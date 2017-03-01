Melania Trump wore a $9500 Michael Kors suit to the Joint Session speech

Some of the fashion blogs and fashion-ID Twitter accounts I follow refuse to cover Melania Trump and Kellyanne Conway’s fashion choices on principle. While I know that Melania’s clothing choices aren’t the most pressing concern, we are a gossip blog and we like talking about fashion, so I’ve always covered Melania’s fashion out of habit. I did that with Michelle Obama too, and Melania is sort of our FLOTUS now, so why not? Plus, Melania’s dress at last night’s Joint Session was apparently one of the most-tweeted-about moments of the evening.
So for her husband’s first (and hopefully last) address to a joint session, Melania chose an American designer, Michael Kors. So much for all of those American designers saying they wouldn’t dress Melania, right? In the past two months, Melania has been transitioning into wearing more American designers (Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein) and now I’m feeling a bit “Et tu, Michael Kors?” This is actually not a dress, it’s a two-piece suit in sparkly black, because she’s mourning for America but WITH SPARKLES. The jacket retails for $4,995 and the skirt retails for $4,595. She dropped more than nine grand on her fashion debut at a joint session. Sure.
As for Ivanka Trump, our co-FLOTUS, she wore a $3000 Roland Mouret look and I’m absolutely positive this was meant as a cocktail dress, not as a professional look. As in, Ivanka looked like she was about to attend a party, not a joint session of Congress.
And finally, Democratic women in Congress decided to coordinate and there was a sea of Suffragette-white.
I hate this family so much.
The so-called First Family, a/k/a the Grifters in Chief.
Me, too. But HONKS for the Democratic women in Congress.
Both Trump women were inappropriately dressed. Those outfits were more appropriate for a cocktail party. And Ivanka’s picture is just tacky.
Ivanka’s bra strap is unnecessary.
Ivanka is unnecessary.
Did Michael Kors fixed this to her or she bought herself and let everyone know the brand? Cause maybe he didn’t actually dressed her.
I wondered that, too. I can’t imagine Kors wanting to dress her.
Michael Kors is and has always been a copyright infringing whore. 9K for that bedazzled mess? Who cares if she bought it or he furnished it. It’s awful & inappropriate.
Just like the entire first family
Apropos of nothing else, that’s a great outfit on Melania (note: it’s also a year of mortgage payments for my family). Ivanka looks more like a woman about to stand around sipping wine and chatting up People who can Do Things for Her. On the upside, though, she’s not curled up on a couch with her shoes off, scrolling through phone pix…..
It looked to me in one angle that Skelator did NOT take her shoes off – THAT would have been INAPPROPRIATE!
kac’s shoes were not off. They were digging into the couch back.
The comments I’ve seen else where about Melania’s outfit r scathing. People saying that she looked lovely in her 10k outfit while they struggle to survive. Trump has always loved to flaunt his wealth being President is only making him and awful family worse.
As for speech, I think he only stuck to the script as he can’t talk off the cuff for a full hour but couldn’t wait to get on twitter to showboat.
I think he’s always gone further than flaunt it. If I remember correctly, he’s said that his wealth is an indicator of how much he is worth as a human being (I’m paraphrasing). I can’t for the life of me find that quote but I’m sure I read it because it stunned me. I think it was in response to the question of whether it’s even moral to hold on to that much money as a single person.
So I’m not sure if he’s getting worse. I think he’s always been like this only now it’s even more disgusting and in our faces every damn day.
Ivanka – god help me – looks lovely in that dress. Inappropriate but lovely.
I feel like this is a kind of unfair statement because nobody got on Michelle Obama when she wore very expensive clothes. I loved seeing former FLOTUS in the most creative and classy outfits and in general, we didn’t focus on “struggling families” because of the price tag of her clothes so I don’t wanna put that on Melania either.
Agreed. Did they comment on Michelle’s $12k Versace? No? Then they are hypocrites.
Ivankas husband always looks so smug.
Aren’t they hateful? How can he stand working for an anti-Semite? He’ll do anything for power – and his family is horrifying. Ivanka’s is completely tone deaf here, but she knows how to whip out those children for photo ops. I wonder if she still sees her daughter/kids for two hours a day?
For some reason I can get past the wife. She is/was one of those gold digging girls who thought she hit the jackpot. Karma sweetie, joke’s on you, you’re dt’s wife and I can’t think of a worse punishment for laying down for money. It’s the daughter and son-in-law I despise. This trick thinks she is entitled to power in the WH bc of her secret not so secret questionable relationship with her father. Her husband standing quietly beside her with the smug look of entitlement on his mug. He is pulling the puppet’s strings and she gleefully sits in on meetings she has no business being in. This is the ugliest I’ve witnessed my country and the tension is palpable. I keep waiting for a knight in shining armor to appear and save us from this nightmare. But he/she is nowhere in sight, there are no saviors coming to the rescue.
Melania isn’t being punished. She’ll pick and chose what First Lady responsibilities she wants to take on, she’ll spend every dime of tax payer money she can, and she’ll scam and scheme to figure out how to monetize this gig.
As a bonus, Donald is gone Monday – Friday.
