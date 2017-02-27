2017 Oscars recap: Jimmy Kimmel, candy drops and #MerylSaysHi

I hope that Jimmy Kimmel and Oscar producers are appropriately ashamed for all of the filler bulls–t they had throughout the Oscar telecast, because given the chaos of the final moments, we really didn’t need to be doing this until 12:20 am. The show could have and should have lasted a breezy two hours. It was the worst. I covered the Best Picture screw-up separately here. Here’s a recap/highlight post for what I thought were the most interesting or noteable moments. You can see the full list of 2017 Oscar winners here.

Justin Timberlake is The Worst. Timberlake was soaking up the red carpet like a true famewhore on a sugar high. He wouldn’t even allow his wife to pose solo for fashion photos (no great loss, but still). Then Timberlake got to OPEN THE OSCARS. With his terrible “Can’t Stop the Feeling” song and it went on way too long. It went on and on and on and it was awkward and awful and I don’t know what Oscar producers were thinking.

Jimmy Kimmel goes political. Kimmel made this argument: “The country is divided right now… I want to say something to unite us. I can’t do that, there’s only one ‘Braveheart’ in this room, and he’s not going to unite us either. I’m not the man to unite this country… [everyone needs to] have a positive considerate conversation, not as liberal or conservative, tonight in the spirit of bringing people together.” I do not support this notion, that I would have to take responsibility equally for the state of this country under Emperor Baby Fists. If Kimmel was directing that comment at all of the white guys, sure, I’ll go along with that.

Kimmel honored Meryl Streep. He kept making jokes about how Meryl is “highly overrated,” which was a reference to Trump’s tweets about her following the Golden Globes. Kimmel asked Meryl to stand up and everyone gave her a standing ovation. Then Kimmel jokes, “Nice dress, by the way. Is that an Ivanka?”

Suicide Squad is an Oscar winning film now. It won Best Hair and Makeup. RLY?

Candy Drop. This was cool! Jimmy Kimmel arranged for candy to drop from the sky and everyone was SO happy to get some candy bars. It wasn’t quite as big as Ellen DeGeneres getting everyone pizza, but it was still awesome.

Lin-Manuel Miranda performs for a second. He got robbed! He didn’t win the Best Song Oscar, but hey… at least Justin Timberlake didn’t win. And I think Lin had a great time, so there.

Oscar Mean Tweets. This is…eh.

The Salesman won Best Foreign Language Film. The Salesman is an Iranian film whose director, Asghar Farhadi, boycotted the Oscars because of Emperor Baby Fists. A statement was read on his behalf and it was a great statement.

Statement read on behalf of foreign language film winner Asghar Farhadi denounces "inhumane law that bans entry of immigrants to the US" pic.twitter.com/GxulPE7E5L — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 27, 2017

Gael Garcia Bernal talks about the Wall. His short speech was extraordinary.

Gael García Bernal: "As a Mexican, as a Latin-American, as a migrant worker, as a human being, I am against any form of wall." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/KyeZn6E3sr — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 27, 2017

The bit where “regular people” invade the Oscars. For what it’s worth, the celebrities seemed pretty unfazed. And to be fair, most of the regular people kept their sh-t together better than I would have been able to if I was in front of Mahershala Ali. But the bit made me sort of uncomfortable. Except for Gary, who only wanted to meet the black celebrities. Gary is an American Hero.

Bridges of Madison County. Apparently, Javier Bardem loves Bridges of Madison County and that fact was enough to get the movie trending for much of Oscar night.

Sunny Pawar got to do a bit with Kimmel.

And finally, Kimmel tweet-trolled Donald Trump. He tweeted these when he grew disturbed that Trump hadn’t tweeted about the Oscars yet. This was actually hysterical. This was the best bit, alongside the candy drop.