Brutally Honest Oscar voter really thought La La Land ‘was a piece of sh-t’

Pour one out for my favorite annual feature from The Hollywood Reporter, the Brutally Honest Oscar Ballot. I enjoy these so much, even if the Oscar voters say ridiculously clueless and racist things. It’s better to know than not know. The fourth anonymous Oscar voter is “a member of the 468-member executives branch who — this season, anyway — is not associated with any of the nominees.” The executive is a woman and she didn’t watch all of the movies, and I really can’t blame her because I have no desire to see Hacksaw Ridge either. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

She didn’t see Hacksaw Ridge: “I did not see Hacksaw Ridge because I heard it was very bloody and, living in the era of Trump, I felt like there’s enough violence in the world. I also didn’t see Hidden Figures, on the advice of someone in my family who told me it did not seem strong enough to be an Oscar contender.

She hated La La Land: “I did not like La La Land — I thought it was imitative and I did not think the leads could sing or dance. I am of an age where I saw [1953's The] Band Wagon and [1952's] Singin’ in the Rain, so how could I give this one an award that they never got? Yes, the music is good, but the fact that it got 14 nominations makes me wonder about my colleagues’ opinions. I really felt it was a piece of shi-t.

She loved Moonlight so much: “My choice [for Best Picture] was Moonlight, which is everything I think an Oscar picture should be: good script, good story, good performances and about something meaningful. It’s not quite The Best Years of Our Lives, but it shows what it’s like to live in a world where we seem to be disconnected from our families. Here, a child gets saved from — is she [the character played by Naomie Harris] his mother or his sister? — and gets a [surrogate] father that he didn’t have. I loved it.

A vote for Barry Jenkins for Best Director: “Again, I did not see Hacksaw Ridge. I can’t support Arrival [director Denis Villeneuve] because the story confused me and that’s ultimately his responsibility. Similarly, since I didn’t like La La Land, I can’t support Damien Chazelle — I just don’t think he knows how to make a musical. Manchester by the Sea was well directed, but I read the screenplay after I saw the film and I thought that he had not realized his screenplay’s potential. I liked everything about Moonlight and I think Barry Jenkins deserves most of the credit for that.

A vote for Denzel Washington: “I did not see Hacksaw Ridge, so I could not vote for Andrew Garfield. And I did not see Captain Fantastic, so I couldn’t vote for Viggo Mortensen. [La La Land's] Ryan Gosling can neither sing nor dance. Casey [Affleck] gave a very good performance in Manchester by the Sea, but I did not like the film well enough — it was just a bit dull. Denzel [Washington] was just perfect as a black man angry at the world that he has not been able to beat.

A vote for Isabelle Huppert: “I don’t like La La Land so I couldn’t vote for Emma Stone. I loved [Loving's] Ruth Negga — I just bought her as the character. [Jackie's] Natalie Portman really reminded me of Jackie Kennedy, who is someone I really admired — she got it. Meryl [Streep, of Florence Foster Jenkins] can play any part well. But I voted for [Elle's] Isabelle Huppert because it is a performance of a brilliant actress in a situation where we, as women, all wonder how we would behave.

A vote for Mahershala Ali: “Lucas Hedges gave a wonderful performance. I loved Jeff Bridges in Hell or High Water — I’ve admired him forever. [Lion's] Dev Patel was fantastic and a close second. But I voted for Mahershala [Ali, of Moonlight] because he plays that part — a drug dealer who cares enough to save a child — and is at the heart of the movie I love.