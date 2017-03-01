Bob Harper is ‘like a robot from Westworld’ wearing monitors after heart attack



I’ve always liked celebrity trainer Bob Harper, 51(!), and found him both personable and practical with his health and fitness advice. He seems to truly care about the clients he helps on his shows and he’s one of the more reasonable fitness personalities. Also, he’s incredibly fit so that’s why it was a huge surprise to hear that he’d suffered a heart attack two weeks ago. It’s not like he eats poorly and works it all off either, at least going by the diet advice he gives. So his heart attack seems to have been mostly due to genetic factors, which is scary. Anyway TMZ had the news about Harper’s heart attack. He was working out at the gym when he suffered cardiac arrest and had to be given CPR and transported to the hospital. He was unconscious for two days and had to stay in the hospital for eight:

Harper tells us he was working out in a NYC gym 2 weeks ago when he collapsed. A doctor who was also working out administered CPR and used paddles to keep Bob alive. The 51-year-old was taken to the hospital and says he woke up 2 days later. He was hospitalized for 8 days and is still in NYC — he lives in L.A. — because his doctors have not cleared him to fly. He’s doing a lot better and his exercise for the time being is limited to walking. Bob — a fitness nut — says the heart attack is all genetics. His mom died from a heart attack.

[From TMZ]

That’s so scary, right? I hate when people say “why bother we’re all going to die anyway” because being fit saves a lot of lives and prevents so many health problems, but then you hear stories like this. It would probably have been much worse for him if he wasn’t in such excellent physical health.

The good news is that Bob is home now, he’s with his family and dog, and he recently posted a shirtless photo to show the monitors he has to wear to keep track of his heart. I feel bad for ogling a sick guy but look at him, damn. He says he feels like a robot from Westworld when he’s wearing his monitors and I’ll say that he looks like one too.

On the road to recovery. I'm required to wear these monitors to see what my heart is doing throughout the day. I feel like a robot from WESTWORLD thank you all for your kindness. You have no idea how much it helps. ❤❤ A post shared by Bob Harper (@trainerbob) on Feb 28, 2017 at 6:51am PST

And here’s an earlier photo he posted with his dog, Karl. He wrote that his friends and family have been taking care of him.

E! has some quotes from a source close to Bob about his health scare. Their source says “There were some warning signs in the months before this happened. He wasn’t feeling his best, but he didn’t think there was anything to be concerned about. He has never suffered from high blood pressure and didn’t think he was at risk.” In the future Bob will be more guarded about his health. “Of course he has nothing to be ashamed of, but it has definitely led him to reevaluate things and try to better understand how this happened. Luckily, he is going to make a full recovery but obviously it is forcing Bob to make some important decisions about his future.”

Can you imagine being so health-conscious that it’s your job and still having a heart attack? It’s like you did everything right and still got screwed. We’re so glad you’re ok Bob and hope to see you training again soon. Take it easy and get well soon.