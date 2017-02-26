Jenny Slate in Luisa Beccaria at the Spirit Awards: overdressed or cute?

We haven’t seen much of Jenny Slate following her breakup from Chris Evans, which I personally believe happened soon after the holidays. Jenny has been here and there, but I guess her whole vibe is that she’s not going to directly confirm anything. Which is fine. I also think she might be embarrassed? Because she was “all in” to the point where she was gushing about Chris openly and Chris was not all in. Anyway, Jenny came out to the Spirit Awards as a presenter, and she seemed a bit overdressed in this Luisa Beccaria.
Ava DuVernay in Gucci. I love that Ava does a lot of colors and I’m totally fine with the boldness. I just don’t like this particular print all that much. It looks really dated.
Kerry Washington in Prada. I dislike this in photos, but when she was on stage presenting the Robert Altman Award to Moonlight, she looked radiant and the dress seemed cute. Maybe it’s just a look you have to see in motion.
Natasha Lyonne is dating Fred Armisen? I don’t know? He’s the weird one – I feel like he probably has issues with women. Natasha’s dress is Creatures of The Wind and she looks like she’s wearing a cowgirl costume with those boots.
Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons went to the Spirits together but they didn’t walk the carpet. Jesse was nominated and he seemed okay when he lost to Casey Affleck. Is anyone else getting a pregnant vibe from Kiki?
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
Kerry looks amazing! I don’t think Jenny looks overdressed, but maybe it’s her clutch that makes her seem formal?
Jenny looks fantastic. What evidence is there that Chris wasnt all in? Its not like he hid her once they got together. Sometimes you think you click with someone and then the relationship reveals that you are actually too similar or too different or not ready or too burdened by baggage etc. it happens.
I would think he seemed more “all in” with Jenny than previous girlfriends since he actually went to the premiere of one of her movies and posed with her.
I’m sure he wasn’t expecting the infamous ’7th grade dream boyfriend’ comment from her when he went for that premiere. He tried to be as incognito as he could, till missy opened her big mouth and spilled the beans.
I think if Chris had been “all in” with her, he would have flaunted her. But it felt like he was hiding out and hiding her, which has nothing to do with him being private.
Jenny’s clutch looks like a styrofoam take out container.
he’s disappointing anyway, far too douch bro for someone in their mid 30′s.
I dont know where people get this douche bro narrative. Because he wears his baseball hat backwards? Or because he gets animated in interviews? If you follow him on social media you realise he is extremely woke. He isnt afraid to attack the hatred directly wither. During the Leslie/Milo thing, he didnt just retweet hashtags, he directly replied the haters. Two weeks ago, he was taking David Duke on directly, which is huge for impressionable boys to see Captain America denounce someone as the real life Hydra. How many of your male hero actors publicly denounced Marlon Brando after the Last Tango in Paris story? Chris Evans did.
His only misstep was playing along with the Black Widow slut comment but he quickly retracted and give an unqualified apology (contrast that against Jeremy Renners). I know when you read something long enough you start to repeat it uncritically but its time for people to confirm things before saying them. We have an ally. Stop tearing him down.
Hey Merry! I love your comments on CB.
For me personally, I got the douche bro narrative from him saying he doesn’t like it if women are too excited and in to him. it sounded Very The rules, that decades old book on how to catch a man. :/
so I think that is why people say Jenny blew it with him with her commemt (even jokingly, because she can be super sarcastic) ‘haha, He is my 7th grade dream boyfriend.’
We all knew as soon as she said that, it was over. It is fine, I guess, Jenny left her husband for him, whatever.
I don’t really look to actors as heroes, but maybe little boys look at his twitter, sure. I think people can have shades of gray, but wouldn’t a real woke dude recognize the hypocrisy of ghosting someone because of the crime they Like you a lot?
And I would engage more trolls, but I am not a white male. Basically 4chan, Milo, David Duke let white men (even journalists) engage without risk of doxing, but not anyone else. So it is easy to seem to be an ally, but does he support Planned Parenthood, is he going to townhalls, getting congressmen to consider not repealing the ACA because he showed up at their office? Those are real everyday heroes to me, not twitter arguers.
And of course feel free to disagree! I guess I feel like the bar is set low for a hollywood person to get kudos though.
@Tata – the specific comment about women was something like he didn’t like to be texted at 2 a.m. right after meeting someone for the first time…… which is easy to twist into “The Rules and he doesn’t like eager women”, if that’s how you want to see it.
I don’t have any use for him outside of Marvel but to be fair to him, he’s apparently been politically active for a long time and supported Democrats, his family is quite active in that department.
He’s like 35 years old and hangs out at house parties playing beer pong. Just because you think he’s “woke” doesn’t mean he’s not also a douche bro.
And did you miss his dumb racist comments re: Salma Hayek?
I like it: she looks perfect for the occasion. I like to see her putting a brave face and giving zero f—ks…embarrassed? why should be? she was in love and gushed about it? that’s ok, love is never equally and perfectly corresponded. There’s always one who loves MORE. Or at least isn’t afraid of say it. Wherever happened she has no reason to be embarrassed.
Is it me or Kirsten and Meth Damon started morphing into each other. I hope she has managed to deal with her booze problem. They’re cute together.
