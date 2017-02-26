Amal Clooney wore ostrich-feathered Versace to the Cesars: lovely or meh?

George Clooney received an honorary Cesar Award at Friday evening’s Cesars, which are like the French Oscars. I had hoped that Amal would come as his date, and wouldn’t you know, there she is. Amal wore a feathered gown by Versace and she “showed off” her bump, in the common gossip parlance. I like the dress but I feel like a maternity dress – especially one tailored for her expanding bump – should have more stretch than this. I also feel like it’s slightly baggy in the bust? Not baggy, maybe that’s the wrong word, but there just seems to be slightly too much room in the bust. Otherwise… sure, it’s fine. She seemed very pleased to be at the Cesars. Apparently, she also was hellbent on wearing her hair down and in loose waves – her hairstylist gave a detailed hair report to People Mag.

As for George and his Cesar, he doesn’t speak French (but Amal does). So when it came to receiving the Cesar, Jean Dujardin came out and the two men did a nice little bit together:

After a lengthy clip real of his greatest hits, Clooney was called onstage by host Jerome Commandeur. Greeted with a standing ovation, Clooney thanked the crowd saying, “Merci, merci” several times. Commandeur then invited Oscar winner Jean Dujardin, Clooney’s Monuments Men costar, to present him with the César d’Honneur. The former costars embraced, and Clooney, excusing himself to the audience for his “horrible” French, asked Dujardin to translate for him. The duo proceeded to bring down the house, as his former costar gently ribbed him by purposefully mistranslating his speech, adding words like “handsome” to Clooney’s description of himself. After the actor listed a number of prominent French actors who have inspired him, Dujardin’s translation was a brief: “Trump is a danger to the world.” The speech continued to get political, with Clooney cautioning the audience, “As we stand here today the world is going through some pretty momentous changes, not all for the best.” He added, “As citizens of the world we’re going to have to work harder and harder not to let hate win.” Dujardin added in French, “And for the 2024 Olympic Games be held in Paris and not Los Angeles.” After a big round of applause from the local Parisian audience, the two friends engaged in an exchange of one-liners. When Clooney said, “Love trumps hate,” Dujardin translated, “Trump loves hate.” When Clooney said, “Courage trumps fear,” Dujardin translated, “Trump is afraid.” Clooney said, “Right always trumps wrong,” and Dujardin quipped, “Trump is always wrong.” As for his expectant wife, Clooney gushed, “To my wife Amal, there isn’t a day that goes by that I’m not proud to be your husband. And I am excited about the years to come, and particularly the months to come. I love you very much.”

[From People]

That’s very cute that Dujardin and Clooney worked that out beforehand, I’m assuming. Dear French people: we’re sorry about Emperor Baby Fists. Please don’t hate us, French peeps.

This photo, to me, is Peak Clooneys.

Also: when George and Amal were leaving their hotel, Amal had a weird fur (?) stole which made it look like she was wearing leg warmers on her arms. She was not, and she took off the weird stole by the time she posed for photos at the Cesars.