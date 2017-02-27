Priyanka Chopra in Ralph & Russo at the Oscars: too mod or cool?

Priyanka Chopra was one of the many women in white last night but she went with a modern silhouette, which was rare. She was in a Ralph & Russo gown that featured an extremely pointy neckline and looked like it was missing sides which were filled in with that nude ice skater pantyhose fabric. The quilting on this dress looked cool from far away, but up close it’s too much, like it should be limited to one area instead of all over the dress. Something nice: it fits her beautifully and her hair and makeup are pretty. Those bracelets are killer but they look like cuffs or shackles. Not a fan of this look.
Presenter Hailee Steinfeld was also in light-colored Ralph & Russo and I can’t decide which dress I dislike more. Maybe Hailee’s because it’s not risky at all and has so many bad elements. There’s that dippy floral pattern, the scalloped edges and a flourished ribbed back at the neckline, which resembles an angry lizard. This so wants to be feminine and pretty but just throws too much together and the colors are off.
Also, look at her waist area in this side view. The bodice ripped a little!
Everyone was raving about Moana’s Auli’i Cravalho, just 16(!), who performed a flawless version of “How Far I’ll Go.” She even got a flag to the face (she wasn’t “hit in the head” like Huffpo claims, it was just a little fabric brushing her) during her performance and was totally unfazed. I’m super sad that Moana didn’t win anything, I loved that movie and so did my 12 year-old son who typically doesn’t like animated movies anymore, but at least we got to celebrate it. Cravalho was in stapless white Rubin Singer with thin gold lines and I so appreciate the thought and care that went into this gown. There’s a very cool art-deco type patter over it and yet it’s not too busy and works. I love the tulle underlay.
Look how it flows!
I actually loved priyankas dress. It was nice to see something so different! Steinfelds was beautiful too. I’m going to have to check out more of Ralph & Russos designs!
The placement of the print on Hailee’s dress made it look like she was wearing nipple shields.
Hailee looked awful.
The Moana song was boring.
Auli’i dress is the best of the three. It is a little too long but overall she looks stunning.
Priyanka looks better than she normally does. She usually does dated pageant dresses. I like the fact that she is stepping outside of the box. Her face is amazing as always.
It looked like she had stepped into the box! Not a fan here. But neck up she did look great!
The dress is interesting but does not do Priyanka any favours.
Imma sound a bit b***y but I don’t understand why she is so praised for her looks? She is not stunning (although very very pretty) – if anything I find Haillee’s beauty much more arresting.
We must be using different spectacle subscriptions because I think Priyanka is a very beautiful woman. That dress gives her an hour glass figure so I’m also not sure what you mean that it does her no favors. Haillee is beautiful too but comparing their beauty is comparing apples and oranges. Ones a white girl and the other a woc.
Hailee is gorgeous but that dress… she looks like she’s wearing nipple pasties. Nobody thought that one through.
that is what I don’t like about the dress. But if that were not there I think the dress is really beautiful. It is actually one of my favorites of the night. Even with the embellishments on the breast area. I just like it for some reason.
Auli’i looked so pretty and young (if a Bit boring) on and off stage but Imagine!? Her first Oscar Plus song?! she didnt wanna mess up! Precious
Super snoozefest on Priyanka thought, also Hailee’s dress for some reason makes me think glaze’ed boobs So No
I think for a 16 year old’s forst Oscars she looked perfect, and 16!
I am a huge Priyanka fangirl
And she looks amazing
Right amount of daring and style
She has come a long way from those twee shorts wearing days
I was in love with Hailee’s dress! So ethereal and unique and she looked stunning in it. Different strokes I guess
Why is Priyanka Chopra wearing a coverlet? Quilting is just not a good look for Oscars night.
Priyanka seems to be everywhere these days.
Auli’i looked cute and really wonderfull.
Priyanka has become the new Jessica Alba. She is everywhere but I really can’t recall her work. Yet she will be in a beach movie and gets to arrive last-ish on the red carpet.
I like Priyanka as a person. As an actor, she is on quantico and her acting is meh. However she is very pretty to watch, so yup – a comparison with Jessica Alba is very apt!
quantico is not extraordinary but its difficult to get a big break in HW, specially for a woman of color.
You should watch some of her Indian movies, she really has oddles of talent and screen presence.
In a movie in 2015, despite being a supporting character, she stole the show from the leads.
Priyanka is lovely, but it looks like she is wearing a rigid quilt, and the missing sides are not flattering to her.
Hailee’s has way too much going on, and whoever thought putting shiny gold at her boobs was a good idea was sadly mistaken.
I was so so on the singers art deco dress into the last photo, she looks like she was having fun and made it work.
Priyanka Chopra looks upholstered in that dress.
Auli’i looks really cute and age-appropriate, props to her for everything.
Cravalho’s outfit was A-M-A-Z-I-N-G! Loved it and also agree Moana should have won! The other two in this post are just messes, tbh.
I like both Hailey and Auli’li’s dresses. Priyanka’s dress get’s a big NOPE from me.
Hailee looked perfect in my opinion. I have not been so excited for an Oscar look in years. Her make up, hair, dress, everything.
Auli’i Cravalho is a superstar. She makes me smile
Priyanka looks good. I wish she had worn something more draped thought.
I actually liked Hailee’s dress, I thought it was very pretty and whimsical.
Auli’i looked incredible!!! I wish I was that elegant and confident, and I’m older than she is!!
Did Hailee get lip injections? Looks like she’s been tweaking her face.
