Karl Lagerfeld called Meryl Streep ‘cheap’ in one of the best fashion feuds ever

Meryl Streep will be attending the Oscars this year as a Best Actress nominee for Florence Foster Jenkins. It is Meryl’s 20th nomination, but judging from this year’s Brutally Honest Oscar Ballots, Meryl is not going to win an Oscar this year. And that’s fine. Many Oscar voters – and many of us out here in the cheap seats – believe that Meryl got the Oscar nomination mostly because of her ballsy and eloquent Golden Globes speech in which she took down Donald Trump without ever mentioning him by name.
Still, Meryl is going to the Oscars and people will care about what she wears. As it turns out, she was probably going to wear Chanel, and Karl Lagerfeld’s people were even customizing a dress for her, but then she said she didn’t want it. Lagerfeld’s version of events is different than Meryl’s.
Thursday, WWD reported that Meryl Streep turned down a custom couture Chanel creation after the fashion house refused to pay her to wear it. Bridget Foley reports that Streep, who is up for a best actress Oscar on Sunday, her 20th nomination, had her eye on an embroidered gray silk number from Lagerfeld’s most recent couture collection, and asked for the neckline to be customized. She writes that the fashion house had begun production on the dress when a call came through in which Streep’s camp reportedly said, according to Lagerfeld, “‘Don’t continue the dress. We found somebody who will pay us.’”
In typical Lagerfeld fashion he lamented, “A genius actress, but cheapness also, no?”
Streep’s team, however, absolutely refutes that claim. A representative for the actress tells The Hollywood Reporter that the statement is absolutely false, and that it is against her personal ethics to be paid to wear a gown on the red carpet. Chanel did not immediately return THR’s request for comment.
Who do you believe, Meryl or Karl? Hm… I guess I sort of believe Meryl more than Karl, but I also think there could be a miscommunication between various assistants. Incidentally, the whole “getting paid to wear a certain dress” thing absolutely happens, and it’s one of the reasons I side-eye the #AskHerMore movement. Of course women on the red carpet should be asked questions beyond their “who are you wearing?” and “tell me about the jewelry,” but #AskHerMore is basically playing-dumb about the reality of the red-carpet industry at this point. Many/most of these actresses are being PAID to wear those gowns and that jewelry, and it’s part of their job to actually say the brand names.
Now, does it follow that Meryl will only wear gowns if she’s getting paid? She’s Meryl Friggin’ Streep, so I doubt it. In the past, she’s worn bespoke pieces from Project Runway runner-ups, you know? I think she just likes certain dresses and wants the ability to work with designers to create gowns which will make her feel pretty and comfortable. Isn’t it far more likely that she canceled out the Chanel dress because she had second thoughts about it and maybe she found something she preferred more?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Eh, it’s probably good this happened. Meryl rarely looks great on the RC, and putting her in also rarely great Chanel would be even worse.
me thinks that we should wait and hear Meryl’s side of the story and then make our own opinion by believing neither of them. I think the truth will lay in the middle ground…in any case Meryl said nothing ago that she hates the “I’ll borrow you a gown in exchange of mentions” thing and more than often wears off the rack stuff
Meryl’s team has denied the claim.
Do you really expect her team to confirm the story? Of course they denied.
That being said, Meryl really rarely looks good on red carpets, but that’s mostly because of her hair which is pretty much always awful.
I am not a fan of her fashion choices. The best she ever dressed was in character in The Devil Wears Prada,
She looked incredible in that movie. All of the clothes, accessories, purses were so luxe and flattering to her.
I hate Karl. But even more than that, I hate the deification of Karl. This man has revealed himself to be a shallow, petty and controlling misanthrope time and time again and yet people act like these are endearing traits. They are not and I bet you he instructed one of his assistants to put this story out because he is petty as f*ck.
+1000
this! and him breaking the “do not talk about the BTS” rule is even more outrageous…he thinks he’s above all
I was looking at some Chanel runway photos last night. He is a brilliant, brilliant designer. To have produced such beautiful and creative designs over decades and decades is a huge achievement.
