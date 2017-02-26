Casey Affleck wins the Best Actor Oscar for ‘Manchester by the Sea’

Well, well. I kind of thought we would get a “shock” in the Best Actor category, and by that I mean… I thought Denzel Washington would pull it out. But nope. Casey Affleck won Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea. For what’s it worth, I enjoyed Manchester more than Fences (I couldn’t even get through Fences). Of course Casey’s win says a lot of terrible things about what Hollywood finds acceptable when it comes to white, well-connected dudes. But still, Casey’s performance as a man who was completely dead inside was good.
Casey started out by saying nice things about his fellow nominees, especially Denzel Washington. They did cutaways to all of the other actors, and none of them looked pleased (especially Denzel). Anyway… Casey avoided saying anything political, and he kept it brief.
Casey Affleck gives #Oscars acceptance speech: "I'm really proud to be a part of this community…I'm just dumbfounded that I'm included." pic.twitter.com/TpDF3LHlkR
— ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Ugh.
And Denzel’s expression–I’m matching.
I thought his acceptance speech was pretty humble. He seemed genuinely shocked by the win. For what it’s worth he seemed really grateful.
Good! He was honestly so perfect in that movie.
He’s a sexual predator. But… OMG SO GUD MAKE SADFACE.
I’m dumbfounded he’s included, too. Denzel looked destroyed. Anyone but the rapist who played the single faceted sad guy deserved this award. Leonardo could have won twice and that would’ve been better.
Fuck. That. Noise.
I’m disgusted. Can’t believe I stayed up to watch this.
I can’t believe some people actually gave him a standing ovation. Anything would have been better than him.
Denzel tho. 😒
Disgusting! But not surprising. How many Oscars do Woody Allen and Roman Polanski have?
Who is Ben’s blonde date?
