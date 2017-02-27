Emma Stone in Givenchy at the Oscars: bordello lamp or glam & golden?

I tend to think we’re preconditioned to “like” the gown worn by the Best Actress winner, or at the very least, we’re preconditioned to give the gown the benefit of the doubt. Looking back on it, Sandra Bullock’s Oscar gown was hideous the year that she won, but very few people said it at the time. I feel like that’s going to happen with Emma Stone’s Givenchy gown. It was muted gold, it was fussy, and it resembled a fringed lamp at an old bordello.
@DCfilmgirl she's so cute, and I hope she wins Best Actress tonight, but she reminds me of an old lamp. #Oscars 🙈 #EmmaStone pic.twitter.com/nXjpwb7TSP
— Kylie Erica Mar (@KylieEricaMar) February 27, 2017
Yeah, that’s a problem. That being said, the dress isn’t completely hideous. I was surprised she went with Givenchy, honestly – I thought she would wear Valentino or Chanel – and I think she chose this because she liked the top part and she knew it would look good in photographs from the waist up. The bottom fringe is just so awful though. Also: I feel like she was wearing WAY too much makeup.
Oh, and Emma couldn’t get out of this Givenchy fast enough. She changed into a mini-slipdress and an ‘80s blazer for the parties.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and WENN.
I thought she looked gorgeous. Her styling was perfect.
Me too.
Me three. I wasn’t crazy about the fringe but from the waist up she was perfection to me; her hair, make, up, and the color of the dress combined were gorgeous.
I loved this look. I thought it was a perfect nod to old,Hollywood glamour.
My favorite look of the night. She looked like a modern version of a 20′s flapper!
+1. Best of the night.
I liked the dress. I just didn’t like it on her. It washed her out.
I liked it, too, and usually I think she looks better with jewel colors becuase she’s pale. But it was lovely.
She looks great. Not feeling the party outfit though – it’s doesn’t scream ‘Best actress winner’ but then neither did her role in La La Land…
I really thought the same, that it would have been so much better in a color.
Definitely golden and Oscar ready.
Wow. I would not have guessed that Givenchy designed this dress. I don’t care for it at all; it looks like an old shawl.
Her hair and makeup are well done though.
+1, don’t care for the dress, but her hair and makeup are on point.
+2 hair and make up, face in general are great. the dress is a mess
Her hair and makeup are lovely. If the entire dress looked like the top part it would have been pure perfection.
Should’ve read your post before I posted. ITA.
Maybe it’s because I feel that hollywood is shoving this chick down our throats. For me, she’s heading down j law territory. I thought she looked fine but didn’t really stand out to me. Can’t believe she won for such a mediocre role… ugh.
Lol, so far the three squad all have oscar. Congrats emma ,adele, jlaw. When will Amy Adams get hers
I don’t love the fringe at the bottom of the dress, but overall I think she looked really beautiful.
+2
Waist up she looked loved. The fringe killed the dress at the bottom
I thought she looked beautiful until I saw the entire dress. A different color would have been better and the fringe looked bad and totally ruined the dress
I love here hair here but that champagne colour washes her out and I dislike fringe. Wished the whole dress was made of the same material from top to bottom.
I thought it was a stunning gown on her.
I liked everything about her styling except the dress from the waist down. Those flappy things looked tacky.
she looks iconic. I was expecting her to show up in a big girly princess ball gown by zuhair murad or elie saab, this threw me off when i saw it.
she looks supper cool. the dress looks old but emma elevates it and makes it look fresh and modern with her styling. I’m glad she won the oscar. she’s so pretty.
This.
I looked at her and thought she’s gonna be real happy with this classic, beautiful look — her hair and makeup were just gorgeous — when she looks back at this moment in 20, 30 and 40 years.
The dress was fitted to perfection, classic, but unique enough to be memorable. It’s everything a great Oscar look should be, including the color, which not only echoes the award itself, but is also amazing with her hair and skin tone.
Honestly, she’s never looked better, and what a night to do it!
I loved it. It’s a simple shape with design features that come in and out of style a few times a decade. It’s not a ‘WOW’ Oscar winner dress, but it’s one that won’t look odd looking back on it in a few decades.
Her hair and make-up is lovely too.
I think this is a good assessment. My only nitpick with the look is I wonder how the dress would have looked in almost any color but that gold, might have been better.
I thought she looked perfect especially considering what kind of film she was going to win the Oscar for.
She looked just perfect in the first dress, the second not so much.
Best Actress win expectees normally play it safe to the point of boring, but that fringe actually saves the look from being a snooze.
She didn’t deserve that Oscar but I have to give it to her, she gives good red carpet and wasn’t afraid to play a bit this season.
If Viola had been in the proper category, Emma would not have won. But I actually liked Emma’s look. One of the few.
I actually loved her outfit and styling. Still annoyed she won over Isabelle, Natalie, or Ruth tho.
As you said, it think she liked the glam old-Hollywood effect of the dress but those fringes are seriously awful. Too bad, from the top up it’s a cute dress. The party’s dress is also not that good, too casual for an event like that.
Emma Stone looks like my cat. I love this look.
I do not understand the effect Emma Stone, her performance was mediocre and not memorable and I find the dress horrible but it is a very beautiful actress but misses horribly presence
I haven’t seen her performance nor do I plan to but I think she has an interesting look. I took some close up pics of my cat’s face the other day and holy sh!t she looks just like ES.
(I realize my comment is completely OT)
I thought it was a nice dress. I think the colour was too pale for her but overall she looked good.
For me, Emma was the best overall look of the night (if a bit boring), but Halle was best dress.
I think her head looks exceptional… I like the dress I think it works for her. I HATE the straps on it… but its fun and the beading was well done.
the i liner with the red lip and the ruddy checks were too much for her coloring….
Love. Simple class.
I liked it! Not my favorite thing she’s worn, but she looked lovely, appropriate and comfortable. She does vintage looks well. And her face is the best part, of course.
Never been a fan of flapper fringe
Her hair and makeup are lively tho
I really liked Sandra Bullock’s Oscar dress! It was sleek and very ‘her’ IMO
It’s a pretty dress and she looks lovely, but it was too much fringe for me.
