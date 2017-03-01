Melania Trump wore a $9500 Michael Kors suit to the Joint Session speech

Some of the fashion blogs and fashion-ID Twitter accounts I follow refuse to cover Melania Trump and Kellyanne Conway’s fashion choices on principle. While I know that Melania’s clothing choices aren’t the most pressing concern, we are a gossip blog and we like talking about fashion, so I’ve always covered Melania’s fashion out of habit. I did that with Michelle Obama too, and Melania is sort of our FLOTUS now, so why not? Plus, Melania’s dress at last night’s Joint Session was apparently one of the most-tweeted-about moments of the evening.

So for her husband’s first (and hopefully last) address to a joint session, Melania chose an American designer, Michael Kors. So much for all of those American designers saying they wouldn’t dress Melania, right? In the past two months, Melania has been transitioning into wearing more American designers (Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein) and now I’m feeling a bit “Et tu, Michael Kors?” This is actually not a dress, it’s a two-piece suit in sparkly black, because she’s mourning for America but WITH SPARKLES. The jacket retails for $4,995 and the skirt retails for $4,595. She dropped more than nine grand on her fashion debut at a joint session. Sure.

As for Ivanka Trump, our co-FLOTUS, she wore a $3000 Roland Mouret look and I’m absolutely positive this was meant as a cocktail dress, not as a professional look. As in, Ivanka looked like she was about to attend a party, not a joint session of Congress.

And finally, Democratic women in Congress decided to coordinate and there was a sea of Suffragette-white.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

54 Responses to “Melania Trump wore a $9500 Michael Kors suit to the Joint Session speech”

  1. sarri says:
    March 1, 2017 at 7:47 am

    I hate this family so much.

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    March 1, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Both Trump women were inappropriately dressed. Those outfits were more appropriate for a cocktail party. And Ivanka’s picture is just tacky.

    Reply
  3. Cannibell says:
    March 1, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Apropos of nothing else, that’s a great outfit on Melania (note: it’s also a year of mortgage payments for my family). Ivanka looks more like a woman about to stand around sipping wine and chatting up People who can Do Things for Her. On the upside, though, she’s not curled up on a couch with her shoes off, scrolling through phone pix…..

    Reply
  4. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    March 1, 2017 at 7:52 am

    The comments I’ve seen else where about Melania’s outfit r scathing. People saying that she looked lovely in her 10k outfit while they struggle to survive. Trump has always loved to flaunt his wealth being President is only making him and awful family worse.

    As for speech, I think he only stuck to the script as he can’t talk off the cuff for a full hour but couldn’t wait to get on twitter to showboat.

    Reply
    • littlemissnaughty says:
      March 1, 2017 at 8:18 am

      I think he’s always gone further than flaunt it. If I remember correctly, he’s said that his wealth is an indicator of how much he is worth as a human being (I’m paraphrasing). I can’t for the life of me find that quote but I’m sure I read it because it stunned me. I think it was in response to the question of whether it’s even moral to hold on to that much money as a single person.

      So I’m not sure if he’s getting worse. I think he’s always been like this only now it’s even more disgusting and in our faces every damn day.

      Ivanka – god help me – looks lovely in that dress. Inappropriate but lovely.

      Reply
    • Babooshka says:
      March 1, 2017 at 9:29 am

      I feel like this is a kind of unfair statement because nobody got on Michelle Obama when she wore very expensive clothes. I loved seeing former FLOTUS in the most creative and classy outfits and in general, we didn’t focus on “struggling families” because of the price tag of her clothes so I don’t wanna put that on Melania either.

      Reply
  5. Loopy says:
    March 1, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Ivankas husband always looks so smug.

    Reply
    • Belle Epoch says:
      March 1, 2017 at 8:04 am

      Aren’t they hateful? How can he stand working for an anti-Semite? He’ll do anything for power – and his family is horrifying. Ivanka’s is completely tone deaf here, but she knows how to whip out those children for photo ops. I wonder if she still sees her daughter/kids for two hours a day?

      Reply
    • Nancy says:
      March 1, 2017 at 8:49 am

      For some reason I can get past the wife. She is/was one of those gold digging girls who thought she hit the jackpot. Karma sweetie, joke’s on you, you’re dt’s wife and I can’t think of a worse punishment for laying down for money. It’s the daughter and son-in-law I despise. This trick thinks she is entitled to power in the WH bc of her secret not so secret questionable relationship with her father. Her husband standing quietly beside her with the smug look of entitlement on his mug. He is pulling the puppet’s strings and she gleefully sits in on meetings she has no business being in. This is the ugliest I’ve witnessed my country and the tension is palpable. I keep waiting for a knight in shining armor to appear and save us from this nightmare. But he/she is nowhere in sight, there are no saviors coming to the rescue.

      Reply
      • Megan says:
        March 1, 2017 at 8:59 am

        Melania isn’t being punished. She’ll pick and chose what First Lady responsibilities she wants to take on, she’ll spend every dime of tax payer money she can, and she’ll scam and scheme to figure out how to monetize this gig.

        As a bonus, Donald is gone Monday – Friday.

      • Nancy says:
        March 1, 2017 at 9:36 am

        Sorry Megan, but baby fists enters her body, which is enough punishment for the worst offender. She is the First Lady for photo ops only. Her life as a pampered trophy wife are long gone as I imagine she wishes she was. I doubt she has the intellect to scam and scheme to make this situation tolerable. When she married him for the good life, all she had to do was look pretty……those days are as dead as her eyes have become. Poor dat

  6. Megan2 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Since everything about Trump and his grifter family depresses me, I just want to say that I LOVE the #womenwearwhite. I hope someone explained the concept carefully and using words as small as his hands to Trump, so he understands the meaning of it.

    As for the dual FLOTUS’s… f*ck both their shoes, and their dresses too. :(

    I haven’t watched the actual speech, because listening to him talk gives me hives.

    Reply
    • Snowflake says:
      March 1, 2017 at 8:10 am

      I got home from work and my husband put on his speech. I was going to try and watch it. But I couldn’t, within a minute of tuning in, he was talking about an immigrant killing a cop. I’m sorry that happened but he cherry picks what he talks about to support his agenda. A white American shot and killed my husband’s nephew. Are we going to start deporting all white American men? There are bad people in every single race. I just can’t with Trump. ..

      Reply
    • It'sJustBlanche says:
      March 1, 2017 at 8:28 am

      I can’t listen to the idiot speak either.

      Sorry melania looked like a hooker in church. No offense to hookers.

      Reply
  7. Jenns says:
    March 1, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Remember when conservatives lost their sh*t when Michelle Obama wore a sleeveless dress? I’m waiting for the same reaction to Ivanka’s Project Runway creation.

    Reply
  8. Kealeen says:
    March 1, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Ivanka is dressed like SNL’s Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started A Conversation With At A Party.

    Reply
  9. robyn says:
    March 1, 2017 at 8:05 am

    So are these the supposed “lucrative years” of being photographed that she spoke about in her lawsuit. She sees being photographed in expensive clothes a money-maker apparently. I found all the Trump garb and family grins disgusting because so-called president Trump took full advantage of the navy seal widow. Wonder what her father-in-law thought of her letting Trump use her like that. Sad!

    I see it the way one commenter online did: “Trump sent a soldier off to die in a half-baked raid and then used his grieving widow as a prop. I’m still processing this.”

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      March 1, 2017 at 8:19 am

      Yeah, that was such blatant exploitation it took my breath away. I wondered why she even agreed to appear. I get why she would want her husband’s memory honored but the fact that Trump couldn’t even be bothered to skip dinner during the botched raid that killed her husband, nor would he take any responsibility for his death, would put me more in her father-in-law’s mindset of wanting nothing to do with Trump.

      Reply
    • IlsaLund says:
      March 1, 2017 at 8:39 am

      Agree. That widow must have wanted her moment in the spotlight. The Seal’s father is calling for an investigation into what happened but you know they’ll stonewall and it won’t happen. But Benghazi had how many investigations? And Trump who never takes responsibility for anything blames the military and of course Obama. Get ready to hear that everything is always Obama’s fault. I just can’t with these people.

      Reply
  10. Guest says:
    March 1, 2017 at 8:13 am

    She always attends events she doesn’t have to open her mouth.

    Reply
  11. Adele says:
    March 1, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Ivanka really annoys me, I wish she and her husband would disappear.

    Reply
  12. RussianBlueCat says:
    March 1, 2017 at 8:22 am

    I wonder if Melania flew back to NYC after the speech or actually stayed in the White House?

    Reply
  13. SusanneToo says:
    March 1, 2017 at 8:36 am

    $9500.00? Why? Okay, big name designer, but $9500.00, really?

    Reply
  14. cindyp says:
    March 1, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Both outfits are not occasion appropriate. A joint session of congress is not a cocktail party. Can’t stand these awful tacky people.

    Reply
  15. Giddy says:
    March 1, 2017 at 8:48 am

    I guess it’s time for a morning cry. I think I’ll go look at pictures of Michelle Obama and sigh. I miss her elegance and so much. Actually, I miss everything about her.*sob*

    Reply
  16. Eska says:
    March 1, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Just like nice people sometimes wear awful outfits (paging Jessica Chastain and Ruth Negga), so, too, do awful people sometimes wear nice outfits.

    Reply
  17. HK9 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 9:01 am

    So we’re wearing suits with sequins or leaving our bra strap out (don’t know if it is but it looks like it) for speeches in congress. Jesus take the wheel and drive fast.

    Reply
  18. eggyweggs says:
    March 1, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Got a text message from my boo asking if Trump was, indeed, wearing a navy tie with a black suit. Turned this mess on. Saw Melania’s getup. Turned it right back off because seeing him or hearing him/any of these tacky grifters makes me want to work out my emotions with food and that is part of why I gained 10 pounds at the end of 2016. Sequins/beading are not appropriate for this event, nor is that neckline. No, I’m not a prude, but this is D.C. Do you see any of the democratic women in white with necklines that low? Quick Google search shows me that M.O. at her plungiest never got to mid-nipple neckline.

    Reply
  19. Dee says:
    March 1, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Beautiful suit and she wore it well.

    Reply
  20. mazzie says:
    March 1, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Great suit, wrong event. Very tone-deaf in a Marie Antoinette sort of way.

    Reply
  21. Joel says:
    March 1, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Very cute. :)

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment