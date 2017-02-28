Kellyanne Conway loves to kneel on couches in the Oval Office, apparently

Every president feels differently about what is and is not “allowed” within the White House and even more specifically, within the Oval Office. I love the little stories about how presidents treat “the people’s house,” whether it was Richard Nixon taking care to put a towel down before putting his be-socked feet on an ottoman (in the residence), or whether it was George W. Bush insisting that every man who enters the Oval Office be properly attired in a jacket and tie. President Obama treated the Oval Office and the residence more informally, as in he was often in the Oval without a jacket and tie, and there are photos of him with his feet on the Resolute Desk and on the coffee table in the Oval.

If this was a story about Donald Trump putting his feet on the furniture of the Oval, I would be disgusted but I would also understand that there wasn’t much room to criticize him, considering Obama behaved similarly. But surely it’s another issue altogether when it’s one of the president’s staffers behaving so informally? The photo of Kellyanne Conway (above) went viral late Monday, when it was published. Emperor Baby Fists was meeting with representatives from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) on Monday and when Trump went to pose with the group, photographers captured Conway kneeling on the couch in the Oval Office, her eyes glued to her phone.

Yeah, so the photo went viral and everyone is now debating whether Conway is inappropriate or not. I think context is key – if this was a photo taken of Trump during an informal meeting with staffers, it wouldn’t be a huge deal. But it was during working hours on a weekday, it happened in the midst of a formal photo-op, and yes, Conway absolutely knew she was being photographed that way. Even an editor with the Wall Street Journal noted how trashy Conway’s pose looked:

You know what I find weird though? I mean, Conway’s pose IS trashy and all of that, but I am sort of amazed that “kneeling on a couch” is how a 50-year-old woman feels comfortable. Like, this is such an immature, child-like pose. If Ivanka’s daughter Arabella was sitting this way, no one would blink an eye because that’s how kids sit. This is not the way grown women feel comfortable on a couch.

Photos courtesy of Getty, Twitter.

 

  1. Johnson says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:42 am

    This whole situation is wrong, wrong, wrong. Not only is she sitting with her feet on the couch during a business meeting while browsing her phone but SHE’S WEARING A FREAKING DRESS. Every woman knows that you keep your legs together when wearing a dress. It’s tacky, tacky, tacky. Her behavior sums up this whole administration. How far we have fallen.

    Reply
  2. velourazure says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Beyond ignorant and trashy, this is also highly disrespectful of the guests, as if they’re not worth proper protocol and adult behavior. #amateurhour

    Reply
  3. Clare says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Seriously, how is this woman such a visible part of the Administration? I just don’t get it. She is inarticulate and uncouth.

    Either she is an evil genius and really really good at ministrations behind the scenes, or they are keeping her around to set her up as the fall guy something. Shocking and disturbing.

    And as you say – it is the context – Obama has his feet up during ‘informal’ meeting with his staffers. I don’t know what Obama’s staffers were up to during informal meetings etc, when they weren’t photographed – and frankly, I dont care. I am currently at my desk with my shoes off, will I walk into my next lecture barefoot? No! This hooligan is kneeling on a sofa DURING A FORMAL RECEPTION.

    Reply
  4. Sullivan says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:45 am

    She certainly has made herself comfortable. I guess we should be relieved she’s not in her pajamas.

    Reply
  5. RussianBlueCat says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:46 am

    If she is still working at the White House by June , I will be very surprised. Kneeling I could overlook but it looks like she still has her shoes on! Trashy

    Reply
  6. JenB says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:47 am

    No shoes on the oval office couch KellyAnne! Act like you’ve got some home training girl.
    The memes with this picture are gold though. Not quite as fun as “easy D” but still awesome.

    Reply
  7. Tiny Martian says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:48 am

    I don’t know about whether that is a comfortable pose for her or not. But I do know that a fifty year old woman should know better than to sit in a short dress with her legs splayed when she’s at work, especially when she is in a room full of men.

    Reply
  8. swak says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:49 am

    I agree that because it was a official photo-op, she either needed to get off the couch or at least sit properly. And why is she taking a picture on her phone? Will there not be an official photo that she can have? This is just another distraction for what is really going on – building up the military and defunding programs like the EPA and HB 610, which does much damage, including vouchers, to the public school system.

    Reply
  9. D says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:49 am

    She is so bizarre and she looks like she belongs on one of those Real Housewives shows. I read another headline that just said that she likes to ‘kneel in the oval office’ (left the couches part out),I admit I pictured something else going on…I would now like to wipe my mind with bleach.

    Reply
  10. Patricia says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:49 am

    She’s so uncouth is every aspect. Disrespectful and just plain strange. I agree with a commenter above – what grown woman wearing a dress sits like this?!!

    But this is just more distraction, unfortunately, from what the buffoon is and is not doing for our country.

    I think he likes it that way. Surround himself with uncouth, nasty idiots (and be one himself), and that naturally gets more attention and takes attention away from the real issues.

    Reply
  11. theothercleo says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Am I the only one wondering if Kellyanne would have acted the same way in a room full of white people?

    Reply
  12. Evelyn says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:51 am

    The Boltons have taken over Winterfell.

    Reply
  13. astrid says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:52 am

    I don’t let my kids have shoes up on the furniture and I would be appalled if a guest did that in my house. Why dirty up furniture with shoes that have been worn outside?

    Reply
  14. IlsaLund says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:52 am

    She did that intentionally and IMO it was disrespectful of those gathered there. It’s amost like a passive aggressive move to show those “black folks” in the room, that hey, you don’t really have value to me. And Trump looks so uncomfortable….as if he’s scared all those black folks are going to attack him…lol.

    I read that Omarosa arranged this meeting with all the heads of the HBCU’s. She told Trump that Obama hadn’t done it until later in his administration, so of course, any opportunity for Trump to outdo or take a shot at Obama, he’s doing it.

    And so now, Trump will believe that, see black people love me…smh

    Reply
  15. Jenns says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:54 am

    It’s bad enough that people have to look at that fried mess of straw on her head. Nobody wants to see what’s happening between her thighs. Close your damn legs.

    Reply
  16. Ankhel says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:55 am

    This reminds me of that old parenting bit. “She’s doing it for attention. Ignore her.”

    Reply
  17. dorothy says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:55 am

    she has her damm shoes on wth

    Reply
  18. tracking says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:56 am

    At first I was put off, then I realized context is everything. Looks like she found an (awkward) position to take the shot, then was quickly checking the photos to make sure one or more came out.

    Reply
    • Irrelevant Girl says:
      February 28, 2017 at 9:03 am

      There’s no reason for her to take the photos from the couch. It’s an awkward angle. It’s lazy. It’s disrespectful.

      Reply
    • Tata says:
      February 28, 2017 at 9:13 am

      I think the bigger important context is not her needing to take the shot, it is why doesn’t the trump white house have an official photographer by now?

      All presidents have someone by this point. It is a sign of this president’s laziness? Incompetence? How hard is it to hire a WH photographer, seriously

      Reply
      • Shark Bait says:
        February 28, 2017 at 11:07 am

        The official photog better take pictures on their phone, too, so that they can immediately be put on Twitter. Ugh because that is what is important.
        My Trump loving mother just loves “Ivanka’s candid snaps of her children in the white house.” She says it’s just so lovely seeing a family with young kids in the White House again and goes on and on about how beautiful his grand kids are. So I guess they don’t even need an official photographer with these nuts uploading their own social media pictures.

    • Radley says:
      February 28, 2017 at 9:15 am

      Stop it. You don’t put your damn dirty shoes on the White House couch while also spreading your legs in a knee length dress in a room full of strangers wholly uninterested in seeing your chocha. It doesn’t take a genius

      Reply
    • SusanneToo says:
      February 28, 2017 at 9:59 am

      Why are several people here defending her pose? Do any of you have a pic of a male photograher in the Oval Office in a similar pose? Or any other female, for that matter?

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        February 28, 2017 at 10:17 am

        I don’t get it either and I generally try to give people (even this trash monster) the benefit of the doubt.

        For instance, I’m pretty casual at work: if I don’t have a lunch or a meeting, I dress casually and after almost eleven years working here, I’m pretty laidback in terms of how I treat my boss and co-workers. That being said, I cannot EVER imagine sitting this way in a dress AND heels during an important meeting in the F*CKING WHITE HOUSE of all places. I’m not being blinded by hate here, it’s just a very unprofessional and inexcusable way to conduct yourself in a professional setting, surrounded by prominent people (who are all wearing suits and conducting themselves appropriately BTW).

        But seriously if you can’t be at least minimally professional in the Oval Office at The White House–of all places–then maybe you shouldn’t be working for the President. JFC.

    • thaisajs says:
      February 28, 2017 at 12:39 pm

      Exactly. She was trying to take a photo of a large group of people and she kneeled on the couch to get a shot. She didn’t take her shoes off, possibly because she thought it might be disrespectful. (I don’t know, just guessing. I don’t get most of what she does.)

      I don’t think they’ve hired a White House photographer yet, right? So they may be relying on staff shots for social media purposes etc.

      I’m not a fan of Kelly Ann (or anyone in the WH), but I don’t think this is much of a scandal.

      Reply
  19. hmmm says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:58 am

    I hope this shows up on SNL.

    Reply
  20. lizzie says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:00 am

    this looks like the cover of a porno

    Reply
  21. Shambles says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:00 am

    TBH when I saw the headline, I thought we were going to be talking about something MUCH, much worse than a photo of her sitting in the Oval Office like a toddler wearing their first dress… 😂

    (Not that this isn’t terrible. But that headline… lol)

    Reply
  22. ElleBee says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Kellyanne has no sense of when and where.

    Reply
  23. HK9 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:03 am

    No one in this administration has any damn sense of decorum at all. She looks ridiculous. There’s no reason for her to do that-none at all.

    Reply
  24. Zan says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:03 am

    While I absolutely loathe Conway and find her kneeling couch pose really odd, the far more offensive element of this story is the statement Betsy DeVos put out after this meeting lauding HBCUs as examples of “school choice”. So much ignorance. Or blatant distortion of history. Either way, horrible.

    Reply
  25. Radley says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:04 am

    The pill popping has caused quite a few lapses in Kellyanne’s judgment lately. LOL

    I wouldn’t put my feet up on a friend’s couch much less in the White House during a photo op. But it’s possible she did it just to draw attention to herself. Rumors of her being on the outs and all that. Her ego is huge.

    Either way, not ok 2017 Cryptkeeper.

    Reply
  26. Millenial says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:04 am

    She sucks, and I’m a big believer in small actions say a lot about your character, but I feel like we already knew all this about her. I’m going to save my outrage for all the other garbage that’s sure to come out this week.

    Reply
  27. Nancy says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Those legs are spread wide enough that a baby’s fist could go right…………….use your imagination. There is nothing appropriate about this person, so why would we expect her to practice professional behavior in the lion’s den.

    Reply
  28. Bitsy says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:05 am

    This is exactly how this grown woman feels comfortable on a couch, but in the comfort of of my home or during personal time. I know not to do in the office let alone in front of people in the office.

    Reply
  29. kNY says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Let’s be real here: these apes are not above taking a dump in the oval office and sacrificing an animal in the Lincoln bedroom.

    Reply
  30. JudyK says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:14 am

    That photo reveals so much about her as a person:

    Lack of respect for the Office
    Lack of respect for the people attending the meeting
    Lack of professionalism
    No understanding of protocol
    No class
    Inappropriateness
    Uncouthness
    Tackiness
    Crudeness
    Vulgarity

    Reply
  31. anniefannie says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Im rarely one to give her the benefit of the doubt but could it be in order to get the right angle and include everyone in the shot she had to kneel on the couch?!? If not this is a really odd way to conduct yourself in the oval.
    Additionally, I loved Bill Mahers take on Obama not wearing a jacket in the oval…
    ” Because that’s what Presidents that are
    actually WORKING do…”

    Reply
  32. Margo S. says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:23 am

    The first thing I thought was, why is she sitting so weird… maybe she does lots of yoga?

    Reply
  33. I'mScaredAsHell says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:27 am

    It’s apparent that there is now “trailer trash” living and working in the White House.

    Reply
  34. vava says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:30 am

    #welloiledmachine

    Reply
  35. mellie says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:30 am

    The loathing I have for this woman…smh.

    Reply
  36. Eric says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Chaffez? How’s the inquiry about KAC coming? She should be out by now. Ffs.

    Reply
  37. poppy says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:34 am

    anyone saying she had to do this to get the picture is clearly not realizing the best place for the picture to be taken was where the actual picture we are looking at was taken from. by the professional photographer for the AFP.
    also, she could have stood behind the couch she was giving a lap dance to.

    please don’t defend her.
    even the White House itself and her beloved boss are close to canning her. because of things like this.
    her inability to rub together those last 2 brain cells she has left has become more of a liability than a convenient distraction.

    and i personally believe if the pigment distribution in the room had been different she would have NEVER posed herself as such.

    Reply
  38. littlemissnaughty says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:37 am

    I’m a lowly assistant who barely gets to see the clients but I WOULD NEVER! Not at work for God’s sake!

    And I disagree with the notion that she wanted more attention. I believe she didn’t give a flying f*cked who saw her like this during this meeting because it’s just a bunch of black people. The contrast between their poses and hers is jarring.

