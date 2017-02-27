Taraji P. Henson in Alberta Ferretti at the Oscars: old Hollywood glam?



Here’s Taraji P. Henson in Alberta Ferretti at the Oscars. The color of this dress is hard to classify but it looks navy. Taraji was one of my early favorites, although the bar was set pretty low last night. I like the old Hollywood glam vibes of this off the shoulder cap sleeve gown with a high slit, and her styling complements it perfectly. Taraji’s diamond necklace is by Nirav Modi. I’m not sure about her decolletage but I’ll get over that. Incidentally one of the nice moments last night was when the women from Hidden Figures came out to present the film and brought Katherine Johnson, now 98 and the NASA mathematician whom Taraji played, out with them on stage. She said “Thank you very much” and just looked regal. You can watch a clip of that below.

Taraji’s costar, nominee Octavia Spencer, was in light purple Marchesa with a feathered skirt and a gathered top. This is a pretty dress, especially for Marchesa. One on hand I like that Octavia mixed up her typical look but I also think Tadashi Shoji would have come through for her again and that there was go with Marchesa. Her styling is gorgeous and I really like her angled lob and makeup.

Olivia Culpo was also in Marchesa and this looks like something a fembot on Westworld would wear to a fancy ball. There are so many layers of fringe and sequins and it’s got a thin little black ribbon belt. Somehow it’s not even that fug compared to so many of the other dresses last night though. Like I can’t even be mad about it because it’s garden-variety Marchesa.

Presenter Kate McKinnon wore black Narciso Rodriguez v-neck gown with a scalloped sequin bodice. Remember when we had a first lady who made his designs famous? This dress is pretty and kind of perfect for someone who wants to fit in at the Oscars without standing out too much and I think that was her goal.