Sarah Paulson in Ronald Van Der Kamp at the VF Oscar party: dowdy or edgy?

My Hollywood spirit animal, Sarah Paulson, brightened the red carpet at Sunday night’s Vanity Fair post-Oscar party in a yellow gown by Ronald Van Der Kamp. Of course, Sarah brought a little edge to the velvet dress with a black side panel and sleeve. She accessorized with a Judith Leiber bag, and earrings by Forevermark. The stunning, platinum set drop earrings were custom made for Sarah by her stylist, Karla Welch. Of the earrings, Karla told The Hollywood Reporter, “Obviously it’s a ton of diamonds, but I wanted it to feel like you could wear it with a sweatshirt.” I love the earrings, showcased by Sarah’s bobbed haircut, but I think she might have looked better in a sweatshirt. It pains me to say it because I love her so much, but this gown isn’t doing anything for her. I would have loved an edgier look. The gown just strikes me as a little too dowdy. I was also disappointed that Sarah’s partner, national treasure Holland Taylor, wasn’t in attendance. Sarah’s plus one for the evening was actor Jason Butler Harner, who has appeared on The Blacklist and Ray Donovan. I’m also disappointed that Ryan Murphy retracted his statements that the next season of American Horror Story would be about the 2016 election – especially after musing what a great Kellyanne Conway Sarah would have made.

Minnie Driver wore an off-the-shoulder ruffled, grey/silver/blue (to be honest, I’m not sure exactly what color it is) Vionnet gown with Rene Caovilla shoes, and elegant Gilan diamond earrings and a complementary ring. Love the hair – the color and style are so flattering. I’m about to go darker, and I may bring a photo of Minnie’s flowing locks with me. I think her makeup is lovely, but I would have liked more color on her lips. A rich violet would have worked nicely with the dress. The dress? The best I can say is it’s fine. Not a fan of ruffles personally. The 47-year-old actress, currently starring on the NBC series Speechless, was all of us during the Best Picture Award mix-up, telling press on the party’s red carpet that “It was really awful, but also kind of amazing. My heart went out to everyone involved but it is good telly, it would have been really good to watch.”

Irish actress Caitriona Balfe was giving me all kinds of old school Hollywood glamour in a silky ivory bias cut Alberta Ferretti gown, accessorized with a Coomi ring and Hearts on Fire diamond drop earrings. She also rocked one of the evening’s more notable accessories, a blue ACLU ribbon. Her hair was in 1940s-era waves, her makeup was natural – with the exception of a standout scarlet lip and her ensemble made it look like the 37-year-old Outlander star just gracefully arose from the chaise lounge in her opulent dressing room. Fans tweeted their approval of her ensemble, calling it “stunning,” “perfection” and “exquisite and elegant.” I couldn’t agree with the Twitterverse more.

Mom-to-be Ciara also looked stunning at the Vanity Fair party in a gorgeous, rich burgundy velvet gown with a plunging neckline by Jovani Signature. The gown, complete with a mermaid train, benefited from the 31-year-old singer’s pregnancy glow. Her accessory game was on point with a thick, beaded choker and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. She definitely knows how to best showcase her pregnancy curves. Heck, if I had “pregnancy boobs” like hers, I’d show them off too. Ciara’s husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilsonm complemented her glam look in a traditional tuxedo. This wasn’t Ciara’s only winning look for the evening, the singer also dazzled in a fitted creamy August Getty Atelier gown and matching full-length satin robe that she wore earlier in the evening at Elton John’s Oscar viewing party. Ciara’s long, straight hair, painted with subtle highlights (LOOK AT THEM!) and makeup was on point.