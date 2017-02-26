Emma Stone has won the Best Actress Oscar for ‘La La Land’

Emma Stone has won the Oscar for Best Actress for her portrayal of struggling actress Mia in the sleeper hit musical La La Land. Her win follows Damien Chazelle’s Academy Award for best director for La La Land and the movie’s win for Original Score and for Original Song. This is Emma’s first win and second nomination. She was previously nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Birdman. Emma met writer/director Damien Chazelle (Whiplash) in 2014 when she was doing Cabaret on Broadway and he pitched her the project. She loved musicals as a child and was sold on his enthusiasm. She took the part and the rest is Hollywood history, especially now that she’s won her industry’s highest honor. I wish it was for a meatier role, but it is what it is and Hollywood loves films about their industry.

During her acceptance speech Emma breathlessly thanked the Academy and the other nominees. She then thanked her parents and family and some of the people on her team. Then she said “a moment like this is a huge confluence of luck and opportunity” and thanked Damien Chazelle “for the opportunity to be part of a project that was so special and once in a lifetime.”

She also gave a shout out to Ryan Gosling and told him “thank you for making me laugh and for always raising the bar and for being the greatest partner on this crazy adventure.” She also thanked the crew and promised to find them all and thank them and to hug all her friends “when the feeling re-enters my body.” Emma admitted she still had “a lot of growing and learning and work to do” and said that “this guy [the Oscar] is a really beautiful symbol to continue on that journey.”

Congratulations to Emma for her win.