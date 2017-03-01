Diane Kruger is ‘just friends’ with Norman Reedus, if you believe that

Here are some photos of Diane Kruger at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Diane wore Alexandre Vauthier, a dramatic little minidress. I was expecting to see Diane at the parties, even though she used to do the whole Oscar night blitz with Joshua Jackson. She seemed to go solo on Sunday night, even though… yeah, it’s looking more and more like Diane and Norman Reedus have been together this whole time. In fact, I’m now positive that Reedus was the reason why Joshua and Diane split in the first place. I’m also positive that Diane and Norman have been banging for more than a year. Why do I say that? Because they’re now getting pap’d after taking roadtrips together, just the two of them.

Those photos came out last Friday, and they were published by TMZ, the Daily Mail and other outlets. They seem to show Diane and Norman “unloading bags from Reedus’s Porsche” after a “romantic road trip” in New York. But after the photos came out, E! News did a story about how they’re just friends. Literally, this is the sentence: “E! News has learned exclusively that the two are ‘just friends.’” Are you joking? Um. I don’t get why Diane is being so cagey about this. We’ve gotten used to the idea that she cheated on Joshua with Norman and basically left Joshua FOR Norman. Why so coy?