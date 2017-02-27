Emma Stone in Givenchy at the Oscars: bordello lamp or glam & golden?

The 89th Annual Academy Awards Arrivals

I tend to think we’re preconditioned to “like” the gown worn by the Best Actress winner, or at the very least, we’re preconditioned to give the gown the benefit of the doubt. Looking back on it, Sandra Bullock’s Oscar gown was hideous the year that she won, but very few people said it at the time. I feel like that’s going to happen with Emma Stone’s Givenchy gown. It was muted gold, it was fussy, and it resembled a fringed lamp at an old bordello.

Yeah, that’s a problem. That being said, the dress isn’t completely hideous. I was surprised she went with Givenchy, honestly – I thought she would wear Valentino or Chanel – and I think she chose this because she liked the top part and she knew it would look good in photographs from the waist up. The bottom fringe is just so awful though. Also: I feel like she was wearing WAY too much makeup.

Oh, and Emma couldn’t get out of this Givenchy fast enough. She changed into a mini-slipdress and an ‘80s blazer for the parties.

89th Annual Academy Awards (Oscars)

89th Annual Academy Awards (Oscars)

Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

45 Responses to “Emma Stone in Givenchy at the Oscars: bordello lamp or glam & golden?”

  1. nemera34 says:
    February 27, 2017 at 7:17 am

    I thought she looked gorgeous. Her styling was perfect.

    Reply
  2. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    February 27, 2017 at 7:20 am

    Wow. I would not have guessed that Givenchy designed this dress. I don’t care for it at all; it looks like an old shawl.

    Her hair and makeup are well done though.

    Reply
  3. Shambles says:
    February 27, 2017 at 7:20 am

    Her hair and makeup are lovely. If the entire dress looked like the top part it would have been pure perfection.

    Reply
  4. Margo S. says:
    February 27, 2017 at 7:21 am

    Maybe it’s because I feel that hollywood is shoving this chick down our throats. For me, she’s heading down j law territory. I thought she looked fine but didn’t really stand out to me. Can’t believe she won for such a mediocre role… ugh.

    Reply
  5. akua says:
    February 27, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Lol, so far the three squad all have oscar. Congrats emma ,adele, jlaw. When will Amy Adams get hers

    Reply
  6. Lucy2 says:
    February 27, 2017 at 7:33 am

    I don’t love the fringe at the bottom of the dress, but overall I think she looked really beautiful.

    Reply
  7. I Choose Me says:
    February 27, 2017 at 7:34 am

    I love here hair here but that champagne colour washes her out and I dislike fringe. Wished the whole dress was made of the same material from top to bottom.

    Reply
  8. Jayna says:
    February 27, 2017 at 7:36 am

    I thought it was a stunning gown on her.

    Reply
  9. Ana says:
    February 27, 2017 at 7:37 am

    I liked everything about her styling except the dress from the waist down. Those flappy things looked tacky.

    Reply
  10. prince says:
    February 27, 2017 at 7:39 am

    she looks iconic. I was expecting her to show up in a big girly princess ball gown by zuhair murad or elie saab, this threw me off when i saw it.

    she looks supper cool. the dress looks old but emma elevates it and makes it look fresh and modern with her styling. I’m glad she won the oscar. she’s so pretty.

    Reply
    • S says:
      February 27, 2017 at 10:21 am

      This.

      I looked at her and thought she’s gonna be real happy with this classic, beautiful look — her hair and makeup were just gorgeous — when she looks back at this moment in 20, 30 and 40 years.

      The dress was fitted to perfection, classic, but unique enough to be memorable. It’s everything a great Oscar look should be, including the color, which not only echoes the award itself, but is also amazing with her hair and skin tone.

      Honestly, she’s never looked better, and what a night to do it!

      Reply
  11. Jeesie says:
    February 27, 2017 at 7:40 am

    I loved it. It’s a simple shape with design features that come in and out of style a few times a decade. It’s not a ‘WOW’ Oscar winner dress, but it’s one that won’t look odd looking back on it in a few decades.

    Her hair and make-up is lovely too.

    Reply
  12. paolanqar says:
    February 27, 2017 at 7:54 am

    I thought she looked perfect especially considering what kind of film she was going to win the Oscar for.
    She looked just perfect in the first dress, the second not so much.

    Reply
  13. teacakes says:
    February 27, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Best Actress win expectees normally play it safe to the point of boring, but that fringe actually saves the look from being a snooze.

    She didn’t deserve that Oscar but I have to give it to her, she gives good red carpet and wasn’t afraid to play a bit this season.

    Reply
  14. Jenn4037 says:
    February 27, 2017 at 7:59 am

    If Viola had been in the proper category, Emma would not have won. But I actually liked Emma’s look. One of the few.

    Reply
  15. Div says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:12 am

    I actually loved her outfit and styling. Still annoyed she won over Isabelle, Natalie, or Ruth tho.

    Reply
  16. serena says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:23 am

    As you said, it think she liked the glam old-Hollywood effect of the dress but those fringes are seriously awful. Too bad, from the top up it’s a cute dress. The party’s dress is also not that good, too casual for an event like that.

    Reply
  17. BengalCat2000 says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Emma Stone looks like my cat. I love this look.

    Reply
  18. Cerys says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:07 am

    I thought it was a nice dress. I think the colour was too pale for her but overall she looked good.

    Reply
  19. tracking says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:23 am

    For me, Emma was the best overall look of the night (if a bit boring), but Halle was best dress.

    Reply
  20. JaneDoesWork says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:23 am

    I think her head looks exceptional… I like the dress I think it works for her. I HATE the straps on it… but its fun and the beading was well done.

    Reply
  21. ash says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:26 am

    the i liner with the red lip and the ruddy checks were too much for her coloring….

    Reply
  22. Tallia says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Love. Simple class.

    Reply
  23. Lucy says:
    February 27, 2017 at 10:02 am

    I liked it! Not my favorite thing she’s worn, but she looked lovely, appropriate and comfortable. She does vintage looks well. And her face is the best part, of course.

    Reply
  24. Dee says:
    February 27, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Never been a fan of flapper fringe

    Her hair and makeup are lively tho

    Reply
  25. Bex says:
    February 27, 2017 at 10:25 am

    I really liked Sandra Bullock’s Oscar dress! It was sleek and very ‘her’ IMO

    Reply
  26. Abbess Tansy says:
    February 27, 2017 at 10:28 am

    It’s a pretty dress and she looks lovely, but it was too much fringe for me.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment