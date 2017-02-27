Hot Guy Oscars: who was the sexiest dude at the 2017 Oscars?

The 89th Annual Academy Awards Arrivals

Here are the hottest guys from the Oscars, but this is just my opinion – obviously, I did not include Casey Affleck. And while I think Denzel Washington is The Man (especially for his epic bitchface during Casey Affleck’s speech), I’m not including him either. Ditto for Sting and Andrew Garfield, because I’m not into them at all.

So who did get an invite to the Hot Guy party? Mahershala Ali, of course. Ryan Gosling, whose ruffled shirt caused a new round of “Hey Girls.” Viggo Mortensen, who seemed uncharacteristically happy and engaged last night. David Oyelowo, who is always such a stylish dandy. Dev Patel, who should be our next Colin Firth-esque swoony heartthrob. Javier Bardem, who chose Meryl Streep’s performance in Bridges of Madison County as, like, his favorite performance of all time??? Gael Garcia Bernal, who is sex and righteousness. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is pretty much the perfect person in the world. Chris Evans, who doesn’t get me all hot and bothered, but I’m generous enough to include him. Michael Shannon, also The Sex.

So who was the hottest guy at the Oscars? You decide. I say… Mahershala, Dev and Javier. Then Lin and Gael.

Scarlett Johansson at The 89th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood

Scarlett Johansson at The 89th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

The 89th Annual Academy Awards Arrivals

Nicloe Kidman at The 89th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood

The 89th Annual Academy Awards Arrivals

The 89th Annual Academy Awards Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN, Fame/Flynet.

 

11 Responses to “Hot Guy Oscars: who was the sexiest dude at the 2017 Oscars?”

  1. Chaine says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Chris. The blue tux struck me as dorky at first, but then I realized I loved it.

  2. applapoom says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:44 am

    I hate myself but Chris Evans. I obviously have not evolved from my twenties.

  3. Megan says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:46 am

    I loved Mahershala’s tux. I think this is his best look ever.

  4. Moon says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Mahershala ❤️️ Ryan is a close second. Viggo looks good for his age. Dev needs to cut hi hair, he was so much sexier without that Beatles haircut.

  5. ell says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:49 am

    mahershala and dev. once upon a time, back during the lotr days when i was like 12, viggo would have been my man of choice. the old lie of men being more attractive as they age it’s just that; a lie lol.

  6. Tata says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Honking for Dev and John Cho! Dev really did seem like he wanted everyone to like him ;)

    I also love love love David Oyelowo.

  7. Jenns says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Viggo looked good last night. Sometimes he has wacky fashion choices.

  8. paolanqar says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:51 am

    I am so disappointed Eva Mendez wasn’t at the Oscars. She would have brought so much more glamour to a very flat night fashion-wise.

    I would pick Chris all day long.

  9. minx says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Dev, gorgeous, and he looks great in that tux.

  10. Ayra. says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Dev.
    and Chris, I blame the tux, I absolutely love it.

