Brutally Honest Oscar voter really thought La La Land ‘was a piece of sh-t’

Pour one out for my favorite annual feature from The Hollywood Reporter, the Brutally Honest Oscar Ballot. I enjoy these so much, even if the Oscar voters say ridiculously clueless and racist things. It’s better to know than not know. The fourth anonymous Oscar voter is “a member of the 468-member executives branch who — this season, anyway — is not associated with any of the nominees.” The executive is a woman and she didn’t watch all of the movies, and I really can’t blame her because I have no desire to see Hacksaw Ridge either. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
She didn’t see Hacksaw Ridge: “I did not see Hacksaw Ridge because I heard it was very bloody and, living in the era of Trump, I felt like there’s enough violence in the world. I also didn’t see Hidden Figures, on the advice of someone in my family who told me it did not seem strong enough to be an Oscar contender.
She hated La La Land: “I did not like La La Land — I thought it was imitative and I did not think the leads could sing or dance. I am of an age where I saw [1953's The] Band Wagon and [1952's] Singin’ in the Rain, so how could I give this one an award that they never got? Yes, the music is good, but the fact that it got 14 nominations makes me wonder about my colleagues’ opinions. I really felt it was a piece of shi-t.
She loved Moonlight so much: “My choice [for Best Picture] was Moonlight, which is everything I think an Oscar picture should be: good script, good story, good performances and about something meaningful. It’s not quite The Best Years of Our Lives, but it shows what it’s like to live in a world where we seem to be disconnected from our families. Here, a child gets saved from — is she [the character played by Naomie Harris] his mother or his sister? — and gets a [surrogate] father that he didn’t have. I loved it.
A vote for Barry Jenkins for Best Director: “Again, I did not see Hacksaw Ridge. I can’t support Arrival [director Denis Villeneuve] because the story confused me and that’s ultimately his responsibility. Similarly, since I didn’t like La La Land, I can’t support Damien Chazelle — I just don’t think he knows how to make a musical. Manchester by the Sea was well directed, but I read the screenplay after I saw the film and I thought that he had not realized his screenplay’s potential. I liked everything about Moonlight and I think Barry Jenkins deserves most of the credit for that.
A vote for Denzel Washington: “I did not see Hacksaw Ridge, so I could not vote for Andrew Garfield. And I did not see Captain Fantastic, so I couldn’t vote for Viggo Mortensen. [La La Land's] Ryan Gosling can neither sing nor dance. Casey [Affleck] gave a very good performance in Manchester by the Sea, but I did not like the film well enough — it was just a bit dull. Denzel [Washington] was just perfect as a black man angry at the world that he has not been able to beat.
A vote for Isabelle Huppert: “I don’t like La La Land so I couldn’t vote for Emma Stone. I loved [Loving's] Ruth Negga — I just bought her as the character. [Jackie's] Natalie Portman really reminded me of Jackie Kennedy, who is someone I really admired — she got it. Meryl [Streep, of Florence Foster Jenkins] can play any part well. But I voted for [Elle's] Isabelle Huppert because it is a performance of a brilliant actress in a situation where we, as women, all wonder how we would behave.
A vote for Mahershala Ali: “Lucas Hedges gave a wonderful performance. I loved Jeff Bridges in Hell or High Water — I’ve admired him forever. [Lion's] Dev Patel was fantastic and a close second. But I voted for Mahershala [Ali, of Moonlight] because he plays that part — a drug dealer who cares enough to save a child — and is at the heart of the movie I love.
This voter also went with Naomie Harris for Best Supporting Actress over Viola Davis, which is insane to me, but hey – this voter LOVED Moonlight and it’s good to see that represented here. I’m living for her hatred of La La Land and everyone involved with it – even though I liked La La Land, I agree with her that it’s totally f–king insane that this movie is getting this kind of love. I don’t agree with voting for Denzel and NOT Viola though – Denzel plays a mean bastard well, but Viola is… everything. I’m disturbed by these voters NOT voting for her.
