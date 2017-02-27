Chrissy Teigen in Zuhair Murad at the Oscars: pretty or too much?



One of the highlights for the Oscars red carpet, especially with how dismal Ryan Seacrest is an interviewer and host (they need to give Giuliana that job instead of relegating her to the beginning and analysis phase), is seeing who shows who doesn’t seem like they should be there. Chrissy Teigen wasn’t necessarily in that category like say, Emma Roberts, but I often give her the side eye when she shows up at things so it’s a hard habit to break. She was there for her husband, John Legend, who performed the Oscar-nominated song from La La Land, “City of Stars” (which won last night), and starred in the film. Anyway Chrissy being Chrissy she had to wear an outfit with some sort of risk involved so she picked this form-fitting white Zuhair Murad with sequins an extremely high leg slit. When she first came on the red carpet last night I swear I could see through the top, but that wasn’t the case when she was interviewed on E!

Extra also has an interview with Chrissy and John and she seemed a little tipsy or high to me or something, it’s hard to put my finger on it but judging from the stuff she’s been sharing on snapchat lately I would say she pre-gamed. She told Mario Lopez that she got body makeup on the dress and that it was very tight. At the end of the interview, which you can see on Extra, she said “Did you see my pooka? No I didn’t do it again.” No one asked about that but ok.

As for whether I like it or not I think it has the idea of a beautiful gown, there are so many pretty elements, but together they’re off. I really like the random kind of splattered sequin pattern on the shirt, but the bodice is designed to make it look like her boobs are hanging out. Imagine the white part on the top extending across the chest and the nude-looking sequin part limited to a scoop neck instead of running across the whole front. The one sheer and one solid arm are cool and I like the slight train.

Ginnifer Goodwin was also in Zuhair Murad and I think it’s clear that Chrissy got the better gown from that designer. There are all sorts of things wrong with this crimson dress. It’s got both dotted and traditional lace separated by scalloped trim and patches of ribbed fabric and that same pattern is repeated in the huge bell skirt, with a separate liner underneath. Plus it has a high neck. I wish you could see my face right now, I’m frowning in disgust just trying to figure it out.

Since I mentioned Giuliana Rancic here she is in Georges Chakra. I really liked this gown on the red carpet and as mentioned I highly prefer her commentary to Seacrest’s. They need to give her more work because she does her homework, she knows the celebrities and their projects, she connects well with people and she knows and loves fashion. Seacrest was a joke. I thought this dress was pretty but it looked better on screen than it does in photos. She’s still very tiny I’ll say that.

Here’s Teresa Palmer from Hacksaw Ridge in silver sequin Prada. This dress has a serious shelf boob problem which was even more noticeable when she was sitting down. We’ve seen this with other Prada gowns and it makes me wonder how she got talked into this. Plus look at the torso, it’s bizarre how it extends down her waist. I tried to watch Hacksaw Ridge, I even bought it, but it was so ridiculously violent with laughable dialogue that I didn’t last more than a half hour. There were jump scares on a first date.