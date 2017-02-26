Mahershala Ali won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for ‘Moonlight’, yay!

The 2017 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor went too…
MAHERSHALA ALI!!!!!!!!
I’m so happy! I don’t have to burn anything down, like I swore to do if Mahershala didn’t win for his extraordinary and haunting performance in Moonlight. He was such an extraordinary part of one of the best-acted ensembles in years.
Mahershala seemed conscious of trying to pause and absorb what had just happened, and he seemed to know what he wanted to say. He started by thanking his teachers: “I want to thank my teachers, my professors… they taught me that it wasn’t about you, it isn’t about you, it’s about these characters.” He gave thanks to Barry Jenkins, and all of the people behind the scenes, his manager. And finally, he gave a special thank you to his wife: “We just had our daughter four days ago,” which was a huge applause line. He ended his speech by offering peace and blessings.
YAY!!!!!! This is so joyful. I love that the Oscar went to the right person. PS… According to randos on Twitter, Mahershala is the first Muslim man to win an Oscar? Perhaps.
Wasn’t watching the show…but saw that he won. This is good news.
There wasn’t one false acting note in this movie by any of the actors and actresses. I still think about so many scenes in this movie.
Congrats to Mahershala Ali.
Yay!!!!!! I’m so happy for him.
I’m so happy he won, but I would have been fine with Michael Shannon too. But yay for Mahersala!
So happy, was rooting really hard for him.
I’m so happy he won and his acceptance speech was perfect. Congrats to him and his wife on their new baby girl.
He’s been such a great dresser during this whole award season. He has great style.
It is literally the only category that I care about tonight. I am soooooo sooooo happy for him! And the standing O that he got was awesome.
I wanted my boy Dev to win but Ali really deserved that. Congrats!
He was phenomenal. He made that movie.
YAY VIOLA!!!
I’m SOOOOO happy he won!!! An Oscar and a brand new baby girl in one week!! Congrats to him!
Cheers!! Very much deserved. An Oscar, a newborn baby girl…he’s killing it!!!
Love it, he won! Yay!
