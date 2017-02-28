“Did Emma Stone really believe she earned her Oscar?” links

I agree with Lainey’s analysis, I think Emma Stone knew this whole time that she didn’t really deserve to win the Oscar for La La Land. [LaineyGossip]
Denzel Washington’s reaction to Casey Affleck is still amazing. [Dlisted]
Viola Davis could read her grocery list & I would watch it. [OMG Blog]
Jackie Warner had a messy car crash. [Starcasm]
Miranda Kerr twirled at the VF Oscar party. [Celebslam]
Tilda Swinton’s latest movie looks bonkers. [Pajiba]
Allison Williams wants to watch The Bachelor. [JustJared]
Wonder Woman is on the cover of Empire. [IDLY]
Ed Sheeran does Jimmy Fallon’s classroom instruments thing. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Will Angelina Jolie & Cristiano Ronaldo be working together? [Socialite Life]
If she does believe it, I can assure her otherwise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she cares. She got the award. Now, academy award winner will always be attached to her name and maybe she’ll get better roles. She annoyed me during the whole debacle so I hope she doesn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
FWIW, the post wasn’t written by Lainey, it was one of her contributors. Emma deserved it more than her buddy Jennifer Lawrence, so there’s that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The difference is that Lawrence could deservedly have won for Winter’s Bone…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, ever since she won, I’ve seen lots of people calling her all sorts of awful things. So Idk about her, but now I kinda wish she hadn’t won it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve seen more hate towards Emma than Casey Affleck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I mean I think she knows she was out-performed this year, but she was clearly thirsty as hell for the Oscar (given all of the campaigning she did). So she still wanted it, even though she knew she didn’t deserve it.
I agree with Lainey’s whole analysis. What bothers me the most about Emma winning is that there’s no other performance of hers that I can point to that was awards-worthy (personally, I think her acting in Birdman was a joke and I can’t believe she got a nomination for that). Even though I’m still peeved at Jlaw for stealing the Oscar from Emmanuelle Riva, I can at least concede that her performance in Winter’s Bone was deserving. And at least when Sandra Bullock won (she also didn’t deserve her Oscar), it was more for her decades in the industry. That Emma was able to win a best actress Oscar for a mediocre performance in a strong year, with no history of great performances and only 10 years in the industry, is astonishing. The pressure is definitely on her to prove herself now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t winning an Oscar really about how well the campaign goes more so than the actual performance?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Partly, but for women it seems to be about being a young white twenty-something IT girl. I am so tired of the Academy handing out awards to less-deserving actors/actresses. I didn’t even watch the Oscars this year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw LLL. It was good – but that’s it, nothing special and Emma didn’t deserve to win.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i personally think its great that an Asian woman finally won the Oscar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL. Nice one. And Emma seemed to glide out of any controversy over that, just as she has coasted through her career. I have never been impressed by her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If anyone thinks she was anywhere near as annoying as say, Anne Hathaway then they are crazy. I still like Emma, I thought she did a great job in the movie and I am not sorry she won. There were others that campaigned all over the place as well…she wasn’t the only one. I liked almost all of the nominees and while I didn’t see every movie, I think it sounds like all these actresses are going to be successful no matter what. There was lots of talent this year in all the categories.
Report this comment as spam or abuse