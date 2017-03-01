Viola Davis has impostor syndrome, thinks people will consider her a hack



Viola Davis consistently gives incredibly inspiring acceptance speeches. I remember when she was winning everything for The Help and how amazing her speeches were. Now we’ve just come to expect that from her. So her Oscars acceptance speech, which brought many of us to tears, was not surprising at all. That’s just Viola, she always brings it, although some took exception to the line “We are the only profession that celebrates what it is to live a life.” I mean I’m a writer and I think a lot of writers celebrate life by putting it into words. I’m sure musicians, poets, engineers, teachers, and all sorts of people in other professions celebrate life in their work. So that was kind of a careless line from Viola but it wasn’t bad, she wasn’t lauding it over other professions she was just talking about it’s special to tell people’s stories and she was caught up in the moment.

Anyway I don’t want to point out that Viola said that because she just revealed that she still suffers from imposter syndrome. This is not something I would expect to hear from Viola. She’s so talented and smart and you get the impression that she’s very driven and confident. That doesn’t make her immune from feeling like the other shoe is going to drop at any time.

“It feels like my hard work has paid off, but at the same time I still have the imposter, you know, syndrome,” Davis said in an interview with ABC News backstage at this year’s Academy Awards. “I still feel like I’m going to wake up and everybody’s going to see me for the hack I am. “I still feel like when I walk on the set, I’m starting from scratch, until I realize, ‘OK, I do know what I’m doing, I’m human,’” Davis added. The “imposter phenomenon,” often referred to as “imposter syndrome,” is a term psychologists use to describe when people feel their achievements are undeserved or worry they may be exposed as a fraud, according to a study on the phenomenon published in the International Journal of Behavioral Science. An estimated 70 percent of people will experience at least one episode of imposter phenomenon in their lives, according to the same study. The syndrome was initially believed to affect only professional women, but research has revealed that people of both genders and from a wide range of backgrounds can suffer from it. Another study, published in the Journal of Multicultural Counseling and Development, suggested that certain ethnic or minority groups, including Asian Americans, may be more likely to feel like an “imposter.” Davis told Robach that she is beginning to find peace, taking pride in her work and realizing that “self-deprecation is not the answer to humility.” “I know I’m not the best but I’m proud of myself,” Davis said. “This is the first year I’ve allowed myself just a little bit, to see that, to realize that, self-deprecation is not the answer to humility. “Sometimes you can say, I deserve it, that I’m proud of myself, and move on,” Davis said.

[From ABC]

ABC then had quotes from a psychologist, who said that people who have impostor syndrome often suffer from depression and anxiety. The psychologist gave the advice to “never allow other people to validate you” and to tell yourself “yes I can” when you’re feeling self doubt, which is good advice. I’ve been trying to use tools from rational emotive therapy to change my negative self talk and better manage stressful situations. So instead of thinking “I can’t stand this, it’s awful and I won’t be able to do it” I tell myself something like “This is annoying and I dislike it but I can get through this.” I still struggle with it but when I can stop the catastrophic thoughts it helps a lot. So I can relate to what Viola is saying, and it’s somewhat validating to hear that someone so successful and capable has those thoughts too. ABC also reported on a study which found that impostor syndrome more often affects people from minority groups, which is sobering to hear.