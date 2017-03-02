Katherine Heigl’s TV show, ‘Doubt’, was cancelled after only two episodes

Were you watching the CBS drama Doubt? Doubt starred Katherine Heigl as a successful lawyer at a boutique law firm who finds herself romantically involved with a client who may or may not be a murderer. The show also starred Laverne Cox and Dulé Hill in supporting roles. Chances are pretty good that you weren’t watching it. And now you never will! Because no one gives a sh-t about Katherine Heigl anymore. Doubt has been canceled by CBS after the network only aired TWO EPISODES.
It’s February and the Big Four finally have made their first cancellation of the 2016-17 broadcast season. CBS has canceled legal drama Doubt, starring Katherine Heigl and Laverne Cox, after only two low-rated episodes, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The series, which was redeveloped and largely recast from last pilot season, will be replaced by a repeat of Bull in Doubt’s Wednesday at 10 p.m. slot on Wednesday, March 1. Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders will take over the Wednesday at 10 p.m. slot starting March 8.
Production on all 13 episodes of the drama from former Grey’s Anatomy exec producers Tony and Joan Phelan wrapped before the holidays. It’s unclear when — or if — the 11 remaining episodes will air. Insiders stress it could return, but it remains unscheduled for the time being.
The series opened to poor reviews — THR’s Daniel Fienberg said “No doubt the cast deserves better” in the “weak” legal drama — and lackluster ratings despite heavy promotion. Doubt bowed to a weak 0.8 rating among adults 18-49, coming in last place among shows on the Big Four that night. In week two, the drama fell again, dipping to a 0.6 rating — below the series low of its time slot predecessor, Code Black (0.7 adults). Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, on the other hand, ended its first-season run with a 1.0 rating back in May.
Doubt becomes the first series to be outright canceled this broadcast season. As the ratings bar becomes lower and the definition of a hit becomes blurry, broadcast networks have taken to “trimming” episode orders or letting shows run their course without offering a back-nine order.
The schadenfreude of this, you guys. After leaving Grey’s Anatomy to be a big movie star (and burning many bridges along the way), Heigl got kicked out of movies because she behaved like a high-maintenance diva who would bad-mouth anything and anyone, and she burned a lot of bridges with film producers too. So she made a big deal about how she was deigning to return to TV only this is her second canceled series in two years. The first cancellation was the poorly-received Homeland-knockoff, State of Affairs, which only aired 13 episodes in 2014 & 2015. Now this, which didn’t even make it to the airing of the third episode before CBS pulled the plug. OUCH. At least she still has work shilling kitty litter and ZzzQuil!
they probably cancelled it because her wig was terrible. like, look at it. who would want to watch that?
I Know!! is like they plopped the cheapest wig without closure or real hair on top of her hair without any screen tests… thats what lets me know people hate her cause even the people responsible with making her look tv pretty couldnt BOTHER with that wig
Why was she even wearing a wig? Her hair is fine!
She probably didn’t want to color her hair for the role so they gave her the brown wig.
I wish she would go back to greys for a season. Don’t like Heigl but I miss Izzy. Maybe she could beg Shonda.
And it would be perfect timing because Jo (IRL) is going on maternity leave so Karev will be wide open.
I think Heigl tried to get back on the show but Shonda unequivocally stated that she would not bring her back.
Aw. I know she sucks as a person but greys is having its worst season yet and I think an izzy /Alex reunion would bring some much needed drama. Maybe she will change her mind.
Or not, she’s Shondaland and she can afford to hold grudges if she wants.
Sucks for Dule
This was my first thought, too.
Yes Dule, a bunch of other cast members and even Laverne Cox. I know she is still on OINTB but she was barely in it last season and this season reportedly focuses on a very short window after Pousseys death. People are still holding a grudge against Katherine but this is a show we should have been rooting for.
Really after just 2 episodes that a shame she seems so down to earth and sincere i hope she
recovers from this setback.(MASSIVE EYE ROLL COUGH COUGH )
Hahahaha!!
I saw an ad for this and thought, “Who the hell thought it was a good idea to give KH a show?”
I guess she’s be back shilling kitty litter.
Who keeps giving her these these endless chances to happen on tv? She’s been on how many since she left Greys and her films tanked? Four or five? I say stop trying to make her happen since no one really wants to see her.
All the Welps that ever welped on the Land!… For like Laverne and stuff No One deserves Heigl in their cast like an albatross… ALTHOUGH you Guys! During Get out The Previews for that movie with rosario Dawson GAVE ME LIFE! cause she’ll be the Bad Guy and Tbh With what we know about her real personality is a Good Move for her?, maybe she’ll find new life as a proper antagonist, I know that personally for me although they gave the whole plot away with those previews I 100% plan on going to see that for the assured epic bitchfight her and Rosario Dawson will have
I guess her ‘look I have kids I’m super nice’ campaign didn’t work
Don’t care about this show but I hope Laverne and Dule get another shot at a big TV show (or movie) soon. They’re both great and underutilized.
I feel for both of them, they are both talented and deserve more.
I think Heigl shot herself in the foot one too many times. I don’t know what she should do now.
Unpopular opinion: I feel bad for her that this got cancelled so fast. I think she is remorseful…and I truly think she’s been *punished* enough. An arrogant guy wouldn’t be black listed like this.
Did she deserve her fall from grace? Absolutely! But, I really feel she’s “done her time” and felt the full weight of hollywood rejecting her for her previous antics….so I feel like it’s time to forgive her for it.
I don’t know, maybe I’m just a softie.
Well, maybe, but the most egregious part of her entire career is that she just isn’t a very talented actor. Factor in the arrogance and I’m not surprised.
I kind of feel sorry for her, I know I shouldn’t because she deserved the backlash but.. well, I really liked her performance as Izzy in Grey’s and Roswell, I think she’s generally a good actress and would enjoy some new ‘good’ project will her in.
Remember when her PR was calling her “the new Julia Roberts” in all magazines? Kind of like when Adam Brody’s people literally called him “the next Tom Hanks.” Now both are nobodies because they had let success go to their heads (though Brody was never this bad, he definitely bought his own hype after The OC. Then nothing. Enile Hirsch was the same).
How about you let your work speak for you, not your PR, and you develope good relationships with producers. This industry is fickle and new people come out every year.
Maybe she should start by firing her momager. Theirs seems like a delusional and unhealthy relationship.
Look, I don’t care for Heigl, I never watched Grey’s but it makes me sick that Cruise can go around and still get multimillion blockbusters, Adam Sandler gets movies every year but God forbid the woman spoke out of turn and acted like a diva – NO forgiveness. What does she need to do?? I am not excusing her behaviour one bit – but unless we are willing to hold all actors, male and female, white and non-white, to the same standard, it will always seem to me that everyone not a white cis male gets the advantage. Every bloody time. Just because. They can break up marriages, go on drug binges, be stoned/drunk in public, have a wife sue for divorce with a pocket full of bruised face photos and depositions for friends, but he gets not only a new Disney movie instalment but lo and behold, a role in the newest HP universe franchise. How is that OK?
Sorry… rant over…
