Kirsten Dunst vs. Charlize Theron: who got the better Dior at the Oscars?

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Personally, Kirsten Dunst was one of my choices for best-dressed woman at the Oscars. At first I was like “that hair though…” but honestly, the wacky, messy hair saves the whole look from veering off into musty and too-perfect. Kiki was one of the women in Dior, and how is that Jennifer Lawrence never gets anything this good, huh? Of course, this dress would be completely different on J-Law. Anyway, I love all of this. The dress could have veered into The Widow Dunst territory but she saved it and now she looks classic and timeless. I love the necklace too.

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Charlize Theron also wore Dior, because she’s one of the faces of the Dior brand. I feel like Dior didn’t give Charlize the best dress though? That being said, I don’t completely hate this. The color is so strange – it reads as green-metallic in some photos and a grey-metallic in others. Is this a better Dior than Kirsten’s? I can’t really decide how I feel about it, so probably not. Also: Charlize’s crazy doorknocker earrings are Chopard. She was wearing more than 50 carats on her ears!

The 89th Annual Academy Awards Arrivals

The 89th Annual Academy Awards Arrivals

Felicity Jones also wore Dior and it feels like Dior just sent her one dress and she shrugged and went with it. This is a nothingburger dress. It washes her out, it’s not particularly flattering and it should have been a brighter color. Her hair isn’t great either.

Oscars 2017 Arrivals

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to “Kirsten Dunst vs. Charlize Theron: who got the better Dior at the Oscars?”

  1. Daisy says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:17 am

    Kirsten looked amazing, but her makeup was too harsh. She nas small features and fair colouring, doing the eyes and Lips this heavy was too much.

    Charlize looked bad, her dress is ugly, the hair is meh and the jewellery too big

    I love Felicity’s dress, but not her hair

    Reply
  2. Jeesie says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:21 am

    Kirsten’s dress is awful. The shape is lovely, but look at the close up of the bust. It looks like it was put together by a amateur sewer on short notice.

    Reply
  3. teacakes says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:25 am

    Kiki got the better Dior, or maybe it’s just that she carries it better? My favourite part of her look isn’t even the dress – it’s the fact that the shoes are her own! (go look at pics of her at the Spidey 3 Rome premiere and her Cannes Best Actress win in 2011 if you don’t believe me – she’s had them for literally a decade. Or multiple pairs of the same style, which is even better)

    I wish Felicity would pull it together on the red carpet. She’s like a British Jessica Chastain – talented, gorgeous and bound to follow every instance of nailing it on the red carpet, with a miss that makes you want to have WORDS with her stylist. That said, I appreciate that she at least tried to experiment a bit and I suspect this ballerina affair is growing on me much like her pink Gucci at the Golden Globes. And her face looks exquisite, at least they gave her some bright lipstick to liven this up.

    Reply
  4. felixswan2 says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:26 am

    I love Kirsten’s dress. She definitely won over Charlize. I actually really like Felicity’s dress. I just wish it was in a different color.

    Reply
  5. teatimeiscoming says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:28 am

    Charlize looks fantastic; her dress definitely is worlds away improved from Kirsten’s.

    Reply
  6. Trixie says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:35 am

    Kirsten Dunst all day. Her dress, jewels, everything is perfection.

    Reply
  7. Margo S. says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:37 am

    Dior is pretty fantastic. Love their designs.

    Now, I don’t want to be dissing my fellow woman, but I just don’t understand how/why felicity Jones is famous… what is the appeal? Am I missing something?

    Reply
  8. Mannori says:
    February 27, 2017 at 6:38 am

    Imma be mean:
    Kirsten is boozing again.
    Charlize needs to change her botox Doc because he doesn’t know what he’s doing.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment