Kellyanne Conway loves to kneel on couches in the Oval Office, apparently

Kellyanne Conway checks her phone after taking a photo of President Donald Trump and leaders of black universities, colleges in Oval Office pic.twitter.com/MgVhCoJFuC
— AFP news agency (@AFP) February 28, 2017
Every president feels differently about what is and is not “allowed” within the White House and even more specifically, within the Oval Office. I love the little stories about how presidents treat “the people’s house,” whether it was Richard Nixon taking care to put a towel down before putting his be-socked feet on an ottoman (in the residence), or whether it was George W. Bush insisting that every man who enters the Oval Office be properly attired in a jacket and tie. President Obama treated the Oval Office and the residence more informally, as in he was often in the Oval without a jacket and tie, and there are photos of him with his feet on the Resolute Desk and on the coffee table in the Oval.
If this was a story about Donald Trump putting his feet on the furniture of the Oval, I would be disgusted but I would also understand that there wasn’t much room to criticize him, considering Obama behaved similarly. But surely it’s another issue altogether when it’s one of the president’s staffers behaving so informally? The photo of Kellyanne Conway (above) went viral late Monday, when it was published. Emperor Baby Fists was meeting with representatives from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) on Monday and when Trump went to pose with the group, photographers captured Conway kneeling on the couch in the Oval Office, her eyes glued to her phone.
Yeah, so the photo went viral and everyone is now debating whether Conway is inappropriate or not. I think context is key – if this was a photo taken of Trump during an informal meeting with staffers, it wouldn’t be a huge deal. But it was during working hours on a weekday, it happened in the midst of a formal photo-op, and yes, Conway absolutely knew she was being photographed that way. Even an editor with the Wall Street Journal noted how trashy Conway’s pose looked:
If Rice or Jarrett had sat like this in Oval Office conservatives would have screamed themselves hoarse for weeks. Now we own trashy. https://t.co/wFo31mqjYI
— Bret Stephens (@StephensWSJ) February 28, 2017
You know what I find weird though? I mean, Conway’s pose IS trashy and all of that, but I am sort of amazed that “kneeling on a couch” is how a 50-year-old woman feels comfortable. Like, this is such an immature, child-like pose. If Ivanka’s daughter Arabella was sitting this way, no one would blink an eye because that’s how kids sit. This is not the way grown women feel comfortable on a couch.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Twitter.
This whole situation is wrong, wrong, wrong. Not only is she sitting with her feet on the couch during a business meeting while browsing her phone but SHE’S WEARING A FREAKING DRESS. Every woman knows that you keep your legs together when wearing a dress. It’s tacky, tacky, tacky. Her behavior sums up this whole administration. How far we have fallen.
And Michelle Obama got dragged by the right for daring to wear a sleeveless top a few (totally appropriate) times. How far we have fallen indeed.
Bingo.
And don’t forget we now have a classy First Lady who also happened to pose in a thong holding a gun.
Yeah, I remember the sleeveless thing the other day when I noticed everything Ivanka has been wearing is sleeveless. And our current First Lady (insert Stephen Colbert about to barf noise), don’t even get me started on her photos.
It’s how you sit if you are a “conservative feminist” who wants (needs?) all the guys in the room to be attracted to you. Let’s be honest. The underlying theme here is “Look at me, guys! Potential lady bits flash.” No woman with an once of dignity sits like this in a professional setting.
Yep, that’s a spot on analysis. Guess this is what “post feminism” looks like. #SAD.
Yeah, it’s also quite infantilizing. Like “don’t worry guys I am not intimidating at all and am willing to act like a ditzy teenager! I’m so cute!”
Ding ding ding ding , she is trying to be sexy for the male gaze in the room aka her Boss which is probably how she keeps her job by Kowtowing to this foolishness (which apparently there are “girls” already in the white house known to carry on as “special advisors” and such)
Maybe she’s got a camera up her skirt so Putin can watch what’s going on?
She is not showing off or flirting, she is trying to get the best possible photo. This entire meeting, like this entire presidency, is about the promotion of the Trump brand. As it’s chief ambassador, Conway will go to any lengths to market Trump.
She no doubt immediately tweeted the photo to illustrate how much Trump “cares.” Or maybe she was shilling some BS about how he is building bridges, or bringing America together.
