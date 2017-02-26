Meryl Streep: Karl Lagerfeld ‘defamed me’ & needs to apologize

10th Annual Women In Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party - Arrivals

Here are some pics of Meryl Streep on Saturday at a Women In Film pre-Oscar event. She’s obviously in LA for Oscars Weekend, and she’ll be attending the Oscars as a nominee (her 20th nomination) and as a presenter, so she’s guaranteed some time on stage, during which I expect she’ll probably have some additional political stuff to say. Because she’s a presenter, that also means people will really care about what she’s wearing. On Friday, we discussed the absolutely weird and hilarious “fashion feud” between Meryl Streep and Karl Lagerfeld. Apparently, Meryl’s stylist approached Chanel about customizing a dress for Meryl for the Oscars. Lagerfeld claimed that Meryl went with another designer because Chanel wasn’t going to pay her for wearing Chanel. Lagerfeld called her “cheap.” Meryl’s spokesperson denied the entire thing. Well, the feud is still happening, only Lagerfeld has backed down significantly.

Meryl Streep has lashed out at Karl Lagerfeld for ‘lying and defaming’ her. A row between the actress and the designer blew up after he accused her of being cheap and demanding money to wear one of his dresses to the Oscars. Lagerfeld subsequently admitted in a statement that he was wrong.

‘Chanel engaged in conversations with Ms. Streep’s stylist, on her request, to design a dress for her to wear to the Academy Awards. After an informal conversation, I misunderstood that Ms. Streep may have chosen another designer due to remuneration, which Ms. Streep’s team has confirmed is not the case,’ he said. ‘I regret this controversy and wish Ms. Streep well with her 20th Academy Award nomination.’

However the Florence Foster Jenkins star was far from satisfied with his response.

‘In reference to Mr. Lagerfeld’s ‘statement,’ there is no ‘controversy’: Karl Lagerfeld, a prominent designer, defamed me, my stylist and the illustrious designer whose dress I chose to wear, in an important industry publication,’ she said in her own statement. ‘That publication printed this defamation, unchecked. Subsequently, the story was picked up globally, and continues, globally, to overwhelm my appearance at the Oscars, on the occasion of my record-breaking 20th nomination, and to eclipse this honor in the eyes of the media, my colleagues and the audience. I do not take this lightly, and Mr. Lagerfeld’s generic ‘statement’ of regret for this ‘controversy’ was not an apology. He lied, they printed the lie, and I am still waiting.’

Meryl’s stylist Micaela Erlanger had also shot down accusation, revealing the acting legend had been in talks with a number of fashion houses, and simply decided to go with another option – and that money was never an issue.

‘As a stylist working with a nominee for any major event, it’s industry standard for designers to propose gown ideas and sketches — some custom, some not depending on the occasion. In the case of Chanel’s submission, which was presented with full knowledge that Ms. Streep and I — her stylist — were having conversations with various brands, we were shown sketches of a dress from their most recent couture collection. Although [it was] an exquisite gown from the existing collection, we decided to go in a different direction, with another designer. At no point were there any conversations regarding monetary compensation. Nor were any other brands considered based on their willingness to pay for placement. This is not how my company operates and is very much a practice in conflict with Ms. Streep‘s personal ethics. Any reports or quotes stating otherwise are a complete fabrication.”

Wow, Meryl sounds pissed. I would be too if Karl Lagerfeld was out there, calling me cheap. Then again, I AM cheap, so maybe I would be honored. I think it’s pretty clear what Meryl wants – an explicit apology from both Lagerfeld and Women’s Wear Daily, the outlet which conducted the interview with Lagerfeld. Both WWD and Lagerfeld should give Meryl the apologies she wants. They f–ked up. But… all that being said, I do think Meryl is overreacting just a little bit. Most of us heard the original story and shrugged, or we said “that doesn’t sound like Meryl, it’s probably a misunderstanding.” Still, Lagerfeld lied and he owes her an apology.

Paris Fashion Week Menswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018

38 Responses to “Meryl Streep: Karl Lagerfeld ‘defamed me’ & needs to apologize”

  1. Jeesie says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Honestly, I’m still inclined to believe Karl since Erlanger is blatantly lying here. She absolutely does take remuneration from designers, more so than many stylists at her level.

    Reply
  2. Don't hit the ducks says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:42 am

    “on the occasion of my record-breaking 20th nomination”

    …girl

    Reply
  3. Pyritedigger says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:42 am

    I think it’s time Lagerfeld gets taken down a peg or two, so I support Meryl in what she’s doing. The guy is a vicious pig towards women, let him eat some crow.

