Emma Stone in Givenchy at the Oscars: bordello lamp or glam & golden?

I tend to think we’re preconditioned to “like” the gown worn by the Best Actress winner, or at the very least, we’re preconditioned to give the gown the benefit of the doubt. Looking back on it, Sandra Bullock’s Oscar gown was hideous the year that she won, but very few people said it at the time. I feel like that’s going to happen with Emma Stone’s Givenchy gown. It was muted gold, it was fussy, and it resembled a fringed lamp at an old bordello.

@DCfilmgirl she's so cute, and I hope she wins Best Actress tonight, but she reminds me of an old lamp. #Oscars 🙈 #EmmaStone pic.twitter.com/nXjpwb7TSP — Kylie Erica Mar (@KylieEricaMar) February 27, 2017

Yeah, that’s a problem. That being said, the dress isn’t completely hideous. I was surprised she went with Givenchy, honestly – I thought she would wear Valentino or Chanel – and I think she chose this because she liked the top part and she knew it would look good in photographs from the waist up. The bottom fringe is just so awful though. Also: I feel like she was wearing WAY too much makeup.

Oh, and Emma couldn’t get out of this Givenchy fast enough. She changed into a mini-slipdress and an ‘80s blazer for the parties.