Jenny Slate in Luisa Beccaria at the Spirit Awards: overdressed or cute?

We haven’t seen much of Jenny Slate following her breakup from Chris Evans, which I personally believe happened soon after the holidays. Jenny has been here and there, but I guess her whole vibe is that she’s not going to directly confirm anything. Which is fine. I also think she might be embarrassed? Because she was “all in” to the point where she was gushing about Chris openly and Chris was not all in. Anyway, Jenny came out to the Spirit Awards as a presenter, and she seemed a bit overdressed in this Luisa Beccaria.

Ava DuVernay in Gucci. I love that Ava does a lot of colors and I’m totally fine with the boldness. I just don’t like this particular print all that much. It looks really dated.

Kerry Washington in Prada. I dislike this in photos, but when she was on stage presenting the Robert Altman Award to Moonlight, she looked radiant and the dress seemed cute. Maybe it’s just a look you have to see in motion.

Natasha Lyonne is dating Fred Armisen? I don’t know? He’s the weird one – I feel like he probably has issues with women. Natasha’s dress is Creatures of The Wind and she looks like she’s wearing a cowgirl costume with those boots.

Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons went to the Spirits together but they didn’t walk the carpet. Jesse was nominated and he seemed okay when he lost to Casey Affleck. Is anyone else getting a pregnant vibe from Kiki?