Prince Charles backs a ‘scheme’ to put grey squirrels on birth control

I could have sworn that I’ve written about this stuff before, but I couldn’t find it in our archives. I’ve known for years that Prince Charles has a squirrel problem. I read an article several years back about British squirrels (don’t ask me why) and why there’s this huge debate within Great Britain about red squirrels versus grey squirrels. Red squirrels are the “native” British squirrel and grey squirrels are the non-native kind which came from North America. Grey squirrels = American squirrels. Ever since the grey squirrels were introduced in the UK, they’ve f–ked like squirrelly rabbits and there’s a population explosion which has threatened the poor red squirrels. Being a nature-lover and an environmentalist, Prince Charles has deep feelings about this squirrel debate. And he’s backing a solution: the grey squirrels must be sterilized and/or put on birth control.

Prince Charles has lent his support to a government-backed plan to sterilise grey squirrels and cut the population by more than 90 per cent in order to save the native red squirrel. The Prince of Wales is said to approve of a scheme that would give grey squirrels a contraceptive that lasts several years, hidden inside chocolate spread, preventing millions of births. No grey squirrels would be killed in the plans but the number of animals could reduce from 3.5 million to 300,000.

Prince Charles is said to favour the idea as a more humane alternative to culling, according to the Times. The paper reports that the contraceptive is being developed by the government’s Animal & Plant Health Agency with an initial funding of £39,000 from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. The plans were discussed at Clarence House on Monday, with members of the UK Squirrel Accord, an initiative which Prince Charles established in 2014 to control grey squirrels.

Sterilising the grey squirrel could also save millions of broadleaf trees, as the breed strips barks off trunks and branches, leading to their death when a full ring has been stripped off. According to the Squirrel Accord website: ‘The grey squirrel (Sciurus carolinensis) was introduced to the UK from North America in 1876 and its population has grown rapidly since then. The problem of grey squirrels was first recognised in 1930 when a law was passed making it illegal to release a grey squirrel into the wild. Today it is estimated that could be as many as 3 million grey squirrels in the UK and this number continues to grow.’

I’m not even joking when I say this: this is one of the reasons why I like Prince Charles and I think he’ll make a good king. He cares about the details and he’s genuinely keen on interesting stuff like this without having to tell everyone that he’s keen to be keen. I think it says a lot about him that he’s backing the most humane solution to the squirrel problem and that he even seems to be taking the lead in pushing this initiative through. Save the red squirrel! Those grey squirrels are about to go on little squirrel birth control. It’s like Obamacare for squirrels.

  1. graymatters says:
    God bless the Brits! American women are facing massive restrictions on their reproductive rights, but Charles is giving American squirrels birth control. I’ve always liked him.

  2. Sixer says:
    He’s right, too. There are quite a few tree-planting schemes up and down the country being frustrated by grey squirrels. Just as the floods a couple of years back woke us up to the fact that we need more trees.

  3. dodgy says:
    Red squirrels are prettier, too. We rarely see red squirrels where we are.

  4. Slowsnow says:
    I’m sure there’s a U.K. versus US joke in there… Let me think…

  5. Lady D says:
    I would give almost anything, I mean anything for a birth control I can use on the local wild cat population. A waterborne birth control system is a dream of mine. If I ever win the lottery I’m going to use the money to do the same thing. So many homeless cats.

  6. Va Va Kaboom says:
    I’m sure they’ve accounted for it, but I wonder how they’ve ensured the Red Squirrels won’t ingest the contraceptives too. It sounds like the two species are competing for the same resources already… hmm, time to go to my old dear friend Google.

  7. paolanqar says:
    I was in Colchester (Essex) the other day and behind the castle there’s a park with tens of grey squirrels. They would come to you for treats and they will check your pockets to be sure you have nothing hiding in there lol!
    I wish I could show you a picture I took with 2 squirrels deep down my coat pockets to find roasted peanuts!
    I love squirrels but yes I agree with him. They can easily become a pest.

  8. what's inside says:
    Here in the South, we refer to grey squirrels as varmints and they are. They get big as small cats in places and are a huge nuisance, particularly when they try to move into your home via the roofline.

