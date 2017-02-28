Isabelle Huppert in Armani at the VF Oscar Party: better party dress?

I was bummed that Isabelle Huppert didn’t win Best Actress last night, but like Kimmel joked during the ceremony not a lot of people actually watched Elle. As I said in my post on Huppert’s Independent Spirit win I was the only person at a screening of Elle over the weekend so I naturally yelled back at the screen and shouted encouragement to her character. The movie was so good you just had to yell “oh damn” at some of the scenes and lines. I’m sure it was even better if you understand French. Emma Stone’s performance in La La Land was good but not a best actress performance in my estimation, although I get why she won. (I’m so glad Moonlight ultimately took home best picture, even though I found that film freaking devastating. It really gutted me, it’s an affecting piece of cinema.)

At the Oscars Huppert wore a long sleeve sequin white Armani gown and she rocked it, I thought, while looking like she gave zero f-cks during some of the interviews and cutaways. She’s such a badass and I’m going to watch more of her films definitely. She wore a red Armani gown to the Vanity Fair party with a see-through top and a red bra underneath. Her character in Elle had a calculating sexuality and that’s what I’m reminded of with this dress, but I don’t know if it works. Look at how gorgeous she is though I am such a fangirl now.

Also in Armani we have “why was she at the Oscars?” Emma Roberts. This looks like some kind of green computer rash spreading and look at her makeup, her lips are way overdrawn. Also she’s back with Evan Peters because of course she is.

Nina Dobrev had on a Dior gown which looks straight out of the 90s with that boned corset, those sporty label straps and a tulle skirt. She even accessorized with a choker. Not my favorite look from Nina but I can see she’s trying to switch it up from her usual glam style.

Kat Graham was very cute in a strapless Nicholas Oakwell couture gown with splotches of bright color covered with dripping black sequins in a zig zag pattern. I really like this and find it fun, flattering and pretty.

19 Responses to “Isabelle Huppert in Armani at the VF Oscar Party: better party dress?”

  1. MunichGirl says:
    February 28, 2017 at 7:13 am

    I don’t like the dress but she’s a very beautiful woman.

  2. Talie says:
    February 28, 2017 at 7:33 am

    When I saw Elle it was packed, which makes me happy. And I don’t live in a very metro area at the moment. It’s a bummer she lost, but you do get the feeling that Emma and Casey both felt like they shouldn’t have been up there.

    • Macscore says:
      February 28, 2017 at 8:00 am

      Wow – I’m quite frankly rather surprised at some of the responses to “Elle” here. I just saw it – and found it almost unwatchable. I live in Europe, speak French, believe myself to be very tolerant indeed… yet – just NO. I do not understand why the undoubtedly _hugely_ talented Isabelle Huppert accepted the role; I found the gratuitous sexual violence (a feature of nearly everything the overrated Verhoeven does) off-putting to say the least, and to make the character implicit in and condoning of – nay, even encouraging of! – the brutal violence against her was, in my opinion, absolutely hideous. None of the sub-plots made sense to me, either – her son and his relationship to his partner, for example. I felt that Huppert was allowing herself to be viewed or treated as an almost exclusively sexualised “object” rather than as a more complete character. Was she supposed to be liberated because *she* was (occasionally) the one calling the shots (I’m thinking of the scene where she demands that a co-worker drop his trousers)? It’s a shame, because, as I said, she’s a remarkable actress, and a lot more could have been done with the basic premise of the plot (the trauma of her past; her strength in overcoming the past/reinventing herself), but to make her the repeated victim of crazy sexual violence was absurd – and made me angry.

  3. Almondjoy says:
    February 28, 2017 at 7:42 am

    None of these looks move me.

  4. lannisterforever says:
    February 28, 2017 at 7:44 am

    I really like Kat’s look and Emma’s is miles better that the tacky dress she wore to the ceremony (which she had no business attending but oh well there’s always a random who makes you exclaim “Why is she there?” at the Oscars)

  5. Elisa the I. says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Hey Celebitchy, I can recommend The Piano Teacher, starring Isabelle Huppert. It’s directed by Michael Haneke and based on a book by Nobel Prize winner Elfriede Jelinek. I read the book back in school and it got stuck forever. The film is quite something, too.

    • Div says:
      February 28, 2017 at 8:15 am

      She just finished another Haneke film and it will probably premiere at Cannes. My dream is she sweeps into next year’s Oscar race and wins for that role after being unfairly robbed this year. Of course, this being the Oscars where it’s rarely the performance, it will probably go to some 20 something again in a good but not great role.

      Another recommendation is her performance in Things To Come, which also came out this year.

  6. SM says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Peter Evans needs to get away from Emma already

  7. JulP says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I actually love this dress on her! I think she could pull off just about anything because of her confidence. And I find her so, so beautiful. Very disappointed she didn’t win, as I thought she might be able to pull off an upset. Hopefully she’ll be nominated again soon (and win!)

  8. MissMerry says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:17 am

    not sure who Kat Graham is but I love the dress. very unique compared to everyone else this year.

    also, evan peters forever, but roberts is so meh. they are like that couple that you wish the guy would find someone nicer but he’s loyal so he stays with that girl nobody likes. lol

  9. Div says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Love Isabelle’s dress. She’s on the mark 95% of the time when it comes to fashion. Emma Roberts looks nice but I am still so bothered by the fact that so few care about her domestic violence issue. Granted, Casey just won a freaking Oscar so I shouldn’t be surprised.

  10. lucy2 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Isabelle’s is ok but I don’t care for the rest of the dresses here. Emma’s is light years better than the mess she wore to the ceremony, and she really bugs me and shouldn’t be there.
    Kat is very pretty (maybe I kind of like her dress) but too much eye makeup.

  11. Bluesky says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Patricia Clarkson!!! That is who Isabelle Huppert reminds me of! That has been driving me crazy trying to figure out who she reminded me of.

  12. teacakes says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:46 am

    I love Isabelle Huppert’s glamorous French bitch vibes, and now I totally aspire to be her when I’m 63.

  13. SusanneToo says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Celebitchy, start with Violette(1978), directed by Chabrol. That’s when I got on the Huppert train. She was just 25 then, working opposite the great Stephane Audran, and she dominated the film.

