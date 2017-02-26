Mahershala Ali won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for ‘Moonlight’, yay!

SAG Awards 2017 Press Room

The 2017 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor went too…

MAHERSHALA ALI!!!!!!!!

I’m so happy! I don’t have to burn anything down, like I swore to do if Mahershala didn’t win for his extraordinary and haunting performance in Moonlight. He was such an extraordinary part of one of the best-acted ensembles in years.

Mahershala seemed conscious of trying to pause and absorb what had just happened, and he seemed to know what he wanted to say. He started by thanking his teachers: “I want to thank my teachers, my professors… they taught me that it wasn’t about you, it isn’t about you, it’s about these characters.” He gave thanks to Barry Jenkins, and all of the people behind the scenes, his manager. And finally, he gave a special thank you to his wife: “We just had our daughter four days ago,” which was a huge applause line. He ended his speech by offering peace and blessings.

YAY!!!!!! This is so joyful. I love that the Oscar went to the right person. PS… According to randos on Twitter, Mahershala is the first Muslim man to win an Oscar? Perhaps.

2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

14 Responses to “Mahershala Ali won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for ‘Moonlight’, yay!”

  1. nemera34 says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Wasn’t watching the show…but saw that he won. This is good news.

  2. Jayna says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    There wasn’t one false acting note in this movie by any of the actors and actresses. I still think about so many scenes in this movie.

    Congrats to Mahershala Ali.

  3. OriginallyBlue says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Yay!!!!!! I’m so happy for him.

  4. Locke Lamora says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    I’m so happy he won, but I would have been fine with Michael Shannon too. But yay for Mahersala!

  5. Paula says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    So happy, was rooting really hard for him.

  6. IlsaLund says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    I’m so happy he won and his acceptance speech was perfect. Congrats to him and his wife on their new baby girl.

  7. Jayna says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    He’s been such a great dresser during this whole award season. He has great style.

  8. Android says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    It is literally the only category that I care about tonight. I am soooooo sooooo happy for him! And the standing O that he got was awesome.

  9. Adrien says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    I wanted my boy Dev to win but Ali really deserved that. Congrats!

  10. Honey Bear says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    He was phenomenal. He made that movie.

  11. Carmen says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    YAY VIOLA!!!

  12. Margo S. says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    I’m SOOOOO happy he won!!! An Oscar and a brand new baby girl in one week!! Congrats to him!

  13. Lucy says:
    February 26, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Cheers!! Very much deserved. An Oscar, a newborn baby girl…he’s killing it!!!

  14. Abbess Tansy says:
    February 26, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Love it, he won! Yay!

