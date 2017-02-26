Taraji P. Henson in Giambattista Valli at the Spirit Awards: pretty or mullet fug?



When Taraji P. Henson first got up to present at the Independent Spirit Awards yesterday I thought “wow that dress is pretty and unconventional.” It looked like a loose feminine cream-colored gown with a mix of lace, rhinestones and ruffles. It had great potential until she got on stage and I saw the mullet part. Look carefully at the bottom of that gown. It’s half ruffles and half lace, mirroring and repeating the pattern on the bodice and then cascading in the back into an asymmetric ruffle mullet. The concept is two dresses in one, I would guess, but the execution is puzzling. Either one of those dresses would be a perfectly acceptable choice but a snooze on its own, like the short floral number or the long ruffle floral gown, presumably still with that mullet. Together they’re just bizarre but kudos to Giambattista Valli for making me think, even if the final result is off.

Taraji presented Best Supporting Male, which went to Ben Foster for Hell or High Water. They announced a cool fact right before winners went up on stage, and Foster’s fact was that he shaved his tooth down to play this role (Kaiser already mentioned that, but it surprised me too.) I saw Hell or High Water, it was decent but not my favorite, and I don’t even remember that his teeth looked weird.

Here’s Aubrey Plaza in Versace. She was also a presenter and she has such a flat affect. That’s probably just her natural personality and maybe she’s depressed, but it seemed like she wanted to be anywhere else, which could have been the case. This is a decent choice for this event.

Rosanna Arquette was there, she was in Lovesong, starring Jena Malone and Riley Keough, which was up for the John Cassavetes Award. (That went to Spa Night.) I’m including her because she looks badass to me in this outfit with sequin pants, a leather jacket and a black top with a diagonal bottom. Rosanna threw everything on at once and she needs to edit out some of those accessories, like the studded belt and boots, but her attitude makes it work.

Kate Beckinsale always overdoes it and last night was no exception. She was in a Pamella Rolland gown with ostrich feathers and sequins and it was like she was trying to be some kind of exotic bird. She presented Best Male Lead with David Oyelowo and it just seemed awkward. Also, she looks so frozen I have to say it. Unfortunately that category went to Casey Affleck, although he did speak out against the administration, which no one else did last night.