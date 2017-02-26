Casey Affleck wins the Best Actor Oscar for ‘Manchester by the Sea’

2017 BAFTA Awards - Arrivals

Well, well. I kind of thought we would get a “shock” in the Best Actor category, and by that I mean… I thought Denzel Washington would pull it out. But nope. Casey Affleck won Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea. For what’s it worth, I enjoyed Manchester more than Fences (I couldn’t even get through Fences). Of course Casey’s win says a lot of terrible things about what Hollywood finds acceptable when it comes to white, well-connected dudes. But still, Casey’s performance as a man who was completely dead inside was good.

Casey started out by saying nice things about his fellow nominees, especially Denzel Washington. They did cutaways to all of the other actors, and none of them looked pleased (especially Denzel). Anyway… Casey avoided saying anything political, and he kept it brief.

32nd Independent Spirit Awards - Press Room

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to “Casey Affleck wins the Best Actor Oscar for ‘Manchester by the Sea’”

  1. McCaul-Miller says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:00 am

    Ugh.
    And Denzel’s expression–I’m matching.

    Reply
  2. canadiangirlgirl says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:02 am

    I thought his acceptance speech was pretty humble. He seemed genuinely shocked by the win. For what it’s worth he seemed really grateful.

    Reply
  3. What says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:02 am

    Good! He was honestly so perfect in that movie.

    Reply
  4. Zeddy says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:02 am

    I’m dumbfounded he’s included, too. Denzel looked destroyed. Anyone but the rapist who played the single faceted sad guy deserved this award. Leonardo could have won twice and that would’ve been better.

    Reply
  5. polonoscopy says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:02 am

    Fuck. That. Noise.

    Reply
  6. Almondjoy says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:02 am

    I’m disgusted. Can’t believe I stayed up to watch this.

    Reply
  7. Paula says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:03 am

    I can’t believe some people actually gave him a standing ovation. Anything would have been better than him.

    Reply
  8. canadiangirlgirl says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:03 am

    Denzel tho. 😒

    Reply
  9. TheOtherOne says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:05 am

    Disgusting! But not surprising. How many Oscars do Woody Allen and Roman Polanski have?

    Who is Ben’s blonde date? :P

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment