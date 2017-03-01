Diane Kruger is ‘just friends’ with Norman Reedus, if you believe that

Here are some photos of Diane Kruger at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Diane wore Alexandre Vauthier, a dramatic little minidress. I was expecting to see Diane at the parties, even though she used to do the whole Oscar night blitz with Joshua Jackson. She seemed to go solo on Sunday night, even though… yeah, it’s looking more and more like Diane and Norman Reedus have been together this whole time. In fact, I’m now positive that Reedus was the reason why Joshua and Diane split in the first place. I’m also positive that Diane and Norman have been banging for more than a year. Why do I say that? Because they’re now getting pap’d after taking roadtrips together, just the two of them.
For Diane Kruger, love is alive https://t.co/kxupq6XsPS
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 25, 2017
Those photos came out last Friday, and they were published by TMZ, the Daily Mail and other outlets. They seem to show Diane and Norman “unloading bags from Reedus’s Porsche” after a “romantic road trip” in New York. But after the photos came out, E! News did a story about how they’re just friends. Literally, this is the sentence: “E! News has learned exclusively that the two are ‘just friends.’” Are you joking? Um. I don’t get why Diane is being so cagey about this. We’ve gotten used to the idea that she cheated on Joshua with Norman and basically left Joshua FOR Norman. Why so coy?
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
That dress is terrible. She used to have such infallible style!
She’s one of those girls that changes styles as they change boyfriends. Now that she’s with Norman Reedus, she is more rock, dirty, mundane, sexy. Guess what Diane, not a good look for you.
or maybe she just changes style because of fashion, and nothing to do with boyfriends? i’m pretty into fashion myself, and what she’s wearing atm is just the current trends.
Maybe she thinks it will effect her brand? And maybe I’m on my own here, but if I were single, I wouldnt be going on road trips alone with my single guy friend… I would with my boyfriend. We aren’t dumb diane!
her fashion mojo has disappeared since the break up. Not sure if it is the new partner or being single, but she has not worn anything decent in months.
I don’t get Norman reedus’ appeal. I don’t get how one goes from Joshua to him.
I’m on the opposite side: I totally get the attraction to someone like Norman: not the most clean cut, nice loving type you’d introduce to your parents but someone interesting with an edge and artsy vibe. Joshua? totally meh: boring and vanilla, and not even interesting physically: he looks like someone who still has to lose his baby fat and too “nice” and boyish to be interesting.
joshua’s lovely and very funny. but i do think norman and diane make a lot of sense.
Reedus is unconventionnally attractive, and Pacey is conventionnally unattractive.
Maybe fashion karma is a real thing
well, maybe she’s using some sort of euphemism to imply that whereas there’s something going on it isn’t serious enough to call it a relationship or even more probable: they’re still trying to figure it out what is it. Sometimes we forget that not everybody and not every relationship is easy to be labeled: everybody has their own times and that happens to civilians and celebs equally, it’s just that the public demands that celebs will give explanations all the time, to things that they’re not even sure about it just yet.
true.
Yeah to me the just friends label screams they aren’t in a committed relationship and I won’t be surprised to hear of one or both of them out carousing with someone else.
she’s probably cagey because of the whole cheating thing, but everyone knows by now so they should just get over it. no one but a bunch of uptight people cares she cheated anyway, most adults understand that life happens, and it’s sad and all but sometimes you fall out of love and fall for someone else. as long as we’re not talking of continuous cheating a la ben affleck (and where children are involved as well) there’s not much to feel guilty about. do your thing diane!
it’s nice he’s dating age appropriate btw, in the past he was with a 18 yo, which was pretty gross.
I loved Norman in the beginning of TWD.. now he just skeeves me out. I just don’t like the hair. Maybe if it was cut and lighter. I don’t know. It and he always just looks dirty, and not in a sexy way.
If they are a couple so what at this point. They are both single. Neither married. So why would anyone care at this point if they are seeing each other. They are not going to generate any tabloid covers.
I’m guessing one or both of them doesn’t want to make it officialbecause they are seeing get other people as well.
IF she did cheat on John with Normon, why would she not be Cagey?
I don’t get why she should be singing from the mountains her personal business if she doesn’t want to.
I understand the paps taking pictures or whatever but they could just be friends with benefits.
What’s the big deal?
John and Normon XD
The haircut is nice, I love it.
