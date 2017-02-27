Jessica Biel in Kaufmanfranco at the Oscars: Oscar statuette cosplay?

It’s hard to choose what was worse last night, Justin Timberlake or Jessica Biel’s dress. Timberlake’s try-hard meant that his poor wife had to actually dress up in Oscar-statue cosplay, and I never thought I would feel this sorry for Jessica Biel. Like, she has to deal with him every damn day. I would need to be medicated.
Biel wore Kaufmanfranco and this dress is pretty bad, although it was sort of bizarrely on-trend with all of the Oscar fashion last night. Like, so many people were wearing metallics or muted hues, and so many women looked like the wrath of God. For whatever record, I do think Biel is pretty in general, she just works with stylists who hate her, apparently. There’s no reason for her to wear this dress to the Oscars. There’s no reason for her hair to look like this.
As for her try-hard husband… he not only got to open the Oscars, but he also tried to steal focus from every woman in his vacinity. He would barely allow Biel to pose for separate fashion photos. He “camera-bombed” Emma Stone too. Like, maybe Biel should slip him a Xanax before she takes him anywhere.
Everyone needs a Justin Timberlake photobomb #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pExs9qvDCo
— Marie Claire (@marieclaireuk) February 27, 2017
What an amazing performance to open the #Oscars2017! @JTimberlake knows how to start a show… pic.twitter.com/Bpxr4Lwe57
— Heart (@thisisheart) February 27, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She badly needs a stylist. She always looks awful at awards shows.
She went as an Oscar so Justin wouldn’t forget to take her home.
😂
Why is she even getting her own dedicated post? Nothingburger in every way, is what she is.
+1
I loved her so much in “the Illusionist” (all those years ago…) that I just can’t hate her. She was so beautiful – yet now she desperately needs a better stylist! And how on earth she puts up with that human irritation is beyond me. It must be like being married to a child.
Well at least he didn’t win! Him and his ego must be hell to live with.
The things one has to endure in order to be Mrs. Timberlake. Gosh he annoyed me to no end yesterday.
Without whatever crap is on the collar, Jessica Biel’s dress would have been pretty.
