Ruth Negga in Oscar de la Renta at the VF party: better than her Oscar dress?

It’s that time of year when I lament the fact that certain actresses wore the wrong gowns and dresses to the post-Oscar parties. Personally, I disliked Ruth Negga’s Oscar dress. I thought it was too fussy and too dated. But I flat-out love her Oscar de la Renta party dress, which she wore to the Vanity Fair party. This is gorgeous. And I really do feel like this would have been a great look for the Oscars, right?
You know what I just realized? Rooney Mara didn’t do much to promote Lion. She consistently ends up in films that are up for Oscar nominations and she really doesn’t do that much to promote them. But she still came out to party! Partying in Rooney-terms: looking morose on the carpet. Rooney’s dress here is H&M Conscious. I don’t get why she’s so afraid of color.
Much like Ruth’s Oscar dress, I was disappointed with Naomie Harris’s choice of a mulleted cocktail dress at the Oscars. I understand why she went with this lighter, less structured Calvin Klein gown for the VF party, but still – this is WAY prettier.
Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton. I hated her LV Oscar dress and I hate this look too. It looks like something you would wear to a Christmas concert.
Kate Bosworth in J. Mendel. Not feeling the ballerina look on her. I also think she looks… ill.
Sia in Armani. I’m over this.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and WENN.
I know Sia wears that stupid wig for privacy , but it’s like a big neon sign pointing at her. It’s counterproductive .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And there have been enough pics of her face on the internet that we all know what she looks like at this point. Does she move the wig back from her face before and after these pics so she can see where she walks?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if she knows that she has the option to not go to these events and stand on the media line…..?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, so true…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate’s boobs look terribly smushed, and she looks very shiny, but this isn’t a bad look for her. And she looks healthier than she has in a long time, like she’s actually put on muscle.
Ruth’s dress is so much better than the Oscar dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I actually like that dress a lot and I think it looks decent on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Completely agree about Kate. She looks downright healthy compared to her usual look. I like the dress too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Naomie is beautiful and I like both of her looks. Something about Ruth’s face makes me think she could play a role set in 1940 or in 2140. There’s something noncontemporary exotic about her. Beautiful and a great dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Something about Ruth’s face makes me think she could play a role set in 1940 or in 2140.”
YES. The first thing I saw her in was Preacher and that’s all I could think about when I watched her: that she has this incredible throwback look. She is so mesmerizing to watch onscreen.
But you know, I’m not wild about how she looks here. Her face looks great with a strong lip or almost-nude makeup. I’m not sure how I feel about her with the heavy eye.
Also, Naomie Harris looks incredible.
So over Rooney Mara’s sad basset hound look. Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sia is going to fall and hurt herself one of these days.
Also add Sia to the list of singer song writers > Adele and dont get rewarded half as much for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. How does she see with that wig on though??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate looks like a musical box doll, but I loooove Alicia’s hair and styling, adorable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Leave it to Rooney to take a beautiful dress and make it look totally boring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I definitely prefer her oscar gown, tho I noticed she was one of, at least, threesimilar dresses so this is more unique.
My deal with Rooney is more about her posture, folded hands which I strongly dislike. It’s both dour and submissive. It reminds me of and article with her and Fincher while they were making TGWTDT where she looked at him for permission before eating. Yuck.
I love Kate’s look and not Alicia’s. I never really ‘get’ Vuitton on the red carpet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love this dress on Ruth! I hated her Oscar look so I, too, wish she had worn this instead. Rooney’s dress is a bore. I feel like she wears variations of the same dress to every event (and always wears her hair the exact same way too). She’s a beautiful woman, I wish she’d take more chances fashion-wise. Alicia’s dress looks too formal for a party, but it’s definitely better than her Oscar dress. And why is Kate Bosworth still invited to these events? I can’t even remember the last time she was in a movie
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i think it’s so funny how the wig is as wide as the hat and not Sia head LOL
also Ruth’s dress is so much better than the red oscar one but I don’t think it’s fancy enough for the Oscars, I think it works great as an after-party dress
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That dress on Ruth is stunning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love love love Ruth’s party dress!! Was not a big fan of the red carpet one.
It must be soooo hard to be Rooney Mara, I said dripping with sarcasm. 😉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rooney Mara… I just cannot. The “I’m better than this and I don’t want to be here” facial expression. The “I don’t give a f*ck about this” posture. She grates on my nerves in a serious way.
I LOVE Kate Bosworth’s dress with my whole heart, and I would have loved to have seen it on someone I’m actually invested in. Someone with rich, dark skin a la Lupita, or someone with pale skin and dark hair would devastate in this dress. Any ideas? Kate herself looks way too bronzed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with everything and said as much above.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love Ruth’s party dress – which she had worn that to the Oscars. As for the other ladies, I don’t like any of the gowns but really hate Alecia’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish Alicia Vikander would give the tanning/bronzer a rest, it’s a bit much. I actually think it looks more like the tan you would get from a tanning bed, than a spray tan. I hope she at least doesn’t do that, it’s so bad for you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved Ruth’s Oscar dress, and I also like this one.
Why would Rooney Mara need to promote Lion when Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel were already out there hustling? She was in it, but it wasn’t really her movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved it too. She rocked that red dress! And the VF after party dress was gorgeous too.
My vote for worst here is Sia. But maybe we can’t blame her because she didn’t see what it looked like before she left the house? Tee hee. Yes, i know. I’m corny. (I almost wrote she didn’t Sia it too, that would have been worse.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rooney Mara stands and purses her lips just like a disappointed grandmother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sia should drop this sh*t, it doesn’t look cute or amusing anymore. For someone who claims not to want attention, she does manage to attract a lot of attention for herself with this crap. No one would give her a second look if she showed her face like everyone else.
Alicia looked considerably better but that’s only because her red carpet dress was too bad. And good God, the tan? It looks horrible. She and her stylist need to rethink this ASAP. What’s wrong with her natural color anyway?
Disagree 100% about Negga. This is such a stupid, cookie cutter dress for her. This is something Kate Bosworth would wear. She’s not frilly or bubblegum girly. She’s mature, elegant and sophisticated with a touch of 1920s vintage. She looked amazing during the ceremony imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no problem if Rooney Mara doesn’t want to use color. She usually always wears black, beige or red once in a while. That’s her choice. But she can do something about her awful posture. That is bad for your health. And does she have some social anxiety disorder? Because she usually looks so uncomfortable to be in public. I feel bad if that’s the case. But wrong line of work if that’s the case, no?
Report this comment as spam or abuse