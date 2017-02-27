Viola Davis was a major fashion winner in custom Armani at the Oscars

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

I was so nervous that Viola Davis was going to get jacked again at the Oscars. Meaning, I kind of thought she should have won the year she was nominated for The Help. Many people probably felt the same way, which is one of the big reasons why Viola was the “favorite” to win this year – it was “her time.” Viola came into the Oscars as the favorite, and she dressed accordingly. Viola got a custom Armani gown in a brilliant red. The silhouette is flattering, her shoulders look amazing and overall she seemed very happy. Congrats, Viola!

The 89th Annual Academy Awards Arrivals

Interestingly, Viola was not the only woman in Armani. Armani dressed several prominent women at the Oscars, which is slightly unusual because a house like Armani usually makes a point of only dressing one, maybe two big names. Nicole Kidman also got an Armani gown and someone on Twitter said she’s transformed herself into a wheat stalk and now I can’t unsee it. I’ve been bitching about Nicole’s lack of glamour for a few years now, and this is just another example – this is WAY too washed out for a pale woman with that weird strawberry-blonde hair shade.

The 89th Annual Academy Awards Arrivals

The 89th Annual Academy Awards Arrivals

Isabelle Huppert also wore Armani. I’ve enjoyed Isabelle’s fashion because I feel like she’s showing women of a certain age how to be glamorous in a low-key, sophisticated way, no small feat for a fashion industry that worships “youth” and “baring skin.” This gown was gorgeous in its simplicity.

Oscars 2017 Arrivals

Emma Roberts wore vintage Armani and this is the worst Armani look.

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Oscars 2017 Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

18 Responses to “Viola Davis was a major fashion winner in custom Armani at the Oscars”

  1. lannisterforever says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:53 am

    Viola looked AMAZING, the dress really showed off her body (those shoulders) and glowing skin, but was anyone else annoyed with her hairstyle – I think she would have looked better with less hair in her face. Still beautiful though and such a well-deserved winner!

    Emma Roberts was worst dressed for me. So, so tacky.

  2. Daisy says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:53 am

    No, Viola’s Fashion this award season has been more miss than hit. I like the colour, but the neckline is ugly and her hair is off. The bob she usually wears is amazing on her, this pixie with the highlights looks very dated.

    Isabelle was one od the best dressed od the night.

  3. ida says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:55 am

    Hair, make-up, dress: Viola Davis was perfect! I am happy she won!

  4. Carryon says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:07 am

    Viola Davis is amazing. Her dress and make up are spot on. I love Isabella Huppert’s style. It is liw-key but very chic at the same time. Kidman’s dress is actually very pretty but yeah it washes her out. Emma Roberts’ look is just tacky.

  5. Cerys says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:21 am

    Nice dresses on this page except for the final one – very tacky.
    Nicole’s dress was beautiful but the colour was too pale for her. I wish she would wear more flattering shades.

  6. prince says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:48 am

    I was expecting viola to rock her natural hair. I was disappointed with that wig. the dress is giving me Christian ciriano vibes. I love it.

    no words for Nicole kidman. she slayed every award show leading up to the oscars (golden globes, sag,bafta,) then she showed up to the big main event which is the oscars wearing such a boring gown. smh

  7. slowsnow says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:51 am

    NO! Any dress Viola sports there has to be some major arm display. Her arms are so beautiful and her skin is just radiant. She also seems to be covering her face with that weave and her beautiful lips… Come on Viola.
    But futilities aside, CONGRATS. Well deserved accolade for her incredible acting.

  8. trollontheloose says:
    February 27, 2017 at 7:10 am

    Viola, no for the wig. And Keith should quit the highlights.

  9. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    February 27, 2017 at 7:17 am

    I am so happy that Viola is finally an Oscar winner and she won it in such a great gown. She looks absolutely fantastic.

    Isabelle is my second fav of the night. She was robbed of her Oscar last night, but she looked damn good.

    Nicole looks fine here.

  10. EliSunday says:
    February 27, 2017 at 7:23 am

    Gorgeous dress on Viola.

    Nicole should always wear bright or rich colors. This spoiled milk color is terrible on her complexion.

    Emma Roberts should keep her hair red if she’s not going back to her natural brunette. The blonde she had previously was too blah. Her dress is awful, though.

    Isabelle’s haircut and color are great. The dress is nice too, but I preferred the color of the beautiful green dress she wore recently.

  11. Linn says:
    February 27, 2017 at 7:25 am

    Sorry, but I love Viola but I don’t see anything special about her look. The dress looks boring and the hair is a big miss. Still the best out of the Armani-dressed women though.

  12. Shambles says:
    February 27, 2017 at 7:28 am

    VIOLA. She’s flawless. Free of flaws. And those ARMS, I am swooning.

    Nicole’s hair, skin, and dress are all the same color, and Keith needs coconut oil for his ends and someone to blend his bronzer.

    Why was Emma Roberts even there? And why is that hair color allowed to exist?

  13. Anitas says:
    February 27, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Amazing colour on Viola, and the cut of the dress really flatters her. She looks beautiful. This is infinitely better than that blue outfit she had on at the BAFTA.

    Yeah it would be better if Nicole’s dress had more colour to it, but it suits her.

    Emma Roberts’s dress is awful.

  14. Jenns says:
    February 27, 2017 at 7:50 am

    I didn’t mind that Nicole’s dress was so pale. I thought she looked beautiful.

  15. QQ says:
    February 27, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Viola looks like Glory, Full stop, we can’t talk about anyone’s wig when Halle went out with hers sideways.

    Nicole is fixing the Lip issue but LOL at her trying to sell neutrogena in the commercial when her and Keith Look actually embalmed!

  16. Lucy2 says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Viola looked amazing! I love that dress on her, and it’s just dramatic enough to be stunning without being overwhelming. I’m so happy for her, well deserved.
    Nicole’s was OK, it would be better if it weren’t so pale on her.
    I hate Emma’s whole look. The top of the dress is awful, her hair color is unflattering, and honestly I don’t understand why she was there.

