Emperor Baby Fists laments the lost glamour of this year’s Oscars, sad!

While I enjoyed parts of the Oscar ceremony this year – Viola Davis, Mahershala Ali and the candy drop – it’s no secret that this year’s Oscars seemed… off, somehow. There was a legitimate lack of glamour, and CB noted during the red carpet show: “It’s really bad, it’s like the whole nation is falling apart and so is the fashion.” I’m not going to say that the Oscars were total garbage because, hey, Moonlight totally won Best Picture and there is some justice in the world. But it was a strange, unglamorous and gaffe-heavy telecast.

But here’s the thing: as soon as Emperor Baby Fists starts trashing the Oscars, I will defend the telecast with my very last breath! After a politics-heavy opening monologue, Jimmy Kimmel used the Oscars platform to tweet-troll Donald Trump. The message of the night was “Trumpism will not stand” and/or “Trump is a thin-skinned idiot who can be baited by some tweets.” I really wish #MerylSaysHi had taken off, and I still believe Kimmel’s “u up?” tweet is one of the best trolls ever. Still, Baby Fists didn’t take the bait… on Twitter. He did take the bait during an interview with Breitbart though:

President Donald Trump previously said he’d be too busy hosting the annual governors’ ball to watch the Oscars on Sunday night — but now it looks like he couldn’t resist tuning in. On Monday, the president weighed in on Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway’s Best Picture flub in an interview with far-right news outlet Breitbart — former home to controversial chief strategist Steve Bannon — claiming the mixup happened because stars at the awards show were too “focused” on criticizing him. “I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end,” Trump said, adding of the mistake, “It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad.” Global accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, in fact, has admitted responsibility for the mistake – saying the wrong envelope was handed to presenters.

It’s like Easy D is taking credit for Envelope-gate? Like, Hollywood types were too busy bashing him personally and so the ghost of Idiocracy Future put a hex on the Oscar envelopes, I guess. That being said, Easy D isn’t pretending to not care about the Oscars, which just proves that he actually would love to be accepted by all of those Hollywood people. After all, he’s “been to the Oscars.” He’s Emperor Starf–ker, really. And sure, the Oscars weren’t all that glam this year. But maybe that’s because everyone is so f–king depressed that an unhinged madman has the nuclear launch codes. Try to be glamorous when all you can think about is “we’re all going to die when Trump gets provoked on Twitter.” Bigly.

Look, I found some photos from when Trump attended the Oscars! He went in 2011 and he made Helena Bonham Carter pose with him.