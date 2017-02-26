Mahershala Ali won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for ‘Moonlight’, yay!

The 2017 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor went too…

MAHERSHALA ALI!!!!!!!!

I’m so happy! I don’t have to burn anything down, like I swore to do if Mahershala didn’t win for his extraordinary and haunting performance in Moonlight. He was such an extraordinary part of one of the best-acted ensembles in years.

Mahershala seemed conscious of trying to pause and absorb what had just happened, and he seemed to know what he wanted to say. He started by thanking his teachers: “I want to thank my teachers, my professors… they taught me that it wasn’t about you, it isn’t about you, it’s about these characters.” He gave thanks to Barry Jenkins, and all of the people behind the scenes, his manager. And finally, he gave a special thank you to his wife: “We just had our daughter four days ago,” which was a huge applause line. He ended his speech by offering peace and blessings.

YAY!!!!!! This is so joyful. I love that the Oscar went to the right person. PS… According to randos on Twitter, Mahershala is the first Muslim man to win an Oscar? Perhaps.