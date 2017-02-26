2017 Oscars Open Post: Hosted by Natalie Portman’s Oscars absence

Here is your Open Post for the 2017 Academy Awards. This year’s Open Post is hosted by superpregnant Natalie Portman, who is a nominee tonight for Best Actress for Jackie. I finally saw Jackie last week and I was actually impressed with Portman. I liked the film overall, I thought she did a good job as Jackie Kennedy and I thought Portman absolutely deserved an Oscar nomination. I don’t think she deserves to win for the role, but then again, I don’t think Emma Stone deserves to win for La La Land and Emma is absolutely going to win (probably!).
I guess Portman knows that she’s not going to get jack sh-t because she announced on Saturday that she would not be attending any events this weekend, including the Oscars. She’s probably due any moment now but if she really thought she had a chance at picking up the Oscar, she would risk it and go to the ceremony. But she’s convinced she has no shot and why bother? She’s super-preg, tired and her feet hurt. Plus, Dior probably offered her another ridiculous tent dress and she didn’t want to wear it.
So, I hope this year’s Oscars are good. I think several of categories have honest-to-goodness surprises, so that will be fun to see. We’ll be posting the big winners (acting categories and Best Director/Best Picture) throughout the evening. We’ll have full fashion and Oscars-coverage starting bright and early tomorrow, and I’m sure that the Oscar-party coverage will bleed into Tuesday too.
CB and I will be tweeting throughout the red carpet and the Oscars telecast – you can follow me here @KaiseratCB and you can follow CB here @Celebitchy.
She can upstage them all if she has the baby tonight.
Brutally Honest Oscar Ballot #6:
http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lists/oscars-2017-brutally-honest-ballot-6-978487
I’d be pretty awesome if she went into labor tonight. I hope she’s doing well. Looking forward to the ceremony, and to seeing Jimmy Kimmel as a host.
Ruth Negga is wearing way too much red.
Isabelle looks lovely, as does Miranda’s mother.
Yes. God I envy Huppert’s slimness at “a certain age”. Lucas Hedges nominated for Manchester BTS was such a little charmer in the interview…
He was. But I didn’t know he’s another nepotism kid.
I saw her in the flesh a few weeks ago. Huppert isn’t just slim, she looks like a rake. Her bones were poking out of her tiny dress.
I couldn’t give a fart who wins what. I’m only watching the red carpet entrances so I can make fun of what everybody’s wearing.
Eh … she probably has to pee every 5 minutes. Who’d want to sit through 3+ hours feeling like that? No shame in skipping the self congratulations this year.
Oh man. The E! folks are usually such idiots. But Seacrest just showed Lin Manuel Miranda a special message from the Hamilton peeps and it just killed me.
I’m just going to take Viggo Mortensen and Gael Garcia Bernal over here for the rest of the evening.
What the heck is Kristian Cavillari (sic) doing there?