Oh, and THR published a fifth Oscar ballot – go here to read.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I really hope Moonlight gets Best Picture. It IS the best picture no doubt. LLL sweeping the awards would be obsurd and I enjoyed the movie. Moonlight is just MORE and LLL is like a wading pool in terms of depth
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LLL is safe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get this. Why are they allowed to vote if they haven’t seen all the films? These days it is easy, they have a code and they log in to watch a film. If they attend a screening then they can register there to prove they have seen it. Once they have seen all the films in a category they can vote in that category. It might not be foolproof or be open to abuse, but to me it is the simplist way to break the cycle of the same people being nominated year after year, because they get the strongest studio backing and are often the only ones seen by voters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get what you’re saying but you can’t honestly expect them to watch ALL the films. They’d do nothing but watch them all year. And who’s gonna check if they’re telling the truth?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do expect them to watch them all. If they don’t have the time, they should excuse themselves from participation in the process. Watching all the nominated films would be considerably less than a week’s work for most people. And a lot more enjoyable than most jobs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As I posted below, I’ve seen almost all the films in every category and I don’t get to go to screenings or have screeners mailed to me. So, yes, I do expect them to watch ALL the nominated films.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is part of their job to watch all of the films. If they cannot or don’t want to, then they shouldn’t be voting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Duplicate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? It should be mandatory for them to see all the films they’re voting on. And someone should teach them all the difference between sound mixing and sound editing, or just what sound does in general, because that seems to be a problem as well. Also what was so confusing about Arrival?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I commented on the laziness of these voters myself, it really is too bad. Totally agree about Arrival as well. Can’t she hear how she sounds? “They didn’t dumb this movie down enough for me to get it, so they don’t deserve my vote.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Have you read the 5th ballot? He criticises Arrival for the shape of the ships, hasn’t seen half the movies either and then drops this gem about Mahershala Ali:
“I eliminated the black actor [Moonlight's Mahershala Ali] first — I don’t mean that in a politically-incorrect way, I just can’t say his name.”
WOW! I think I would do a better job on this than that guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. Arrival was given the shaft, and it seems it’s just because no one really gave it a chance in the first place!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, it makes me so mad to read this and see that she says she did not watch all the films, and yet then she votes which films and actors are best! “I didn’t see Hidden Figures because a family member told me it shouldn’t be an Oscar contender,” give me a break, isn’t it your job as the Academy Member to watch it and then make that call?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have heard mixed reviews of La La Land. One friend said that Gosling and Stone’s performances and chemistry are what made the movie for her even thou she didn’t think much of the plot/script.
I’ve listened to the soundtrack (haven’t seen the movie yet) and they are both pretty good singers. After hearing Emma Watson singing am glad she pulled out – she’s already ruined a couple of my favourite Disney songs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry but if you’re an Academy member and don’t make the effort to see the nominated films for Best Picture and the acting performances, then don’t vote. MAKE THE EFFORT. They get screeners! I’m not a member. I don’t get screeners but I have seen every film nominated in ALL categories except for the documentary Fire at Sea, the foreign language films Toni Erdman and Land of Mine and two animated features The Red Turtle and My Life as a Zucchini. By Oscar time tonight, I will have seen Toni Erdman and The Red Turtle so that will leave just two films out of all films nominated in all categories that I haven’t seen. And my 88 year old great aunt has seen almost all of them too. It really isn’t that difficult, especially not if you’re getting screeners!
I think the reason Viola isn’t getting votes from some people is the category fraud issue. She really belongs in the Lead Actress category and she would have won that easily because it is not a strong field this year and her performance blows those nominated away. The Supporting actress race should be between Naomie and Michelle. Viola will be walking home with an Oscar tonight but it will be in the wrong category and as a result, somebody will get a Lead Actress Oscar she doesn’t deserve while a deserving actress will lose out on the Best Supporting Oscar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve finally seen La La Land, and I have to agree. If I hadn’t have gone with my mother and nan, I would have left half way through.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. I was so bored. I love a musical, I love dancing, but I can discern when it’s amateur and that movie didn’t hold my attention at all.
