as a Best Actress nominee for Florence Foster Jenkins. It is Meryl’s 20th nomination, but judging from this year’s Brutally Honest Oscar Ballots, Meryl is not going to win an Oscar this year. And that’s fine. Many Oscar voters – and many of us out here in the cheap seats – believe that Meryl got the Oscar nomination mostly because of her ballsy and eloquent Golden Globes speech in which she took down Donald Trump without ever mentioning him by name.

Still, Meryl is going to the Oscars and people will care about what she wears. As it turns out, she was probably going to wear Chanel, and Karl Lagerfeld’s people were even customizing a dress for her, but then she said she didn’t want it. Lagerfeld’s version of events is different than Meryl’s.

Thursday, WWD reported that Meryl Streep turned down a custom couture Chanel creation after the fashion house refused to pay her to wear it. Bridget Foley reports that Streep, who is up for a best actress Oscar on Sunday, her 20th nomination, had her eye on an embroidered gray silk number from Lagerfeld’s most recent couture collection, and asked for the neckline to be customized. She writes that the fashion house had begun production on the dress when a call came through in which Streep’s camp reportedly said, according to Lagerfeld, “‘Don’t continue the dress. We found somebody who will pay us.’” In typical Lagerfeld fashion he lamented, “A genius actress, but cheapness also, no?” Streep’s team, however, absolutely refutes that claim. A representative for the actress tells The Hollywood Reporter that the statement is absolutely false, and that it is against her personal ethics to be paid to wear a gown on the red carpet. Chanel did not immediately return THR’s request for comment.

Who do you believe, Meryl or Karl? Hm… I guess I sort of believe Meryl more than Karl, but I also think there could be a miscommunication between various assistants. Incidentally, the whole “getting paid to wear a certain dress” thing absolutely happens, and it’s one of the reasons I side-eye the #AskHerMore movement. Of course women on the red carpet should be asked questions beyond their “who are you wearing?” and “tell me about the jewelry,” but #AskHerMore is basically playing-dumb about the reality of the red-carpet industry at this point. Many/most of these actresses are being PAID to wear those gowns and that jewelry, and it’s part of their job to actually say the brand names.

Now, does it follow that Meryl will only wear gowns if she’s getting paid? She’s Meryl Friggin’ Streep, so I doubt it. In the past, she’s worn bespoke pieces from Project Runway runner-ups, you know? I think she just likes certain dresses and wants the ability to work with designers to create gowns which will make her feel pretty and comfortable. Isn’t it far more likely that she canceled out the Chanel dress because she had second thoughts about it and maybe she found something she preferred more?