He seems like a horrible person and his opinions are usually terrible, but that’s a different matter. He deserves to be deified in the fashion world for his work
If it was this monstrosity, which is one of the only ones that fits, I can’t entirely blame her for deciding that she wanted something else.
https://www.aol.com/article/lifestyle/2017/01/25/chanel-couture-spring-summer-2017-mirrors-on-mirrors/21662799/#slide=4365254#fullscreen
I was hoping someone could find the dress in question. That is one ugly dress.
Yikes. That is…not good.
WOW!!!! That even makes the model look bad!
Neither of these versions of events are particularly classy, TBH. My assumption was she was either getting the dress for free or being paid. In either scenario, if someone is then customising it for you, it seems rude to back out once the work has begun.
stealing this comment because MTE:
“there is so much dirt going on at the behind the scenes of showbiz and fashion and its intersection is a cove of snakes. From both sides.
For starters we all know that Karl is a little bitch and he might think that he’s beyond the respect of the non written rules of showbiz and fashion, case in point: you never talk about the deals. He wanted to out Meryl because he felt his huge ego was hurt, but Meryl did nothing other that what EVERY actor does: deals. They live not only of their talent but most and mainly from their image. All actors negotiate. Is nothing new. On the other side you’d expect that the great Meryl would be above all this minutia of deals and would behave like the Queen she is, same would expect from someone like Daniel Day Lewis, for example. Well, she isn’t. She’s just like all the others.”
Just came here to say that my MIL is Meryl’s doppleganger.
…”Now, does it follow that Meryl will only wear gowns if she’s getting paid?”….
Why not? Is she a saint?
So far I remember only Celine Dion, who apparently buys everything herself and Jamie Lee Curtis, who mentioned once that she wears her own jewellery.
I think Bryce Dallas Howard buys what she wears.
The truth is Meryl wanted to bring Choupette as her plus one and Karl felt jilted.
LOL!
Karl Lagerfeld makes me laugh because he is hilarious, but he seems like a miserable person
Kunty Karl is at it again….god he’s miserable.
Why should Ms Streep be paid to wear a free dress that anyone else would have to pay thousands for?
He has a serious case of bitch face. Not just resting bitch face, but awake bitch face, speaking bitch face, sleeping bitch face, making any expression his plastic surgery will allow him to make bitch face. Meryl has a very kind, confident face. Maybe he is jealous bitch face.
I’m more inclined to trust Meryl’s version of the story. Karl seems like a rather disagreeable person.
sorry, but i believe karl more. mostly because he literally has no f-cks to give, and has no brain to mouth filter either.
completely agree on the hypocrisy of #AskHerMore, it really did my head in. i think it was gwendoline christie who said something along the lines of the fact that regardless of being paid to flaunt dresses, there’s a lot of work that goes into making these gowns, so if she can bring some attention and recognition to a certain designer she’s happy to do so.
I agree about #Ask Her More. Maybe the red carpet became a little tooooo focused on it but some actresses got downright haughty about stooping to mention the people that were responsible for their look. Proud to wear it but too good to acknowledge it?
They absolutely should mention and give credit to the designers. No question. But they should be asked about other things in addition to just their appearance. Hence the MORE aspect to the campaign. The actresses and the media need to find a good balance. Hopefully they get there.
not only the designers but the whole glam squads: makeup artists, stylists, has stylists: usually close friends of the stars. There are tons of people making a living out of the few minutes these spoiled brats have the possibility of fee their beauty and huge egos and happily twirl for the cameras but right after saying: but hey! I’m a serious actor! There’s the right time and place for them to talk about their craft and that’s the interviews, press junkets and promo tours. But if you want to avoid to be asked about the dress and makeup and hair that so many people work hard to make you look good then please be kind and avoid the red carpet. Nobody point a gun to them to walk it. There are other ways to enter an awards venue.
Why on earth are people complaining that Meryl only got that nomination on the strength of her Globes speech when they’re the ones who nominated her? FFJ was always a lightweight movie that took a nomination from a more deserving actress, and they only realize that after the fact? BS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is good news.
Meryl Streep’s red carpet style is terrible, Chanel has been awful for a while now.
Together they could create anti matter.
Anyway I believe him, he knows the definition of cheap: He hires Kendall, gigi and Bella.
