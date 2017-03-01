Tom Hiddleston & a Ralph & Russo-clad Brie Larson premiere ‘Kong: Skull Island’

Here are some photos from the London premiere of Kong: Skull Island. Yay! I’m so excited that this promotional tour is happening right now. We need more of Tommy Piddles – aka Tom Hiddleston – being extra and try-hard. I was honestly hoping to see him at the Oscars, or at the very least the Oscar parties. But no! He was holed up in London, preparing for what I assume will be the world tour to promote the monkey movie.
Fashion notes: I have no idea who dressed Tom, but considering his Gucci contract and the fact that he was just in Milan for the Gucci show, I suspect he’s wearing head-to-toe Gucci. He looks nice! I sometimes think he has an issue with putting together colors (he seems to love odd-colored suits), so I’m glad he’s going for a more traditional look. As for Brie Larson… yowza. Just so you know, I always feel like the biggest creep in the world for saying this, but for my money, Brie has maybe the best figure in Hollywood. This Ralph & Russo dress looks great on her. The deep-V-neck could have easily looked trashy, but I think it looks genuinely sexy on her. I always forget how tall she is too – she’s wearing Jimmy Choos, granted, but look, she’s almost at eye-level with Tom, who is super-tall. (Also, I just realized that Brie and Carey Mulligan look like sisters, RIGHT?)
A few videos for you. Here’s Tom talking about how his fans are crazy (those are my words, not his).
Tom Hiddleston talking about his fans. https://t.co/Vydbbs2AOG pic.twitter.com/P0WJN1cwGq
— Hiddles Fashion (@HiddlesFashion) February 27, 2017
And here’s the “final trailer” for Kong: Skull Island.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
brie is so pretty, i love this shade of blonde as well, i might got for it myself. i don’t like the dress though, i wish those plunging necklines would disappear, i don’t find them pretty at all.
and the thirst continues……
Being at the premiere of you own film is thirst?
maybe she meant her own thirst for TH and his receding hairline?
That’s what you call a perfect cleavage.
I’m always amazed by celebs who dress in a way that shows off how fake their boobs are.
maybe they don’t care they have fake boobs. so many women do nowadays, and not just in hollywood.
He needs a new pose. Surely a monkey movie is going to result in some good pics? I want Thor’s hammer theft back. Or similar. Suits are boring. I know you all like talking about suits and gowns but I just fall asleep.
And Benny got the burden of privilege Melrose gig. Poor LEGS. All that reading and no luck. We had a funny thread about that, didn’t we? I’m in need of a larf, so off to find it.
I think you’ll get plenty to laugh at during this tour. Several of the others have been photographed posing inside a cut-out of the monkey’s giant hand so there’s a possibility of that happening.
The Melrose gig sounds like more of the same for Bouncing Benny. Does he have no desire to stretch his range or is he pretty much admitting that he has no range?
Honestly, no one can wear a suit like him. Btw, did anyone read something about the health of his parents? Seriously ill? Hope that is not true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it is considered malicious gossip (or trolling) until proven otherwise.
(That is to say the rumour is trolling, not your asking about it!).
If I didn’t know who they were, I would think that they were siblings. I feel like the movie will probably not be great, but I’ll still watch it though.
I was not looking forward to this bc Kong movies really are played out, BUT john c reilly is in it, and he is a treasure. Will see it for him!
Brie is 5′ 7″, so not really that tall.
