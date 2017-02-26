Emma Stone has won the Best Actress Oscar for ‘La La Land’

Emma Stone has won the Oscar for Best Actress for her portrayal of struggling actress Mia in the sleeper hit musical La La Land. Her win follows Damien Chazelle’s Academy Award for best director for La La Land and the movie’s win for Original Score and for Original Song. This is Emma’s first win and second nomination. She was previously nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Birdman. Emma met writer/director Damien Chazelle (Whiplash) in 2014 when she was doing Cabaret on Broadway and he pitched her the project. She loved musicals as a child and was sold on his enthusiasm. She took the part and the rest is Hollywood history, especially now that she’s won her industry’s highest honor. I wish it was for a meatier role, but it is what it is and Hollywood loves films about their industry.

During her acceptance speech Emma breathlessly thanked the Academy and the other nominees. She then thanked her parents and family and some of the people on her team. Then she said “a moment like this is a huge confluence of luck and opportunity” and thanked Damien Chazelle “for the opportunity to be part of a project that was so special and once in a lifetime.

She also gave a shout out to Ryan Gosling and told him “thank you for making me laugh and for always raising the bar and for being the greatest partner on this crazy adventure.” She also thanked the crew and promised to find them all and thank them and to hug all her friends “when the feeling re-enters my body.” Emma admitted she still had “a lot of growing and learning and work to do” and said that “this guy [the Oscar] is a really beautiful symbol to continue on that journey.”

Congratulations to Emma for her win.

emmastonelala

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

27 Responses to “Emma Stone has won the Best Actress Oscar for ‘La La Land’”

  1. Nico says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:13 am

    Ruth was robbed. That is all.

    Reply
  2. Almondjoy says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:14 am

    Steve Harvey moment?

    Reply
  3. JennaQ says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:15 am

    Wow. I have no words.

    Reply
  4. Patty says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:16 am

    So disappointed! I don’t mind Emma Stone but her performance was not that great. It just wasn’t.

    Reply
  5. SusanneToo says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Well, what a finish to a previously boring show! Yay, Moonlight.

    Reply
  6. notafan says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Ugh. Well, good for her, I guess. Nothing against her, I just thought Huppert or Negga or Portman deserved it more.

    Reply
  7. huh says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Congrats Em!

    Reply
  8. Beanie Baby says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:22 am

    And I know they were joking about Meryl being overrated and whatnot and at this point it’s gotten to be overrated that she gets nominated for just breathing. But Emma Stone is one of many I think of when I hear overrated. I saw that documentary the loving story so I don’t think Ruth deserved to win when comparing her performance to the actual woman she was portraying. I totally think Isabelle should have won for best actress and Naomie for supporting.

    Reply
  9. Lucy says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Whenever I see her on screen, she makes me feel like I’m watching a good friend. I know that she wasn’t a favorite around here, and in a way I get it, because she was up against some very, very talented and deserving actresses. Still, I’m very happy for her!! Also, what on Earth was that ending????

    Reply
  10. Mimi says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Oh jeez what a surprise, another young white ingenue wins Best Actress for a slightly better than average performance! What the hell does Annette Bening have to do to even get nominated again?!

    Reply
  11. Runcmc says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:53 am

    I know this is silly and totally unrelated, but I wonder how Lindsay Lohan feels about it. I always felt Emma stones emergence was the final nail in the coffin of her career, and being much more talented and gracious she’s gotten all the stuff LL always said she wanted- now including an oscar.

    Reply
  12. Marianna says:
    February 27, 2017 at 1:21 am

    Congratulations. Not a performance or a role worthy of an Academy Award, but she’ll have a chance to prove herself in a different role. I’m now feeling the burn of Amy Adams not even getting nominated pretty intensely though.

    Reply
  13. jun says:
    February 27, 2017 at 1:31 am

    Disappointing, that’s all.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment