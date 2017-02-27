2017 Oscars recap: Jimmy Kimmel, candy drops and #MerylSaysHi

I hope that Jimmy Kimmel and Oscar producers are appropriately ashamed for all of the filler bulls–t they had throughout the Oscar telecast, because given the chaos of the final moments, we really didn’t need to be doing this until 12:20 am. The show could have and should have lasted a breezy two hours. It was the worst. I covered the Best Picture screw-up separately here. Here’s a recap/highlight post for what I thought were the most interesting or noteable moments. You can see the full list of 2017 Oscar winners here.

Justin Timberlake is The Worst. Timberlake was soaking up the red carpet like a true famewhore on a sugar high. He wouldn’t even allow his wife to pose solo for fashion photos (no great loss, but still). Then Timberlake got to OPEN THE OSCARS. With his terrible “Can’t Stop the Feeling” song and it went on way too long. It went on and on and on and it was awkward and awful and I don’t know what Oscar producers were thinking.

Jimmy Kimmel goes political. Kimmel made this argument: “The country is divided right now… I want to say something to unite us. I can’t do that, there’s only one ‘Braveheart’ in this room, and he’s not going to unite us either. I’m not the man to unite this country… [everyone needs to] have a positive considerate conversation, not as liberal or conservative, tonight in the spirit of bringing people together.” I do not support this notion, that I would have to take responsibility equally for the state of this country under Emperor Baby Fists. If Kimmel was directing that comment at all of the white guys, sure, I’ll go along with that.

Kimmel honored Meryl Streep. He kept making jokes about how Meryl is “highly overrated,” which was a reference to Trump’s tweets about her following the Golden Globes. Kimmel asked Meryl to stand up and everyone gave her a standing ovation. Then Kimmel jokes, “Nice dress, by the way. Is that an Ivanka?”

Suicide Squad is an Oscar winning film now. It won Best Hair and Makeup. RLY?

Candy Drop. This was cool! Jimmy Kimmel arranged for candy to drop from the sky and everyone was SO happy to get some candy bars. It wasn’t quite as big as Ellen DeGeneres getting everyone pizza, but it was still awesome.

Lin-Manuel Miranda performs for a second. He got robbed! He didn’t win the Best Song Oscar, but hey… at least Justin Timberlake didn’t win. And I think Lin had a great time, so there.

Oscar Mean Tweets. This is…eh.

The Salesman won Best Foreign Language Film. The Salesman is an Iranian film whose director, Asghar Farhadi, boycotted the Oscars because of Emperor Baby Fists. A statement was read on his behalf and it was a great statement.

Gael Garcia Bernal talks about the Wall. His short speech was extraordinary.

The bit where “regular people” invade the Oscars. For what it’s worth, the celebrities seemed pretty unfazed. And to be fair, most of the regular people kept their sh-t together better than I would have been able to if I was in front of Mahershala Ali. But the bit made me sort of uncomfortable. Except for Gary, who only wanted to meet the black celebrities. Gary is an American Hero.

Bridges of Madison County. Apparently, Javier Bardem loves Bridges of Madison County and that fact was enough to get the movie trending for much of Oscar night.

Sunny Pawar got to do a bit with Kimmel.

And finally, Kimmel tweet-trolled Donald Trump. He tweeted these when he grew disturbed that Trump hadn’t tweeted about the Oscars yet. This was actually hysterical. This was the best bit, alongside the candy drop.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to “2017 Oscars recap: Jimmy Kimmel, candy drops and #MerylSaysHi”

  1. Marie says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:12 am

    I giggled at #MerylsaysHi. Also, I don’t know if it’s just me but I found his bit with Damon so annoying. I mean it was okay during his monologue but it just dragged on and on.

    Reply
  2. lannisterforever says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:40 am

    I think Jimmy did an amazing job as host! He was topical and edgy without being mean and he really seemed to enjoy hosting (until the ending but hey, that wasn’t his fault).

    The Matt Damon/Chinese ponytail movie bit had me in tears.

    Reply
  3. Daisy says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:50 am

    I was very underwhelmed. He should have gotten way way more political, he was not all that funny and if I was one od the “civilians” being put on live TV I’d have killed him.
    He was better than Ellen, but then Ellen was one od the worst hosts ever, so that’s not an achievement.

    I didn’t like Timberlake’s song, but I didn’t like the Moana song either. They were both fluffy and quite boring.

    Reply
  4. D says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:57 am

    I’m so impressed with Auli’i Cravalho, she’s just 16 years old. I was definitely not that poised and mature as a teenager (I’m still not lol).

    Reply
  5. MisJes says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:00 am

    I was pretty disappointed this year, if I’m honest. Emma Stone definitely did not deserve that award; I’m sorry but it’s true. The Oscars weren’t even a big deal in my country (Australia), literally everyone wrote it off before it started. Hollywood, you need to get your shit together!

    Reply
  6. Trixie says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:21 am

    I don’t understand the hate for Justin Timberlake’s song. It wasn’t great, but the others were a snoozefest.

    Suicide Squad: UGH. I hate that Suicide Squad is an Oscar winner now. I wish the award had gone to Star Trek, but I guess Suicide Squad had the MOST hair and makeup so it won.

    I love Mean Tweets. That really is the only Jimmy Kimmel bit I like.

    That tourist bit was terrible.

    I hope Trump tweets something about the Oscars, just for the laughs.

    Reply
  7. OSTONE says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:23 am

    I thought Jimmy did a fine job. I laughed out loud throughout the show and was not cringing until the end with the best picture f-up. Even the tourist bit was funny.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment