Jessica Biel in Ralph Lauren at the VF Oscar party: tedious or fine?

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake weren’t content to ruin the Oscars (YEAH I SAID IT). They also had to ruin the after-parties too! And maybe – ? – Justin made Jessica change out of her hideous Oscar dress into this equally fug Ralph Lauren look for the Vanity Fair party. What is it with Jessica and gold? It’s theme dressing, I fear. Anyway, the whole sheet-cape effect is something that Cate Blanchett could absolutely pull off. On Biel, this look falls flat (and I’m not just talking about what the dress is doing to her bust).
Reese Witherspoon in Michael Kors. I really like this – it’s a cute cocktail dress and she looks nice. Sometimes it’s not that complicated, you know? Find a cute dress and pair it with some simple styling. Bam, you’re done.
Kerry Washington in Michael Kors. I’m having a love/hate relationship with this. Do I think it’s sexy or do I think it’s tacky? I honestly can’t decide. The bronze shade ends up looking flesh-toned on Kerry, but I also think that’s kind of hot. Beyond my confusion about the dress, she looks beautiful. Great hair & makeup.
Amanda Peet in Michael Kors. Well, it’s a lot better than what she usually wears?
Felicity Jones switched into this heavy Erdem look. I think this is better than the milquetoast Dior she wore to the Oscars, but that’s not saying much. This seems way too much for an Oscar party, honestly.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet, Getty and WENN.
Biels’ look: 100% FUG.
You know, if the skirt was the same fabric as the rest of it and she had done bigger hair, I think it would have worked. The matte white skirt was too blah for the top, and the subdued sister wife hair, while it shows off how very pretty she is, really did not work with that bonkers a dress. Commit, Jess, commit!
Agreed. I gasped when I saw it on the VF website. So awful.
Love Reese’s look 😍 That dress is simple but hot
I do, too. I like how she’s not competing for most dramatic look. In photos she seemed like she was circulating and talking to everyone and not making her attire the main event.
I like it too, perfect for the after parties.
Felicity for the win ( I want it) then Reese because it is simple and elegant. ill fitted dress tfor Kerry. Maybe she didn’t loose the pregnancy belly so she went away with this one. 3 year-old project whatever it is for Jessica plus her parted hair makes her look matrimony. No sparkle at all and her clingy lookatmenotherbutiamusingher accessory should stay away.if you gonna bring noodle hair don’t bring the ramen
The new show Big Little Lies with Reese and Nicole is just amazing!!!! They look great!
It sure is! Have you read the book? I loved it and was interested to see how it would translate on screen and doubted that it would stack up but they’re doing such a good job.
I’m finishing the book and I really like it. It’s very good chick lit. I think Kidman and Reese are good fit but who is Zoe Kravitz going to play?
If the skirt was black instead of white
Maybe the look would have been better on Jessica
It just falls flat and she somehow looks uncomfortable wearing it
I thought that as well, she looks so uncomfortable.
Could be too, the man beside her doesn’t seem to know who she is. Maybe the obvious disconnect is uncomfortable?
I likes both of Jessica Biels dresses – her hair on the other hand, is kind of unflattering.
The sleeves on Amanda Peet’s dress are hideous.
I’m living for Amanda Peet’s look! The fabric of that dress is so stunning and cool.
Jessica is overdressed as usual, and Reese looks the same as she always does.
I love Peet’s too — I am such a sucker for that metallic fabric.
I’m beginning to get a Lena Dunham vibe from Biel. Is she deliberately trying to look awful?
Jessica cheapens every look when she accessorizes with her husband’s adderall eyes.
Reese looks hot.
JT was so obnoxious on the red carpet, I couldn’t believe it. He must be exhausting to live with, so needy.
I feel like Jessica Biels wasn’t just wearing metallic as part of this year’s Oscars trend-I feel like she and Timberlake both thought his song was a lock to win the award and that is why she chose gold for both (terrible) gowns. But I might feel that way because they both annoy me.
I like Kerry Washington’s gown, and the color is gorgeous on her, but this one isn’t working for some reason. I don’t know if it is just fitted poorly or that she’s slouching a little or what.
Oh Felicity. I actually didn’t mind her awards dress, even with the blah color, but this sequined mess is no bueno.
I think this dress on Felicity is so much better than her awards dress. It’s fascinating to see what people choose for the awards and for after. So many of the “afters” were better than the awards dresses. The fact they even change is weird to me. I’m always to happy to see someone who wears the same thing to both events, like J Aniston. Seems much more low key.
Yeah, remember the year JLaw won?
Boring poofy princess dress for the ceremony, but for the afterparty she had this GLORIOUS silver plunge-necked Calvin Klein dress which I really wished she’d worn to the main event.
Ha! I can see that, Jessica thought she’d be posing for photos with Justin and an Oscar, and wanted to match. Of course, he’d shove her out of the way or jump in front of her in each one anyway, so…
I love Kerry’s gown, but I don’t think it’s fitted very well for her. She looks gorgeous though.
Why does biel attend? She doesn’t do anything currently, I think she is so boring and her presence at these award shows and parties is superfluous.
“Why does biel attend?”
For literally the only reason she’s ever been relevant – she’s with Justin Timberlake.
