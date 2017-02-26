Taraji P. Henson in Giambattista Valli at the Spirit Awards: pretty or mullet fug?

FFN_FilmIndependentSpiritAwards2017_KMFF_022517_52326398
When Taraji P. Henson first got up to present at the Independent Spirit Awards yesterday I thought “wow that dress is pretty and unconventional.” It looked like a loose feminine cream-colored gown with a mix of lace, rhinestones and ruffles. It had great potential until she got on stage and I saw the mullet part. Look carefully at the bottom of that gown. It’s half ruffles and half lace, mirroring and repeating the pattern on the bodice and then cascading in the back into an asymmetric ruffle mullet. The concept is two dresses in one, I would guess, but the execution is puzzling. Either one of those dresses would be a perfectly acceptable choice but a snooze on its own, like the short floral number or the long ruffle floral gown, presumably still with that mullet. Together they’re just bizarre but kudos to Giambattista Valli for making me think, even if the final result is off.

FFN_RIJ_IND_SPIRIT_022517_52326722

Taraji presented Best Supporting Male, which went to Ben Foster for Hell or High Water. They announced a cool fact right before winners went up on stage, and Foster’s fact was that he shaved his tooth down to play this role (Kaiser already mentioned that, but it surprised me too.) I saw Hell or High Water, it was decent but not my favorite, and I don’t even remember that his teeth looked weird.

FFN_RIJ_IND_SPIRIT_022517_52326726

Here’s Aubrey Plaza in Versace. She was also a presenter and she has such a flat affect. That’s probably just her natural personality and maybe she’s depressed, but it seemed like she wanted to be anywhere else, which could have been the case. This is a decent choice for this event.

wenn31083153

wenn31083157

Rosanna Arquette was there, she was in Lovesong, starring Jena Malone and Riley Keough, which was up for the John Cassavetes Award. (That went to Spa Night.) I’m including her because she looks badass to me in this outfit with sequin pants, a leather jacket and a black top with a diagonal bottom. Rosanna threw everything on at once and she needs to edit out some of those accessories, like the studded belt and boots, but her attitude makes it work.

FFN_FilmIndependentSpiritAwards2017_KMFF_022517_52326476

FFN_FilmIndependentSpiritAwards2017_KMFF_022517_52326477

Kate Beckinsale always overdoes it and last night was no exception. She was in a Pamella Rolland gown with ostrich feathers and sequins and it was like she was trying to be some kind of exotic bird. She presented Best Male Lead with David Oyelowo and it just seemed awkward. Also, she looks so frozen I have to say it. Unfortunately that category went to Casey Affleck, although he did speak out against the administration, which no one else did last night.

wenn31080923

wenn31083109

Photos credit: WENN and Fame

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to “Taraji P. Henson in Giambattista Valli at the Spirit Awards: pretty or mullet fug?”

  1. Ramona says:
    February 26, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Aubrey isnt depressed, this is just who she naturally is. Her character in Parks was based off her real self (same with Aziz and Nic). I’m not mad at any of these looks except for Rosanna but then I’m old enough to remember that this is typical of her.

    Reply
  2. lightpurple says:
    February 26, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Taraji’s dress would have been pretty if they didn’t switch the patterns on the bottom.

    Reply
  3. Fiorella says:
    February 26, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Kate is the only one looking cute here, bad makeup on Aubrey and aging dress on taraji- mullet is cute but prints are grandma

    Reply
  4. Mannori says:
    February 26, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Taraji my dear: NO. I love a fun and risky red carpet and I know the Spirits are super casual but FFS that looks like a cheap melt and messy

    I love that over the years NOBODY quite understands the Spirits casual dress code and it ends up being a mess of styles and mismatching: some look like they are attending a summer wedding, some others like they’re going to buy groceries..

    Reply
  5. Deanna says:
    February 26, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Love Aubrey’s new (maybe?) hair colour.

    Reply
  6. Laura says:
    February 26, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Love Rosanna’s outfit, but I wish she went with different shoes. I’m not sure what, maybe cute flats, but those ankle boots just seemed too thick. :-/

    Reply
  7. Elisa the I. says:
    February 26, 2017 at 8:49 am

    I like Aubrey Plaza best, I love the dress and her hair and make-up look fine. Also, she looks like she has no f*cks to give which makes me automatically like her.

    Reply
  8. Lindy says:
    February 26, 2017 at 8:58 am

    I love Kate Beckinsale, but sigh… Yeah. That’s a ridiculously ugly dress.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment