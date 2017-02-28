Isabelle Huppert in Armani at the VF Oscar Party: better party dress?



I was bummed that Isabelle Huppert didn’t win Best Actress last night, but like Kimmel joked during the ceremony not a lot of people actually watched Elle. As I said in my post on Huppert’s Independent Spirit win I was the only person at a screening of Elle over the weekend so I naturally yelled back at the screen and shouted encouragement to her character. The movie was so good you just had to yell “oh damn” at some of the scenes and lines. I’m sure it was even better if you understand French. Emma Stone’s performance in La La Land was good but not a best actress performance in my estimation, although I get why she won. (I’m so glad Moonlight ultimately took home best picture, even though I found that film freaking devastating. It really gutted me, it’s an affecting piece of cinema.)

At the Oscars Huppert wore a long sleeve sequin white Armani gown and she rocked it, I thought, while looking like she gave zero f-cks during some of the interviews and cutaways. She’s such a badass and I’m going to watch more of her films definitely. She wore a red Armani gown to the Vanity Fair party with a see-through top and a red bra underneath. Her character in Elle had a calculating sexuality and that’s what I’m reminded of with this dress, but I don’t know if it works. Look at how gorgeous she is though I am such a fangirl now.

Also in Armani we have “why was she at the Oscars?” Emma Roberts. This looks like some kind of green computer rash spreading and look at her makeup, her lips are way overdrawn. Also she’s back with Evan Peters because of course she is.

Nina Dobrev had on a Dior gown which looks straight out of the 90s with that boned corset, those sporty label straps and a tulle skirt. She even accessorized with a choker. Not my favorite look from Nina but I can see she’s trying to switch it up from her usual glam style.

Kat Graham was very cute in a strapless Nicholas Oakwell couture gown with splotches of bright color covered with dripping black sequins in a zig zag pattern. I really like this and find it fun, flattering and pretty.