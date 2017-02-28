Remy Ma released ‘ShETHER’, a major diss track dragging Nicki Minaj

Alright, let’s get into this. This past weekend was Oscar weekend, which meant that we were more focused on the Oscars and all of the pre and post-Oscar events. But on Saturday, social media exploded with a music feud that had nothing to do with the Oscars. Some background: Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma have been beefing for years – Billboard had an excellent background-and-analysis piece here. There were accusations of stolen lines, street cred and more. Minaj has rap-dissed Remy Ma before, and Remy was waiting to take that sh-t next level. Which is what happened on Saturday. Remy dropped “ShETHER,” a seven-minute diss track devoted to taking Minaj down for basically Minaj’s whole life, whole career, her romantic entanglements, her plastic surgery and more. Here’s ShETHER and obviously, NSFW for lyrics.
As Billboard writes:
From accusing her of having sex with Lil Wayne, Drake, Trey Songz, Hot 97′s Ebro Darden and Gucci Mane, to having butt implants that prevented her from having sex with her ex Meek Mill for three months, a lot was put on display. Furthermore, there were remarks on Nicki Minaj supporting her brother who was reportedly arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a minor, along with suggesting Nicki’s empire isn’t as lucrative as it could be since her money is filtered through multiple label entities (Young Money, Cash Money, Republic Records) before reaching her hands.
There is even a shot that Nicki allegedly stole one of her most classic lines “All these b-tches is my sons” from a 2009 tweet that Remy Ma said she posted while in prison. The song arrived less than 48 hours following Minaj’s not-so-subtle jab on her recent Gucci Mane collaboration “Make Love” that Remy Ma’s comeback project with Fat Joe, Plato o Plomo, was met with disappointing sales.
I sort of believe most of the accusations. Like, I believe Minaj had plastic surgery. I believe Minaj isn’t as rich and as baller as she wants us to believe. I believe that Minaj has made her way through many MCs, and I believe that you shouldn’t really drag Minaj for being a sexual person or hooking up with guys in the industry or whatever.
Anyway, social media exploded. Black Twitter went crazy for the beef. Minaj’s fans demanded that she respond, and respond she did… weakly. She posted this on Instagram – it’s Beyonce calling Minaj the “rap queen.” Then Minaj just spent a few days posting photos of herself.
Kind of lame, right? I would expect Minaj to go a lot harder, even though her fans were railing on Remy pretty hard so maybe that’s something. So, what is the endgame here? I don’t think there is one. This is classic rap beef, and it reminds me a little bit of the sh-t that went down between Minaj’s ex Meek Mill and Drake. Meek Mill seemed to start that sh-t and Drake finished it. Of course, this isn’t the end. I imagine Minaj will drop a diss track in the next few weeks, right?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Minaj was supposed to drop a diss track already. You don’t get weeks to drop a diss track that’s in response to another diss track. I want to say that you have 48 hours or something and Minaj is well passed that. Her a$$ was handed to her which is why she hasn’t responded much further. Remy’s diss track was too much lol
Anyways Minaj is trash for supporting her brother so that’s all I’ll say about that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed, Nicki had at max 48 hours, 36 if she is good as she says she is. I guess Safaree didn’t pick up. 😜
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol…you just reminded me of a line from Shallow Hal…
“You can’t come back with a comeback after eight seconds. You got three seconds. Five, tops. It’s called a quip, not a sloooowwwwp.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly do yall not know how diss tracks work? She has till today/tomorrow to come back with fire. You don’t take weeks making tracks by then you already have the L. The Drake/Meek feud only lasted a few weeks before Drake ended his career
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good grief. There are rules for being childish? The whole public feuding thing is ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remy bodied her.
NEXT!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s obvious that Minaj has had plastic surgery, from face to butt. I’ve always thought it was ludicrous that she made a track about the surperiority and glory of big-bootydom, when she purchased hers.
I’m not going to comment on her sex life.
I will say she’s always annoyed me, musically. Her voice is nasal to the point that I can hardly listen to it. Some of her lines are good, and some of them are ridiculous. But I don’t think she’s all that she makes herself to be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can I say this? The may be the rap battle of the century, sure, but at best Nicki’s worst offense is being a wack rapper, having a bad attitude and being fake.
While Remy ma shot a woman in the stomach paralyzing her for life, over a couple thousand dollars, that she wasn’t even sure her best friend stole.
Then she went on Love and Hip Hop downplaying the whole situation.
Since Remy brought up Nicki’s Brother case, I hope Nicki brings out the big guns or just ignores this. Since Remy is going that deep.
So, I’m on no team, I dislike both and this is petty, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remy seems proud of what she did to that poor woman (who was her FRIEND btw). In the diss, she raps about how Nicki isnt hard because the only “trigger” she has pulled is Trey Songs. I thought she had outgrown that gangster crap in prison but I guess not. I wont even touch that stupid implication that because Nicki has colloaborated on some songs with Trey she must have banged him.
