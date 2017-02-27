Jessica Biel in Kaufmanfranco at the Oscars: Oscar statuette cosplay?

Oscars 2017 Arrivals

It’s hard to choose what was worse last night, Justin Timberlake or Jessica Biel’s dress. Timberlake’s try-hard meant that his poor wife had to actually dress up in Oscar-statue cosplay, and I never thought I would feel this sorry for Jessica Biel. Like, she has to deal with him every damn day. I would need to be medicated.

Biel wore Kaufmanfranco and this dress is pretty bad, although it was sort of bizarrely on-trend with all of the Oscar fashion last night. Like, so many people were wearing metallics or muted hues, and so many women looked like the wrath of God. For whatever record, I do think Biel is pretty in general, she just works with stylists who hate her, apparently. There’s no reason for her to wear this dress to the Oscars. There’s no reason for her hair to look like this.

As for her try-hard husband… he not only got to open the Oscars, but he also tried to steal focus from every woman in his vacinity. He would barely allow Biel to pose for separate fashion photos. He “camera-bombed” Emma Stone too. Like, maybe Biel should slip him a Xanax before she takes him anywhere.

The 89th Annual Academy Awards Arrivals

Oscars 2017 Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

9 Responses to “Jessica Biel in Kaufmanfranco at the Oscars: Oscar statuette cosplay?”

  1. Donna says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:40 am

    She badly needs a stylist. She always looks awful at awards shows.

    Reply
  2. teacakes says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:52 am

    Why is she even getting her own dedicated post? Nothingburger in every way, is what she is.

    Reply
  3. Macscore says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:55 am

    I loved her so much in “the Illusionist” (all those years ago…) that I just can’t hate her. She was so beautiful – yet now she desperately needs a better stylist! And how on earth she puts up with that human irritation is beyond me. It must be like being married to a child.

    Reply
  4. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:11 am

    Well at least he didn’t win! Him and his ego must be hell to live with.

    Reply
  5. OSTONE says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:25 am

    The things one has to endure in order to be Mrs. Timberlake. Gosh he annoyed me to no end yesterday.

    Reply
  6. Trixie says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:26 am

    Without whatever crap is on the collar, Jessica Biel’s dress would have been pretty.

    Reply