I stayed because it was the first time in all the 15 years I’ve known my husband that he ever asked me to go see a musical hahaha. He actually kind of liked it but I thought it was second rate. Bring in some professional dancers at least!! And Emma Stone shines through comedy but they gave her nothing comedic to work with at all. I sprung out of my seat so fast when it was over that my husband cracked up. I was ready to GO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t blame you for springing. It was LOOOOONG.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like many of us here I was/am a part of the entertainment business for a long time. So I expected to LA-LA-LOVE La La Land.
Hated it.
Everyone was breathy and weak when they sang. The dancing and songs were ok at best. And what could have been a poignant (although already done) story was rushed over.
And why the hell was Ryan Gosling in that film at all?!?!?
I don’t even know why they felt the need to make Jackie. Nothing new. And although I do admire the work Portman put in, I think it is far from excellent.
Voila Davis should win for Fences. But I felt like Denzel was busy mentally master bating throughout the film. He needed someone to guide him a bit. All scenes were the same.
Haven’t been able to finish Moonlight cause I am afraid of what will happen next. Meaning I am too invested in the chracters to watch them get effed up even more.
Loved Hidden Figires
So far it is the only one I want to watch again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with everything you wrote. Also, it’s a crime that she listened to her friend about Hidden Figures. I absolutely loved that movie and it was the kind that gave me hope and patriotism that we will get through the age of Trump. La La Land left me bored and disappointed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA with you about Hidden Figures. It was SO timely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would think for a lot of the older Academy voters who witnessed the golden age of Hollywood musicals, that La La Land would seem like fluff. When I think of musicals like Gigi, Singing in the Rain, or My Fair Lady, etc, then La La Land comes off as a B movie at best.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh its like the grammys all over again. Lalaland=Adele. Safe, uninspired, (white) choice
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. Sad, but for a certain demographic, which probably makes up most of the Grammy voting base & the Academy, it feels true.
Moonlight for the win!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve seen La La Land, and I just get irritated every time there’s a post about it, because every time there is I get the opening number stuck in my head. And not the whole opening number, just the piano sequence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If one hasn’t seen 40% of the nominees in a category, one should probably abstain from voting in that category.
Also, to skip a movie based on a friend’s recommendation when you are the one who is the Academy voter? The F? YOU are the Academy voter. Watch the damn films.
Also, there are A LOT of movies, actor, directors, etc who never won Oscars. If one cannot vote for a movie, actor, director, etc because some movie, actor, director, etc didn’t win in previous years then no one could ever vote for any Oscars ever again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Members who don’t even bother to watch all the films in the best director/best movie categories shouldn’t be allowed to vote. That’s a big reason why the same sort of big mainstream movies sweeps the table every year – these idiots have seen them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, the members vote but they don’t see all the nominated films? This is unprofessional imo.
I don’t expect them to see every film that gets released in the world, but to not see these that are nominated is ridiculous .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t see LaLa Land, but everyone I know that did said it wasn’t very good. I still can’t believe Deadpool didn’t get nominated for anything!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A superhero movie will never get nominated for best picture because the Academy branch that does the nomination is butthurt because superhero films get so much money to make the film (so they take away from the mid-budget films) and then their film actually gets watched.
The Dark Knight was snubbed…for me The Dark Knight is one of the biggest snubs of all time. Captain America Winter Solider was snubbed. Guardians of The galaxy was snubbed. Deadpool was snubbed. And this time next year Logan will have been snubbed as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m one of the people who didn’t like la la land. I just didn’t connect to the characters in any way. I want to see moonlight so badly! Also nothing to do with this post but I saw Get Out last night and it was AMAZING.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of the 5 Brutally Honest Voters, 3 of them picked Moonlight for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay and Naomi Harris for Best Supporting Actress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All these secret ballots that are claiming La La Land is crap and yet La La Land is gonna win all the awards.
Shame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree that voters should watch all the films! Also, I just watched Captain Fantastic last night and I thought Viggo was incredible!
Report this comment as spam or abuse