Her heels are digging into the back of the couch. Trashy is as trashy does. A fitting representative of trump voters. One of them.
“No woman with an once of dignity sits like this in a professional setting. ”
QUOTED FOR TRUTH
No one with a shred of dignity would work for Trump.
I think the photos are reversed. She was kneeling on the couch to take the photo and then probably tweeted it immediately. This is a social media presidency so everything, like manners and appropriate behavior, takes a back seat to self promotion.
I think she was just getting the right angle for the photos also (without having to stoop) and then uploading them. She probably took her shoes off first.
I don’t see her pose as inappropriate or child-like. Adults in plenty of cultures routinely sit like that, usually on a floor but she wanted the height of the couch for the photos. I’m impressed by her flexibility. Not so much by her alternative facts.
@Megan “the photos are reversed. She was kneeling on the couch to take the photo and then probably tweeted it immediately.”
@Jwoolmann “she was just getting the right angle for the photos and then uploading them.”
That makes so much sense! I totally agree!
jwoolman – her shoes are on. The pictures in the DM show it clearly. It does seem inappropriate and disrespectful of the setting, to me.
Her shoes are on. You can see them on in some photos elsewhere on the internet. They are taupe or beige heels. I believe the best photo could be taken standing, kneeling or crouching on the rug not on the couch from the side. And definitely not with her legs open.
@jwoolman: in the 2nd pic you can see that she is wearing high-heels.
Also, the memes and comments so far are hilarious:
https://twitter.com/Russian_Starr/status/836411313979019264
@jwoolman–she did not remove her shoes. I saw zoomed photos that show her shoe heel tips digging into the upholstery.
I feel like she could have gotten the same angle with her butt on the couch and her feet on the floor?
Why is the only women in the room taking the social media pictures? Shouldn’t Trump have an intern or junior staffer for that? And why didn’t she just sit on the couch and take the picture. That’s an odd pose for a woman that age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she was only getting the right photo angle that still doesn’t explain why she isn’t just sitting on the couch – kneeling doesn’t give her better angle to sitting. Or better yet why isn’t she standing next to the couch? There’s room there and the President would be more centered in the picture. Just odd behavior.
Couldn’t the person who took the photos of her take the group photo? Her pose is completely inappropriate and unprofessional.
It is also very rude to the other people in the room. Like they are so unimportant that she can’t be bothered to act like a professional.
Notice that her boss doesn’t’ care? If she gets a pic that makes him look good, she can swing from the chandeliers if she wants.
Exactly. This is why it bothers me so much. I don’t expect much from her, professionally speaking, but here we have picture proof of the goal to show Trump flocked by an office full of black men. Kudos to whoever captured and shared this picture. I imagine they could put out at least one like this a day.
Exactly! She’s showing complete disrespect for the black men in the room!
She’s flashing the entire room – am sure Baby Fists didn’t mind.
KellyAnne is one of those girls who has to be the sexy one in the room full of boys. She’s been giving off the ‘legs wide open’ vibe since she started working with Trump and would clearly do ANYTHING he wants. Monica Lewinski, move over.
That’s why she’s so comfortable that she’d disrespect the Oval Office like that during an official business photo op. She spends her time around Trump positioning herself in such a way as to please him when in his presence, to keep her job secure.
You don’t get that comfortable on the couch by accident.
She is the Bellatrix to his Voldemort. Obsessively devoted.
*CURSED CHILD SPOILER ALERT*
Voldemort and Bellatrix had an affair. Something sexual has happened between Conway and Trump at some point. It’ll all come out in time.
kellyanne conjob and sexy are not words I’d use in the same sentence.
“You don’t get that comfortable on the couch by accident.”
Exactly. This is the kind of intimate pose from a woman who feels very, very comfortable in that space and needs to telegraph it. Wouldn’t surprise me if she and Trump did the dirty since they are both disgusting examples of humanity.
I’m betting she would not sit like that on one of DT sofa at Trump towers or one of his other houses. Total disrespect for the White House. How far we have fallen. If it was in BO time, DT would be screaming on how disrespectful they are treating our house. Btw, she has her shoes on digging in back of the sofa. What a disgraceful bunch.
Beyond ignorant and trashy, this is also highly disrespectful of the guests, as if they’re not worth proper protocol and adult behavior. #amateurhour
But the guests don’t really matter. It’s just HBCU leaders, after all, nobody important to this administration.
Exactly. That’s what her posture and body language says to me. I don’t really get “flirty” from it, just dismissive and casually disrespectful (two words I never thought could go together).
She also looks like she’s hiding on the couch-kind of “out of the way”-because she doesn’t feel comfortable in a room full of black leaders. Gah. She is so embarrassing.
Agreed, Kitten. I don’t get “flirty”, either. For me her body language is that of a disrespectful and bored adolescent forced to attend her parents’ business-formal birthday party, so she’s just lounging around on the sofa, playing with her phone.
Absolute zero respect for the visitors, would she be sitting like that if Putin and his people were there.
Would she be sitting like that if the VCs of historically white colleges aka the Ivy League were there?
It’s because they’re black. Full stop. That pic is worth a thousand words. Utter disdain, showing them they are beneath her and unworthy of her respect or attention. She is truly white trash.
Agree completely.
Yes. I agree with you. Flippant and dismissive for that very reason. Imagine if MOBAMA had assumed this position ever, let alone in a room full of white men.
She is sitting like that to take a photo. She is trying to get the perfect shot of Trump surrounded by prominent African American academics. This is to “prove” how much Trump cares about African Americans and that he is “respected” by distinguished academics. The fact that she is kneeling on the sofa is the least disrespectful thing about this situation.
@Megan
I appreciate your efforts here but there are dozens of ways she could have gotten a shot of the group that did not require her to kick off her shoes in the Oval Office and kneel on a couch with her legs open. Besides, they have photographers specifically employed in the White House for these kinds of shots. She is, at best, trailer park trash.
I’m not saying she isn’t trashy, what I am saying is her behavior is incidental to the larger issue of an insane narsassist who employs an army of minions to promote him.
Also, she didn’t have time to wait for the official photog pics. Trump needs constant media attention and it is her job to generate it.
10000000% Agreement. What an atrocity this presidency is. I just…can’t
Megan, yes, Trump needed someone to immediately tweet out a picture of his creepy self surrounded by black men and women so he can say “look, I’m the least racist person you will ever meet.”
Why she couldn’t have just sat on the couch with her feet on the floor and leaned back, who knows?
100% this!
Yes, exactly. And I agree that the right would have had a epic fit of outrage if Michelle Obama or Valerie Jarrett had been caught sitting that way.
Please the Former First Lady showed her beautiful toned arms and everyone fake clutched their pearls but now you can have posed nude and had dozens of divorces and grabbed p*ussy and spread your legs unladylike while wearing a dress and heels on a couch while on your knees but it’s ok because your skin color is the right shade.
And don’t get me started on the people saying they rather have that than Obama with his feet up on the desk. He was vilified for that and not a word was said when George W. Bush or Gerald Ford did it.
http://www.snopes.com/politics/obama/photos/desk.asp
This never would have happened in the Obama White House because his counselors were there is provide expert advice and guidance on serious matters. The thought of taking photos in an official meeting would never have crossed their minds.
Totally. It’s so disrespectful to them. She’s acting like a mom trying to take a picture of a bunch of kids at a birthday party.
This! It is so disrespectful & the tweet she is preparing is more important then the meeting. My jaw is still on the floor & I can’t believe this picture. It sums up this entire administration- getting the best angle pic & tweet to the detriment of the people & the respect to our institutions sums up all of this. And looking like an idiot while you do it.
It’s crazy hilarious or watching a train wreck, I am not sure. But I will be looking & laughing at memes later. How long can Kellyanne last? I give her one more week. But will she be pissed on her way out? I’m getting the popcorn ready……
Seriously, how is this woman such a visible part of the Administration? I just don’t get it. She is inarticulate and uncouth.
Either she is an evil genius and really really good at ministrations behind the scenes, or they are keeping her around to set her up as the fall guy something. Shocking and disturbing.
And as you say – it is the context – Obama has his feet up during ‘informal’ meeting with his staffers. I don’t know what Obama’s staffers were up to during informal meetings etc, when they weren’t photographed – and frankly, I dont care. I am currently at my desk with my shoes off, will I walk into my next lecture barefoot? No! This hooligan is kneeling on a sofa DURING A FORMAL RECEPTION.
And nobody said a word when GWB and Gerald Ford did it!
http://www.snopes.com/politics/obama/photos/desk.asp
Because only a man of color has to show respect. Omg makes my blood boil.
Ugh I fucking forgot about that whole “debacle”, Clare. The hypocrisy continues to astound me.
And Obama wasn’t the antichrist, trying to orchestrate a hostile takeover of reality.
But heaven forbid he wear a tan suit, right?!?!
^^^ Clare
Trump and his minions act like they were raised by wolves.
Then again, wolves’ pack mentality probably equates to better manners and etiquette than Trump’s dolts display.
It’s rude and disrespectful for anybody to sit like this in somebody’s office/place of work. This includes First Lady in Waiting Ivanka’s children.
She certainly has made herself comfortable. I guess we should be relieved she’s not in her pajamas.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly Ramona. This shows you how comfortable she is. She’s not being iced, she’s just the fall person for all the different stories the admin had put out. As if she’s communicating insufficiently, when the reality is that Trump’s admin keeps changing the story based on feedback.
That’s exactly what I thought. She’s clearly using the phone to take a picture – and making herself the center of the story all at once.
She’s so tacky. Relieved she’s not in pajamas, with a blanket and pillow. Does she think the office is like home?
If she is still working at the White House by June , I will be very surprised. Kneeling I could overlook but it looks like she still has her shoes on! Trashy
No shoes on the oval office couch KellyAnne! Act like you’ve got some home training girl.
The memes with this picture are gold though. Not quite as fun as “easy D” but still awesome.
I don’t know about whether that is a comfortable pose for her or not. But I do know that a fifty year old woman should know better than to sit in a short dress with her legs splayed when she’s at work, especially when she is in a room full of men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still can’t believe she’s only 50. I’m almost the same age as her and was surprised to learn she’s not older than that. And I just find her all-around gross. I wouldn’t do that on a sofa at a family get-together for goodness sake. It’s just rude.
I agree that because it was a official photo-op, she either needed to get off the couch or at least sit properly. And why is she taking a picture on her phone? Will there not be an official photo that she can have? This is just another distraction for what is really going on – building up the military and defunding programs like the EPA and HB 610, which does much damage, including vouchers, to the public school system.
Yep and that they just blocked his taxes from being released. And now they are saying Obama is behind all the leaks. For someone without a U.S. passport he sure gets a lot done. 🤔
What they’re hiding must be really bad for them to take the time to block his tax returns. I’ve always had the feeling that Trump either doesn’t have all the money he says he does, or he’s doing illegal sh-t that would provide a trail if the info was released. SMH.
I think she was taking a picture on her phone to tweet it out right away so she could say “look at Trump surrounded by black people…. see he isn’t racist!!”
I read the text of HB 610 yesterday and my jaw was on the floor. The public education system as we know it will die if that thing passes – ESPECIALLY in states where education funding has already been gutted (more than a few). There was a time when I considered becoming a teacher, but I am sadly relieved that I am an office cubicle serf. At least my job only depends on corporate profits and not the fickle ‘generosity’ of the government.
I retired two years ago after 40 years as a H.S. librarian. I got in and out at the right times. Lucky me. It’s not a profession I’d steer anyone to, now.
She is so bizarre and she looks like she belongs on one of those Real Housewives shows. I read another headline that just said that she likes to ‘kneel in the oval office’ (left the couches part out),I admit I pictured something else going on…I would now like to wipe my mind with bleach.
Thanks for sharing! Please pass the bleach.
She’s so uncouth is every aspect. Disrespectful and just plain strange. I agree with a commenter above – what grown woman wearing a dress sits like this?!!
But this is just more distraction, unfortunately, from what the buffoon is and is not doing for our country.
I think he likes it that way. Surround himself with uncouth, nasty idiots (and be one himself), and that naturally gets more attention and takes attention away from the real issues.
Am I the only one wondering if Kellyanne would have acted the same way in a room full of white people?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thought is no, of course not. This administration doesn’t see any minority as even being real, let alone worthy of respect and consideration.
Deplorable, isn’t it.
If the photo op were tweet-worthy, she would act like that regardless of who was in the room. Look at the images, she is clearly sitting like that to get a better photo of the group. Her job is to promote the president, and, by god, she will go to any lengths necessary to do that, including climbing on furniture that is standing in her way.
No, your not. She wouldn’t have behaved that way at all.
Nope!
It’s a room with lots of men and I think she needs men to pay attention to her. I doubt she’d sit like this in front of an all female crowd.
There are women in the room but for some reason they are all gathered around Trump. Ick.
The Boltons have taken over Winterfell.
A+ reference
I don’t let my kids have shoes up on the furniture and I would be appalled if a guest did that in my house. Why dirty up furniture with shoes that have been worn outside?
She did that intentionally and IMO it was disrespectful of those gathered there. It’s amost like a passive aggressive move to show those “black folks” in the room, that hey, you don’t really have value to me. And Trump looks so uncomfortable….as if he’s scared all those black folks are going to attack him…lol.
I read that Omarosa arranged this meeting with all the heads of the HBCU’s. She told Trump that Obama hadn’t done it until later in his administration, so of course, any opportunity for Trump to outdo or take a shot at Obama, he’s doing it.
And so now, Trump will believe that, see black people love me…smh
The guests don’t exactly looked thrilled to be there either. What a f&cking farce.
The man behind her in the gray tie looks like he wishes he could be anywhere else.
It’s bad enough that people have to look at that fried mess of straw on her head. Nobody wants to see what’s happening between her thighs. Close your damn legs.
I really wonder if she’s had her legs closed yet during the campaign and administration. I’ve had a ‘she’d screw him in a heartbeat and probably has’ vibe rom her ever since she started making appearances with him. And I’d be surprised if he was faithful to Melania. It’s indicated in how he completely disregards her as a lesser person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
melania was pregnant during his “grabbing pussy” talk, so, faithful, no. And melania is probably fine with it. Would you want that blob on top of you? (Sorry for the image, Ladies.)
LMAO. I really cracked up at this comment.
This reminds me of that old parenting bit. “She’s doing it for attention. Ignore her.”
You’re probably right. I’m sure she’s angling for more attention so she can get herself invited on the weekly news shows again. Please, please let SNL not be a repeat this week! We need Kate McKinnon kneeling on a sofa, “Put me on the news, Jake!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL! *Spreading her legs* “What about now, Jake!?”
she has her damm shoes on wth
At first I was put off, then I realized context is everything. Looks like she found an (awkward) position to take the shot, then was quickly checking the photos to make sure one or more came out.
There’s no reason for her to take the photos from the couch. It’s an awkward angle. It’s lazy. It’s disrespectful.
I think the bigger important context is not her needing to take the shot, it is why doesn’t the trump white house have an official photographer by now?
All presidents have someone by this point. It is a sign of this president’s laziness? Incompetence? How hard is it to hire a WH photographer, seriously
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The official photog better take pictures on their phone, too, so that they can immediately be put on Twitter. Ugh because that is what is important.
My Trump loving mother just loves “Ivanka’s candid snaps of her children in the white house.” She says it’s just so lovely seeing a family with young kids in the White House again and goes on and on about how beautiful his grand kids are. So I guess they don’t even need an official photographer with these nuts uploading their own social media pictures.
Stop it. You don’t put your damn dirty shoes on the White House couch while also spreading your legs in a knee length dress in a room full of strangers wholly uninterested in seeing your chocha. It doesn’t take a genius
Why are several people here defending her pose? Do any of you have a pic of a male photograher in the Oval Office in a similar pose? Or any other female, for that matter?
I don’t get it either and I generally try to give people (even this trash monster) the benefit of the doubt.
For instance, I’m pretty casual at work: if I don’t have a lunch or a meeting, I dress casually and after almost eleven years working here, I’m pretty laidback in terms of how I treat my boss and co-workers. That being said, I cannot EVER imagine sitting this way in a dress AND heels during an important meeting in the F*CKING WHITE HOUSE of all places. I’m not being blinded by hate here, it’s just a very unprofessional and inexcusable way to conduct yourself in a professional setting, surrounded by prominent people (who are all wearing suits and conducting themselves appropriately BTW).
