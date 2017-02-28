Ruth Negga in Oscar de la Renta at the VF party: better than her Oscar dress?

It’s that time of year when I lament the fact that certain actresses wore the wrong gowns and dresses to the post-Oscar parties. Personally, I disliked Ruth Negga’s Oscar dress. I thought it was too fussy and too dated. But I flat-out love her Oscar de la Renta party dress, which she wore to the Vanity Fair party. This is gorgeous. And I really do feel like this would have been a great look for the Oscars, right?

You know what I just realized? Rooney Mara didn’t do much to promote Lion. She consistently ends up in films that are up for Oscar nominations and she really doesn’t do that much to promote them. But she still came out to party! Partying in Rooney-terms: looking morose on the carpet. Rooney’s dress here is H&M Conscious. I don’t get why she’s so afraid of color.

Much like Ruth’s Oscar dress, I was disappointed with Naomie Harris’s choice of a mulleted cocktail dress at the Oscars. I understand why she went with this lighter, less structured Calvin Klein gown for the VF party, but still – this is WAY prettier.

Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton. I hated her LV Oscar dress and I hate this look too. It looks like something you would wear to a Christmas concert.

Kate Bosworth in J. Mendel. Not feeling the ballerina look on her. I also think she looks… ill.

Sia in Armani. I’m over this.