Bad idea: the next ‘Feud’ miniseries will be about Prince Charles & Diana

It pains me to say this, but I do think Feud looks good. Feud is the new miniseries from Ryan Murphy, and the first 10-episode miniseries is Feud: Bette and Joan, and it’s about Joan Crawford (played by Jessica Lange) and Bette Davis (played by Susan Sarandon). Joan and Bette famously hated each other for decades, and they came together to make the camp classic Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? It’s classic Hollywood and it stars two over-50 actresses, so I should be on-board. The problem is that Susan Sarandon has been justifiably canceled. So I won’t be watching. Anyway, that premieres this coming Sunday, and I guess there’s a lot of excitement about it, because FX has already confirmed that there will be a second Feud miniseries, and Ryan Murphy already knows what “story” he wants to do: the divorce war between Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Feud is going royal for its second season. FX announced the newest installment of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series will be titled Feud: Charles and Diana and tackle Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana. Prince Charles and Princess Diana were married from 1981-1996. Diana, mother to Prince William and Prince Harry, died in 1997. Their marriage became fodder for tabloids around the world, with allegations of affairs happening in the early 1990s. Prince Charles’ current wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will likely be a major figure in the series. The second installment will be 10 episodes and debut in 2018. Murphy will write Feud: Charles and Diana with Jon Robin Baitz and serve as executive producers. Dede Gardner, Plan B Entertainment and Alexis Martin Woodall are also on board as executive producers.

[From E! News]

Nope. This is going to be a mess. It’s not that the story lacks potential: the divorce war between Charles and Diana was possibly THE international gossip story of the 1990s. By the late 1980s, their marriage was in shambles, and when they finally separated, there were years of petty grievances and photo-ops and Diana’s famous Panorama interview and her interviews with Andrew Morton and more. Of course it has dramatic potential. But here are the problems with it:

1. Diana is dead, and so there will be many accusations of the crassness of a bunch of Americans making her story into a miniseries.

2. No one can play Diana. Naomi Watts tried and failed spectacularly. Name one actress – specifically, name one British actress – who could truly play Diana adequately.

3. The story is too big to even cover. If this was a proposed 10-part documentary series, I would be there. I would be all for it. But that’s not what we’re talking about.

4. It seems cruel, right? Diana was not in the best place in those years. It’s not a “feud” as much as it’s a fictionalized recreation of one woman’s pain and suffering and heartbreak.