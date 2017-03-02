Katherine Heigl’s TV show, ‘Doubt’, was cancelled after only two episodes

Were you watching the CBS drama Doubt? Doubt starred Katherine Heigl as a successful lawyer at a boutique law firm who finds herself romantically involved with a client who may or may not be a murderer. The show also starred Laverne Cox and Dulé Hill in supporting roles. Chances are pretty good that you weren’t watching it. And now you never will! Because no one gives a sh-t about Katherine Heigl anymore. Doubt has been canceled by CBS after the network only aired TWO EPISODES.

It’s February and the Big Four finally have made their first cancellation of the 2016-17 broadcast season. CBS has canceled legal drama Doubt, starring Katherine Heigl and Laverne Cox, after only two low-rated episodes, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The series, which was redeveloped and largely recast from last pilot season, will be replaced by a repeat of Bull in Doubt’s Wednesday at 10 p.m. slot on Wednesday, March 1. Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders will take over the Wednesday at 10 p.m. slot starting March 8.

Production on all 13 episodes of the drama from former Grey’s Anatomy exec producers Tony and Joan Phelan wrapped before the holidays. It’s unclear when — or if — the 11 remaining episodes will air. Insiders stress it could return, but it remains unscheduled for the time being.

The series opened to poor reviews — THR’s Daniel Fienberg said “No doubt the cast deserves better” in the “weak” legal drama — and lackluster ratings despite heavy promotion. Doubt bowed to a weak 0.8 rating among adults 18-49, coming in last place among shows on the Big Four that night. In week two, the drama fell again, dipping to a 0.6 rating — below the series low of its time slot predecessor, Code Black (0.7 adults). Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, on the other hand, ended its first-season run with a 1.0 rating back in May.

Doubt becomes the first series to be outright canceled this broadcast season. As the ratings bar becomes lower and the definition of a hit becomes blurry, broadcast networks have taken to “trimming” episode orders or letting shows run their course without offering a back-nine order.

The schadenfreude of this, you guys. After leaving Grey’s Anatomy to be a big movie star (and burning many bridges along the way), Heigl got kicked out of movies because she behaved like a high-maintenance diva who would bad-mouth anything and anyone, and she burned a lot of bridges with film producers too. So she made a big deal about how she was deigning to return to TV only this is her second canceled series in two years. The first cancellation was the poorly-received Homeland-knockoff, State of Affairs, which only aired 13 episodes in 2014 & 2015. Now this, which didn’t even make it to the airing of the third episode before CBS pulled the plug. OUCH. At least she still has work shilling kitty litter and ZzzQuil!

23 Responses to “Katherine Heigl’s TV show, ‘Doubt’, was cancelled after only two episodes”

  1. ell says:
    March 2, 2017 at 11:45 am

    they probably cancelled it because her wig was terrible. like, look at it. who would want to watch that?

    Reply
  2. Yellowrocket says:
    March 2, 2017 at 11:46 am

    I wish she would go back to greys for a season. Don’t like Heigl but I miss Izzy. Maybe she could beg Shonda.

    And it would be perfect timing because Jo (IRL) is going on maternity leave so Karev will be wide open.

    Reply
  3. Li says:
    March 2, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Sucks for Dule

    Reply
  4. marc kile says:
    March 2, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Really after just 2 episodes that a shame she seems so down to earth and sincere i hope she
    recovers from this setback.(MASSIVE EYE ROLL COUGH COUGH )

    Reply
  5. QQ says:
    March 2, 2017 at 11:50 am

    All the Welps that ever welped on the Land!… For like Laverne and stuff No One deserves Heigl in their cast like an albatross… ALTHOUGH you Guys! During Get out The Previews for that movie with rosario Dawson GAVE ME LIFE! cause she’ll be the Bad Guy and Tbh With what we know about her real personality is a Good Move for her?, maybe she’ll find new life as a proper antagonist, I know that personally for me although they gave the whole plot away with those previews I 100% plan on going to see that for the assured epic bitchfight her and Rosario Dawson will have

    Reply
  6. QueenEllisabet says:
    March 2, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    I guess her ‘look I have kids I’m super nice’ campaign didn’t work

    Reply
  7. Jess says:
    March 2, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Don’t care about this show but I hope Laverne and Dule get another shot at a big TV show (or movie) soon. They’re both great and underutilized.

    Reply
  8. pinetree13 says:
    March 2, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Unpopular opinion: I feel bad for her that this got cancelled so fast. I think she is remorseful…and I truly think she’s been *punished* enough. An arrogant guy wouldn’t be black listed like this.

    Did she deserve her fall from grace? Absolutely! But, I really feel she’s “done her time” and felt the full weight of hollywood rejecting her for her previous antics….so I feel like it’s time to forgive her for it.

    I don’t know, maybe I’m just a softie.

    Reply
  9. serena says:
    March 2, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    I kind of feel sorry for her, I know I shouldn’t because she deserved the backlash but.. well, I really liked her performance as Izzy in Grey’s and Roswell, I think she’s generally a good actress and would enjoy some new ‘good’ project will her in.

    Reply
  10. Annie says:
    March 2, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Remember when her PR was calling her “the new Julia Roberts” in all magazines? Kind of like when Adam Brody’s people literally called him “the next Tom Hanks.” Now both are nobodies because they had let success go to their heads (though Brody was never this bad, he definitely bought his own hype after The OC. Then nothing. Enile Hirsch was the same).

    How about you let your work speak for you, not your PR, and you develope good relationships with producers. This industry is fickle and new people come out every year.

    Reply
  11. vauvert says:
    March 2, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Look, I don’t care for Heigl, I never watched Grey’s but it makes me sick that Cruise can go around and still get multimillion blockbusters, Adam Sandler gets movies every year but God forbid the woman spoke out of turn and acted like a diva – NO forgiveness. What does she need to do?? I am not excusing her behaviour one bit – but unless we are willing to hold all actors, male and female, white and non-white, to the same standard, it will always seem to me that everyone not a white cis male gets the advantage. Every bloody time. Just because. They can break up marriages, go on drug binges, be stoned/drunk in public, have a wife sue for divorce with a pocket full of bruised face photos and depositions for friends, but he gets not only a new Disney movie instalment but lo and behold, a role in the newest HP universe franchise. How is that OK?

    Sorry… rant over…

    Reply

