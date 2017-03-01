Melania Trump wore a $9500 Michael Kors suit to the Joint Session speech

Some of the fashion blogs and fashion-ID Twitter accounts I follow refuse to cover Melania Trump and Kellyanne Conway’s fashion choices on principle. While I know that Melania’s clothing choices aren’t the most pressing concern, we are a gossip blog and we like talking about fashion, so I’ve always covered Melania’s fashion out of habit. I did that with Michelle Obama too, and Melania is sort of our FLOTUS now, so why not? Plus, Melania’s dress at last night’s Joint Session was apparently one of the most-tweeted-about moments of the evening.

So for her husband’s first (and hopefully last) address to a joint session, Melania chose an American designer, Michael Kors. So much for all of those American designers saying they wouldn’t dress Melania, right? In the past two months, Melania has been transitioning into wearing more American designers (Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein) and now I’m feeling a bit “Et tu, Michael Kors?” This is actually not a dress, it’s a two-piece suit in sparkly black, because she’s mourning for America but WITH SPARKLES. The jacket retails for $4,995 and the skirt retails for $4,595. She dropped more than nine grand on her fashion debut at a joint session. Sure.

As for Ivanka Trump, our co-FLOTUS, she wore a $3000 Roland Mouret look and I’m absolutely positive this was meant as a cocktail dress, not as a professional look. As in, Ivanka looked like she was about to attend a party, not a joint session of Congress.

Getting ready to leave The White House with @realdonaldtrump as he prepares to address Congress #JointSession pic.twitter.com/vlR1wPHGkK — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2017

And finally, Democratic women in Congress decided to coordinate and there was a sea of Suffragette-white.

Keep your eye out tonight as Democratic #WomenWearWhite in support of women’s rights during the #JointSession! pic.twitter.com/4l4TUc79RQ — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 28, 2017

Tonight, our Democratic #WomenWearWhite in support of women's rights — in spite of a @POTUS who doesn't! pic.twitter.com/kKJpfV5iUE — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 28, 2017