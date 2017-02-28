Emperor Baby Fists laments the lost glamour of this year’s Oscars, sad!

While I enjoyed parts of the Oscar ceremony this year – Viola Davis, Mahershala Ali and the candy drop – it’s no secret that this year’s Oscars seemed… off, somehow. There was a legitimate lack of glamour, and CB noted during the red carpet show: “It’s really bad, it’s like the whole nation is falling apart and so is the fashion.” I’m not going to say that the Oscars were total garbage because, hey, Moonlight totally won Best Picture and there is some justice in the world. But it was a strange, unglamorous and gaffe-heavy telecast.
But here’s the thing: as soon as Emperor Baby Fists starts trashing the Oscars, I will defend the telecast with my very last breath! After a politics-heavy opening monologue, Jimmy Kimmel used the Oscars platform to tweet-troll Donald Trump. The message of the night was “Trumpism will not stand” and/or “Trump is a thin-skinned idiot who can be baited by some tweets.” I really wish #MerylSaysHi had taken off, and I still believe Kimmel’s “u up?” tweet is one of the best trolls ever. Still, Baby Fists didn’t take the bait… on Twitter. He did take the bait during an interview with Breitbart though:
President Donald Trump previously said he’d be too busy hosting the annual governors’ ball to watch the Oscars on Sunday night — but now it looks like he couldn’t resist tuning in. On Monday, the president weighed in on Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway’s Best Picture flub in an interview with far-right news outlet Breitbart — former home to controversial chief strategist Steve Bannon — claiming the mixup happened because stars at the awards show were too “focused” on criticizing him.
“I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end,” Trump said, adding of the mistake, “It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad.”
Global accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, in fact, has admitted responsibility for the mistake – saying the wrong envelope was handed to presenters.
It’s like Easy D is taking credit for Envelope-gate? Like, Hollywood types were too busy bashing him personally and so the ghost of Idiocracy Future put a hex on the Oscar envelopes, I guess. That being said, Easy D isn’t pretending to not care about the Oscars, which just proves that he actually would love to be accepted by all of those Hollywood people. After all, he’s “been to the Oscars.” He’s Emperor Starf–ker, really. And sure, the Oscars weren’t all that glam this year. But maybe that’s because everyone is so f–king depressed that an unhinged madman has the nuclear launch codes. Try to be glamorous when all you can think about is “we’re all going to die when Trump gets provoked on Twitter.” Bigly.
Look, I found some photos from when Trump attended the Oscars! He went in 2011 and he made Helena Bonham Carter pose with him.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
This mistake had nothing to do with him but yeah, President Narcissist thinks it’s always all about him.
They gave poor Warren Beatty the wrong envelope, that’s it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly what I was gonna say – he’s a classic narcissist.
And poor HBC on those pics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love when Warren said he wasn’t trying to be funny then he breaks into this joker laugh..Priceless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean I lament the lost respect for the POTUS office. Sad
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Random question: why is an accounting firm in charge of the Oscar envelopes?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I assume because they process the votes and it needs to be confidential.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They handle the voting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah I was wondering that too, maybe the tallying of the votes?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I was wondering that too. What does accounting have to do with this?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They process the votes
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My question is: why are we still handling important things with envelopes in 2017? I know it looks fancy and classic and all, but there are better ways of doing this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because they know they’d get hacked. It’s happened to the emails at entertainment companies already. This year aside, it’s actually the safest way ’cause once that information’s out there’s no reason to watch or to go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course, he would make it all about him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Helana in the first pic looks like she is trying to break free.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I lament the lost glamour of the White House. Sad.
The accountant guy was too busy being starstruck to do his job, not immersed in politics. And given how so many in the business world are conservative, he may have been a Trump supporter. Careful there, Baby Fists. Now, can you focus on the shooting in Kansas that killed one and put two in the hospital? India is a tad annoyed and justifiably so. And the cemetery attacks? You know, the hate crimes you are inspiring?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he’s also been whining and accusing Obama of being behind the leaks and trying to undermine his “great work of presidency”. The guy is obsessed with Obama who is busy flipping the finger at politics and having his civil life back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Saw that this morning.
Obama must be really busy, what with being a secret Kenyan Muslim, the founder of ISIS, the person organizing all of the anti-trump protests and angry people at town halls, and the person behind all the leaks coming from the White House.
*Rolls eyes back to 2008*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂😂😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Hillary. Hillary is out there in the forest plotting a coup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
if it’s not the Snowflakes paying protesters $1500 a week (hey where do i enroll) the media going after him, sad fake news or the multiple Massacres that never happened, him just discovering that Health care is a daunting task (“nobody knows how health care is complicated.Boy who knew! you have no idea) it’s blame game. So they want to repeal Obamacare but the plan is not in place yet because 45 just discovered how “it’s complicated”. Meaning “hey I didn’t read anything about how it works but it was my Horse of Troy to get you to elect me but in order to think about this I am going to Mar At Largo and play golf”. I applaud Obama for multitasking: Working his magik and influencing America more than ever. By the way did you guys saw Kellyanne Conway basically making herself ultra comfy at the Oval office while 45 meets with leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) ? Insane. No class.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We are all Helena Bonham Carter in that first photo.
Maybe everyone is just so f*cking exhausted with the Idiocracy we’re living in (the month of February, shortest of the year, has felt like an entire 365 days), that they’re too delirious to put together a great red carpet look or get basic things right like the winners of the awards and which people are dead and alive. I can’t blame em, honestly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thoughts about HBC, too. I’m also guessing he probably wanted to pose with someone more A list but she was the only person who was unfortunately not smart enough to steer clear and avoid any interaction or photos.
Agree with your second paragraph, too. I’m exhausted and delirious and have a hard enough time making myself presentable for the grocery stores, let alone a glam event!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The American Psychiatric Association – or some such body – have reported a significant uptick in people expressing anxiety and depressive thoughts since November. Sorry I can’t find the link (it was on Twitter the other week).
People feeling less inclined to engage in social activities and be put together is, at this time, a very real phenomenon – I guess celebs aren’t immune from it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melania looks like an Oompa Loompa in these photos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
45 eat dry aged steak well done, with ketchup. I cannot respect the opinion of a person who does this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is so freaking delusional and thin skinned. It’s terrifying.
Apparently the person handing out the envelopes was tweeting throughout the ceremony. He had just tweeted a pic of Emma Stone before handing WB the wrong envelope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That first photo of Helena Bonham Carter… “Oh bloody hell, his thumb is “slipping” upwards again!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This isn’t today’s story. Today’s story is 299 republicans voting down the motion to force 45 to reveal his tax returns.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s always distractions and deflections from the real issues. Millions will lose health coverage, our environmental laws are being gutted, tax cuts for the wealthy, Russian influence on our elections but they’re all doing what’s best for America.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Party over country.
I’m honestly surprised no-one has hacked / leaked his tax returns so far.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Racist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I knew that despite all his bluster to the contrary, this bitch would be hate watching the show to see what people said about him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The more you push back on the Russia investigation, Emperor Zero, the more you look guilty!
My boy Adam Schiff isn’t done with you yet!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Obergruppenfuhrer Trumpty Dumpty says words, stamps his tiny hooves
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tonight’s State of the Union address should be one for the ages. I’m sure the Repubs in Congress will clap and give him standing ovations at every lie that comes out of his mouth. Just wish one Democrat had the balls to yell “you lie” at Trump the way that Rep Congressman yelled at Obama.
Report this comment as spam or abuse