Sorry Megan, but baby fists enters her body, which is enough punishment for the worst offender. She is the First Lady for photo ops only. Her life as a pampered trophy wife are long gone as I imagine she wishes she was. I doubt she has the intellect to scam and scheme to make this situation tolerable. When she married him for the good life, all she had to do was look pretty……those days are as dead as her eyes have become. Poor dat
Since everything about Trump and his grifter family depresses me, I just want to say that I LOVE the #womenwearwhite. I hope someone explained the concept carefully and using words as small as his hands to Trump, so he understands the meaning of it.
As for the dual FLOTUS’s… f*ck both their shoes, and their dresses too.
I haven’t watched the actual speech, because listening to him talk gives me hives.
I got home from work and my husband put on his speech. I was going to try and watch it. But I couldn’t, within a minute of tuning in, he was talking about an immigrant killing a cop. I’m sorry that happened but he cherry picks what he talks about to support his agenda. A white American shot and killed my husband’s nephew. Are we going to start deporting all white American men? There are bad people in every single race. I just can’t with Trump. ..
I can’t listen to the idiot speak either.
Sorry melania looked like a hooker in church. No offense to hookers.
Remember when conservatives lost their sh*t when Michelle Obama wore a sleeveless dress? I’m waiting for the same reaction to Ivanka’s Project Runway creation.
Yes, I do! This family has gotten away with so much shit the Obama’s would have been ripped apart for doing. I’m white, but I just feel like they are getting away with it because they are white…
This. So. Much.
and I’m white, and ashamed.
I am waiting for their outrage over the bra strap. I am sure it is coming any minute now….
But don’t you realize Plastic Barbie is hot shit while Michelle is Black? There you go, explains it all.
Ivanka is dressed like SNL’s Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started A Conversation With At A Party.
Lol. She was so awful, standing awkwardly next to the Navy SEAL’s widow as Trump milked the moment for way too long.
For me that was really the worst part. I was surprised his widow showed up, given how her husband’s father feels.
So are these the supposed “lucrative years” of being photographed that she spoke about in her lawsuit. She sees being photographed in expensive clothes a money-maker apparently. I found all the Trump garb and family grins disgusting because so-called president Trump took full advantage of the navy seal widow. Wonder what her father-in-law thought of her letting Trump use her like that. Sad!
I see it the way one commenter online did: “Trump sent a soldier off to die in a half-baked raid and then used his grieving widow as a prop. I’m still processing this.”
Yeah, that was such blatant exploitation it took my breath away. I wondered why she even agreed to appear. I get why she would want her husband’s memory honored but the fact that Trump couldn’t even be bothered to skip dinner during the botched raid that killed her husband, nor would he take any responsibility for his death, would put me more in her father-in-law’s mindset of wanting nothing to do with Trump.
The SEAL’s widow was a dumbass to let herself be used this way. It just sickens me.
Totally used. I don’t understand he motive.
I may be really wicked for thinking this, but remember when he paid the women who had accused Bill of rape to appear with him before the debate? I am wondering what kind of “extra honorary” pensions he granted the widow to get her to appear. It didn’t even have to be a direct pay for play – just a “look at how the president feels your pain and is approving this special grant for your kids’ college or something? I would think she’d feel grateful and come?
Agree. That widow must have wanted her moment in the spotlight. The Seal’s father is calling for an investigation into what happened but you know they’ll stonewall and it won’t happen. But Benghazi had how many investigations? And Trump who never takes responsibility for anything blames the military and of course Obama. Get ready to hear that everything is always Obama’s fault. I just can’t with these people.
She always attends events she doesn’t have to open her mouth.
Yeah, I thought she looked the most relaxed and happy I have seen her in ages. I guessed it was because all she literally had to do was clap and stand and sit.
Ivanka really annoys me, I wish she and her husband would disappear.
I wonder if Melania flew back to NYC after the speech or actually stayed in the White House?
$9500.00? Why? Okay, big name designer, but $9500.00, really?
It freaks me out. My car didn’t cost much more than that.
That’s a year’s worth of rent for me. And my rent is pretty steep for what I get.
Both outfits are not occasion appropriate. A joint session of congress is not a cocktail party. Can’t stand these awful tacky people.
I guess it’s time for a morning cry. I think I’ll go look at pictures of Michelle Obama and sigh. I miss her elegance and so much. Actually, I miss everything about her.*sob*
Just like nice people sometimes wear awful outfits (paging Jessica Chastain and Ruth Negga), so, too, do awful people sometimes wear nice outfits.
So we’re wearing suits with sequins or leaving our bra strap out (don’t know if it is but it looks like it) for speeches in congress. Jesus take the wheel and drive fast.
Got a text message from my boo asking if Trump was, indeed, wearing a navy tie with a black suit. Turned this mess on. Saw Melania’s getup. Turned it right back off because seeing him or hearing him/any of these tacky grifters makes me want to work out my emotions with food and that is part of why I gained 10 pounds at the end of 2016. Sequins/beading are not appropriate for this event, nor is that neckline. No, I’m not a prude, but this is D.C. Do you see any of the democratic women in white with necklines that low? Quick Google search shows me that M.O. at her plungiest never got to mid-nipple neckline.
Beautiful suit and she wore it well.
“Beautiful suit and she wore it well. ”
to the wrong event.
Great suit, wrong event. Very tone-deaf in a Marie Antoinette sort of way.
Very cute.
