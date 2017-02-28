Remy Ma released ‘ShETHER’, a major diss track dragging Nicki Minaj

Alright, let’s get into this. This past weekend was Oscar weekend, which meant that we were more focused on the Oscars and all of the pre and post-Oscar events. But on Saturday, social media exploded with a music feud that had nothing to do with the Oscars. Some background: Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma have been beefing for years – Billboard had an excellent background-and-analysis piece here. There were accusations of stolen lines, street cred and more. Minaj has rap-dissed Remy Ma before, and Remy was waiting to take that sh-t next level. Which is what happened on Saturday. Remy dropped “ShETHER,” a seven-minute diss track devoted to taking Minaj down for basically Minaj’s whole life, whole career, her romantic entanglements, her plastic surgery and more. Here’s ShETHER and obviously, NSFW for lyrics.

From accusing her of having sex with Lil Wayne, Drake, Trey Songz, Hot 97′s Ebro Darden and Gucci Mane, to having butt implants that prevented her from having sex with her ex Meek Mill for three months, a lot was put on display. Furthermore, there were remarks on Nicki Minaj supporting her brother who was reportedly arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a minor, along with suggesting Nicki’s empire isn’t as lucrative as it could be since her money is filtered through multiple label entities (Young Money, Cash Money, Republic Records) before reaching her hands. There is even a shot that Nicki allegedly stole one of her most classic lines “All these b-tches is my sons” from a 2009 tweet that Remy Ma said she posted while in prison. The song arrived less than 48 hours following Minaj’s not-so-subtle jab on her recent Gucci Mane collaboration “Make Love” that Remy Ma’s comeback project with Fat Joe, Plato o Plomo, was met with disappointing sales.

I sort of believe most of the accusations. Like, I believe Minaj had plastic surgery. I believe Minaj isn’t as rich and as baller as she wants us to believe. I believe that Minaj has made her way through many MCs, and I believe that you shouldn’t really drag Minaj for being a sexual person or hooking up with guys in the industry or whatever.

Anyway, social media exploded. Black Twitter went crazy for the beef. Minaj’s fans demanded that she respond, and respond she did… weakly. She posted this on Instagram – it’s Beyonce calling Minaj the “rap queen.” Then Minaj just spent a few days posting photos of herself.

😘 she said *bey 🎀 *bigger A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 25, 2017 at 10:58am PST

Kind of lame, right? I would expect Minaj to go a lot harder, even though her fans were railing on Remy pretty hard so maybe that’s something. So, what is the endgame here? I don’t think there is one. This is classic rap beef, and it reminds me a little bit of the sh-t that went down between Minaj’s ex Meek Mill and Drake. Meek Mill seemed to start that sh-t and Drake finished it. Of course, this isn’t the end. I imagine Minaj will drop a diss track in the next few weeks, right?