I thought it was pills?
I’m surprisingly not offended by anyone’s fashion here. Even Natasha looks cute and well put together. Cannot wait for the Oscars tonight!!!
I like Jenny’s dress even if the bustline is a little off and I think she looks very pretty here. And Natasha and Fred have been dating for around 3 years now I think. I think they’re an odd couple too, but mostly because I thought she was a lesbian for the longest time.
Natasha and Fred somehow make perfect sense to me.
Fred is flat out hilarious, his sense of humor speaks to my very soul. Candace from Portlandia is the woman I am destined to grow into and I love it.
But I always recall how Elizabeth Moss said that basically she married him and then realized she didn’t know who he was, that he seemed to always be playing a character. That’s on her as much as him, she should have known the person she was marrying better. But no harm done I guess. It just makes me wonder, is a person who can’t show an authentic self happy? Is that the price for his enormous talent? Whatever the case, Natasha can handle it haha.
I remember reading all of that as well, and to me he came off as really twisted and manipulative and generally gross when it comes to women.
Whoa, I just read up on Fred based on Elizabeth’s comments and other women who have dated him… the dude has issues. He’s been given the “sociopath” label several times. Damn.
Those white boots are not cowboy boots so I’m not sure why anyone would think they give off a cowgirl costume vibe.
I think someone confused Cowboy cheerleader with cowgirl. Two entirely different boots and ladies that wear them.
Jezebel has ruined Fred Armisen for me. I DO find him funny, but every time I see him I think of that collection of awful stories about him from women all over. Highly recommend the read though, especially if you think he’s great.
Armisen has always creeped me out, not sure why. He’s funny and so is Portlandia, but I can only take him in small doses. Natasha looks lovely except for the boots. And I like all the other dresses, too, in this batch.
I’m not getting pregnant vibes from Kiki but it would be sweet if she was.
I don’t think Jenny seems overdressed–the delicate color and pattern and fabric make it feel light and airy. More “spring wedding” and less “dramatic overkill.” I like it.
I think it’s a beautiful dress, I would totally steal and wear this to a wedding or fancy brunch
Me too! I love the dress.
I agree with you all, this is such a pretty dress and just right for the occassion.
I don’t see how Jenny looks embarrassed or overdressed. Maybe the length and opening makes it seem more formal. Natasha looks good. I get more of a gogo dance vibe than cowgirl from the boots.
I cringe every time I see her, but then it hit me, I’ve never seen her in any role other than Jean-Ralphio’s sister, Mona-Lisa Ralphio, from Parks and Rec. And she was convincingly obnoxious. I should probably check out more of her work.
She was also in the Kroll Show. She’s so perfect in every role. She can do no wrong in my eyes.
I don’t see that as overdressed. It has a summery, beachy vibe and she kept it simple with the hairdo. I wore a similar dress to the beach today and some outfits of my fellow beachgoers looked like that.
LANDRY!!
I think Kirsten’s gonna get pregnant in the next six months (maybe she already is, who knows). I don’t know, I obviously don’t know these people but it looks like one of those cases where a woman wants to have a family and her partner’s not up for it. They break up and she gets pregnant from the first guy she’s dating after that within a very short time. I simply don’t get the rush.
Love the print on Ava DuVernay’s dress. It’s like an antique biological illustration of sea creatures.
Yes! She looks stunning. The others are just meh.
Love how no one gave two ***** about Jenny Slate and now suddenly she gets a post of her own. Would anyone have cared about her sartorial choices had she NOT had anything to do with Chris Evans ? Whether she was into it more or not, she got what she wanted from it. And don’t gimme that ‘Jenny has her own successful career and she doesn’t need to latch on to anyone’ schtick. I, for one know that many people hit google search to find out about her when the news of them dating first broke out. Embarrassed ? Nah.
Bingo, Rima.
Bingo. No one was checking for her.
Kiki looks really thrilled with her engagement, I hope this relationship works out for her and that she’s happy. (also rooting for Hollywood – outside of Sofia Coppola, that is – to register what a great actress she is)
She looks like a trainwreck and who did her hair a two-year-old. And I believe he was hiding her out and away from the press. He knew he messed up going after a married woman and didn’t want a lot of press on the shady relationship. And he didn’t walk the red carpet with her at the Slop premiere just took pics inside. And the only times we saw them out were at the airport staged pics. And that wedding pic that was leaked on her and Dean’s 4th wedding anniversary and that cringeworthy New Year’s pic where she’s clinging to his neck like a mongoose. And also he looked miserable at Disney World with her there. And he just went to a few of her shows and didn’t go again and that Vegas trip where it was said that she was clingy and wanted all his attention.
I’ve come to the point where I can’t see Jenny Slate’s face without thinking of her tons of infamous tweets and quotes. She looked good here I’d say. But I don’t feel sorry for her break-up with her 7-grade dream boyfriend. Girl should know this the second you decided to dump ur husband for a frat boy. Karma’s a bitch.
I LOVE Jenny Slate, but either the bust is weird on her dress, or she needs better posture. Otherwise, I love her and love the dress.
I never get Jenny Slate… Her humor, her type of feminism, her voice, her acting, her taste of fashion… It’s like she’s the customized “off” button for me.
