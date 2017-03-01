Tom Hiddleston & a Ralph & Russo-clad Brie Larson premiere ‘Kong: Skull Island’

Here are some photos from the London premiere of Kong: Skull Island. Yay! I’m so excited that this promotional tour is happening right now. We need more of Tommy Piddles – aka Tom Hiddleston – being extra and try-hard. I was honestly hoping to see him at the Oscars, or at the very least the Oscar parties. But no! He was holed up in London, preparing for what I assume will be the world tour to promote the monkey movie.

Fashion notes: I have no idea who dressed Tom, but considering his Gucci contract and the fact that he was just in Milan for the Gucci show, I suspect he’s wearing head-to-toe Gucci. He looks nice! I sometimes think he has an issue with putting together colors (he seems to love odd-colored suits), so I’m glad he’s going for a more traditional look. As for Brie Larson… yowza. Just so you know, I always feel like the biggest creep in the world for saying this, but for my money, Brie has maybe the best figure in Hollywood. This Ralph & Russo dress looks great on her. The deep-V-neck could have easily looked trashy, but I think it looks genuinely sexy on her. I always forget how tall she is too – she’s wearing Jimmy Choos, granted, but look, she’s almost at eye-level with Tom, who is super-tall. (Also, I just realized that Brie and Carey Mulligan look like sisters, RIGHT?)

A few videos for you. Here’s Tom talking about how his fans are crazy (those are my words, not his).

And here’s the “final trailer” for Kong: Skull Island.