Tom Hiddleston & a Ralph & Russo-clad Brie Larson premiere ‘Kong: Skull Island’

'Kong: Skull Island' UK Premiere

Here are some photos from the London premiere of Kong: Skull Island. Yay! I’m so excited that this promotional tour is happening right now. We need more of Tommy Piddles – aka Tom Hiddleston – being extra and try-hard. I was honestly hoping to see him at the Oscars, or at the very least the Oscar parties. But no! He was holed up in London, preparing for what I assume will be the world tour to promote the monkey movie.

Fashion notes: I have no idea who dressed Tom, but considering his Gucci contract and the fact that he was just in Milan for the Gucci show, I suspect he’s wearing head-to-toe Gucci. He looks nice! I sometimes think he has an issue with putting together colors (he seems to love odd-colored suits), so I’m glad he’s going for a more traditional look. As for Brie Larson… yowza. Just so you know, I always feel like the biggest creep in the world for saying this, but for my money, Brie has maybe the best figure in Hollywood. This Ralph & Russo dress looks great on her. The deep-V-neck could have easily looked trashy, but I think it looks genuinely sexy on her. I always forget how tall she is too – she’s wearing Jimmy Choos, granted, but look, she’s almost at eye-level with Tom, who is super-tall. (Also, I just realized that Brie and Carey Mulligan look like sisters, RIGHT?)

A few videos for you. Here’s Tom talking about how his fans are crazy (those are my words, not his).

And here’s the “final trailer” for Kong: Skull Island.

'Kong: Skull Island' UK Premiere

'Kong: Skull Island' UK Premiere

'Kong: Skull Island' UK Premiere

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

14 Responses to “Tom Hiddleston & a Ralph & Russo-clad Brie Larson premiere ‘Kong: Skull Island’”

  1. ell says:
    March 1, 2017 at 7:28 am

    brie is so pretty, i love this shade of blonde as well, i might got for it myself. i don’t like the dress though, i wish those plunging necklines would disappear, i don’t find them pretty at all.

    Reply
  2. Pat says:
    March 1, 2017 at 7:28 am

    and the thirst continues……

    Reply
  3. Sarah says:
    March 1, 2017 at 7:28 am

    That’s what you call a perfect cleavage.

    Reply
  4. Sixer says:
    March 1, 2017 at 7:31 am

    He needs a new pose. Surely a monkey movie is going to result in some good pics? I want Thor’s hammer theft back. Or similar. Suits are boring. I know you all like talking about suits and gowns but I just fall asleep.

    And Benny got the burden of privilege Melrose gig. Poor LEGS. All that reading and no luck. We had a funny thread about that, didn’t we? I’m in need of a larf, so off to find it.

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      March 1, 2017 at 7:34 am

      I think you’ll get plenty to laugh at during this tour. Several of the others have been photographed posing inside a cut-out of the monkey’s giant hand so there’s a possibility of that happening.

      The Melrose gig sounds like more of the same for Bouncing Benny. Does he have no desire to stretch his range or is he pretty much admitting that he has no range?

      Reply
  5. Guest says:
    March 1, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Honestly, no one can wear a suit like him. Btw, did anyone read something about the health of his parents? Seriously ill? Hope that is not true.

    Reply
  6. D says:
    March 1, 2017 at 7:33 am

    If I didn’t know who they were, I would think that they were siblings. I feel like the movie will probably not be great, but I’ll still watch it though.

    Reply
  7. manda says:
    March 1, 2017 at 7:36 am

    I was not looking forward to this bc Kong movies really are played out, BUT john c reilly is in it, and he is a treasure. Will see it for him!

    Reply
  8. Trixie says:
    March 1, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Brie is 5′ 7″, so not really that tall.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment