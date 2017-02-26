Viola Davis won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Fences

Viola Davis has won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fences as Rose, the long-suffering wife of an alcoholic sanitation worker. This is Davis’s first win and third nomination, which makes her the most nominated African American actress in history. Many people believe that Davis should have been nominated in the lead actress category, although others say that this category is more fitting for her as Denzel Washington was the lead in Fences. Davis was expected to be a shoe-in given her strong and moving performance and I’m so happy to see her win. She gave an incredibly moving acceptance speech that moved me to tears, but I guess I would expect nothing less from Viola she’s a force of nature. Here’s part of her speech.

There’s one place that all the people with the greatest potential are gathered and that’s the graveyard… exhume those bodies, exhume those stories, the stories of the people who dreamed big and never saw those stories to fruition. The people who loved and lost. We are the only profession that celebrates what it is to live a life. Here’s to August Wilson who exhumed and exalted the ordinary people. Denzel Washington, thank you for putting two entities in the driving seat. August and God, they served you well… to my husband and my daughter, my heart, you and Genesis teach me every day how to live how to love. I’m so glad that you are the foundation of my life.

I really doubt anyone will top that speech tonight but I’d like to see them try. Congratulations to Viola! I look forward to so much more from her.