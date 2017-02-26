Emma Stone has won the Best Actress Oscar for ‘La La Land’

Emma Stone has won the Oscar for Best Actress for her portrayal of struggling actress Mia in the sleeper hit musical La La Land. Her win follows Damien Chazelle’s Academy Award for best director for La La Land and the movie’s win for Original Score and for Original Song. This is Emma’s first win and second nomination. She was previously nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Birdman. Emma met writer/director Damien Chazelle (Whiplash) in 2014 when she was doing Cabaret on Broadway and he pitched her the project. She loved musicals as a child and was sold on his enthusiasm. She took the part and the rest is Hollywood history, especially now that she’s won her industry’s highest honor. I wish it was for a meatier role, but it is what it is and Hollywood loves films about their industry.
During her acceptance speech Emma breathlessly thanked the Academy and the other nominees. She then thanked her parents and family and some of the people on her team. Then she said “a moment like this is a huge confluence of luck and opportunity” and thanked Damien Chazelle “for the opportunity to be part of a project that was so special and once in a lifetime.”
She also gave a shout out to Ryan Gosling and told him “thank you for making me laugh and for always raising the bar and for being the greatest partner on this crazy adventure.” She also thanked the crew and promised to find them all and thank them and to hug all her friends “when the feeling re-enters my body.” Emma admitted she still had “a lot of growing and learning and work to do” and said that “this guy [the Oscar] is a really beautiful symbol to continue on that journey.”
Congratulations to Emma for her win.
Ruth was robbed. That is all.
Agree totally. She was so expressive in Loving while having little dialogue. I thought she gave an outstanding performance.
Steve Harvey moment?
Right?! Omg they were so ready to give that dumbass movie the award they didn’t even check to make sure the envelope was the right one. Damn. If the envelope doesn’t have a movie’s name but an actress’ instead, clue one that something’s wrong. Just ask for the right envelope. I get mistakes happen but stuff like this is irritating. Now those guys didn’t even get a chance to properly thank everyone they wanted to. Only silver lining, seeing all their faces when they realized “oh shit, we didn’t win.” I absolutely cackled.
I don’t think so. Warren Beatty was off. I bet the poor guy is in the beginning stages of dementia.
Warren Beatty and Faye just Steve Harvey’d the oscars
The best thing to happen all night .
If only it had happened at the Grammys with Bey and Adele
Holy shit, what just happened?! THEY ANNOUNCED THE WRONG FREAKING PICTURE?!!?
**CRYING LAFFING**
Wow. I have no words.
So disappointed! I don’t mind Emma Stone but her performance was not that great. It just wasn’t.
Well, what a finish to a previously boring show! Yay, Moonlight.
What Happened did Moonlight really win I,’m a bit confused.
Yes, they put the wrong card in the envelope. It wasn’t Faye or Warren fault. It said Emma Stone, LA LA Land which was the card for the best actress.
Yes, moonlight really won. Whoever the guy was accepting the award for La La Land showed the insert of the envelope and he looked sort of pissed and annoyed, albeit gracious given the situation. I would’ve been a sourpuss had that happened to me. Lmao!!! I feel like these awards shows get more boring every year.
Ugh. Well, good for her, I guess. Nothing against her, I just thought Huppert or Negga or Portman deserved it more.
Huppert all the way. I half wrote up Huppert’s win but it ended up being Emma.
CB, I agree. I was thinking the same thing.
I give Huppert the best dressed award. That dress was drop-dead gorgeous.
Add her in the category of undeserved oscars with Jennifer Lawrence
Exactly!! Emma Stone is a good actress but man is she overrated. And La La Land was boring AF. And I usually really like musicals!
Congrats Em!
And I know they were joking about Meryl being overrated and whatnot and at this point it’s gotten to be overrated that she gets nominated for just breathing. But Emma Stone is one of many I think of when I hear overrated. I saw that documentary the loving story so I don’t think Ruth deserved to win when comparing her performance to the actual woman she was portraying. I totally think Isabelle should have won for best actress and Naomie for supporting.
Whenever I see her on screen, she makes me feel like I’m watching a good friend. I know that she wasn’t a favorite around here, and in a way I get it, because she was up against some very, very talented and deserving actresses. Still, I’m very happy for her!! Also, what on Earth was that ending????
Oh jeez what a surprise, another young white ingenue wins Best Actress for a slightly better than average performance! What the hell does Annette Bening have to do to even get nominated again?!
Well, someone has to be asked to fulfill fancy high-paying fashion and makeup contracts, might as well give the statue to the ingenue and then give her more contracts, no? Likeable woman, not an Oscar worthy performance. Sigh.
I know this is silly and totally unrelated, but I wonder how Lindsay Lohan feels about it. I always felt Emma stones emergence was the final nail in the coffin of her career, and being much more talented and gracious she’s gotten all the stuff LL always said she wanted- now including an oscar.
Congratulations. Not a performance or a role worthy of an Academy Award, but she’ll have a chance to prove herself in a different role. I’m now feeling the burn of Amy Adams not even getting nominated pretty intensely though.
Disappointing, that’s all.