But seriously if you can’t be at least minimally professional in the Oval Office at The White House–of all places–then maybe you shouldn’t be working for the President. JFC.
Exactly. She was trying to take a photo of a large group of people and she kneeled on the couch to get a shot. She didn’t take her shoes off, possibly because she thought it might be disrespectful. (I don’t know, just guessing. I don’t get most of what she does.)
I don’t think they’ve hired a White House photographer yet, right? So they may be relying on staff shots for social media purposes etc.
I’m not a fan of Kelly Ann (or anyone in the WH), but I don’t think this is much of a scandal.
I hope this shows up on SNL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this looks like the cover of a porno
TBH when I saw the headline, I thought we were going to be talking about something MUCH, much worse than a photo of her sitting in the Oval Office like a toddler wearing their first dress… 😂
(Not that this isn’t terrible. But that headline… lol)
hahahaha, me too!
Kellyanne has no sense of when and where.
No one in this administration has any damn sense of decorum at all. She looks ridiculous. There’s no reason for her to do that-none at all.
While I absolutely loathe Conway and find her kneeling couch pose really odd, the far more offensive element of this story is the statement Betsy DeVos put out after this meeting lauding HBCUs as examples of “school choice”. So much ignorance. Or blatant distortion of history. Either way, horrible.
Wow. Is betsy DeVos really that stupid? She should be getting dragged more than Kellyanne.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why, yes, devos really is that stupid. If she had not been born into wealth and had to make it on her own, she’d be living in a cardboard box.
http://twitter.com/rochelleriley/status/836434082380800001
DeVos actually said that? She really is that stupid and ignorant.
DeVos is racist like they all are.
The pill popping has caused quite a few lapses in Kellyanne’s judgment lately. LOL
I wouldn’t put my feet up on a friend’s couch much less in the White House during a photo op. But it’s possible she did it just to draw attention to herself. Rumors of her being on the outs and all that. Her ego is huge.
Either way, not ok 2017 Cryptkeeper.
She sucks, and I’m a big believer in small actions say a lot about your character, but I feel like we already knew all this about her. I’m going to save my outrage for all the other garbage that’s sure to come out this week.
Those legs are spread wide enough that a baby’s fist could go right…………….use your imagination. There is nothing appropriate about this person, so why would we expect her to practice professional behavior in the lion’s den.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thoughts exactly. Ew.
This is exactly how this grown woman feels comfortable on a couch, but in the comfort of of my home or during personal time. I know not to do in the office let alone in front of people in the office.
Let’s be real here: these apes are not above taking a dump in the oval office and sacrificing an animal in the Lincoln bedroom.
That photo reveals so much about her as a person:
Lack of respect for the Office
Lack of respect for the people attending the meeting
Lack of professionalism
No understanding of protocol
No class
Inappropriateness
Uncouthness
Tackiness
Crudeness
Vulgarity
I am in complete agreement, this woman is nearly as embarrassing as her awful boss.
Im rarely one to give her the benefit of the doubt but could it be in order to get the right angle and include everyone in the shot she had to kneel on the couch?!? If not this is a really odd way to conduct yourself in the oval.
Additionally, I loved Bill Mahers take on Obama not wearing a jacket in the oval…
” Because that’s what Presidents that are
actually WORKING do…”
As I said higher up, the real issue is why doesn’t the trump wh have an official WH photographer? Not a hard position to fill. All other presidents had someone at this point. Get it together trump WH. It is not like finding a WH photographer is like fixing health care.
I tend to think trump doesn’t want a photographer bc he has crap he and Bannon want to hide?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Besides, she is not the official White House Photographer. (Reading back, I see that point had already been made.)
The first thing I thought was, why is she sitting so weird… maybe she does lots of yoga?
It’s apparent that there is now “trailer trash” living and working in the White House.
#welloiledmachine
The loathing I have for this woman…smh.
Chaffez? How’s the inquiry about KAC coming? She should be out by now. Ffs.
anyone saying she had to do this to get the picture is clearly not realizing the best place for the picture to be taken was where the actual picture we are looking at was taken from. by the professional photographer for the AFP.
also, she could have stood behind the couch she was giving a lap dance to.
please don’t defend her.
even the White House itself and her beloved boss are close to canning her. because of things like this.
her inability to rub together those last 2 brain cells she has left has become more of a liability than a convenient distraction.
and i personally believe if the pigment distribution in the room had been different she would have NEVER posed herself as such.