    Reply
  4. Shambles says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Maybe she found out Karl was a closet Trump supporter and decided to take her business elsewhere? Lol

    Reply
    • kri says:
      February 26, 2017 at 9:58 am

      Shambles, if that had been the case she would have been screaming that from the mountain top. I can’t stand Karl-and he’s ruined Chanel. That said, I think there may be some truth to this on both sides. I look for Erlanger to be fired in a couple weeks.

      Reply
      • Merry says:
        February 26, 2017 at 11:03 am

        I’m sorry but when exactly did Karl Lagerfeld transform from being a narcissistic misanthrope to being a credible source of anything? This doesnt seem complicated. He felt slighted that a woman he had erroneously assumed was a lock picked a rival so he made a bitchy comment to make himself feel better. See how quickly the “mighty Karl” backed down. Theres NO WAY Karl Lagerfeld would give even a passive aggressive apology if he thought he had ground.

        Anyway, nothing pleases me more than to see this a**hole called out by the last person he would value…an older woman.

  5. Nikkie says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:47 am

    I wonder if the stylist, not Meryl was trying to make money here. It’s been known to happen. . .

    Reply
  6. Mannori says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Damn. She just murdered him. I love this. 2017: the year women stop taking sh*t from nobody. Whether you like Meryl or not, I cant even express how inspiring this is.

    I want her to be the next Bond.

    Reply
  7. Elisa the I. says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:50 am

    “…because Chanel wasn’t going to pay her for wearing Chanel.”
    Karl, show us your receipts!
    Also, I don’t think he will apologize. He seems to enjoy controversies.

    Reply
  8. paolanqar says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:51 am

    His hair bothers me to no end. And his pursed lips.
    He is an old man, he probably didn’t hear properly or is maybe showing first signs of dementia. Meryl will never ever wear Chanel from now on.
    Tha would explain why Chanel designs are so ugly. Coco is probably tossing and turning in her grave.
    I am loving all this bitchiness pre-Oscars

    Reply
  9. Colleen says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:55 am

    I don’t think she’s overreacting; I can see why she’s pursuing this. Everyone is talking about her. But it’s for something so stupid and petty. If you’re going to have her name on your lips, why not highlight her “ground-breaking 20th Oscar nomination”?

    I’ve posted this before, I’m pretty sure, but every time I see a photo of Karl Lagerfeld, this image comes to mind:

    I think I may have posted this before sometime ago, but every time I see a photo of KL, this image comes to mind:

    https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/originals/74/34/dd/7434dd3995c59884bde2f26e96a58ffe.jpg

    Reply
  10. SusanneToo says:
    February 26, 2017 at 10:02 am

    “Most of us heard the original story and shrugged, or we said “that doesn’t sound like Meryl, it’s probably a misunderstanding.” Still, Lagerfeld lied and he owes her an apology.”

    But the thing is while most of us at CB have the ability to analyze and decide, November 8th showed that millions of people will believe any old crap.

    Reply
  11. Sam says:
    February 26, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Well if you ask me none of this should have even happened because Meryl shouldn’t have gotten nominated. I don’t know exactly what went down behind the scenes but it’s not uncommon for a person to get paid to wear a dress. So while I think it’s all a he said, she said story, I do believe something went on behind the scenes though. Otherwise Meryl wouldn’t have reacted the way she did to the story and instead just laughed it off.

    However what I do is if the Academy wasn’t busy kissing Meryl’s behind all the time, we wouldn’t even be talking about this stupid little “feud.”

    Reply
  12. Goldie says:
    February 26, 2017 at 10:04 am

    A spokesperson for Chanel also released a statement which basically confirmed what Meryl and her stylist said. The fact that they were willing to go against their own creative director speaks volumes. So I tend believe Meryl is being honest.

    Reply
  13. Chantal says:
    February 26, 2017 at 10:13 am

    I believe Meryl 100%. Karl is bi*ch, so are the D&G designers.

    Reply
  14. OTHER RENEE says:
    February 26, 2017 at 10:40 am

    First World problems. He’s an awful hag and she’s overreacting.

    Reply
  15. original kay says:
    February 26, 2017 at 10:49 am

    I didn’t know they got paid to wear the clothes. Does that work for men too? are they given suits and then do shout outs to the designers, but get paid to wear them? how much are we talking here?

    So many questions!

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      February 26, 2017 at 11:07 am

      I remember stories of last-minute, behind-the-scenes deals at Cannes regarding jewelry. Cate Blanchett is one of the names that comes to mind. It might have been talked about in the Cannes Film Festival documentary aired on the FashionTV channel. They were annoyed at all the press releases about jewelry that come out the second someone like Catherine Deneuve shows up on the screen.

      Reply
  16. bap says:
    February 26, 2017 at 11:05 am

    She is thin skin and a whiner.

    Reply
  17. Alexandria says:
    February 26, 2017 at 11:13 am

    He is not a nice person. It’s time not to tolerate people who are not nice and professional.

    Reply