    Reply
  39. shannon says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Well, I’m 40 and I still sit like that. At home or a friend’s house and never in a professional setting. And never in a dress!! But what else would we expect from the white-trashiest White House ever?

    Reply
  40. Lynn says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:41 am

    She is short enough that she could have stood and easily taken a good picture of the group. Still does not answer the question of why she was taking the picture and not the official photographer. And who took the pictures of her? 45 is so paranoid about “leaks” that clearly whoever took and released the photos of her was an approved person in the room.

    Reply
  41. MinnFinn says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:42 am

    She looks like Donatella Versace.

    Reply
  42. naomipaige says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Could explain a lot about how she got her position working with Dump!! :)

    Reply
  43. mkyarwood says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Like a 16 year old at a house party.

    Reply
  44. Who ARE These People? says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:22 am

    As someone above pointed out, where is the official photographer, or did the official photographer take this photo of the unofficial photographer, or what?

    Reply
  45. yoon says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Gahd she is the worst. I feel like she’s what demons actually look like when they take human form. I don’t get how someone could be this awful and not hate themselves deeply. But then again, she’s an idiot.

    Reply
  46. original kay says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:28 am

    To all of you saying : she was getting the best angle, it’s her job to promote trump, it’s trashy BUT…

    etc etc

    Just sit down. Quickly. Stop normalizing this administration. Full f-ing stop.

    This is NOT normal. As the always articulate Shambles said above, she could have used any number of positions to get this shot (paraphrased). She chose this one because she is trash, this administration is trash, but ONLY when minorities are involved. There is not any reason in this world that can justify kneeling, in heels, on a couch, just to get a picture.
    She has shown us who she is, and she continues to do so.

    And anyone who says differently is either a trump supporter, or a f-ing idiot.

    Reply
    • anniefannie says:
      February 28, 2017 at 12:20 pm

      I DO think she was Kneeling on the couch to get an angel for the pic. I DONT think it was respectful. I DO think it lacked decorum. I DONT choose to get wrapped up/ outraged in Kelleyanns ridiculous bids for attention. I’ll save my outrage for their punative policies and possible Russian alliance.
      We shouldnt have to be in lockstep on all of our grievances in order to avoid being called a Trump supporter.
      That behavior smacks of the other side of the aisle!

      Reply
  47. Mumbles says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:41 am

    When Obama worked on the weekends in a collared shirt and sweater, the Fox News crowd lost their mind about how Bush always wore a tie, Obama was disrespecting the office etc. But I’m sure they won’t make a peep about this, or Bannon in full coke-sweat and sloppy cargo pants.

    Reply
  48. Eric says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Mumbles. Don’t forget Bannon’s Breit-red alcoholic nose.

    Reply
  49. BJ says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:27 am

    And I am sick of people on other sites saying she is only being criticized because she is a woman.It is unprofessional and it would be unprofessional if a male staffer did the same thing,IMO.

    Reply
  50. whyme says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Mark my words she’s going to say something about feminism. How woman aren’t standing up in solidarity with her. Watch.

    Reply
  51. BobaFelty says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:47 am

    She and Sean Penn should date. He, the piece of ham stuffed in a suit, and Kelly…the stick of beef jerky wearing a dress.

    Reply
  52. Broken places says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Im usually not one for conspiracy theories but I believe this was a nod to white supremists. The white house (or at least Conway) is showing them that even though they are meeting with minorities, they are not worthy of respect. We live in sad times and will see more acts like this in the future.

    Reply
  53. phatypopo says:
    February 28, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    to me the problem isn’t so much WHAT she’s doing, its the attitude with which she’s seemingly disregarding the leaders in the room. It seems disrespectful to them. It’s the context, not necessarily the place, that makes this bother me.

    Reply
  54. Keisha Croft says:
    February 28, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Who dat peepin in my window!!

    Reply
  55. Jodi says:
    February 28, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Does anyone believe that she would NOT be doing this in a room full of white men???

    Reply
  56. Dolores says:
    February 28, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    My god. The disrespect. The gall she has. The filth that she is. She insults women every chance she gets. And yet, here is she, looking like a smelly crackhead truck stop prostitute in a cheap velour dress after blowing Trump before the guests arrived.

    Reply
  57. Dee says:
    February 28, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    This is what it’s coming to ? Seriously? There are tons of pictures of Obama doing it. I’ve seen pics of Biden doing it, And I didn’t give a rats ass then and I don’t now Bigger issues people. Small minds are occupied by small things, lord it’s a sad day when this is what we talk about.

    Reply