I’m a lowly assistant who barely gets to see the clients but I WOULD NEVER! Not at work for God’s sake!
And I disagree with the notion that she wanted more attention. I believe she didn’t give a flying f*cked who saw her like this during this meeting because it’s just a bunch of black people. The contrast between their poses and hers is jarring.
Well, I’m 40 and I still sit like that. At home or a friend’s house and never in a professional setting. And never in a dress!! But what else would we expect from the white-trashiest White House ever?
She is short enough that she could have stood and easily taken a good picture of the group. Still does not answer the question of why she was taking the picture and not the official photographer. And who took the pictures of her? 45 is so paranoid about “leaks” that clearly whoever took and released the photos of her was an approved person in the room.
She looks like Donatella Versace.
Don’t insult Donatella.
She actually kind of reminds me of the cryptkeeper.
Could explain a lot about how she got her position working with Dump!!
Like a 16 year old at a house party.
Like an 8 year old at a sleepover.
As someone above pointed out, where is the official photographer, or did the official photographer take this photo of the unofficial photographer, or what?
Gahd she is the worst. I feel like she’s what demons actually look like when they take human form. I don’t get how someone could be this awful and not hate themselves deeply. But then again, she’s an idiot.
To all of you saying : she was getting the best angle, it’s her job to promote trump, it’s trashy BUT…
etc etc
Just sit down. Quickly. Stop normalizing this administration. Full f-ing stop.
This is NOT normal. As the always articulate Shambles said above, she could have used any number of positions to get this shot (paraphrased). She chose this one because she is trash, this administration is trash, but ONLY when minorities are involved. There is not any reason in this world that can justify kneeling, in heels, on a couch, just to get a picture.
She has shown us who she is, and she continues to do so.
And anyone who says differently is either a trump supporter, or a f-ing idiot.
I DO think she was Kneeling on the couch to get an angel for the pic. I DONT think it was respectful. I DO think it lacked decorum. I DONT choose to get wrapped up/ outraged in Kelleyanns ridiculous bids for attention. I’ll save my outrage for their punative policies and possible Russian alliance.
We shouldnt have to be in lockstep on all of our grievances in order to avoid being called a Trump supporter.
That behavior smacks of the other side of the aisle!
When Obama worked on the weekends in a collared shirt and sweater, the Fox News crowd lost their mind about how Bush always wore a tie, Obama was disrespecting the office etc. But I’m sure they won’t make a peep about this, or Bannon in full coke-sweat and sloppy cargo pants.
Mumbles. Don’t forget Bannon’s Breit-red alcoholic nose.
And I am sick of people on other sites saying she is only being criticized because she is a woman.It is unprofessional and it would be unprofessional if a male staffer did the same thing,IMO.
Mark my words she’s going to say something about feminism. How woman aren’t standing up in solidarity with her. Watch.
She and Sean Penn should date. He, the piece of ham stuffed in a suit, and Kelly…the stick of beef jerky wearing a dress.
Im usually not one for conspiracy theories but I believe this was a nod to white supremists. The white house (or at least Conway) is showing them that even though they are meeting with minorities, they are not worthy of respect. We live in sad times and will see more acts like this in the future.
to me the problem isn’t so much WHAT she’s doing, its the attitude with which she’s seemingly disregarding the leaders in the room. It seems disrespectful to them. It’s the context, not necessarily the place, that makes this bother me.
Who dat peepin in my window!!
Does anyone believe that she would NOT be doing this in a room full of white men???
My god. The disrespect. The gall she has. The filth that she is. She insults women every chance she gets. And yet, here is she, looking like a smelly crackhead truck stop prostitute in a cheap velour dress after blowing Trump before the guests arrived.
This is what it’s coming to ? Seriously? There are tons of pictures of Obama doing it. I’ve seen pics of Biden doing it, And I didn’t give a rats ass then and I don’t now Bigger issues people. Small minds are occupied by small things, lord it’s a sad day when this is what we talk about.