And I agree. I dont like Nickis brand of sexuality which seems too performative to me. I always found Salt n Pepppers and TLCs approach to sex more empowering than Lil Kims and Foxxys but as you said, this is a small gripe compared to what Remy brings to the table. I cant believe a woman would root for her in this day and age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pot meet kettle
Fake butt meet fake breasts.
Well on the positive side Remy is on the top of the Itunes charts (because of Nicki), now maybe Remy’s fans will buy her album.But I doubt it LMAO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicki to Remy, Bitch I made you famous.
I’m not a huge fan of Nicki but Remy is disgusting. She thinks it’s cool that she shot a woman in the stomach. Her career will be no bigger than what it is now. At least Nicki is well known to people and some are like Remy who? Nicki’s career will be just fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You guys shouldn’t speak on rap beef if you don’t even know Remy Ma is. If it wasn’t for female rappers like Remy Ma, Nicki wouldn’t have been able to make a career.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, I don’t know who Remy Ma is and I am not a Minaj fan (but I do know who she is) – to me, as a complete outsider, this seems like Remy Ma trying to get headlines based on Minaj’s notoriety.
I mean, granted I am a complete know-nothing when it comes to current rappers/feuds whathaveyou, but I certainly didn’t know who Remy Ma was a week ago, and since then I have seen several articles.headlines about her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean…Nicki Minaj dissed her first a week ago…Remy Ma could have released a track like this a long time ago but didn’t
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Make ur money ladies…..no need to be dissing/dragging each other. I would like to think there is plenty room for both of them. Wonder how much $$$ Remy has made so far for her diss track which may be good for entertainment but what about the bottom line? and why was she in prison?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok. I am an OG rap fan, hubby and I followed all the legendary rap beefs and I’m sure we still have the original Ether casette tape lying around somewhere in the basement. Rap diss songs are an important part of hiphop culture. That said, I hated Remys diss.
Nicki has said many times that she didnt sleep with anyone but Safaree coming up, and as far as I know, no guy has ever claimed otherwise. She is forced to make that clear precisely because of how misogynistic the industry is. So Remys blow, is not just retrogressive but it reminds me of those old school beefs. Like when Pac claimed to have slept with Faith because calling a mans wife loose diminishes him. Its a similar mentality. It shames women who have sex but even worse it robs Nicki of the credit she deserves. As if Ebro could make anybody chart on Billboard! Remy Please! Wayne doesnt even have half the cross over hits that Nicki has. Remy better watch herself because sooner or later someone will be stealing her credit and handing it over to Fat Joe and Papoose.
I hope Nicki wont resort to that stupidity in her comeback. And I hope she gets Drakes writers (lol) to write her a bad ass comeback.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ramona..just because she said she didn’t sleep with anyone doesn’t mean she didn’t sleep with anyone. Money, threats, defamation lawsuits can be brought up if someone she slept with claimed they slept together if they don’t have any proof…their actually was proof at one point …right after nicki and safarree broke up *someone* leaked pictures of nicki performing some sexual acts on another rapper (Gucci mane) to twitter…she can’t hide things forever, her attitude and ego will be the end of her. Like Wendy Williams said, people are waiting for a chance to spill secrets about her and expose her fake persona.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Photo shop is per the course at that level which is why nobody takes it seriously. Incidentally Gucci is the last person to keep a secret (ask Yee), if this was anything other than muck raking, he would have it all over his last mix tape. Especially given that she then went with Meek Mill, ergo supposedly slighting him.
That aside, you completely missed my point. Its so stupid for any woman to try to undermine anothers success based on who she may or may not have slept with. The boys dont have to contend with this and we should be repulsed that anyone can suggest that Nickis level can even be earned on her back. Like I said, women who play into this crap end up facing the same attack themselves. Watch for other rappers using Remys tactic right back on her and it will be easy too since she has been professionally attached to bigger male rappers her entire career. Its just a matter of time before someone photoshops her on her knees infront of every member of Terror Squad, dead or alive. And she wont have a leg to stand on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Ramona…all this. Yasss.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also remember nicki was not always this commercial.. she had to fight and do some under handed things to get to where she is…so when you say Ebro isn’t as big as nicki…remember she was a struggling up and coming rapper who wanted to get airplay..its. Very sad but some people will do anything for fame..if I had a chance I would ask her if it was worth it, having to look over your shoulder for the rest of your life hoping those skeletons don’t come back to haunt you. Money makes you comfortable NOT happy, at the end of the day you’ll still be crying in the back of a Bentley instead of a honda.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Ramona In 2013 Gucci Mane actually said they slept together. That’s why it was surprising that she actually agreed to do a feature on his new record.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My Mourning Veil Is Firmly On for Minaj’s Career… This is a Biiiiiggg L… Like Kid Fury Said: Reminisce told us pretty much to the Penny what Money Minaj gets out of a 360 deal, she explained yshe didnt have the bars, and really any shade Nicki could come with REMY SAID IT ABOUT HERSELF, she’s like been to jail, Yes I come on in VH1 AND IM STILL MOPPING THE FLOOR WITH YOU
Report this comment as spam or abuse
QQ do you think this is enough to bury Nikki’s career? I certainly hope not. She has been through too much hateful and racial crap and it would be a pity if one of the most successful and black female rappers were to have her career buried due to a beef with a nothingburger with little or no crossover success.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t remember when I first heard about Nicki Minaj, but she’s never lived up to expectations. I wanted to like her because she’s a Sag like me, but she seems so inauthentic. Remy Ma, on the other hand, has always been real. QQ — did you listen to Kid Fury and Crissle talk about this on The Read?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This beef has been very entertaining. Nick has been going at everybody in response to this… but Remy. Talking mess to people who had nothing to do with it and deleting tweets. I guess she has burned a lot bridges in the industry. Everybody going in on her. Taraji called it karma. Very interested to see what Nicki does in response. A little late at this point. Remy checked her hard. I was dying at some of those lines, especially the ones about Nicki’s 360 deal and calling her out about her brother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, karma. After shooting yr friend in the stomach. Doesn’t quite come up to that level.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha. You said mourning veil. Girl, stop. 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I miss good ole fashioned rap beefs, that’s one of the classic things about hip hop, we were overdue for one until this came along. I’m having so much fun looking at all the Nicki diss memes, I hope she can bring some more fire in her clap back at Remy, things don’t look too good for her right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It seriously is the rap beef I didn’t know I needed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How could Minaj “go harder”? Is she going to deny the fake butt claims? LOL come on it’s obviouslyyyy fake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I……AM……..LIVING!!!!!!! It’s only the end of February and the “L” of 2017 belongs to Onika Miraj. What a way to close out Black History Month.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Daaaaaaanm! Quite the diss.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh…black twitter?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s your issue with the term black twitter? There’s nothing wrong with it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just don’t understand the need to add “black” to it, there are other races that follow hip hop as well. Why the need for the classification?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ALways thought Nicki had ghostwriter Andy yes she has no money if she’s signed to young money. She can’t hang her head high in public with this out there. The whole business of her brother is her brother. I don’t think she support she’s what he had done but it would be nice is she supported victims after this came out. I don’t disagree with anything Rem said Bronx represent!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly I find this whole thing ridiculous. I tried to listen to the Remy track and my ears said nope. If I had spent years in prison, missing my kids and family I would be focused on that and not a stupid beef. This is obviously going to drag on for awhile and I am not here for it. I mean what can Nicki respond back? I don’t follow rap that heavily, so I don’t know how big Remy was before she got locked up. She was gone for years, is out and is on a tacky reality show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She went after someone who could bring her a lot of attention. The track is very hard to listen to. Remy does not have a nice flow. She is just using Nicki.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It makes me smile to see Nicki get knocked down a peg or two. And no response??? Even better. Meek and her are perfect for each other. I think she’s talented, smart, and beautiful, but she needed to be called out on the games she played. I have found her more and more unlikeable since she broke up with Safaree. I’m still irritated by her attempt to take down Drake through Meek and now doopy Drake takes her back no questions asked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hesitated before actually listening to the diss. It was hard. it’s painful. It’s infuriating. It’s good and it’s a take down. Poor Onika. But oh well, rappers have to deal with those every now and then but I don’t think Nicki’s career is over. However, I don’t care for Remy, and her thinly veiled threats at the end of the rap (as to physically harm her) are scary. Maybe Nicki is scared for her life and thats why she’s not responding.
Maybe she’s taking the high road. Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.
I won’t shame her for something I don’t care for, whether she slept with 4 or 6 guys climbing the ladder (or maybe forcefully, who even knows in this mysoginistic, cruel world), as I don’t know her story. And she’s lived most of her career (antics aside) drama free. 10+ years with Safaree, then a messy breakup, a dud of a rebound with that ridiculous Meek mill… that’s really nothing comparing to shooting your bff for petrol money and going to prison…
So, all that to say, I’m team Nicki. I’m no underground rap fan, she annoys me sometimes, but I enjoy her contribution to pop music, I have a soft spot for her. She’s a hustler, and I have nothing against that.
BTW Remy performed that diss track and forgot the lyrics half way. For a “seasoned MC” she certainly acted like a rookie with that one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remy ma is scary. She’s already shot and stabbed people. 😳
Nicki minaj is fake tough- which is not a bad thing for a pop star. Remy is the real deal. I’m afraid of her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicki minaj is more like a popstar. Real hip hops fans expected her to respond with a song not Instagram and Twitter fingers. Remy ma won.
I wouldn’t want to mess with Remy ma either though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Come on, we are not in the 90s anymore. Remy’s kids, come get your mother before she shoot another woman for stupid reasons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicki just needs time for her ghost writer to write something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse