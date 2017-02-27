Priyanka Chopra in Ralph & Russo at the Oscars: too mod or cool?

Priyanka Chopra was one of the many women in white last night but she went with a modern silhouette, which was rare. She was in a Ralph & Russo gown that featured an extremely pointy neckline and looked like it was missing sides which were filled in with that nude ice skater pantyhose fabric. The quilting on this dress looked cool from far away, but up close it’s too much, like it should be limited to one area instead of all over the dress. Something nice: it fits her beautifully and her hair and makeup are pretty. Those bracelets are killer but they look like cuffs or shackles. Not a fan of this look.

FFN_RIJ_OSCARS_ARRIVALS_SET2_022617_52328251

Presenter Hailee Steinfeld was also in light-colored Ralph & Russo and I can’t decide which dress I dislike more. Maybe Hailee’s because it’s not risky at all and has so many bad elements. There’s that dippy floral pattern, the scalloped edges and a flourished ribbed back at the neckline, which resembles an angry lizard. This so wants to be feminine and pretty but just throws too much together and the colors are off.

wenn31089036

wenn31089034

Also, look at her waist area in this side view. The bodice ripped a little!

wenn31089038

Everyone was raving about Moana’s Auli’i Cravalho, just 16(!), who performed a flawless version of “How Far I’ll Go.” She even got a flag to the face (she wasn’t “hit in the head” like Huffpo claims, it was just a little fabric brushing her) during her performance and was totally unfazed. I’m super sad that Moana didn’t win anything, I loved that movie and so did my 12 year-old son who typically doesn’t like animated movies anymore, but at least we got to celebrate it. Cravalho was in stapless white Rubin Singer with thin gold lines and I so appreciate the thought and care that went into this gown. There’s a very cool art-deco type patter over it and yet it’s not too busy and works. I love the tulle underlay.

Look how it flows!

 

27 Responses to “Priyanka Chopra in Ralph & Russo at the Oscars: too mod or cool?”

  1. Margo S. says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:32 am

    I actually loved priyankas dress. It was nice to see something so different! Steinfelds was beautiful too. I’m going to have to check out more of Ralph & Russos designs!

  2. Daisy says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:45 am

    Hailee looked awful.
    The Moana song was boring.

  3. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:51 am

    Auli’i dress is the best of the three. It is a little too long but overall she looks stunning.

    Priyanka looks better than she normally does. She usually does dated pageant dresses. I like the fact that she is stepping outside of the box. Her face is amazing as always.

  4. Shambles says:
    February 27, 2017 at 7:12 am

    Hailee is gorgeous but that dress… she looks like she’s wearing nipple pasties. Nobody thought that one through.

  5. QQ says:
    February 27, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Auli’i looked so pretty and young (if a Bit boring) on and off stage but Imagine!? Her first Oscar Plus song?! she didnt wanna mess up! Precious

    Super snoozefest on Priyanka thought, also Hailee’s dress for some reason makes me think glaze’ed boobs So No

  6. Tan says:
    February 27, 2017 at 7:27 am

    I am a huge Priyanka fangirl

    And she looks amazing

    Right amount of daring and style

    She has come a long way from those twee shorts wearing days

  7. lannisterforever says:
    February 27, 2017 at 7:28 am

    I was in love with Hailee’s dress! So ethereal and unique and she looked stunning in it. Different strokes I guess :)

  8. BearcatLawyer says:
    February 27, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Why is Priyanka Chopra wearing a coverlet? Quilting is just not a good look for Oscars night.

  9. Chinoiserie says:
    February 27, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Priyanka seems to be everywhere these days.

    Auli’i looked cute and really wonderfull.

  10. Lucy2 says:
    February 27, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Priyanka is lovely, but it looks like she is wearing a rigid quilt, and the missing sides are not flattering to her.
    Hailee’s has way too much going on, and whoever thought putting shiny gold at her boobs was a good idea was sadly mistaken.
    I was so so on the singers art deco dress into the last photo, she looks like she was having fun and made it work.

  11. teacakes says:
    February 27, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Priyanka Chopra looks upholstered in that dress.

    Auli’i looks really cute and age-appropriate, props to her for everything.

  12. serena says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Cravalho’s outfit was A-M-A-Z-I-N-G! Loved it and also agree Moana should have won! The other two in this post are just messes, tbh.

  13. I Choose Me says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:55 am

    I like both Hailey and Auli’li’s dresses. Priyanka’s dress get’s a big NOPE from me.

  14. KLO says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Hailee looked perfect in my opinion. I have not been so excited for an Oscar look in years. Her make up, hair, dress, everything.

  15. KLO says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Auli’i Cravalho is a superstar. She makes me smile :D

    Priyanka looks good. I wish she had worn something more draped thought.

  16. DianaB says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:57 am

    I actually liked Hailee’s dress, I thought it was very pretty and whimsical.

  17. Lucy says:
    February 27, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Auli’i looked incredible!!! I wish I was that elegant and confident, and I’m older than she is!!

  18. burnsie says:
    February 27, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Did Hailee get lip injections? Looks like she’s been tweaking her face.

