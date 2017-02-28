Jessica Biel in Ralph Lauren at the VF Oscar party: tedious or fine?

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake weren’t content to ruin the Oscars (YEAH I SAID IT). They also had to ruin the after-parties too! And maybe – ? – Justin made Jessica change out of her hideous Oscar dress into this equally fug Ralph Lauren look for the Vanity Fair party. What is it with Jessica and gold? It’s theme dressing, I fear. Anyway, the whole sheet-cape effect is something that Cate Blanchett could absolutely pull off. On Biel, this look falls flat (and I’m not just talking about what the dress is doing to her bust).

Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals

Reese Witherspoon in Michael Kors. I really like this – it’s a cute cocktail dress and she looks nice. Sometimes it’s not that complicated, you know? Find a cute dress and pair it with some simple styling. Bam, you’re done.

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals

Kerry Washington in Michael Kors. I’m having a love/hate relationship with this. Do I think it’s sexy or do I think it’s tacky? I honestly can’t decide. The bronze shade ends up looking flesh-toned on Kerry, but I also think that’s kind of hot. Beyond my confusion about the dress, she looks beautiful. Great hair & makeup.

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

Amanda Peet in Michael Kors. Well, it’s a lot better than what she usually wears?

Felicity Jones switched into this heavy Erdem look. I think this is better than the milquetoast Dior she wore to the Oscars, but that’s not saying much. This seems way too much for an Oscar party, honestly.

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet, Getty and WENN.

 

24 Responses to “Jessica Biel in Ralph Lauren at the VF Oscar party: tedious or fine?”

  1. Alix says:
    February 28, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Biels’ look: 100% FUG.

  2. Almondjoy says:
    February 28, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Love Reese’s look 😍 That dress is simple but hot

  3. trollontheloose says:
    February 28, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Felicity for the win ( I want it) then Reese because it is simple and elegant. ill fitted dress tfor Kerry. Maybe she didn’t loose the pregnancy belly so she went away with this one. 3 year-old project whatever it is for Jessica plus her parted hair makes her look matrimony. No sparkle at all and her clingy lookatmenotherbutiamusingher accessory should stay away.if you gonna bring noodle hair don’t bring the ramen

  4. Nev says:
    February 28, 2017 at 7:30 am

    The new show Big Little Lies with Reese and Nicole is just amazing!!!! They look great!

  5. Tan says:
    February 28, 2017 at 7:31 am

    If the skirt was black instead of white
    Maybe the look would have been better on Jessica

    It just falls flat and she somehow looks uncomfortable wearing it

  6. Clare says:
    February 28, 2017 at 7:33 am

    I likes both of Jessica Biels dresses – her hair on the other hand, is kind of unflattering.

    The sleeves on Amanda Peet’s dress are hideous.

  7. lannisterforever says:
    February 28, 2017 at 7:40 am

    I’m living for Amanda Peet’s look! The fabric of that dress is so stunning and cool.

    Jessica is overdressed as usual, and Reese looks the same as she always does.

  8. Donna says:
    February 28, 2017 at 7:44 am

    I’m beginning to get a Lena Dunham vibe from Biel. Is she deliberately trying to look awful?

  9. Shambles says:
    February 28, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Jessica cheapens every look when she accessorizes with her husband’s adderall eyes.

    Reese looks hot.

  10. grabbyhands says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:09 am

    I feel like Jessica Biels wasn’t just wearing metallic as part of this year’s Oscars trend-I feel like she and Timberlake both thought his song was a lock to win the award and that is why she chose gold for both (terrible) gowns. But I might feel that way because they both annoy me.

    I like Kerry Washington’s gown, and the color is gorgeous on her, but this one isn’t working for some reason. I don’t know if it is just fitted poorly or that she’s slouching a little or what.

    Oh Felicity. I actually didn’t mind her awards dress, even with the blah color, but this sequined mess is no bueno.

    • Esmom says:
      February 28, 2017 at 8:13 am

      I think this dress on Felicity is so much better than her awards dress. It’s fascinating to see what people choose for the awards and for after. So many of the “afters” were better than the awards dresses. The fact they even change is weird to me. I’m always to happy to see someone who wears the same thing to both events, like J Aniston. Seems much more low key.

    • lucy2 says:
      February 28, 2017 at 8:19 am

      Ha! I can see that, Jessica thought she’d be posing for photos with Justin and an Oscar, and wanted to match. Of course, he’d shove her out of the way or jump in front of her in each one anyway, so…
      I love Kerry’s gown, but I don’t think it’s fitted very well for her. She looks gorgeous though.

  11. MissMerry says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Why does biel attend? She doesn’t do anything currently, I think she is so boring and her presence at these award shows and parties is superfluous.

