Ruth Negga in Oscar de la Renta at the VF party: better than her Oscar dress?

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

It’s that time of year when I lament the fact that certain actresses wore the wrong gowns and dresses to the post-Oscar parties. Personally, I disliked Ruth Negga’s Oscar dress. I thought it was too fussy and too dated. But I flat-out love her Oscar de la Renta party dress, which she wore to the Vanity Fair party. This is gorgeous. And I really do feel like this would have been a great look for the Oscars, right?

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

You know what I just realized? Rooney Mara didn’t do much to promote Lion. She consistently ends up in films that are up for Oscar nominations and she really doesn’t do that much to promote them. But she still came out to party! Partying in Rooney-terms: looking morose on the carpet. Rooney’s dress here is H&M Conscious. I don’t get why she’s so afraid of color.

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

Much like Ruth’s Oscar dress, I was disappointed with Naomie Harris’s choice of a mulleted cocktail dress at the Oscars. I understand why she went with this lighter, less structured Calvin Klein gown for the VF party, but still – this is WAY prettier.

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton. I hated her LV Oscar dress and I hate this look too. It looks like something you would wear to a Christmas concert.

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

Kate Bosworth in J. Mendel. Not feeling the ballerina look on her. I also think she looks… ill.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals

Sia in Armani. I’m over this.

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and WENN.

 

27 Responses to “Ruth Negga in Oscar de la Renta at the VF party: better than her Oscar dress?”

  1. Aims says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:23 am

    I know Sia wears that stupid wig for privacy , but it’s like a big neon sign pointing at her. It’s counterproductive .

    Reply
  2. cr says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Kate’s boobs look terribly smushed, and she looks very shiny, but this isn’t a bad look for her. And she looks healthier than she has in a long time, like she’s actually put on muscle.
    Ruth’s dress is so much better than the Oscar dress.

    Reply
  3. SusanneToo says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Naomie is beautiful and I like both of her looks. Something about Ruth’s face makes me think she could play a role set in 1940 or in 2140. There’s something noncontemporary exotic about her. Beautiful and a great dress.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      February 28, 2017 at 9:48 am

      “Something about Ruth’s face makes me think she could play a role set in 1940 or in 2140.”

      YES. The first thing I saw her in was Preacher and that’s all I could think about when I watched her: that she has this incredible throwback look. She is so mesmerizing to watch onscreen.

      But you know, I’m not wild about how she looks here. Her face looks great with a strong lip or almost-nude makeup. I’m not sure how I feel about her with the heavy eye.

      Also, Naomie Harris looks incredible.
      So over Rooney Mara’s sad basset hound look. Ugh.

      Reply
  4. Den says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Sia is going to fall and hurt herself one of these days.

    Also add Sia to the list of singer song writers > Adele and dont get rewarded half as much for it.

    Reply
  5. Linabear says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Kate looks like a musical box doll, but I loooove Alicia’s hair and styling, adorable.

    Reply
  6. Jenns says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Leave it to Rooney to take a beautiful dress and make it look totally boring.

    Reply
  7. laulau says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:30 am

    I definitely prefer her oscar gown, tho I noticed she was one of, at least, threesimilar dresses so this is more unique.
    My deal with Rooney is more about her posture, folded hands which I strongly dislike. It’s both dour and submissive. It reminds me of and article with her and Fincher while they were making TGWTDT where she looked at him for permission before eating. Yuck.

    I love Kate’s look and not Alicia’s. I never really ‘get’ Vuitton on the red carpet.

    Reply
  8. JulP says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:30 am

    I love this dress on Ruth! I hated her Oscar look so I, too, wish she had worn this instead. Rooney’s dress is a bore. I feel like she wears variations of the same dress to every event (and always wears her hair the exact same way too). She’s a beautiful woman, I wish she’d take more chances fashion-wise. Alicia’s dress looks too formal for a party, but it’s definitely better than her Oscar dress. And why is Kate Bosworth still invited to these events? I can’t even remember the last time she was in a movie

    Reply
  9. MissMerry says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:30 am

    i think it’s so funny how the wig is as wide as the hat and not Sia head LOL

    also Ruth’s dress is so much better than the red oscar one but I don’t think it’s fancy enough for the Oscars, I think it works great as an after-party dress

    Reply
  10. Krakken says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:31 am

    That dress on Ruth is stunning.

    Reply
  11. Mia4S says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Love love love Ruth’s party dress!! Was not a big fan of the red carpet one.

    It must be soooo hard to be Rooney Mara, I said dripping with sarcasm. 😉

    Reply
  12. Shambles says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Rooney Mara… I just cannot. The “I’m better than this and I don’t want to be here” facial expression. The “I don’t give a f*ck about this” posture. She grates on my nerves in a serious way.

    I LOVE Kate Bosworth’s dress with my whole heart, and I would have loved to have seen it on someone I’m actually invested in. Someone with rich, dark skin a la Lupita, or someone with pale skin and dark hair would devastate in this dress. Any ideas? Kate herself looks way too bronzed.

    Reply
  13. Jess says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Love Ruth’s party dress – which she had worn that to the Oscars. As for the other ladies, I don’t like any of the gowns but really hate Alecia’s.

    Reply
  14. D says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:36 am

    I wish Alicia Vikander would give the tanning/bronzer a rest, it’s a bit much. I actually think it looks more like the tan you would get from a tanning bed, than a spray tan. I hope she at least doesn’t do that, it’s so bad for you.

    Reply
  15. Bridget says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:40 am

    I loved Ruth’s Oscar dress, and I also like this one.

    Why would Rooney Mara need to promote Lion when Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel were already out there hustling? She was in it, but it wasn’t really her movie.

    Reply
    • Whyme says:
      February 28, 2017 at 9:55 am

      I loved it too. She rocked that red dress! And the VF after party dress was gorgeous too.

      My vote for worst here is Sia. But maybe we can’t blame her because she didn’t see what it looked like before she left the house? Tee hee. Yes, i know. I’m corny. (I almost wrote she didn’t Sia it too, that would have been worse.)

      Reply
  16. EliSunday says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Rooney Mara stands and purses her lips just like a disappointed grandmother.

    Reply
  17. Juliet- says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Sia should drop this sh*t, it doesn’t look cute or amusing anymore. For someone who claims not to want attention, she does manage to attract a lot of attention for herself with this crap. No one would give her a second look if she showed her face like everyone else.

    Alicia looked considerably better but that’s only because her red carpet dress was too bad. And good God, the tan? It looks horrible. She and her stylist need to rethink this ASAP. What’s wrong with her natural color anyway?

    Disagree 100% about Negga. This is such a stupid, cookie cutter dress for her. This is something Kate Bosworth would wear. She’s not frilly or bubblegum girly. She’s mature, elegant and sophisticated with a touch of 1920s vintage. She looked amazing during the ceremony imo.

    Reply
  18. Whyme says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:52 am

    I have no problem if Rooney Mara doesn’t want to use color. She usually always wears black, beige or red once in a while. That’s her choice. But she can do something about her awful posture. That is bad for your health. And does she have some social anxiety disorder? Because she usually looks so uncomfortable to be in public. I feel bad if that’s the case. But wrong line of work if that’s the case, no?

    Reply

