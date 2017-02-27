Viola Davis was a major fashion winner in custom Armani at the Oscars

I was so nervous that Viola Davis was going to get jacked again at the Oscars. Meaning, I kind of thought she should have won the year she was nominated for The Help. Many people probably felt the same way, which is one of the big reasons why Viola was the “favorite” to win this year – it was “her time.” Viola came into the Oscars as the favorite, and she dressed accordingly. Viola got a custom Armani gown in a brilliant red. The silhouette is flattering, her shoulders look amazing and overall she seemed very happy. Congrats, Viola!

Interestingly, Viola was not the only woman in Armani. Armani dressed several prominent women at the Oscars, which is slightly unusual because a house like Armani usually makes a point of only dressing one, maybe two big names. Nicole Kidman also got an Armani gown and someone on Twitter said she’s transformed herself into a wheat stalk and now I can’t unsee it. I’ve been bitching about Nicole’s lack of glamour for a few years now, and this is just another example – this is WAY too washed out for a pale woman with that weird strawberry-blonde hair shade.

Isabelle Huppert also wore Armani. I’ve enjoyed Isabelle’s fashion because I feel like she’s showing women of a certain age how to be glamorous in a low-key, sophisticated way, no small feat for a fashion industry that worships “youth” and “baring skin.” This gown was gorgeous in its simplicity.

Emma Roberts wore vintage Armani and this is the worst Armani look.