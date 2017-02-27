Priyanka Chopra in Ralph & Russo at the Oscars: too mod or cool?



Priyanka Chopra was one of the many women in white last night but she went with a modern silhouette, which was rare. She was in a Ralph & Russo gown that featured an extremely pointy neckline and looked like it was missing sides which were filled in with that nude ice skater pantyhose fabric. The quilting on this dress looked cool from far away, but up close it’s too much, like it should be limited to one area instead of all over the dress. Something nice: it fits her beautifully and her hair and makeup are pretty. Those bracelets are killer but they look like cuffs or shackles. Not a fan of this look.

Presenter Hailee Steinfeld was also in light-colored Ralph & Russo and I can’t decide which dress I dislike more. Maybe Hailee’s because it’s not risky at all and has so many bad elements. There’s that dippy floral pattern, the scalloped edges and a flourished ribbed back at the neckline, which resembles an angry lizard. This so wants to be feminine and pretty but just throws too much together and the colors are off.

Also, look at her waist area in this side view. The bodice ripped a little!

Everyone was raving about Moana’s Auli’i Cravalho, just 16(!), who performed a flawless version of “How Far I’ll Go.” She even got a flag to the face (she wasn’t “hit in the head” like Huffpo claims, it was just a little fabric brushing her) during her performance and was totally unfazed. I’m super sad that Moana didn’t win anything, I loved that movie and so did my 12 year-old son who typically doesn’t like animated movies anymore, but at least we got to celebrate it. Cravalho was in stapless white Rubin Singer with thin gold lines and I so appreciate the thought and care that went into this gown. There’s a very cool art-deco type patter over it and yet it’s not too busy and works. I love the tulle underlay.

Look how it flows!